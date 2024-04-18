Featured Items

FOOD new

Wings

Breaded Tenders

Charcoal Burgers

Loaded fries

Sandwiches

Reuben Bites

Baby Back Ribs

Cheese Steak

Wraps

All You Can Eat Wings

French Fries

Quesdillas

Pierogies

Fresh Salads

Sides

Children's Menu

Dessert

Combo Meal Deals

Chopped Cheese

$1 small fries lunch special only

Ice Cream Pints

$1 wings

DRINKS new

Beverages

Shakes

CATERING new

Catering