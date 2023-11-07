Cole's Diner 242 Main street
Lunch & Dinner
Appetizers
- Mozzarella Sticks$6.49
five fried mozzarella sticks served with either ranch or marinara
- Jalapeno Poppers$6.99
Five fried jalapenos stuffed with chedder cheese & served with ranch
- Fried Zucchini$8.99
Basket of fried zucchini sticks & served with ranch
- Onion Ring Tower$8.99
Served with ranch & chipotle dressing
- Tator Tot Trash$7.99
Basket of tots topped with chili & cheese.
- Fries$3.00+
Large basket of french fries
- Chili Cheese Fries$6.99
Basket of fries topped with chili & cheese
- Sampler Platter$12.99
Mix & match any 3 appetizers!
Salads
- Chef Salad$8.99
Turkey, ham, bacon, onions, tomatos, cheese and croutons served with your choice of dressing
- House Salad$8.99
Grilled chicken, onions, tomato, cheese and croutons served with your choice of dressing
- Crispy Chicken Salad$9.99
Crispy fried chicken, onions, tomato, cheese and croutons served with your choice of dressing
- Chipotle Salad$8.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, onions, tomato, and cheese served with chipotle sauce
Sandwiches
- California Club$8.49
Turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted ciabatta bun
- Jalonator$8.49
Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard on toasted croissant
- The Panther$8.49
Turkey, ham, roast beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo & mustard on toasted panini
- The Rig$8.49
Turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, ranch & chipotle on toasted wheat
- Reuben$8.25
Pastrami, swiss, saurkraut, and 1000 island on rye
- Chipotle Chicken$8.25Out of stock
Chicken, bacon, tomato, chedder, and chipotle on toasted panini
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$8.25
Chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch on toasted panini
- Oven Roasted Turkey$8.00
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted panini
- Ham & Swiss$8.00
Ham, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted panini
- Classic BLT$8.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato,and mayo on toasted panini
- Roast Beef$8.49
Roast beef, swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo or mustard on toasted panini
- Italian$8.25
Pepperoni, salami, ham, lettuce, tomato, italian dressing on toasted panini
- Fish Sandwhich$10.25Out of stock
Fried cod, lettuce, tomato, choice of cheese, mayo or tartar on hamburger bun
- Patty Melt$8.99
Burger patty, swiss, grilled onion on toasted wheat
- Loaded Grilled Cheese$6.99
Burgers
- My Way$8.99
lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles. dressed with mayo.
- Good Golly Miss Molly$11.99
sauteed onions and mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato. dressed with mayo
- Splish Splash$11.99
avocado, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, onion and tomato. dressed with mayo
- Rockin Robin$11.99
a fried egg, american cheese, lettuce and tomato. Dressed with mayo
- Surfin' USA$11.99
a slice of grilled pineapple, chedder cheese, lettuce and tomato. topped with teriyaki sauce and mayo
- Hunka Burnin' Love$11.99
grilled jalapeno slices, pepperjack cheese, lettuce and tomato. Dressed with BBQ sauce
- Blue Suede Shoes$11.99
a crispy onion ring, bleu cheese, lettuce and tomato. topped with steak sauce and chipotle
- La Bamba$11.99
chili, chedder cheese, and red onion. topped with chipotle
Specials
- Fish Fry$15.99Out of stock
Two slices of battered and fried Alaskan cod. Served with a side salad, hushpuppies, and your choice of fries or tots
- Philly Cheesesteak$11.99
thin sliced beef topped with sauteed onions, bell pepper, and provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie roll
- Chicken Fried Steak$15.99
tender steak, coated in batter, and fried until golden. Served with a side salad, texas toast, and your choice of mashed potatoes, fries, or tots
- Meatball Sub$11.99Out of stock
Tender meatballS sIMMERED in marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese on a toasted hoagie roll
- Love Me Tender$11.99
four boneless tenders served with or without toast & gravy and your choice of fries or tots.
- Nothin' But a Hound Dog$8.50
Foot-long chili and cheese coney served with or without mustard & onions and your choice of fries or tots
- Buffalo Chicken Fries$9.99
basket of fries topped with crispy chicken, buffalo sauce & ranch
Kid's Meals
Sides & Etc
Pizzas
Large 14"
Small 7"
Cauliflower 10"
Drinks
Soda & Teas
- Dr Pepper$1.90+
32oz cup, free refills
- Coke$1.90+Out of stock
32oz cup, free refills
- Diet Coke$1.90+
32oz cup, free refills
- Sprite$1.90+
32oz cup, free refills
- Root Beer$1.90+
32oz cup, free refills
- Lemonade$1.90+
32oz cup, free refills
- Sweet Tea$1.90+
32oz cup, free refills
- Unsweet Tea$1.90+
32oz cup, free refills
- 1/2 Tea$1.90+
32oz cup, free refills