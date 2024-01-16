Coming Soon!
Helena's Mexican Restaurant
Food
Appetizer
- Guacamole$12.00
Fresh avocados, serrano pepper, cilantro, fresh lime juice, onions, tomatoes with tortilla chips
- Queso$9.00
Monterey Jack and white cheddar cheese served with tortilla chips
- Tinga Chicken Quesadilla$13.50
Flour tortilla filled with Oaxaca, white Cheddar cheese and tinga chicken served with a side of sour cream, pico de gallo, lettuce, and guacamole
- Alex's Asada Fries$14.00
Fully loaded with grilled steak, cheese sauce, pico de gallo, creamy chipotle sauce, and guacamole
- Nachos$10.00
Cheese Sauce, white cheddar cheese, jalapeño, pico de gallo, creamy chipotle sauce & guacamole
- Esquites$7.00
Steam corn, serrano chiles, pequin lime crema, cotija cheese, and crumbled takis
Ceviche
Salads & Soup
- Pozole Rojo$16.00
Pork, hominy, chile ancho, chile guajillo served with cabbage, radish, cilantro, onion, lime, and avocado
- Pozole Verde$14.00
Chicken, hominy, tomatillo, jalapeño and poblano pepper served with cabbage, cilantro, radish, onion, lime and avocado
- Fiesta Salad$8.50
Mixed greens, fried tortilla strips, radish, cojita cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, and creamy avocado dressing
Tacos
- Carne Asada Taco$4.50
Grilled Marinated steak topped with salsa verde, cilantro, & onion
- Al Pastor Taco$4.00
Marinated grilled pork with pineapple, salsa roja, cilantro, and onion
- Chorizo Taco$4.00
Mexican chorizo topped with salsa verde, cilantro & onion
- Birria Questaco Taco$4.75
Shredded braised beef with Oaxaca cheese topped with cilantro and onion. If you order 3+, consome will be included in your order
- Chicharon Taco$4.25
Crispy pork belly topped with pequin lime crema, queso fresco, and pickled onions
- Hongos Taco$3.75
Shiitake & portobello mushroom with cheese crusted on tortilla topped with spicy aioli, red cabbage & cilantro
- Fish Taco$4.75
Flash fried cod fish with creamy slaw topped with pickled onion
- Shrimp Taco$4.75
Shrimp with creamy slaw topped with pickled onion