Hell Yeah Gluten Free - Reading Room 308 W. Ponce de Leon Ave, Suite G
Bakery
Donuts
- Chocolate glaze
Chocolate espresso glaze on a vanilla donut base, topped with sprinkles
- Double chocolate (vegan)
Chocolate espresso glaze on a black cocoa base, topped with sprinkles. Tastes like Oreo fudge!
- Funfetti
Vanilla glaze on a vanilla donut base with sprinkles baked in and on top
- Cookies n' Cream
Vanilla glaze on a chocolate/vanilla marbled donut, topped with crushed gluten-free Oreos
- Gingerbread donut
Tons of molasses and warming spices packed into this delicious donut with a little gingerbread snowflake cookie on top!
- Chai crumb donut
Vanilla donut with chai spice swirl and chai spiced oat and hemp seed streusel on top, with a little dusting of powdered sugar
- Half-dozen
Half-dozen variety box
Biscuits & scones
Breakfast sandwiches
- Egg and cheese
Our take on a beloved gas station biscuit, served hot and wrapped in foil
- Bacon egg and cheese
Our take on a beloved gas station biscuit, served hot and wrapped in foil. Contains pork bacon!
- Sausage egg and cheese
Our take on a beloved gas station biscuit, served hot and wrapped in foil. Contains chicken sausage!
- Vegan sausage and tomato jam
Vegan biscuit with a vegan sausage patty and slow-cooked tomato jam
Cakes & rolls
- Cinnamon roll
Gooey, crusty cinnamon rolls with warming spices like cinnamon, ginger, and cardamom.
- Yuzu lemon pound cake
Bright and tangy pound cake made with lemon and yuzu juices and zest, topped with yuzu lemon glaze
- Brownie
Thick, rich brownie that's naturally dairy free! Topped with things that change with the seasons 🍂❄️
Cookies
Frozen items
Savory pastries
- Curry turnover
Lentil and seasonal veggie curry made with fermented garam masala in a flaky vegan pastry UFO 🛸 VEGAN!
- Seasonal quiche
Custardy, creamy egg inside a pie dough shell with fillings that change daily
- Hot pocket!!!!
Long, rectangular flaky pastry filled with mozzerella cheese, tomato paste, and other fillings