#2 Filly Dog Combo

$8.79 +

2 Grilled Hot Dogs draped with Filly Sauce, Mustard and Onion. What's the story with the Filly Sauce? Our mom was legally blind (but that don't keep Italian women out of the kitchen) and had been working on a chili sauce recipe for years. Yes, she cooked, but always had burns on her hands and arms because she wouldn't know she was going to get burned until it was too late. One day, because of her blindness, she accidentally put the wrong seasoning in the sauce and Eureka! That was the very thing she was after, but hadn't been able identify. This whole business is a tribute to Filomena....