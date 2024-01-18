HeckYa!
Combos
- #1 Super Dog Combo$9.99+
This amazing marriage of Filly Sauce, Jalapeno Slaw & Onion will have taste bugs begging for more! Served with crispy fries and a soft drink.
- #2 Filly Dog Combo$8.79+
2 Grilled Hot Dogs draped with Filly Sauce, Mustard and Onion. What's the story with the Filly Sauce? Our mom was legally blind (but that don't keep Italian women out of the kitchen) and had been working on a chili sauce recipe for years. Yes, she cooked, but always had burns on her hands and arms because she wouldn't know she was going to get burned until it was too late. One day, because of her blindness, she accidentally put the wrong seasoning in the sauce and Eureka! That was the very thing she was after, but hadn't been able identify. This whole business is a tribute to Filomena....
- #3 Naked Combo$7.29+
This is no teenie weenie! Great with your favorite condiments Your pick: Ketchup, Mustard, Sweet Pickle Relish, Onion.... With Fries & Soft drink
- #4 Kraut Dog Combo$7.79+
2 Hot Dogs with Fresh Kraut. So mild we serve it raw!, Fries + Softdrink
- #5 Nathan's Jalapeno Cheddar Dog Combo$8.29+
- #6 Jalapeno Slaw Dog Combo$7.47+
2 Hot Dogs laden with a zippy refreshing Jalapeno Cole Slaw
- #7 Nathan's Pretzel Dog Combo$8.49+
- #8 Italian Sausage Sand$9.99+
DiRusso Italian Sausage with Grilled Bell Peppers & Onion, Topped with Melted Cheese in an Italian Roll With Fries & Soft Drink
- #9 Kielbasa Combo$8.29+
Kielbasa Sandwich, Fries, Softdrink
- #10 Polish Boy Combo$10.09+
Polish Boy, Fries, Softdring
Dogs
- Super Dog$3.29
This amazing marriage of Filly Sauce, Jalapeno Slaw & Onion will have taste bugs begging for more!
- Filly Dog$2.99
Grilled Hot Dog draped with Filly Sauce, Mustard and Onion. What's the story with the Filly Sauce? Our mom was legally blind (but that don't keep Italian women out of the kitchen) and had been working on a chili sauce recipe for years. Yes, she cooked, but always had burns on her hands and arms because she wouldn't know she was going to get burned until it was too late. One day, because of her blindness, she accidentally put the wrong seasoning in the sauce and Eureka! That was the very thing she was after, but hadn't been able identify. This whole business is a tribute to Filomena....
- Kraut Dog (Fresh Kraut)$2.49
Hot Dog with Fresh Kraut. So mild we serve it raw!
- Slaw Dog$2.49
Hot Dog laden with zippy Jalapeno Cole Slaw
- Naked Dog$2.29
This is no teenie weenie! Great with your favorite condiments Your pick Ketchup, Mustard, Sweet Pickle Relish, Onion....
- Nathan's Jalapeno Cheddar Dog$3.99
- Nathan's Pretzel Dog$5.99
Sausage
- Italian Sausage Sandwich$8.04
DiRusso Italian Sausage with Grilled Bell Peppers & Onion, Topped with Melted Cheese in an Italian Roll
- Kielbasa Sandwich$8.04
Smoked Polish Kielbasa topped with fresh Kraut on an Italian Roll Hard to beat classic!
- Polish Boy$8.99
A Cleveland Favorite! Kielbasa, Fries, BBQ Sauce and Our Addition of Jalapeno Cole Slaw all in one flavor packed sandwich!