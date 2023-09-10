FOOD

Appetizers

Roasted Broccoli

$9.50

Bomb Beets

$9.50

Spicy Baked Chicken Wings

$16.00

cheesy garlic bread

$9.00

To go Side Ranch

$1.00

Salads

Greek Salad

$15.50

Arugula Salad

$15.50

Heirloom Caprese

$14.00Out of stock

Spinach Salad

$15.50

Side Extra Dressing

$1.00

Build Your Own Pizza

Sm Plain Cheese Pizza

$18.00

Lg Plain Cheese Pizza

$24.00

Signature Deep Dish Pizzas

Sm New Original DD

$24.00

Lg New Original DD

$33.95

Sm HEIRloom Pizza DD

$24.00

Lg HEIRloom Pizza DD

$33.95

Sm Bixby Pizza DD

$24.00

Lg Bixby Pizza DD

$33.95

Sm Slider Pizza DD

$24.00

Lg Slider Pizza DD

$33.95

Sm Heritage Pizza DD

$25.00

Lg Heritage Pizza DD

$34.95

Sm Arugulalala DD

$24.00

Lg Arugulalala DD

$33.95

Half Baked

Signature Thin Crust Pizzas

Sm Bounty Pizza TH

$24.00

Lg Bounty Pizza TH

$33.95

Sm Napoli Pizza TH

$24.00

Lg Napoli Pizza TH

$33.95

Sm Pesto Potato Pizza TH

$24.00

Lg Pesto Potato Pizza TH

$33.95

Sm Fontina Margherita TH

$24.00

Lg Fontina Margherita TH

$33.95

Sm Sweet & Spicy TH

$24.00

Lg Sweet & Spicy TH

$33.95

Sm PBG TH

$24.00

Lg PBG TH

$33.95

Sm Summer Corn TH

$24.00

Lg Summer Corn TH

$33.95

merchandise

Embroidered Hats

$35.00

Heirloom Pin

$3.00

Small Purple

$20.00

Medium Gray

$20.00

Medium Maroon

$20.00

Medium Brown

$20.00

Medium Gold

$20.00

Large Gray

$20.00

Large Maroon

$20.00

Large Brown

$20.00

Large Gold

$20.00

XL Brown

$20.00Out of stock

XL Gold

$20.00

XXL Gray

$20.00

XXL Brown

$20.00

XXL Gold

$20.00

Green Large Hoodie

$30.00Out of stock

Navy XXL Hoodie

$35.00

Navy XL Hoodie

$30.00

Navy Large Hoodie

$30.00

Navy Med Hoodie

$30.00

Small Navy Hoodie

$30.00

Large Ladies Maroon T Shirt

$15.00

Medium Maroon Ladies T Shirt

$15.00

Medium Black Ladies T Shirt

$15.00

Small Black Ladies T Shirt

$15.00

DRINKS

NA Beverages

12 oz Bottle Maine Ginger Brew

$4.00

12 oz Bottle Maine Lemon-lime

$4.00

12 oz Bottle Maine Mandarin Orange

$4.00

12 oz Bottle Mexican CocaCola

$4.00

10 oz Martinelli's Apple Juice

$3.25

16.9 oz Minute Maid Lemonade

$4.00

18.5 oz Gold Peak Georgia Peach tea

$4.00

18.5 oz Gold Peak Green tea

$4.00

12 oz Bottle Maine Root Beer

$4.00