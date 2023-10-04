Hells Canyon Grand Hotel
Breakfast
Breakfast Mains
Avocado Toast
Smashed avocado with tomato, ricotta cheese, fresh basil and a balsamic glaze served with an egg any style
Biscuits and Gravy
Fresh baked biscuits with chef Kohn's famous country gravy, two eggs any style, bacon and hashbrowns
Brioche French Toast
Topped with cinnamon and powdered sugar, served with sausage links or bacon
California Scramble
Mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, spinach, olives and avocado scrambled with egg whites and goat cheese on a bed of hash browns. Served with fresh house salsa
Chicken Fried Steak
Topped with chef Kohn's famous country gravy, served with two eggs any style, hash browns & choice of toast
Classic Eggs Benedict
Real Canadian bacon topped with poached eggs on English muffin and hollandaise sauce, served with hashbrowns
Classic Malted Waffle
Topped with fresh strawberries and whipped cream served with whipped butter and maple syrup
Denver Omelet
Lean diced ham, bell peppers, onion, topped with Cheddar Jack cheese and choice of toast
Full Stack (3 Pieces) Buttermilk Pancakes
Scratch recipe served with whipped butter and warm maple syrup
House Made Granola
Served with Greek yogurt and almond slivers, fresh berries or banana
Meriwethers Scramble
Applewood bacon, avocado, onion, tomato, cougar gold cheddar with two eggs, scrambled. Served with hash browns and biscuits
Mushroom and Swiss Omelet
Filled with fresh sauteed mushrooms and topped with Swiss cheese and choice of toast
Oregon Trail Pancakes
Scratch recipe served with warm mixed berry compote, whipped butter and maple syrup
Short Stack (2 Pieces) Buttermilk Pancakes
Scratch recipe served with whipped butter and warm maple syrup
Steak and Eggs
6 oz char grilled flat iron steak, two eggs any style, hash browns and choice of toast
Steel Cut Oatmeal
2% milk, raisins and brown sugar
Two Egg Breakfast
Two eggs any style, with choice of ham, bacon, Canadian bacon or sausage links, and choice of toast
Breakfast Sides
1 Piece Egg
2 Pieces Egg
Avocado
Bacon
Breakfast Buffet
Canadian Bacon
Compote
Cottage Cheese
English Muffin
Greek Yogurt
Ham
Hash Browns
Hollandaise
Pancake
1 piece
Sausage Gravy
Sausage Link
Sausage Patty
Seasonal Fruit Bowl
Side of Biscuits and Gravy
Toast
Breakfast Pastries
Breakfast Juices
Kid's Breakfast
