Heck ya! Food - Truck
Food
- Veggie Pastry (2 pieces)$7.99
Hand rolled pastry stuffed with fresh mashed potatoes & robust spices
- Steak & Cheese Pastry (2 pieces)$9.99
Hand rolled pastry stuffed with cheddar cheese & Spiced beef.
- Cauliflower 22 (5oz)$8.99
22 Ingredient & house roast spice mix with & cauliflower fried to crisp.
- Heck ya! Wings (5 pieces)$9.99
Marinated in fermented chilli sauce & house robust spices.
- Fire Roasted Steak Cubes (5 pieces)$12.99
Tenderloin cubes cooked & Asian spice mix cooked in clay oven.
- Shroom Snacks (5 pieces)$9.99
Assorted Mushroom steeped in butter & churned with cream cheese & aromatic herbs.
- Street Noodles (6oz)$8.99
Fresh boiled noodles with veggies, Garlic, Onion, Bell pepper & house chilli paste.
- Steak Skewer (2 pieces)$9.99
Thrice minced lamb leg mixed with aromatic Indian spices, Mint, Parsley & Cheese served with mint chutney.
- Heck Ya! Rolls (2 pieces)$7.99
Dry masala & creamy sauce wrapped in house made bread served with garlic aioli.
- Surprise Mac & Cheese (4oz)$5.99
Mac & Cheese you love with a unique blend of spices. Surprise!
- Popcorn Chicken (5oz)$8.99
Small cubes of marinated chicken. Fried to crispy perfection and dusted with spices.