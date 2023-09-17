Heirloom Cafe 1871 N High Street
Drinks
Coffee & Espresso
Specialty Lattes
Bumble Bee
Latte with Honey & Vanilla
Honey Lavender
Lavender
Latte with Lavender & Vanilla
Caramel Vanilla
Maple
latte made with maple syrup and salted brown sugar
Lily's Lovebug <3
Latte with Red Velvet & White Chocolate
Coconut Caramello
Latte with Coconut, Caramel & Chocolate
Turtle
Latte with Chocolate & Caramel Pecan
Seasonal Lattes
Hot Tea - Ohio Tea Co.
Cream Earl Grey - black
An exquisite Earl Grey character mellowed with soft hints of cream, vanilla & cornflower petals
Scottish Breakfast - black
Pumpkin Spice - black
Organic Black tea, marigold petals, natural flavors
Ginger Orange Peach - black
Black tea, Ginger root, Orange peel, natural Ginger, Orange, and Peach flavors
Pineapple Youthberry - white
A fantastic tea combining sweetened pineapple and mango pieces for your sweet tooth and the health benefits of white tea makes this Pineapple Youthberry a well-rounded fruity tropical treat
Tie Guan Yin - oolong
Light and sweet green oolong with notes of orchid in the aftertaste
Peach - Oolong
Chinese oolong tea, apple and apricot pieces, natural peach flavor, marigold flowers
Jasmine - green
Jasmine, High mountain green tea
Long Island Strawberry - green
Green tea, Papaya and Strawberry pieces, Natural flavors
Mint Spice - green
Organic green tea, Cinnamon, Organic spearmint, Anise
High Mountain - green
Smooth, rich, and sweet, High Mountain Green Tea
Cherry Sencha - green
Organic green tea, organic rose petals, and natural flavors
Peppermint - herbal
Caffeine Free - Organic Peppermint as a tea is minty and mildly sweet, cooling and refreshing
Bourbon St. Vanilla Rooibos - herbal
Caffeine Free - Rooibos, calendula petals, almond slices, natural vanilla flavors
Chamomile - herbal
Caffeine Free - Organic lavender, Organic chamomile, Organic spearmint
Winter Wonerland - herbal
Caffeine Free - Organic green rooibos, organic cacao nibs, organic cinnamon pieces, flavoring, and blue cornflower petals
Iced Tea - Ohio Tea Co.
Specialty Non-Coffee Drinks
Cans & Bottles
All-Day Breakfast & Bagels
Breakfast Entrees
Red Eye Opener Burrito
cage-free egg, local chorizo, sharp white cheddar, herbed & roasted potatoes, Frank's Red Hot Sauce, served on a whole-wheat tortilla wrap. Served with a side of salsa
Vegan Eye Opener Burrito
house-made vegan sausage, crispy baked tofu, herbed & roasted potatoes, sauteed broccoli & red pepper, Frank's Red Hot Sauce served on a spinach tortilla wrap. Served with a side of salsa.
Local Egg Sammie
cage-free egg, sharp white cheddar, spicy brown mustard served on house-made whole wheat bread.
A La Carte
Hot Sandwiches & Combos
Hot Sandwiches
Grilled Muenster
muenster cheese, raspberry jam, clarified butter. served grilled, on house-made whole wheat bread.
Chicken Club
ohio free-range chicken breast, ohio thick-sliced bacon, pepperjack cheese, house-made 'quickles', lettuce, sweet chili sauce. Served on an Auddino's Bakery kaiser roll.
Veggie Burger
house-made vegan veggie pattie, sharp white cheddar, onion, lettuce, vegan special sauce served on an Auddino's Bakery kaiser roll. *vegan pattie contains spelt berries, a form of gluten*
Salads, Cold Wraps & Sandwiches
Cold Sandwiches/Wraps
Tuna Salad Sandwich
house-made tuna salad (tuna, celery, carrot, mayo) sharp white cheddar, leafy greens served on house-made whole wheat bread.
Chicken Salad Wrap
house-made chicken salad (ohio free-range chicken breast, toasted walnuts, celery, mayo) wrapped in a whole-wheat tortilla with romaine lettuce.
Salads
Entree Leafy Green
mixed leafy greens, carrot, cucumber, radish, house-made parmesan croutons, maple & white balsamic vinaigrette.
Quinoa & Greens
sauteed: quinoa, red bell peppers, onions, & garbanzo beans,roasted squash, topped with feta with spinach & arugula mix served with cumin lime vinaigrette & your choice of protein: ohio free-range chicken breast or crispy baked tofu.
Seoul Bowl
spinach & arugula mix, pickled veg (daikon radish, cabbage, carrot), toasted almonds served with gochujang vinaigrette & your choice of protein: ohio free-range chicken breast or crispy baked tofu.
Fiesta Bowl
ohio free-range ground turkey, pinto beans, sharp white cheddar, Shagbark tortilla bits, romaine lettuce, cilantro served with cumin lime vinaigrette.