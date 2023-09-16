Heavenly Asian Cuisine 225 5th St
Food Menu
Appetizers
Volcano Dip
Scallops, crab, masago & chips
Bao Bao Sliders (2) - $8
Soft, fluffy steamed buns stuffed with BBQ pork belly, carrots, daikon radish, onions, & spicy mayo sauce
Xiao Long Bao (6)- $9
Steamed pork, shrimp, or chicken soup dumplings served with our in-house soy sauce dipping sauce
Spicy Pork & Shrimp Wontons (6)- $8
Fried Pork & Shrimp Wontons (6)- $9
Cucumber Salad- $8
Bang Bang Shrimp -$12
Fire Cracker Shrimp (6) -$9
Crab Rangoons (6) - $7
Postickers (6) -$8
Egg Rolls (2) - $5.50
Thin & crispy eggrolls with ground pork, clear noodles, carrots, jicama, cabbage, and onions
Calamari- $13
Spring Rolls
Heavenly Wings
Combo Sampler
The Crispy Combo Sampler -$25
Egg rolls (2) crab rangoons (4), firecracker shrimp (4), & volcano dip
The Fresh Sampler -$18
Spring rolls (2), choice of egg rolls or firecracker shrimp lettuce wraps & cucumber salad
The Build My Own Combo -$28 Sampler
Select three of your favorite appetizers
Soups
Wonton Soup (10) (quart)- $12
Egg noodles with pork and shrimp wontons. Size up to to a large bowl for $2 extra
Wonton Soup (5) (bowl)- $7
Wonton Soup (3) (cup) -$5
Hot & Sour Soup (quart)- $10
Hot & Sour Soup (bowl) - $7
Hot & Sour Soup (cup) -$4
Egg Drop Soup (quart) -$9
Egg Drop Soup (bowl) -$6
Egg Drop Soup (cup)- $4
Wonton Egg Noodle Bowl Soup- $14
Pho Broth Small Bowl- $2
Banh Mi
Pho
Pho Dac Biet - Special Combo Pho- $13.50
Special combination - rare beef, beef brisket, meatballs, tripe & tendon.
Pho Tai Chin- Rare Bf, Brisket-$12.50
Pho Tai Bo Vien- Rare Bf, Meatball- $12.50
Pho Tai- Rare Bf- $12.50
Pho Bo Bien- Meatball -$ 12.50
Pho Ga- Pho Chicken -$12.50
Chicken Pho with beef broth
Pho Seafood- Shrimp, Calamari, fishball, crab stick -$16
Shrimp, Calamari, fishballs, crab sticks with beef broth
Pho Shrimp - $16
Shrimp with beef broth
Rice Platters
Fried Rice
Vermicelli Noodle Bowls
Lo Mein
Chow Mein
Special Chef Noodles
Crispy Stir-Fried Egg Noodles
Broccoli, carrots, onions, sauteed in brown sauce on a bed of crispy yellow egg noodles with your choice of chicken, beef, shrimp, or a combination of all three meat options.
Singapore Noodles
Vermicelli noodles stir-fried with carrots, onions, celery, beansprouts and topped with sesame seeds. Choice of chicken, beef shrimp, or a combination of all three meat options.
Beef Chow Fun
Flat wide rice noodles stir-fried with onions & beansprouts.
Chicken
Cashew Chicken
Almond Chicken
Garlic Chicken
Sesame Chicken
General Tsao's Chicken
Sweet & Sour Chicken
Moo Shu Chicken
Chicken & Broccoli
Chicken & Vegetables
Chicken & Snow Pea Pods
Moo Goo Gai Pan
Mushroom Chicken
Kung Pao Chicken
Hunan Chicken
Hot Sichuan Chicken
Orange Chicken
Hot Braised Chicken
Empress Chicken
Pork
Beef
Shrimp
Almond Shrimp- $18
Cashew Shrimp -$18
Shrimp & Vegetables -$18
Shrimp & Snow Pea Pods -$18
Sweet & Sour Shrimp -$18
Shrimp & Broccoli -$18
Kung Pao Shrimp -$18
Hunan Shrimp -$18
Hot Sichuan Shrimp -$18
Empress Shrimp -$18
Hot Braised Shrimp -$18
Vegetables & Beancurd
Hot Pot
Ala Carte - Side - Meats
Ala Carte - Side - Veggies
Ala Carte- Side- Noodles
Sides of Steamed Veggies
Side of Rice
Side of Stir Fried Rice or Noodles
Drinks
Boba Smoothies
Mango Tango
An icee blend of fresh mango and mango puree
Pina Colada
An icee blend of fresh pineapple and cocount milk.
Strawberry Lava
An icee blend of fresh strawberries and banana or strawberry swirl
Dragon Slayer
An Icee blend of dragon fruit and fresh mango
Mango Strawberry
An icee blend of fresh mango, lychee, and dragon fruit
Taro Lover
An icee blend of taro, fresh Ube swirl and a hint of cocount
Watermelon Colada
An icee blend of fresh watermelon and a hint of lime
Durian
For durian lovers, this drink is smooth & rich. Durian blended with half and half with a hint of coconut. Add 2.50
Refreshers
Very Berry
Infused blend of berry juices topped with fresh seasonal berries
Mango Dragon Fruit
Infused blennd of mango and dragon fruit a hint of lemon
Raspberry Lemonade
Infused blend of raspberry flavor lemonade
Watermelon
Infused watermelon water topped with fresh watermelon