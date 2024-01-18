Heavenly Grounds
Drinks
Blended
Drip Coffee
Espresso
- Americano$2.74+
- Bulldog$4.79+
- Cappuccino$3.75+
- Caramel Macchiato$4.49+
- Coconut Macchiato$4.49+
- Espresso Shot$2.30+
- Hazelnut Latte$4.35+
- Honeysuckle$5.29+
- Latte$3.75+
- Lotus$4.49+
- Maggie Rose Latte$4.49+
- Mocha Latte$4.49+
- Morning Glory$4.49+
- Romeo Latte$4.49+
- SF Caramel Macchiato$4.49+
- SF Turtle$4.79+
- SF White Mocha$4.49+
- Son-Shine$5.75+
- Sweet Bee$5.29+
- Turtle$4.79+
- Vanilla Latte$4.35+
- White Autumn$5.29+
- White Chocolate Caramello$3.75+
- White Mocha Latte$4.49+
- White Rose$5.75+
- Candy Cane$5.26+
- Orange Mocha Latte$5.26+
- Peppermint Patty$4.74+
- Roasted Chestnut$5.75+
- Silent Night$5.74+
- Sweata Weatha$5.75+
Tea
Lotus Energy
Bottled Water
Soda
Celscius
Food
Breakfast Menu
Lunch Menu
Pastries
Choc. Covered Espresso Beans
Retail
T-shirt
Stickers
Bags
Tumblers
Honey
Heavenly Grounds Location and Ordering Hours
(815) 409-6244
Closed • Opens Friday at 6AM