Hefty Lefty's Hoagies and Grinders
Balboa Hoagie
- Balboa Hoagie Hardy$7.69
capicola, cooked salami, genoa salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, olive oil, red wine vinegar, oregano and sea salt
- Balboa Hoagie Husky$10.29
capicola, cooked salami, genoa salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, olive oil, red wine vinegar, oregano and sea salt
- Balboa Hoagie Hefty$12.99
capicola, cooked salami, genoa salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, olive oil, red wine vinegar, oregano and sea salt
Philly Special Hoagie
- Philly Special Hoagie Hardy$7.99
capicola, genoa salami, sharp provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, olive oil, red wine vinegar, oregano and sea salt
- Philly Special Hoagie Husky$10.49
capicola, genoa salami, sharp provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, olive oil, red wine vinegar, oregano and sea salt
- Philly Special Hoagie Hefty$12.99
capicola, genoa salami, sharp provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, olive oil, red wine vinegar, oregano and sea salt
Flying Pig Hoagie
- Flying Pig Hoagie Hardy$8.29
smoked applewood carver ham, pan roasted turkey, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, olive oil, red wine vinegar, oregano and sea salt
- Flying Pig Hoagie Husky$10.99
smoked applewood carver ham, pan roasted turkey, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, olive oil, red wine vinegar, oregano and sea salt
- Flying Pig Hoagie Hefty$13.99
smoked applewood carver ham, pan roasted turkey, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, olive oil, red wine vinegar, oregano and sea salt
Black Friday Special Hoagie
- Black Friday Special Hoagie Hardy$8.29
pan roasted turkey, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, olive oil, red wine vinegar, oregano and sea salt
- Black Friday Special Hoagie Husky$10.99
pan roasted turkey, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, olive oil, red wine vinegar, oregano and sea salt
- Black Friday Special Hoagie Hefty$13.99
pan roasted turkey, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, olive oil, red wine vinegar, oregano and sea salt
All American Hoagie
- All American Hoagie Hardy$7.49
cooked ham, cooked salami, bologna, cooper sharp american cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, olive oil, red wine vinegar, oregano and sea salt
- All American Hoagie Husky$9.69
cooked ham, cooked salami, bologna, cooper sharp american cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, olive oil, red wine vinegar, oregano and sea salt
- All American Hoagie Hefty$11.99
cooked ham, cooked salami, bologna, cooper sharp american cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, olive oil, red wine vinegar, oregano and sea salt
Roast Beef Hoagie
- Roast Beef Hoagie Hardy$8.49
USDA choice certified Black Angus beef, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes,olive oil, red wine vinegar, oregano and sea salt
- Roast Beef Hoagie Husky$10.99
USDA choice certified Black Angus beef, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes,olive oil, red wine vinegar, oregano and sea salt
- Roast Beef Hoagie Hefty$14.99
USDA choice certified Black Angus beef, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes,olive oil, red wine vinegar, oregano and sea salt
Kitchen Sink Hoagie
- Kitchen Sink Hoagie Hardy$8.99
smoked applewood carver ham, turkey, roast beef, bacon, chicken, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, olive oil red wine vinegar, oregano and sea salt
- Kitchen Sink Hoagie Husky$12.99
smoked applewood carver ham, turkey, roast beef, bacon, chicken, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, olive oil red wine vinegar, oregano and sea salt
- Kitchen Sink Hoagie Hefty$15.99
smoked applewood carver ham, turkey, roast beef, bacon, chicken, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, olive oil red wine vinegar, oregano and sea salt
Hamma & Cheessa Hoagie
- Hamma & Cheessa Hoagie Hardy$7.49
cooked ham, cooper sharp american cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, olive oil, red wine vinegar, oregano and sea salt
- Hamma & Cheessa Hoagie Husky$9.69
cooked ham, cooper sharp american cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, olive oil, red wine vinegar, oregano and sea salt
- Hamma & Cheessa Hoagie Hefty$11.99
cooked ham, cooper sharp american cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, olive oil, red wine vinegar, oregano and sea salt
Humdinger Hoagie
- Humdinger Hoagie Hardy$7.99
smoke applewood carver ham, turkey, roast beef, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, olive oil, red wine vinegar, oregano and sea salt
- Humdinger Hoagie Husky$10.99
smoke applewood carver ham, turkey, roast beef, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, olive oil, red wine vinegar, oregano and sea salt
- Humdinger Hoagie Hefty$13.99
smoke applewood carver ham, turkey, roast beef, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, olive oil, red wine vinegar, oregano and sea salt
Veggie Hoagie
Grinders
- Bacon Chicken Ranch Grinder$10.29
pan roasted chicken, bacon, house made ranch dressing, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, olive oil, red wine vinegar, oregano and sea salt
- Big Earl's Beef N' Cheese Grinder$10.99
USDA Choice certified Black Angus beef, grilled onions, housemade Horsey Sauce and cheddar jack cheese
- Balboa Grinder$10.29
capicola, genoa salami, cooked salami, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olive oil, red wine vinegar, oregano and sea salt
- Philly Special Grinder$10.49
capicola, genoa salami, sharp provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olive oil, red wine vinegar, oregano and sea salt
- Flying Pig Grinder$10.99
smoked applewood carver ham, pan roasted turkey, bacon, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, olive oil, red wine vinegar, oregano and sea salt
- Black Friday Special Grinder$10.99
pan roasted turkey, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olive oil, red wine vinegar, oregano and sea salt
- All American Grinder$9.69
cooked ham, cooked salami, bologna, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, olive oil, red wine vinegar, oregano and sea salt
- Kitchen Sink Grinder$12.99
smoked applewood carver ham, turkey, roast beef, bacon, chicken, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olive oil, red wine vinegar, oregano and sea salt
- Hamma & Cheessa Grinder$9.69
cooked ham, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olive oil, red wine vinegar, oregano and sea salt
- Humdinger Grinder$10.99
smoked applewood carver ham, roast beef, turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olive oil, red wine vinegar, oregano and sea salt
Cheesesteaks
- Classic Cheesesteak 8"$10.99
In house fresh shaved ribeye with grilled onions, Cooper Sharp American Cheese, salt and pepper
- Classic Cheesesteak 12"$14.49
In house fresh shaved ribeye with grilled onions, Cooper Sharp American Cheese, salt and pepper
- The O.C. Cheesesteak 8"$11.49
in house fresh shaved ribeye with grilled onions, Cooper Sharp American Cheese, mayonaisse, lettuce, tomatoes, salt and pepper
- The O.C. Cheesesteak 12"$14.99
in house fresh shaved ribeye with grilled onions, Cooper Sharp American Cheese, mayonaisse, lettuce, tomatoes, salt and pepper
- Chicolini Cheesesteak 8"$11.49
in house fresh shaved ribeye with grilled onions, housemade marinara sauce, provolone cheese, salt and pepper
- Chicolini Cheesesteak 12"$14.99
in house fresh shaved ribeye with grilled onions, housemade marinara sauce, provolone cheese, salt and pepper
- Razor's Edge 8"$11.49
in house fresh shaved ribeye with grilled onions, sharp provolone cheese, salt and pepper
- Razor's Edge 12"$14.99
in house fresh shaved ribeye with grilled onions, sharp provolone cheese, salt and pepper