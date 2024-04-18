Wings - South Setauket - NEW
Wings
Breaded Tenders
Charcoal Burgers
Loaded fries
Sandwiches
Reuben Bites
Baby Back Ribs
Cheese Steak
Wraps
All You Can Eat Wings
French Fries
Quesdillas
Pierogies
Fresh Salads
Sides
- Small Homemade Coleslaw$2.99
- Large Homemade Coleslaw$5.50
- Pretzel Bites$7.99
- Mozzarella Sticks (6)$9.99
- Cowboy Bites$8.99
- Mini Chicken Tacos$7.99
- Battered Onion Rings$5.99
- Cornbread$1.99
- Breaded Pickle Chips$8.99
- Small Homemade Macaroni & Cheese$3.99
- Large Homemade Macaroni & Cheese$6.99
- Side Salad$6.99
- Small Extra Bleu Cheese$1.25
- Large Extra Bleu Cheese$1.99
- Small Extra Sauce$1.25
- Large Extra Sauce$1.99
- Small Extra Celery$0.92
- Large Extra Celery$1.61
- Large Brown Gravy$1.61
- Side of Cheese$1.61
- Bowl Of Bleu$5.00
- Bowl Of Ranch$5.00
- Sour cream$0.92
- Corn Nuggets$6.99
- Large bowl Bleu$10.00
- Large bowl Ranch$10.00
Children's Menu
Combo Meal Deals
Chopped Cheese
$1 small fries lunch special only
Ice Cream Pints
$1 wings
DRINKS new
Beverages
- Bottled Water$2.25
- A&W Root Beer$2.50
- A&W Cream$2.50
- Canada Dry Ginger Ale$2.50
- Snapple Peach$2.50
- Snapple Lemon$2.50
- Snapple Diet Zero$2.50
- Coke$2.50
20 Oz.
- Diet Coke$2.50
20 Oz.
- Cherry Coke$2.50
20 Oz.
- Sprite$2.50
20 Oz.
- Dr. Pepper$2.50
20 Oz.
- Fanta Orange$2.50
20 Oz.
- Minute Maid Blue$2.50
20 Oz.
- Minute Maid Lemonade$2.50
20 Oz.
- Gold Peak Sweet Tea$2.50
Bottle
- Gold Peak Raspberry Tea$2.50
Bottle
- 2L Coke$3.25
- 2L Sprite$3.25
- 2L Cherry Coke$3.25
- 2L Diet Coke$3.25
CATERING new
Catering
- 1/2 Tray Chili$49.95
- 1/2 Tray Mac n Cheese$49.95
- 1/2 Tray Mozzarella Stix$49.95
- 1/2 Tray Jalapeno Peppers$49.95
- 1/2 Tray Broccoli Bites$49.95
- 1/2 Tray Tossed Salad$27.95
- 1/2 Tray Caesar Salad$27.95
- 1/2 Tray Pierogies$45.95
- 1/2 Tray Onion Rings$21.95
- 1/2 Tray French Fries$19.95
- 1/2 Tray Waffle Fries$21.95
- 1/2 Tray Cole Slaw$29.95
- 1/2 Tray Wings$57.99
Wings - South Setauket - NEW Location and Ordering Hours
(631) 747-0665
Closed • Opens Friday at 11AM