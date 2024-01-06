Hell Yeah Gluten Free - Inman Park 900 dekalb ave ne #500
Bakery
Donuts
- Chocolate glaze$3.50
Chocolate espresso glaze on a vanilla donut base, topped with sprinkles
- Double chocolate (vegan)$3.50
Chocolate espresso glaze on a black cocoa base, topped with sprinkles. Tastes like Oreo fudge!
- Funfetti$3.50
Vanilla glaze on a vanilla donut base with sprinkles baked in and on top
- Cookies n' Cream$3.50
Vanilla glaze on a chocolate/vanilla marbled donut, topped with crushed gluten-free Oreos
- Gingerbread donut$3.50
Tons of molasses and warming spices packed into this delicious donut with a little gingerbread snowflake cookie on top!
- Blueberry Taro$3.50
Vanilla donut with chai spice swirl and chai spiced oat and hemp seed streusel on top, with a little dusting of powdered sugar
Biscuits & scones
- Rosemary citrus scone$6.00Out of stock
Dried cranberry and cubed oranges with white chocolate ganache
- Squash, sage, goat cheese scone$6.00Out of stock
Roast butternut squash, fresh chopped sage and goat cheese. Perfect with sausage and eggs.
- Regular biscuit$3.00Out of stock
Fluffy biscuits you can't tell are gluten free!
- Dairy free biscuit$3.00Out of stock
Breakfast sandwiches
- Egg and cheese$10.00Out of stock
Our take on a beloved gas station biscuit, served hot and wrapped in foil
- Bacon egg and cheese$10.50
Our take on a beloved gas station biscuit, served hot and wrapped in foil. Contains pork bacon!
- Sausage egg and cheese$11.00
Our take on a beloved gas station biscuit, served hot and wrapped in foil. Contains chicken sausage!
- Vegan sausage and tomato jam$10.00
Vegan biscuit with a vegan sausage patty and slow-cooked tomato jam
Cakes & rolls
Cookies
Frozen items
Savory pastries
Poptarts and danishes
- Brown sugar poptart$6.00Out of stock
Just like your favorite poptart from childhood, but better–this poptart is made with slow-cooked prunes and then mixed with warming spices, with brown sugar glaze and sprinkles on top!
- Pastelito$7.00
Crusty flaky pie dough filled with cream cheese and a strip of guava paste
- Dairy free brown sugar poptart$6.00
Cakes
- Classic$15.00+Out of stock
Our "classic" style cake–layered cake with buttercream, wrapped in a type of plastic called acetate which allows the recipient to see the "inside" of the cake! Bonus: acetate makes the cake very easy to transport.
- Design 1$15.00+Out of stock
Our "classic" style cake–layered cake with buttercream, wrapped in a type of plastic called acetate which allows the recipient to see the "inside" of the cake! Bonus: acetate makes the cake very easy to transport.
- Design 2$15.00+Out of stock
Our "classic" style cake–layered cake with buttercream, wrapped in a type of plastic called acetate which allows the recipient to see the "inside" of the cake! Bonus: acetate makes the cake very easy to transport.
- Design 3$15.00+Out of stock
Our "classic" style cake–layered cake with buttercream, wrapped in a type of plastic called acetate which allows the recipient to see the "inside" of the cake! Bonus: acetate makes the cake very easy to transport.
- Design 4$15.00+Out of stock
Our "classic" style cake–layered cake with buttercream, wrapped in a type of plastic called acetate which allows the recipient to see the "inside" of the cake! Bonus: acetate makes the cake very easy to transport.
Party Cakes!
4" party cake - serves 2-4
