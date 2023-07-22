Hearth Woodfired Kitchen 426 E. Denver St.
Extras
Soda
Water
Chips
Dinner
Appetizer
Stuffed Dates
Bacon wrapped, large, Medjool dates stuffed with Spanish style chorizo and served in a red pepper sauce. Homemade ciabatta is included.
Hummus
Creamy spread made from chickpeas and tahini topped with paprika and herbs. Served with freshly baked homemade pita.
Greek Salad
Fresh tomatoes and cucumbers lightly dressed with olive oil and topped with feta cheese.
Pizza
Margherita Pizza
Homemade pizza crust topped with red sauce, cheese blend, and fresh basil baked in the woodfired brick oven. Twelve in pizza cut into six pieces. Eight inch pizza cut into four pieces.
Pepperoni Pizza
Homemade pizza crust topped with red sauce, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, and pepperoni. Twelve in pizza cut into six pieces. Eight inch pizza cut into four pieces.
Cheese Pizza
Homemade pizza crust topped with red sauce, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese. Twelve in pizza cut into six pieces. Eight inch pizza cut into four pieces.
Dessert
Freshly Baked Bread
Pita
Pita is a round leavened flatbread that often has a pocket in the middle. Ours is homemade and baked to order in the woodfired oven. One pita.
Fougasse
Fougasse is a Provençal French style flatbread with crisp crust and slightly chewy interior.
Ciabatta Bread
Ciabatta is an Italian style leavened bread that has an irregular crumb structure and a crispy crust. Ours is baked fresh daily. A whole loaf is eight to ten slices.