Coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.39+

New England Coffee flavors brewed fresh all day

ICED Coffee

$2.99+

Cooled down version of our fresh brewed hot flavors

Heavnly Dark Roast Ice Coffee

$3.69+

Coffee Urn

$150.00

Hot Chocolate Urn

$175.00

Cold Brew

Hazelnut or Regular Blend Coffee Grinds Slowly Steeped to Perfection!

$3.69+

Hazelnut or Regular Blend Coffee Grinds Slowly Steeped to Perfection!

Hazelnut

$3.69+

French Vanilla

$3.69+

Blueberry

$3.69+

Pumpkin

$3.69+

Espresso/Latte

Iced Latte

$4.39+

Espresso shots topped with hot water create a light layer of crema culminating in this wonderfully rich cup with depth and nuance.

Hot Latte

$3.59+

Equal parts espresso, steamed milk and foam

Espresso

$1.59+

Rich espresso shot

Americano

$2.89+

Iced Americano

$3.99+
Cappuccino

$3.59+

Dairy of your choice with a shot of espresso over ice

Iced Cappuccino

$4.39+

Iced Apple Cider

$4.39+

Hot Apple Cider

$3.59+

Holiday Latte

Minty Clover Latte Hot

$4.59+

Minty Clover Latte Iced

$5.39+

Nutty Irishman Latte Hot

$4.59+

Nutty Irishman Latte Iced

$5.39+

Salted Caramel Latte Iced

$5.39+

Minty Hot Choc.

$3.29+

Shamrock Latte Iced

$5.39+

Sinfully Irish Latte Hot

$4.59+

Sinfully Irish Latte Iced

$5.39+

Shamrock Latte Hot

$4.59+

Box Of Coffee

$22.99

Box of Coffee (10 small cup portions w/sides of cream and sugars)

Box of Coffee Iced

$23.99

Box of Iced Coffee (10 small iced cups, cream and sugars on the side, along with straws and ice)

Box of Cold Brew

$25.99

Box of Cold Brew (10 small iced cups w/cream & sugars on the side along with straws and ice)

Box of Cocoa

$23.99

Box of Hot Chocolate (10 small cups on the side)

Refill

Hot Travel Mug

$2.79

Iced Mug Refill

$3.39

HOT FOOD

Lunch Sandwiches

Tuna Salad

$7.49

Ham, Cheddar & Bacon Sandwich

$7.49

Hot Ham & Cheddar Cheese on your choice of bread

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.49

Chicken Salad on your choice of bread

BLT Sandwich

$7.49

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato on your choice of bread

Bagels

1 Bagel

$2.19

6 Bagels

$9.99

12 Bagels

$17.99

English and Portuguese Muffins

English Muffin

$1.79

Portuguese Muffin

$2.49

Wheat English

$1.79

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese

$4.95

Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$6.25

Bacon, Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread

Ham, Egg & Cheese

$6.25

Ham, Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$6.25

Sausage, Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread

Chicken Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$6.25

Chicken Sausage, Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread

Egg cheese Pepper/onions

$6.25

The BARNYARD

$7.99

Egg & Cheese with Bacon, Ham & Sausage on your choice of bread

Side Bacon

$2.99

Side Ham

$2.99

Side Sausage

$2.99

Hash Brown

$2.19

Hash Brown on Top

$2.19

Turkey Sausage Egg & Cheese

$6.25

Croissant

$3.19

DONUTS / PASTRIES

Donuts

1 Donut

$2.25

Baked fresh and Hand cut daily

6 Donuts

$12.99
DZ 13 Donuts

$22.99

Baker's Dozen

Specialty Upcharge

$0.80

Upcharge to add a Specialty Donut within an Bulk Order

Texas Donut

$4.19

Bow Tie

$3.69

Coffee Roll

$3.59

CH.Frosted Coffee roll

$3.79

Lg.Fritter

$3.59

Sm.Fritter

$1.99

Eclair

$3.69

Donut Holes

Single Donut Hole

$0.55
20 Donut Holes

$10.49

Box of 20 Donut Holes

40 Donut Holes

$18.99

Box of 40 Donut Holes

60 Donut Holes

$23.99

Box of 60 Donut Holes

Specialty Donut

Choc M&M

$2.99

Choc Monster

$2.99

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$2.99

Heath Bar

$2.99

Oreo Cookie

$2.99

Reese's Pieces

$2.99

M&M

$2.99

Maple Bacon

$2.99

Cookie Monster

$2.99

Fruity Pebbles

$2.99

Smores

$2.99

Muffins

1 Muffin

$3.39

Baked fresh daily

6 Muffins

$18.49

12 Muffins

$35.99

Gluten Free

Brownie - Gluten Free

$3.49

GF Whoopie Pie

$3.99

GF Oatmeal Cookie

$3.49

GF Chocolate Chip

$3.49

Pastries

Apple Strudel Stick

$3.39

Apple Turnover

$3.79

Blueberry Scone

$3.39

Cheese Danish

$3.59

Chocolate chip Scone

$3.39

Cinnamon Scone

$3.39

Cinnamon Swirl

$3.49
Cinnamon Twist

$3.49

Eclair

$3.69

Cinnamon Elephant Ear

$3.99
Figure 8 Danish

$3.59

Heated

Raspberry Strudel Stick

$3.39

Raspberry Turnover

$3.79

Raspberry Elelphant Ears

$3.99

Apple Danish

$3.59

Starwberry & Cheese Danish

$3.59

Strawberry & Cheese Croissant

$3.59

Chocolate Croissant

$3.59

Fig Squares

$3.79

Apple Square

$3.79

Lemon Square

$3.79

Raspberry Square

$3.79

Cookies

Cookie - Chocolate Chip

$2.39

Peanut Butter

$2.39

Cookie - Oatmeal

$2.39

GF Oatmeal Cookie

$3.49

GF Chocolate Chip

$3.49

Croissants

Plain Croissant

$3.19

Chocolate Croissant

$3.59

Croissant with Chocolate Filling

Glazed Croissant

$4.19

Croissant with Yummy Honey Glaze

Strawberry Cheese Croissant

$3.59

Ham & Swiss Croissant

$4.99

Spinach & Feta Croissant

$4.99

TEA & LEMONADE

Tea

Hot Tea

$2.39+

Several Blends to choose from!

Iced Tea

$2.99+

Brewed fresh each day

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.99+

Cup/Ice

Cup of Ice

$0.35+

Cup of Ice Water

$0.35+

Empty Cup

$0.35+

OTHER DRINKS

Heav'nly Freezes

Freezes

$4.39+

Signature Bev/Mocha Blast

Iced Mocha Blast

$4.29+

Frozen Mocha Blast

$4.29+

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.69+

Red Bull Infusion

$4.79

Red Bull Sugar Free Infusion

$4.79

Redbull

$3.79

Large Red Bull Infusion

$9.39

Chai

$2.79+

Iced Chai

$4.39+

Caramel-Chino

$2.69+

GRAB 'n' GO

Grab / GO

Yogurt Parfait

$4.79

Vanilla & Strawberry yogurt with bananas, strawberries & blueberries, topped with granola.

Oatmeal Cup

$4.85

Fruit Cups

$4.79

Cookie - Chocolate Chip

$2.39

Peanut Butter

$2.39

Cookie - Oatmeal

$2.39

Banana / Fresh Fruit

$0.99

Hard Boiled Eggs

$3.49

Hummus Snack Cups

$3.79

GF Brownie

$3.49

GF Chocolate Chip

$3.49