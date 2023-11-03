Hecho En Oak Park
SPECIALS
- Hecho Margarita Kit (Serves 5)$64.50
32 oz All natural orange margarita with grand marnier mix (garnishes included). Five - (50 ml.) mini bottles of Don Julio Reposado tequila and your choice of margarita flavor
- Margarita Kit (Serves 5)$25.00
32 oz All natural margarita mix (garnishes included). Five - (50 ml.) mini bottles of Camarena silver tequila and your choice of margarita flavor
- Michelada Kit$47.50
Mix 'n' match Five (5) of your favorite beers to make your micheladas at home! Includes 32oz of our Hecho michelada mix, celery and limes as garnish, even comes with Tajin for the rim!
DRINKS
Margaritas (Alcohol)
NA Beverages
Shots (Alcohol)
MEXICAN BREAKFAST
Breakfast
- Huevos con Chorizo$10.50
Two scrambled eggs with Mexican sausage, served with smashed black beans, rice, guacamole and homemade corn tortillas.
- Chilaquiles$10.50
Fried tortilla chips mixed with out tomatillo sauce. Topped with onion, cheese and sour cream. Served with a side of rice & beans.
- Huevos con Nopales$10.95
Two scrambled eggs with Mexican cactus petal, served with smashed black beans, rice and homemade corn tortillas
- Huevos con Poblano$10.95
Two scrambled eggs with roasted poblano pepper served with smashed blacked beans, rice and homemade corn tortillas
Beverages
LUNCH & DINNER
Anjitos
- Chips and Salsa$5.50
Fresh baked tortilla chips served with pineapple, pico de gallo and mild salsa.
- Chips and Guacamole$9.95
Onions, tomatoes, cilantro, lime juice and mashed avocados.
- Queso Fundido$10.50
Freshly baked chorizo chihuahua cheese, topped with diced onions, tomatoes and cilantro. Served with corned tortillas.
- Nachos$12.95
Tortilla chips topped with a black bean sauce, jalapeños, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, Mexican cream & cheese. Add your choice of meat!
- Elotes$5.95
Corn on the cob, rubbed with mayo, queso cotija, finished with chili powder.
- Cazuelas$22.95
Two guisados, served on a traditional casserole, with rice & beans, pickled vegetables, guacamole and hand made tortillas. Serves two people
- Taco Salad$12.95
Chopped fresh lettuce, mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumber, corn, grilled pineapple, finished with tortilla strips. Served with a chipotle ranch dressing on the side.
- Sopa de Lentejas$7.50
Veggie lentil soup with pieces of avocado. Served with a cheese quesadilla.
- Quesadillas$4.50
Corn tortilla quesadilla. May add a meat topping (Veggie options available)
- Enchiladas$11.95
Two (2) rolled up homemade corn tortillas filled with grilled chicken and cheese, topped with green tomatillo sauce, sour cream, onions and cilantro. Accompanied with rice and smashed beans.
- Quesillo Dip$8.50
A blend of melted cheese and jalapeño peppers with your choice of filling
Tacos
- Carne Asada Taco$4.50
Marinated chopped steak, topped with onions and cilantro.
- Pastor Taco$4.50
Roasted marinated pork topped with grilled diced pineapple, onions & cilantro.
- Pollo Taco$4.50
Pollo asado in adobo seasoning, topped with tropical pico de gallo
- Camaron Taco$4.50
Butter sauteed shrimp on top of black bean puree, topped with purple pickled onions
- Pescado Taco$4.50
Crispy battered tilapia fish, salt & pepper, cole slaw, pico de gallo & chipotle ancho sauce
- Vegetarian Taco$4.50
Hibiscus flower al pastor style, grilled pineapple, pickled onions, rice/beans & avocado.
- Poblano Taco$4.50
Roasted poblano peppers, corn and onion in a cream sauce, black beans bed, topped with queso fresco.
- Nopales Taco$4.50
Sauteed cactus petals, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, garlic, red bell peppers, black beans, topped with queso fresco.
- Add Extra Salsa
Sides & More
PARTY PACKAGES
Charolazos - 10 person minimun
- Charolazo Lake St - $13 per person
2 Course Meal: Guacamole, chips & salsa. 2 tacos of your choice of meat served with rice, beans & jalapeno pickle mix. Our party package pricing is set per person in increments of 5 with a minimum of 10 people. | Feel free to call to discuss your specific party package needs. | Thank you!
- Charolazo Oak Park - $15 per person
3 Course Meal: Guacamole, chips & salsa. 2 tacos of your choice of meat served with rice and beans. Taco Salad Our party package pricing is set per person in increments of 5 with a minimum of 10 people. Feel free to call to discuss your specific party package needs. | Thank you!
- Charolazo Downtown - $17 per person
4 Course Meal: Guacamole, chips & salsa. 2 tacos of your choice of meat served with rice and beans. Taco Salad Elote Our party package pricing is set per person in increments of 5 with a minimum of 10 people. Feel free to call to discuss your specific party package needs. | Thank you!
- Charolazo Supremo - $21 per person
5 Course Meal: Guacamole, chips & salsa. 2 tacos of your choice of meat served with rice and beans. Taco Salad Elote Dessert Our party package pricing is set per person in increments of 5 with a minimum of 10 people. Feel free to call to discuss your specific party package needs. | Thank you!