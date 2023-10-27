Helmand Kabobi Baltimore
BEVERAGES
DRESSINGS
SIDES
APPETIZERS
Baby Pumpkin, topped w/yogurt
Pan fried pastry shell w/potato and leeks, yogurt on side
Pan fried eggplant. Served w/tomatoe,green peppers and onions
Chopped Eggplant mixed w/peppers,onions, tomatoes. Afghan Ratatouille
Okra, cooked w/tomatoes & onions
Spinach cooked w/onion, cinnamon
Sweet & Spicy turnips
BOWLS
Brown rice baked w/lamb and topped w/carrots & raisins served with side of turnips
Challow rice baked w/chicken, topped w/carrots & raisins, served with side of turnips
Lamb tenderloin cooked with onions, yellow split peas, served with Pallow rice & side of shalghum
Marinated in yogurt, grilled and served w/rice and side of shalgum
Lamb tenderloin char-broiled served w/pallow rice, grilled vegetables and side of shalghum
Spicy beef meatballs, served w/challow rice and side of spinach
Boneless lamb, cooked w/mushrooms, yogurt-cream sauce, served w/challow and side of spinach
Boneless chicken breast, cooked w/mushrooms, yogurt-sour cream sauce served w/challow and spinach
Tenderloin of beef, grilled and served w/grilled vegetables, pallow rice and side of spinach
VEGETARIANS
Baby eggplant filled w/spnach, served w/challow rice and side of turnips
served w/challow rice and side of spinach (contains sour cream)
Served w/challow rice and pumpkin
Sides of banjan laghatek, sabzy, cauliflower & chck-peas and salghum served w/challow