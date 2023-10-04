Breakfast

Breakfast Mains

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Smashed avocado with tomato, ricotta cheese, fresh basil and a balsamic glaze served with an egg any style

Biscuits and Gravy

$15.00

Fresh baked biscuits with chef Kohn's famous country gravy, two eggs any style, bacon and hashbrowns

Brioche French Toast

$12.00

Topped with cinnamon and powdered sugar, served with sausage links or bacon

California Scramble

$14.00

Mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, spinach, olives and avocado scrambled with egg whites and goat cheese on a bed of hash browns. Served with fresh house salsa

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.00

Topped with chef Kohn's famous country gravy, served with two eggs any style, hash browns & choice of toast

Classic Eggs Benedict

$15.00

Real Canadian bacon topped with poached eggs on English muffin and hollandaise sauce, served with hashbrowns

Classic Malted Waffle

$12.00

Topped with fresh strawberries and whipped cream served with whipped butter and maple syrup

Denver Omelet

$14.00

Lean diced ham, bell peppers, onion, topped with Cheddar Jack cheese and choice of toast

Full Stack (3 Pieces) Buttermilk Pancakes

$11.00

Scratch recipe served with whipped butter and warm maple syrup

House Made Granola

$13.00

Served with Greek yogurt and almond slivers, fresh berries or banana

Meriwethers Scramble

$14.00

Applewood bacon, avocado, onion, tomato, cougar gold cheddar with two eggs, scrambled. Served with hash browns and biscuits

Mushroom and Swiss Omelet

$14.00

Filled with fresh sauteed mushrooms and topped with Swiss cheese and choice of toast

Oregon Trail Pancakes

$12.00

Scratch recipe served with warm mixed berry compote, whipped butter and maple syrup

Short Stack (2 Pieces) Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.00

Scratch recipe served with whipped butter and warm maple syrup

Steak and Eggs

$17.00

6 oz char grilled flat iron steak, two eggs any style, hash browns and choice of toast

Steel Cut Oatmeal

$7.00

2% milk, raisins and brown sugar

Two Egg Breakfast

$14.00

Two eggs any style, with choice of ham, bacon, Canadian bacon or sausage links, and choice of toast

Breakfast Sides

1 Piece Egg

$2.50

2 Pieces Egg

$3.50

Avocado

$3.00

Bacon

$5.25

Breakfast Buffet

$14.00

Canadian Bacon

$5.25

Compote

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

English Muffin

$3.00

Greek Yogurt

$4.00

Ham

$5.25

Hash Browns

$4.00

Hollandaise

$3.50

Pancake

$3.50

1 piece

Sausage Gravy

$3.50

Sausage Link

$5.25

Sausage Patty

$5.25

Seasonal Fruit Bowl

$5.95

Side of Biscuits and Gravy

$8.00

Toast

$3.00

Breakfast Pastries

Fresh Baked Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

Danish

$3.00

Muffin

$3.00

Scone

$3.00

Breakfast Juices

Apple Juice

$6.00

Cranberry Juice

$6.00

Grapefruit Juice

$6.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Tomato Juice

$6.00

V8 Juice

$6.00

Kid's Breakfast

Kid's Cold Cereal

$8.00

Kid's French Toast

$8.00

Kid's Fresh Fruit

$8.00

Kid's One Egg Any Style, Bacon, Hashbrowns & Toast

$8.00

Kid's Toast

$8.00

Kid's Two Small Pancakes w/ Sausage Link

$8.00

Breakfast Mains (Copy)

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Smashed avocado with tomato, ricotta cheese, fresh basil and a balsamic glaze served with an egg any style

Biscuits and Gravy

$15.00

Fresh baked biscuits with chef Kohn's famous country gravy, two eggs any style, bacon and hashbrowns

Brioche French Toast

$12.00

Topped with cinnamon and powdered sugar, served with sausage links or bacon

California Scramble

$14.00

Mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, spinach, olives and avocado scrambled with egg whites and goat cheese on a bed of hash browns. Served with fresh house salsa

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.00

Topped with chef Kohn's famous country gravy, served with two eggs any style, hash browns & choice of toast

Classic Eggs Benedict

$15.00

Real Canadian bacon topped with poached eggs on English muffin and hollandaise sauce, served with hashbrowns

Classic Malted Waffle

$12.00

Topped with fresh strawberries and whipped cream served with whipped butter and maple syrup

Denver Omelet

$14.00

Lean diced ham, bell peppers, onion, topped with Cheddar Jack cheese and choice of toast

Full Stack (3 Pieces) Buttermilk Pancakes

$11.00

Scratch recipe served with whipped butter and warm maple syrup

House Made Granola

$13.00

Served with Greek yogurt and almond slivers, fresh berries or banana

Meriwethers Scramble

$14.00

Applewood bacon, avocado, onion, tomato, cougar gold cheddar with two eggs, scrambled. Served with hash browns and biscuits

Mushroom and Swiss Omelet

$14.00

Filled with fresh sauteed mushrooms and topped with Swiss cheese and choice of toast

Oregon Trail Pancakes

$12.00

Scratch recipe served with warm mixed berry compote, whipped butter and maple syrup

Short Stack (2 Pieces) Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.00

Scratch recipe served with whipped butter and warm maple syrup

Steak and Eggs

$17.00

6 oz char grilled flat iron steak, two eggs any style, hash browns and choice of toast

Steel Cut Oatmeal

$7.00

2% milk, raisins and brown sugar

Two Egg Breakfast

$14.00

Two eggs any style, with choice of ham, bacon, Canadian bacon or sausage links, and choice of toast

Desserts (Copy) (Copy)

Brownie Sundae

$7.00

Two double fudge brownies, scoop vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup and whipped cream

Carrot Сake

$7.00

With cream cheese frosting

Cheese Cake

$8.00

New York style cheese cake with your choice of toppings

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

With double fudge frosting

Beverages

7 Up

$2.50

Apple Juice

$5.00

Clamato Juice

$5.00

Coca-Cola

$2.00

Coffee

$2.50

Craft N/A Cocktail

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Diet Coca-Cola

$2.50

Diet Pepsi Cola

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$2.00

Mt. Dew

$2.50

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pepsi Cola

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Punch

$2.50

Red Bull

$6.00

Root Beer

$2.50

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Tomato Juice

$5.00