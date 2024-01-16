HEAVY HANDED STUDIO CITY
Burgers
- Single$9.00
ground short rib beef, caramelized onions, American cheese, house made pickles, and heavy sauce.
- Double$11.00
- Triple$13.00
- Puppy Patty$3.00
for the pups! no salt, no seasoning.
- 60 Days in Hell (Helles Lager) - There Does Not Exist$8.00
4.7% - 60 Days In Hell is a Bavarian Helles brewed with 100% German raw materials, fermented ice cold, and matured at freezing temperatures for over 45 days. It was hopped in the kettle with Hallertau Tradition and Tettnanger hops to give a light spicy note with a hint of floral quality. A touch of biscuit character, and just a quick hit of sweetness from the Pilsner malt, make this beer EXTREMELY crushable and clean. Bavarian Helles is truly one of the great beer styles of the world. An exercise in simplicity and nuance but complex and HIGHLY enjoyable, all at the same time.
- Approaching Totality (Hazy IPA) - Radiant Beer Co.$9.00
6.6% - Look out for the eclipse of haze; we're APPROACHING TOTALITY. A Hazy IPA emerges from the craters of Mosaic, Amarillo, and Cashmere, weaving bright trails of pale pineapple. Come witness a meteor of tropicality behind golden shadows; light berry, passionfruit, and fresh peach are all yours once you try the path of totality.
- Branching Out (Modern Pilsner) - Everywhere Beer Co.$8.00
5.6% - "branching out" is a modern pilsner brewed with premium pilsner malt and hopped with nectaron, nelson, and HBC586.
- Check The Score (Hazy DIPA) - Radiant Beer Co.$11.00
8.3% - When's your new favorite Hazy Double IPA dropping? CHECK THE SCORE. This winning roster of Citra, Simcoe, and Amarillo easily nails tropical aromas with heavy mango and passionfruit from halfcourt. Each play boasts low bitterness with peach and candied pineapple delivering slam dunks of flavor. Right at the buzzer there's a lingering fruity sweetness; this hazy might be going into overtime.
- Crushing Hazards (Light Lager) - There Does Not Exist$8.00
4.5% - A word of caution, friends… This beer is CRUSHABLE! Crushing Hazard is the TDNE hot take on the most consumed beer style in the U.S.A. - light lager. Drinker beware, this simply tastes like beer, dude. Its everything we love about sessionable domestic lager - just brewed with high quality German ingredients. A beer for mowing the lawn. A beer for barbecue. A beer for breakfast. A beer for dinner. It's everything you need and nothing you don’t. Its CRUSHABLE BEER, made with Cosmic Cowboy love, of course.
- Distorted Bliss (WC Pilsner) - Cellarmaker Brewing$8.00
5.5% - California Style Pilsner - Long drinking sessions will be sustained with this crisp and hoppy Lager which is mashed with Italian grown pilsner malt, fermented cold and then lightly dry hopped with Strata as well as a touch of Mosaic and Talus. A fine aroma of light tropical fruit and whole cluster chenin blanc are followed by flavors of honey drizzle white wheat cracker and dried melon and mango.
- Everyone (Kolsch Ale) - Everywhere Beer Co.$8.00
4.8% - "everyone" is a kölsch, made for everyone.
- Everything Is Something (WC IPA) - Everywhere Beer Co.$9.00
6.5% - "everything is something" is a west coast india pale ale brewed with premium pilsner malt, and hopped with citra, citra incognito, HBC586, and nelson.
- Hello LA (WC IPA) - Highland Park Brewery$8.00
6.8% - Hello, LA is our 6.8% ABV West Coast IPA hopped with the classic 1-2 punch of Mosaic & Citra hops! Pouring with a clear golden appearance & fluffy white foam head, this IPA produces huge aromas of juicy tropical fruit, fresh tangerine, & has a slight dankness with residual bitterness.
- Honeycrisp (Hard Apple Cider) - Swift Cider$9.00
6.3% - A blend of predominantly Honeycrisp apples fermented with champagne yeast. All fresh pressed juice from trees grown in Oregon and Washington. Clean, tart apple character with a refreshing dry finish.
- Juice Kiosk (Hazy IPA) - Cellarmaker Brewing$9.00
7% - Juice Kiosk is one of our newest expressive yeast Hazy IPAs, featuring a melange of hop varieties for a great offering of red fruit, white grape, grapefruit oil forward terpenes, and a nice dusting of crushed Douglas Fir pine needles. Hopped with Strata, Nelson, Simcoe, Centennial and Motueka. This juice bomb is sure to please!
- Lovers of the Incredible (WC IPA) - Radiant Beer Co.$9.00
7.5% - We are lovers of radiance. Lovers of fine ingredients. Lovers of everything craft. And as the vinyl gracing the wall of our taproom would propose... LOVERS OF THE INCREDIBLE. And thus, we revisit this IPA that we lovingly brewed with the incredible classic West Coast hops Simcoe, Citra, and Amarillo. What follows is a beautifully clear, golden hue that exudes aromas of grapefruit, strawberry, and pine and slightly bitter flavors of tangerine and dank resin.
- MetaHuman (NZ Pilsner) - There Does Not Exist$8.00
5.1% - Metahuman is a New Zealand Pilsner that’s everything us cyborgs want in the style. Its light and zippy with just a touch bready malt sweetness, and has those DANK/DIESEL-Y flavors & aromatics provided by Southern Hemisphere hops. Hopped hot side with Hallertau Mandarina and Nelson, we laid the base for a moderate sized dry hop of Nelson, Nelson Cryo & Riwaka. The resultant beer is nuanced & delicate on the palette but, at the same time, big and bold. Our panel of Cyborgs get notes of Sauvignon Blanc, Lemon/Lime soda, Jasmine flower, and a beautiful touch of that green handled gas pump we all know and love.
- Normalize The Signal (Hazy DIPA) - Hop Butcher$11.00
7.5% - Mosaic & Sabro hopped Double India Pale Ale
- Overhead View (American Lager) - Urban Roots Brewing$8.00
4.7% - American Lager brewed with all North American malt and corn using a new variety of hops grown in Oregon called Lorien. Soft, crisp and light with light fruity & citrus notes and bready finish
- Repeating Symbols (Hazy Pale Ale) - Cellarmaker Brewing$8.00
5.2% - Hopped highly with Galaxy and Riwaka, Repeating Symbols is super tropical with aromas of lychee, sauvignon and concord grape, mango and warming spice. Just like all of our pale ales, this beer brings loads of enticing flavor and aroma but with a uniqueness delivered by these difficult to source hops.
- Shine Through (Hefeweizen) - Everywhere Beer Co.$8.00
5.5% - "shine through" is a german style hefeweizen brewed with pale wheat & barke pilsner malt, and hopped with hallertau mittelfruh.
- Swimming Circles (Hazy IPA) - Vitamin Sea Brewing$9.00
6.8% - Our single hop hazy IPA saturated with Michigan Copper. Michigan Copper hops have a delightful aroma profile with notes of tropical fruit, especially passionfruit and pineapple. They also exhibit hints of citrus, specifically grapefruit and lemon.
- Schlossmühlenhof - Das Ist Keine (Orange)$48.00
An accessible orange wine made from a blend of white grapes that are anywhere from 15 to 30 years old. The vines are planted on calcareous clay soils. The grapes were hand-harvested together in early October, allowed to macerate for eight weeks on skins with spontaneous fermentation in stainless steel lasting eight weeks. Unfiltered. Not an extreme type of orange wine but just lightly colored and slightly cloudy.
- Las Jaras - Glou Glou (Red Blend)$52.00
At Las Jaras, our goal is to make delicious wine that has tons of energy and balance. We want them to be vibrant, delicate, and supple all at the same time while also being food friendly and easy for anyone to enjoy. Our wines are intended to reflect the unique terroir of the vineyards using minimal intervention so you can taste their natural, rhythmic expression. If you are not used to drinking wines made this way, the experience can be a revelation.
- Tinashe Nyamudoka - Kumusha (Sauvignon Blanc)$48.00
The nose of this crisp Sauv Blanc is a knock-out with gooseberry and freshly picked apples leaping out from the glass. None of the over-the-top green notes that New Zealand is famous for, this is stylistically much closer to the Loire Valley (Sancerre). Lighter end of medium bodied with juicy citrus, great flinty mineral tones and uber-zesty acidity on the finish.
- Stolpman - Love You Bunches (Rose)$46.00
Riper red berry fruit sings over the tart finish resulting in a pleasurable, quenching crunch. A perfected adult version of Sour Patch Kids candy. A floaty fleshiness develops by the second glass – which, btw, arrives quickly – with some mellowing watermelon notes on the mid-palate.
- Trucker Hat (Black)$30.00Out of stock
- Trucker Hat (Khaki)$30.00
- Yellow Beanie$25.00Out of stock
- Black Beanie$25.00
- Gray Beanie$25.00
- Hedley & Bennett x HH (Caramel Brown)$40.00
Adjustable leather back strap with embossed lettering. Chain-stitched HH on durable cotton canvas. Baseball-cap-inspired design for all-day comfort.
- Hedley & Bennett x HH (Charcoal Gray)$40.00
Adjustable leather back strap with embossed lettering. Chain-stitched HH on durable cotton canvas. Baseball-cap-inspired design for all-day comfort.