Popular Items

Chicken Kabob
$14.95

Marinated in yogurt, grilled and served w/rice and side of shalgum

Vegetarian Bowl
$13.95

Sides of banjan laghatek, sabzy, cauliflower & chck-peas and salghum served w/challow

Beef Kabob
$16.95

Tenderloin of beef, grilled and served w/grilled vegetables, pallow rice and side of spinach