Extras

Soda

12 oz. Can

$1.00

Water

Water

$1.00

Chips

Chips

$0.50

Dinner

Appetizer

Stuffed Dates

$8.75Out of stock

Bacon wrapped, large, Medjool dates stuffed with Spanish style chorizo and served in a red pepper sauce. Homemade ciabatta is included.

Hummus

$8.25

Creamy spread made from chickpeas and tahini topped with paprika and herbs. Served with freshly baked homemade pita.

Greek Salad

$4.00Out of stock

Fresh tomatoes and cucumbers lightly dressed with olive oil and topped with feta cheese.

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$11.00

Homemade pizza crust topped with red sauce, cheese blend, and fresh basil baked in the woodfired brick oven. Twelve in pizza cut into six pieces. Eight inch pizza cut into four pieces.

Pepperoni Pizza

$10.50

Homemade pizza crust topped with red sauce, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, and pepperoni. Twelve in pizza cut into six pieces. Eight inch pizza cut into four pieces.

Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Homemade pizza crust topped with red sauce, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese. Twelve in pizza cut into six pieces. Eight inch pizza cut into four pieces.

Dessert

Panna Cotta

$3.00

Flavored Italian style sweet cream dessert. This week it is vanilla custard topped with macerated blueberries and basil.

Freshly Baked Bread

Pita

$0.75

Pita is a round leavened flatbread that often has a pocket in the middle. Ours is homemade and baked to order in the woodfired oven. One pita.

Fougasse

$5.00

Fougasse is a Provençal French style flatbread with crisp crust and slightly chewy interior.

Ciabatta Bread

$5.00

Ciabatta is an Italian style leavened bread that has an irregular crumb structure and a crispy crust. Ours is baked fresh daily. A whole loaf is eight to ten slices.

Merch

Hat

Hats made by Holyoke entrepenuer Morgan Eurich at Designs by ME. Find him on facebook for your own design needs.

Hat Adult

$23.00

Hat Youth

$23.00