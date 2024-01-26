Skip to Main content
Featured Items
Chicken Sandwich & Side + Breadstick
$11.99
3 Tenders & Side + Breadstick
$11.99
8 Jumbo Wings & Side + Breadstick
$11.99
Combos
Chicken Sandwich & Side + Breadstick
$11.99
3 Tenders & Side + Breadstick
$11.99
2 Tenders & Side + Breadstick
$9.99
8 Jumbo Wings & Side + Breadstick
$11.99
3 Drummies & Side & Breadstick
$11.99
Out of stock
8 Shrimp & Side & Breadstick
$11.99
A la carte
Chicken Sandwich
$8.99
Chicken Tenders (2)
$6.99
(8) Jumbo Wings
$8.99
(3) Drummies
$8.99
Out of stock
(8) Shrimp
$8.99
Chicken Tenders(3)
$8.99
Sides/Specialities
Spicy Cheese Curds
$7.99
5 Breadsticks
$7.99
Fried Pickles
$7.99
Sidewinder Fries
$2.99
Nashville Street Corn
$2.99
Mac n Cheese
$2.99
Loaded Potato Salad
$2.99
Dixie Slaw
$2.99
Family Sidewinder Fries
$7.99
Family Street Corn
$7.99
Family Mac n Cheese
$7.99
Family Loaded Potato Salad
$7.99
Family Dixie Slaw
$7.99
Family Meals
10 Tenders & 2 Family Sides
$39.99
4 Chicken Sandwiches & 2 Family Sides
$39.99
25 Wings & 2 Family Sides
$39.99
10 Drummies & 2 Family Sides
$39.99
Out of stock
NA Drinks
Slush
$4.99
Out of stock
Pepsi
$1.99
Diet Pepsi
$1.99
Dr Pepper
$1.99
Mt Dew
$1.99
Starry
$1.99
Lemonade
$1.99
Red Bull
$4.00
Dipping Sauces
Queso
$2.50
House Creamy Garlic
$0.89
Ranch
$0.89
Honey Mustard
$0.89
Nashville BBQ
$0.89
Corn Sauce
$1.49
Buffalo
$0.89
STL BBQ
$0.89
