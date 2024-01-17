Helen's Place 249 Route 10 North
Appetizers
- Beer-battered Chicken Tenders$13.00
(4) Crunchy, House-made tenderloins, with Carrots & Celery Sticks, Served with one choice of our dipping sauces
- Chicken Wings$14.00
(6) Crispy-fried drums & flats, with carrots & celery sticks, Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$12.00
A generous helping of creamy dip, with tortila chips
- Natalie's Nachos$13.00
Tortilla chips layered with plenty of Cheddar Jack cheese, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, black olives, and black beans, Served with salsa and sour cream
- Shrimp Cocktail$15.00
(5) Plump chilled shrimp, with house cocktail sauce
- The Caprese$11.00
Slices of ripe, vine picked tomato, and fresh mozzarella, with basil leaves, drizzled with balsamic glaze & EVOO
- Fried Mushrooms$10.00
Breaded button mushrooms, fried golden brown, Served with ranch for dipping
- Coconut Shrimp$15.00
(5) Sweet & Savory Coconut crusted butterflied shrimp, Served with our creamy thai chili sauce
- Mozzarella Moons$13.00Out of stock
(3) Hot melty fried breaded mozzarella 'moons', Served with marinara sauce
- Fried Pickle Chips$10.00
Thin cut, lightly breaded dill pickles fried until golden brown, Served with Pickle Sauce
- Onion Rings$9.00
A basket of our sweet battered onion rings, served with House zesty sauce
- Big ol' Soft Pretzel$12.00Out of stock
A warm Bavarian lightly salted pretzel, Served with mustard
Salads
- House Garden Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, and green pepper, Served with one choioce of house dressings
- Sara's Salad$15.00
Mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, blueberries, and goat cheese, Served with one choice of house dressing
- The Harvest Salad$15.00
Baby spinach, red onion, cucumber, marinated portabello mushroom, blueberries, and gorgonzola, Served with one choice of house dressing
- Mr. MacGregor's Salad$18.00
Mixed greens, tomato, North Country Smokehouse bacon, ham, grilled chicken, egg, and goat cheese, Served with one choice of house dressing
- Traditional Caesar Salad$15.00
Hearts of romaine, house-made croutons, shredded parmesan, lightly tossed.
- Side House Salad$8.00
A smaller version of our Garden salad
- Side Caesar Salad$10.00
A smaller version of our Caesar salad
Soups
Entrees/Pastas
- Half Rack Baby Back Ribs$19.00
Our slow cooked ribs are seasoned to perfection and covered in our delicious BBQ sauce, Served with choice of starch and house slaw
- Steak of the Week$26.00
Ask your server about this week's offering!
- Fish & Chips$20.00
A full haddock fillet, beer-battered and fried golden brown, Served with choice of starch, house tartar and coleslaw
- Baked Haddock$22.00
A full haddock fillet, baked with our lemon cream sauce until bubbly, finished with house seasoned bread crumbs, Served with choice of starch and vegetable of the day
- Fettuccine Alfredo$17.00
Our made to order pastas come with a roll and side house or caesar salad
- Zesty Alfredo$20.00
Lightly floured chicken chunks sauteed with penne, broccoli, garlic, lemon, cream, and parmesan cheese.
- Baked Mac n Cheese$17.00
Cabot sharp cheddar parmesan cream sauce & penne, finished with breadcrumbs and more cheese!
- Tenders & Fries$17.00
(4) house beer-battered tenderloins, served with french fries and one dipping sauce
- Fettuccine w/ Red Sauce$17.00
Burgers/Sandwiches
- Comfort Burger$15.00
Classic beef patty charbroiled to desired temperature, with lettuce, tomato, and red onion, served with fries and pickle
- Jonas's Blackwater Burger$17.00
Charbroiled to desired temperature, w/ sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, & Blackwater mustard, on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, and red onion, served with fries and pickle
- The Impossible Burger$16.00
You won't believe it's NOT meat! w/lettuce, tomato and red onion, served with fries and pickle
- Backyard Special$16.00
Grilled or beer battered chicken breast, with lettuce & tomato, served with fries and pickle
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.00
Smothered in BBQ sauce, served with fries, slaw, and pickle
- Fisher-mah-jig$15.00
Beer battered haddock, w/lettuce and tomato, Served with fries, slaw, and pickle
- Meme's Reuben$14.00
Corned beef, saurkraut, Swiss cheese, and 1000 Island, on toasted marble rye, Served with chips and pickle
- Rachel$14.00
Turkey, coleslaw, Swiss cheese, and 1000 Island, on toasted marble rye, served with chips and pickle
- Maple Turkey Club$16.00
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and maple mayo, served with chips and pickle
- Hot Pastrami$15.00
Red pastrami, Swiss cheese, Blackwater mustard, served with chips and pickle
- B.L.T.$15.00
You can never go wrong with this Classic, leveled up with thick slices of North Country Smokehouse bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, Served with house potato chips and pickle spear
- The Lumberjack$18.00
Ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar, American, lettuce, tomato, BBQ sauce, and mayo, served with fries and pickle
- The Orchard Wrap$14.00
Grilled chicken, Granny Smith apple, Cabot cheddar, and maple mayo, served with chips and pickle
- The Farmer's Wrap$15.00
Mixed greens, baby spinach, tomato, red onion, cucumber, green pepper, cheese, and pesto, served with chips and pickle
Pizzas
- Cheese Pizza$15.00
House red sauce with shredded mozzarella cheese
- Pepperoni Pizza$16.00
House red sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, and plenty of pepperoni
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$18.00
BBQ, mozzarella, grilled chicken, caramelized onion, & pineapple
- BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza$17.00
BBQ, mozzarella, pulled pork
- Margherita Pizza$17.00
Garlic oil, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, tomato, s & p, and basil
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$18.00
Buffalo sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon
- White Clam Pizza$17.00
Garlic oil, mozzarella, parmesan, clams
- Portabella & Onion Pizza$17.00
Mozzarella, marinated portabella mushroom, and caramelized onion
- Sausage, Pepper, & Onion$18.00
Mozzarella, Italian sausage, red onion, and green pepper
- Hawaiian Pizza$17.00
Mozzarella, ham, and pineapple
- Build Your Own Pizza$14.50
Choose your own toppings and sauce!
Kids Menu
- Kid's Tenders$9.00
(2) of our beer-battered tenderloins, Served with one side and dipping sauce
- Kid's Mac n Cheese$8.00
Classic Kraft mac n cheese, Served with one side
- Kid's Grilled Cheese$8.00
Gooey American cheese on toasted sourdough, Served with one side
- Kid's Pasta with Butter$8.00
Served with one side
- Kid's Pasta with Red Sauce$9.00
Served with one side
- Kid's Fish n Chips$11.00
Decent portion of our beer-battered fresh haddock, Served with one side
- Kid's Hot Dog
Desserts
- Meme's Carrot Cake$9.00Out of stock
Our family's secret recipe!
- Chocolate Mousse$8.00
Rich chocolate mousse with hints of coffee, topped with chocolate chips and berry sauce drizzle
- Italian Lemon Cream Cake$9.00
Soft yellow cake with a layer of subtle lemon cream inside, dusted with powdered sugar
- Molten Chocolate Lava Cake$9.00
Rich chocolate spongey cake with a hot chocolate sauce center
- Cheesecake of The Week$9.00
Ask your server about this week's offering!
- Brownie Sundae$10.00
- Ice Cream Sundae$9.00
- Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream$3.50
Sides
- Side of French Fries$3.00
- Basket of French Fries$8.00
- Side of Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
- Basket of Sweet Potato Fries$9.00
- Mashed Potato$3.00
- Mashed w/ Gravy$4.00
- Baked Potato$4.00
- Potato Chips$3.00
- Cole Slaw$2.00
- Applesauce$2.00
- Carrots & Celery Sticks$3.00
- Vegetable of the Day$3.00
- Rice Pilaf$3.00
- Extra Pickle Spear$2.00