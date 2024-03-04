Heavenly Crust Pizza - Flower Mound
Deals
18" SPECIALTY PIZZA.
- NEW! 18" Honey Crisp Pizza$22.99
Generously topped with crisp and curl pepperoni with a delicious swirl of Mike's Hot Honey® for a Heavenly bite!
- 18" Pepperoni Lovers Pizza$23.99
A mother load of pepperoni on top of 100% mozzerella. Cooked to perfection.
- 18" Supreme Pizza$22.99
Pepperoni, homemade sausage, beef, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, black olives, onions and cooked peppers. All our most popular toppings on one superb pizza.
- 18" Honey Pig Pizza$23.99
A fusion of our homemade sausage, bacon and Mike's Hot Honey®. One of our most popular pizzas.
- 18" Meat Lovers Pizza$23.99
Pepperoni, homemade sausage, Canadian bacon and lots of ground beef.
- 18" Happy Family Pizza$21.99
Extra cheese on the whole pie and double pepperoni on half. Certain to please the entire family.
- 18" Bacon Chicken Ranch$23.99
Ranch base, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, chicken and bacon. Ranch swirl and chives on top. A flavor explosion!
- 18" White Pizza$21.99
Mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, Parmesan cheese and garlic. A customer favorite.
- 18" Veggie Lovers Pizza$21.99
Spinach, mushrooms, black olives, onions and cooked peppers.
- 18" Godspeed™ Brisket Pizza$23.99
BBQ base, Godspeed™ brisket, mozzarella, cheddar, white onion and jalapeños. BBQ swirl and cilantro on top.
- 18" Viva Mexico! (Mexican) Pizza$22.99
Move over Pancho Villa! Valentina sauce base, mozzarella, sliced sausage, beef, cooked peppers and jalapeños. Valentina swirl and cilantro on top.
- 18" BBQ Chicken Pizza$22.99
BBQ base, chicken, mozzarella, cheddar and red onion. BBQ swirl and chives on top.
- 18" Chicken Pesto Pizza$22.99
Pesto base, chicken, mozzarella, chopped garlic and Parmesan. Pesto swirl on top.
- 18" Mediterranean Pizza$22.99
Extra mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, spinach and grape tomatoes.
- 18" Hawaii Five-O Pizza$23.99
The “Heat” is here! Mango habanero base, Canadian bacon, pineapple and jalapeños. Topped with mango habanero swirl and cilantro.
- 18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$21.99
Blue cheese and Frank’s Red Hot base, chicken and mozzarella. Blue cheese and Frank’s Red Hot swirls on top.
- 18" Cheeseburger Pizza$21.99
Double beef, cheddar cheese and mozzarella with white onions.
- 18" Chicken Spinach Alfredo Pizza$23.99
Alfredo base, chicken, mozzarella and spinach. Finished with a swirl of Alfredo sauce.
- 18" Goat Cheese Pizza$23.99
Alfredo base, goat cheese and mozzarella, chicken and spinach. With more Alfredo sauce on top.
12" SPECIALTY PIZZA.
- 12" Meat Lovers Pizza$17.99
Pepperoni, homemade sausage, Canadian bacon and lots of ground beef.
- 12" Viva Mexico! (Mexican) Pizza$16.99
Move over Pancho Villa! Valentina sauce base, mozzarella, sliced sausage, beef, cooked peppers and jalapeños. Valentina swirl and cilantro on top.
- 12" Veggie Lovers Pizza$15.99
Spinach, mushrooms, black olives, onions and cooked peppers.
- 12" Godspeed™ Brisket Pizza$17.99
BBQ base, Godspeed™ brisket, mozzarella, cheddar, white onion and jalapeños. BBQ swirl and cilantro on top.
- 12" White Pizza$15.99
Mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, Parmesan cheese and garlic. A customer favorite.
- 12" BBQ Chicken Pizza$16.99
BBQ base, chicken, mozzarella, cheddar and red onion. BBQ swirl and chives on top.
- 12" Honey Pig Pizza$17.99
A fusion of our homemade sausage, bacon and Mike's Hot Honey®. One of our most popular pizzas.
- 12" Chicken Pesto Pizza$16.99
Pesto base, chicken, mozzarella, chopped garlic and Parmesan. Pesto swirl on top.
- 12" Mediterranean Pizza$16.99
Extra mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, spinach and grape tomatoes.
- 12" Cheeseburger Pizza$15.99
Double beef, cheddar cheese and mozzarella with white onions.
- 12" Pepperoni Lovers Pizza$17.99
A mother load of pepperoni on top of 100% mozzerella. Cooked to perfection.
- 12" Hawaii Five-O Pizza$17.99
The “Heat” is here! Mango habanero base, Canadian bacon, pineapple and jalapeños. Topped with mango habanero swirl and cilantro.
- 12" Happy Family Pizza$15.99
Extra cheese on the whole pie and double pepperoni on half. Certain to please the entire family.
- 12" Chicken Spinach Alfredo Pizza$17.99
Alfredo base, chicken, mozzarella and spinach. Finished with a swirl of Alfredo sauce.
- 12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$15.99
Blue cheese and Frank’s Red Hot base, chicken and mozzarella. Blue cheese and Frank’s Red Hot swirls on top.
- 12" Goat Cheese Pizza$17.99
Alfredo base, goat cheese and mozzarella, chicken and spinach. With more Alfredo sauce on top.
- 12" Supreme Pizza$16.99
Pepperoni, homemade sausage, beef, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, black olives, onions and cooked peppers. All our most popular toppings on one superb pizza.
- 12" Bacon Chicken Ranch$17.99
Ranch base, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, chicken and bacon. Ranch swirl and chives on top. A flavor explosion!
18" BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA.
12" BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA.
Jumbo Slices.
- Cheese Jumbo Slice$5.00
100% real mozzarella on all pizzas. There is no substitute.
- Pepperoni Jumbo Slice$6.00
A load of premium pepperoni and 100% real mozzarella.
- Homemade Sausage Jumbo Slice$6.00
In-house crumbled sausage and 100% Real Mozzarella. A staff favorite!
- Supreme Jumbo Slice$8.00
Pepperoni, homemade sausage, beef, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, black olives, onions and cooked peppers. All our most popular toppings on one superb pizza.
- Meat Lovers Jumbo Slice$8.00
Pepperoni, homemade sausage, Canadian bacon and lots of ground beef.
- Pepperoni Lovers Jumbo Slice$8.00
A mother load of pepperoni on top of 100% mozzerella. Cooked to perfection.
- Honey Pig Jumbo Slice$8.00
A fusion of our homemade sausage, bacon and Mike's Hot Honey®. One of our most popular pizzas.
- Bacon Chicken Ranch Jumbo Slice$8.00
Ranch base, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, chicken and bacon. Ranch swirl and chives on top. A flavor explosion! This slice is only available on our Heavenly Crust (Thin & Crispy).
- White Jumbo Slice$8.00
Mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, Parmesan cheese and garlic. A customer favorite. This slice is only available on our Heavenly Crust (Thin & Crispy).
- Veggie Lovers Jumbo Slice$8.00
Spinach, mushrooms, black olives, onions and cooked peppers.
- Godspeed™ Brisket Jumbo Slice$8.00
BBQ base, Godspeed™ brisket, mozzarella, cheddar, white onion and jalapeños. BBQ swirl and cilantro on top. This slice is only available on our Heavenly Crust (Thin & Crispy).
- Hawaii Five-O Jumbo Slice$8.00
The “Heat” is here! Mango habanero base, Canadian bacon, pineapple and jalapeños. Topped with mango habanero swirl and cilantro. This slice is only available on our Heavenly Crust (Thin & Crispy).
- Buffalo Chicken Jumbo Slice$8.00
Blue cheese and Frank’s Red Hot base, chicken and mozzarella. Blue cheese and Frank’s Red Hot swirls on top. This slice is only available on our Heavenly Crust (Thin & Crispy).
- Mediterranean Jumbo Slice$8.00
Extra mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, spinach and grape tomatoes. This slice is only available on our Heavenly Crust (Thin & Crispy).
- Chicken Pesto Jumbo Slice$8.00
Pesto base, chicken, mozzarella, chopped garlic and Parmesan. Pesto swirl on top. This slice is only available on our Heavenly Crust (Thin & Crispy).
- BBQ Chicken Jumbo Slice$8.00
BBQ base, chicken, mozzarella, cheddar and red onion. BBQ swirl and chives on top. This slice is only available on our Heavenly Crust (Thin & Crispy).
- Viva Mexico! (Mexican) Jumbo Slice$8.00
Move over Pancho Villa! Valentina sauce base, mozzarella, sliced sausage, beef, cooked peppers and jalapeños. Valentina swirl and cilantro on top. This slice is only available on our Heavenly Crust (Thin & Crispy).
- Cheeseburger Jumbo Slice$8.00
Double beef, cheddar cheese and mozzarella with white onions.
- Chicken Spinach Alfredo Jumbo Slice$8.00
Alfredo base, chicken, mozzarella and spinach. Finished with a swirl of Alfredo sauce. This slice is only available on our Heavenly Crust (Thin & Crispy).
- Goat Cheese Jumbo Slice$8.00
Alfredo base, goat cheese and mozzarella, chicken and spinach. With more Alfredo sauce on top. This slice is only available on our Heavenly Crust (Thin & Crispy).
Strombolis.
- Cheese Stromboli$8.99
100% real mozzarella on all pizzas. There is no substitute.
- Pepperoni Stromboli$9.99
A load of premium pepperoni and 100% real mozzarella.
- Homemade Sausage Stromboli$9.99
In-house crumbled sausage and 100% Real Mozzarella. A staff favorite!
- Supreme Stromboli$11.95
Pepperoni, homemade sausage, beef, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, black olives, onions and cooked peppers. All our most popular toppings on one superb pizza.
- Meat Lovers Stromboli$11.95
Pepperoni, homemade sausage, Canadian bacon and lots of ground beef.
- Pepperoni Lovers Stromboli$11.95
A mother load of pepperoni on top of 100% mozzerella. Cooked to perfection.
- Bacon Chicken Ranch Stromboli$11.95
Ranch base, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, chicken and bacon. Ranch swirl and chives on top. A flavor explosion!
- Honey Pig Stromboli$11.95
A fusion of our homemade sausage, bacon and Mike's Hot Honey®. One of our most popular pizzas.
- White Stromboli$11.95
Mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, Parmesan cheese and garlic. A customer favorite.
- Godspeed™ Brisket Stromboli$11.95
BBQ base, Godspeed™ brisket, mozzarella, cheddar, white onion and jalapeños. BBQ swirl and cilantro on top.
- Veggie Lovers Stromboli$11.95
Spinach, mushrooms, black olives, onions and cooked peppers.
- Viva Mexico! (Mexican) Stromboli$11.95
Move over Pancho Villa! Valentina sauce base, mozzarella, sliced sausage, beef, cooked peppers and jalapeños. Valentina swirl and cilantro on top.
- BBQ Chicken Stromboli$11.95
BBQ base, chicken, mozzarella, cheddar and red onion. BBQ swirl and chives on top.
- Chicken Pesto Stromboli$11.95
Pesto base, chicken, mozzarella, chopped garlic and Parmesan. Pesto swirl on top.
- Mediterranean Stromboli$11.95
Extra mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, spinach and grape tomatoes.
- Hawaii Five-O Stromboli$11.95
The “Heat” is here! Mango habanero base, Canadian bacon, pineapple and jalapeños. Topped with mango habanero swirl and cilantro.
- Happy Family Stromboli$11.95
Extra cheese on the whole pie and double pepperoni on half. Certain to please the entire family.
- Buffalo Chicken Stromboli$11.95
Blue cheese and Frank’s Red Hot base, chicken and mozzarella. Blue cheese and Frank’s Red Hot swirls on top.
- Cheeseburger Stromboli$11.95
Double beef, cheddar cheese and mozzarella with white onions.
- Chicken Spinach Alfredo Stromboli$11.95
Alfredo base, chicken, mozzarella and spinach. Finished with a swirl of Alfredo sauce.
- Goat Cheese Stromboli$11.95
Alfredo base, goat cheese and mozzarella, chicken and spinach. With more Alfredo sauce on top.
Calzones.
- Cheese Calzone$9.99
100% real mozzarella on all pizzas. There is no substitute.
- Pepperoni Calzone$10.99
A load of premium pepperoni and 100% real mozzarella.
- Homemade Sausage Calzone$10.99
In-house crumbled sausage and 100% Real Mozzarella. A staff favorite!
- Supreme Calzone$12.95
Pepperoni, homemade sausage, beef, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, black olives, onions and cooked peppers. All our most popular toppings on one superb pizza.
- Meat Lovers Calzone$12.95
Pepperoni, homemade sausage, Canadian bacon and lots of ground beef.
- Bacon Chicken Ranch Calzone$12.95
Ranch base, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, chicken and bacon. Ranch swirl and chives on top. A flavor explosion!
- Pepperoni Lovers Calzone$12.95
A mother load of pepperoni on top of 100% mozzerella. Cooked to perfection.
- White Calzone$12.95
Mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, Parmesan cheese and garlic. A customer favorite.
- Godspeed™ Brisket Calzone$12.95
BBQ base, Godspeed™ brisket, mozzarella, cheddar, white onion and jalapeños. BBQ swirl and cilantro on top.
- Veggie Lovers Calzone$12.95
Spinach, mushrooms, black olives, onions and cooked peppers.
- Viva Mexico! (Mexican) Calzone$12.95
Move over Pancho Villa! Valentina sauce base, mozzarella, sliced sausage, beef, cooked peppers and jalapeños. Valentina swirl and cilantro on top.
- BBQ Chicken Calzone$12.95
BBQ base, chicken, mozzarella, cheddar and red onion. BBQ swirl and chives on top.
- Honey Pig Calzone$12.95
A fusion of our homemade sausage, bacon and Mike's Hot Honey®. One of our most popular pizzas.
- Chicken Pesto Calzone$12.95
Pesto base, chicken, mozzarella, chopped garlic and Parmesan. Pesto swirl on top.
- Mediterranean Calzone$12.95
Extra mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, spinach and grape tomatoes.
- Hawaii Five-O Calzone$12.95
The “Heat” is here! Mango habanero base, Canadian bacon, pineapple and jalapeños. Topped with mango habanero swirl and cilantro.
- Buffalo Chicken Calzone$12.95
Blue cheese and Frank’s Red Hot base, chicken and mozzarella. Blue cheese and Frank’s Red Hot swirls on top.
- Cheeseburger Calzone$12.95
Double beef, cheddar cheese and mozzarella with white onions.
- Chicken Spinach Alfredo Calzone$12.95
Alfredo base, chicken, mozzarella and spinach. Finished with a swirl of Alfredo sauce.
- Goat Cheese Calzone$12.95
Alfredo base, goat cheese and mozzarella, chicken and spinach. With more Alfredo sauce on top.
Heavenly Salad.
Appetizers.
- 2 Homemade Pretzels$3.00
2 homemade garlic-butter pretzels.
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
7 mozzarella sticks with marinara sauce.
- Garlic Knots$3.00
Four garlic knots.
- Garlic Knots with Cheese$4.00
Four garlic knots with 100% real mozzarella cheese.
- Fried Mushrooms$8.00
Fried mushrooms with homemade ranch dressing
- Fried Zucchini$8.00
Fried zucchini with homemade ranch dressing.
- Chicken Wings$10.00
8 chicken wings with homemade ranch dressing.
Desserts.
Drinks.
Additional Sauces.
- Side of Homemade Ranch Dressing$0.70
2 oz of homemade ranch dressing.
- Side of BBQ Sauce$0.70
2 oz of BBQ sauce.
- Side of House Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing$0.70
2 oz of house balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
- Side of Frank's Red Hot Sauce$0.70
2 oz side of Frank's Red Hot sauce.
- Side of Marinara Sauce$0.70
2 oz side of marinara sauce.
- Side of Pesto Sauce$1.49
2 oz side of pesto sauce.
- Side of Mike's Hot Honey®$1.49
.75 oz of Mike's Hot Honey®.
- Side of Mango Habenero Sauce$0.70
2 oz side of mango habanero sauce.
- Side of Alfredo Sauce$1.49
2 oz side of alfredo sauce.
- Side of Blue Cheese Dressing$0.70
2 oz side of blue cheese dressing.