Hemma Sweet Hemma
Hemma Hemma
Bodega Grab + Go
Sandwiches/Wraps
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Gerber amish chicken, kale, broccoli, romaine, and shaved parmesan with our Tahini Caesar dressing wrapped in a local Yoli tortilla.
Pickle Fried Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Pickle brined and fried chicken wrapped in a local Yoli tortilla with romaine, chopped cornichons, tomatoes, red onion, cheese, bacon, and our homemade Ranch Dressing.
Single Serve Salads + Meals
Antipasti Salad
Romaine, salami, bell peppers, pepperoncini, sun dried tomatoes, mozz balls, red onion, parmesan, HH Italian Dressing.
Asian Steak Noodle Salad
Noodles, napa cabbage, red cabbage, arugula, scallions, coconut, carrots, mango, cherry tomatoes, fresh herbs, fried shallots, seared sirloin and Southeast Asian Vin.
Chicken Osaka Bowl
Roasted Gerber amish chicken on top of HH yummy rice w/ sauteed cabbage and a side of Carrot + Ginger Sauce Dressing.
Grilled Veg + Quinoa Salad
Mixed greens, grilled veggies: zucchini, eggplant, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, quinoa, feta, and Jalapeno Lime Vin. GF.
HH Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine, kale, shaved brussels, parm, toasted panko, Gerber amish chicken, Tahini Caesar.
Power Kale Chicken Salad
Curly kale, grilled chicken breast, blueberries, chickpeas, avocado, almonds, hemp seeds, radish, scallions, Lemon Vin or Blackberry Chipotle Vin. GF/DF.
Roasted Beet + Apple Salad
Mixed greens, radicchio, roasted beets, chopped apples, scallions, crumbled blue cheese, walnuts, dill + Roasted Shallot Vin.
Simple Roasted Salmon
7 oz filet of salmon simply roasted and served over our Cauliflower + Lentil Salad.
Soups
Coconut, Cilantro + Broccoli Soup
broccoli, cilantro, green curry paste, and coconut milk pureed to make a filling yet healthy soup. GF/DF.
Gingery Chicken + Wild Rice Soup
Healing chicken + rice soup with a twist: ginger, to make it extra healing. 32 oz.
Tomato Thai Basil Soup
Tomatoes, carrots, and onions pureed with cream and thai basil for a twist on a classic. GF. 32 oz.
White Chicken Chili
gerber amish chicken, poblanos, onion, white beans, corn, homemade chicken stock, cumin, oregano, smoked paprika. GF/DF.
Dressings/Sauces/Dips
Beet Hummus
Take this to your next gathering! 16 oz.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Carrot Ginger Dressing
Copying our favorite Japanese steakhouse dressing. For salads or proteins. 8 oz.
Chimichurri
The punchiest, most versatile, yummiest on all things sauce. All the herbs, acid and a little spice. 8 oz.
Ginger Scallion Sauce
HH Italian Dressing
Better than any other Italian dressing. Use this year round and the family will love it. 8 oz.
HH Ranch Dressing
A salad dressing, but you'll want it on everything. 8 oz.
Layered Dip
Pineapple Guacamole
Try it before you knock it! Amped up guac is our thing. 16 oz.
Red Pepper Agrodolce
Roasted Shallot Vinaigrette
Classic, elevated everyday dressing. 8 oz.
Rosemary White Bean Spread
The perfect alternative (and partner) to hummus. 16 oz.
Tahini Caesar Dressing
A plant based caesar to fool everyone. 8 oz.
Tzatziki
Garlic and dill! Use it on everything. 8 oz.
Charred Salsa Roja
Mix + Match Mains
Garam Masala Grilled Steak Skewers w/ Spicy Mint Sauce
2 portions (4 skewers) of grilled and skewerd Salt Creek Farms sirloin rubbed with garam masala spice mixture. Served with Spicy Mint Sauce. GF.
Herby Whipped Feta Stuffed Chicken Breast
2 portions of seared Gerber amish chicken breast stuffed with herby whipped feta. GF.
Italian Meatballs + Marinara
2 portions of classic Italian meatballs made with Salt Creek Farms ground beef and local berkshire ground pork. Served with housemade tomato marinara sauce.
Mexico City Style Shrimp Empanadas w/ Mango Cumin Sauce
3pcs. Seasoned shrimp with cheddar cheese and cilantro wrapped in local Yoli masa dough and deep fried. GF.
Miso Chicken Meatballs w/ Scallion Ginger Sauce
2 portions of Gerber amish miso chicken meatballs w/ the BEST scallion ginger sauce.
Panko Crusted Chicken w/ Red Pepper Agrodolce Sauce
2 portions of crispy Gerber amish chicken w/ tangy sweet pureed red pepper sauce. DF.
Pickle Brined Fried Chicken
Gerber amish chicken breast brined in buttermilk and pickle juice, then breaded and fried. Served w/ our homemade Ranch.
Umami Citrus Salmon
2 portions of salmon rubbed with La Boite spice blend of seaweed, lemon zest, chilies served with a side of Carrot Ginger Sauce. GF/DF. *spice blend contains shellfish*
Vegetarian Stuffed Poblanos
2 poblanos stuffed with quinoa, onions, black beans, bell pepper, fresh corn, zucchini + cheddar and served with Cilantro Aioli. GF.
Salmon Burgers
GF/DF.
Mix + Match Sides
Asian Quinoa Salad
Red cabbage, edamame, grated carrots, bell pepper, cilantro, Scallion Ginger Sauce. GF/DF. 1 pint.
Autumn Farro Salad
Farro, apples, Comte cheese, parsley, sweet potato, pistachios, scallions and Roasted Shallot Vin.
Balsamic Roasted Carrots
Multicolored baby carrots roasted in a balsamic dijon glaze.
Braised Red Cabbage
Savory, sweet and a little sour braised red cabbage. 1 pint. GF/DF.
Cauliflower + Lentil Salad
Roasted cauliflower, black lentils, almonds, cranberries, fresh herbs, goat cheese, Lemon vin. GF. 1 pint.
Herby Potato Salad
Yukon gold potatoes, celery, onion, housemade Chimichurri, mayo, sour cream. GF. 1 pint.
HH Flour Tortilla Chips
HH Yummy Rice
Jasmine rice steamed in homemade chicken stock. GF/DF. 1 pint.
Maple Miso Roasted Butternut Squash
Butternut squash roasted in a maple miso glaze. DF.
Power Kale Salad
Curly kale, blueberries, chickpeas, avocado, almonds, hemp seeds, radish, scallions, Lemon vin. GF/DF. 1 pint.
Roasted Broccoli Salad
Chopped dates, cilantro, serranos, red onion, Garam Masala Lime Vin. GF/DF. 1 pint.
Rustic Mashed Potatoes
Potatoes mashed with roasted garlic, cream and butter. GF. 1 pint.
Thai Style Brussels Sprouts
Fried brussels sprouts, homemade Thai dressing, fresh herbs. GF/DF. 1 pint.
Large Format/Family Style
Rancher's Pie
Salt Creek Farm local ground beef, carrots, onions, celery, garlic, tomato paste, cream, herbs + spices, mashed potatoes (yukon golds, milk, butter), parmesan.
Salsa Verde Chicken Enchilasagna
Our signature "enchiladas" layered as a lasagna with Gerber Amish shredded chicken, local Yoli corn tortillas, cream cheese, cheddar, black beans, onions and homemade salsa verde. GF.
Swedish Meatballs
Local Salt Creek Farms beef, classic gravy, rustic mashed potatoes, and homemade tart cranberry sauce. Serves 4.
Bolognese Pasta Bake
Kids
Pastry
Apple Upside Down Cake
Assorted Cookie Box
Biscuit
Chai-fs Swiftie Treats
Cheddar Chive Scone
Cherry Almond Scone
Cinnamon Roll
Daily Toast
Fudgy Chocolate Brownie
Ice Oatmeal
Jam and Butter
Kitchen Sink Cookie
Large Breakfast Pastry Box
Pump Dood Cream Pie
Rye Chocolate Chip
Savory Bun
Small Breakfast Pastry Box
Sweet Potato Snack Cake
Tahini Cookie
Thumbprint w/ Jam
Chorizo Croissant
Cold Beverages
Aloha Mimosa
Bev Club Peach
Bev Club Yuzu
Boylan Cane Cola
Boylan Creme
Boylan Ginger Ale
Boylan Orange
Boylan Root Beer
Essentia
Ghia Ginger
Ghia Lime and Salt
Ghia Soda
Good to Grow Tropical Punch
Horizon Chocolate Milk
Horizon White Milk
Lemon Perfect Kiwi Star
Lemon Perfect Original
Musselmans Pouch
Poppi Cherry
Poppi Doc Pop
Poppi Raspberry
Poppy Strawb Lemon
Prime Blue Raz
Prime Tropical Punch
Sanzo Yuzu
Walker Bros Citrus
Walker Bros Cuc Melon
Walker Bros Ginger
Yerba Mate
Zen Donkey Bray of Sunshine
Zen Donkey Earl's Elixer
Zen Donkey Elliot's Apple Spice
Zen Donkey Jenny's Julep
Zen Donkey Jolly Jack
Zen Donkey LIV
Zen Donkey Paradise
Zen Donkey Soda Lemon
Zen Donkey Soda Watermelon
Fill Your Fridge Monday Delivery
Single Serve Salads + Meals
HH Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine, kale, shaved brussels, parm, toasted panko, Gerber amish chicken, Tahini Caesar.
Asian Steak Noodle Salad
Noodles, napa cabbage, red cabbage, arugula, scallions, coconut, carrots, mango, cherry tomatoes, fresh herbs, fried shallots, seared sirloin and Southeast Asian Vin.
Grilled Veg + Quinoa Salad
Mixed greens, grilled veggies: zucchini, eggplant, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, quinoa, feta, and Jalapeno Lime Vin. GF.
Power Kale Chicken Salad
Curly kale, grilled chicken breast, blueberries, chickpeas, avocado, almonds, hemp seeds, radish, scallions, Lemon Vin or Blackberry Chipotle Vin. GF/DF.
Chicken Osaka Bowl
Roasted Gerber amish chicken on top of HH yummy rice w/ sauteed cabbage and a side of Carrot + Ginger Sauce Dressing.
Soups
Tomato Thai Basil Soup
Tomatoes, carrots, and onions pureed with cream and thai basil for a twist on a classic. GF. 32 oz.
White Chicken Chili
gerber amish chicken, poblanos, onion, white beans, corn, homemade chicken stock, cumin, oregano, smoked paprika. GF/DF.
Coconut, Cilantro + Broccoli Soup
broccoli, cilantro, green curry paste, and coconut milk pureed to make a filling yet healthy soup. GF/DF.
Dressings/Sauces/Dips
HH Ranch Dressing
A salad dressing, but you'll want it on everything. 8 oz.
Roasted Shallot Vinaigrette
Classic, elevated everyday dressing. 8 oz.
Tahini Caesar Dressing
A plant based caesar to fool everyone. 8 oz.
Carrot Ginger Dressing
Copying our favorite Japanese steakhouse dressing. For salads or proteins. 8 oz.
HH Italian Dressing
Better than any other Italian dressing. Use this year round and the family will love it. 8 oz.
Chimichurri
The punchiest, most versatile, yummiest on all things sauce. All the herbs, acid and a little spice. 8 oz.
Pineapple Guacamole
Try it before you knock it! Amped up guac is our thing. 16 oz.
Beet Hummus
Take this to your next gathering! 16 oz.
Rosemary White Bean Spread
The perfect alternative (and partner) to hummus. 16 oz.
Ginger Scallion Sauce
Red Pepper Agrodolce
Mix + Match Mains
Mexico City Style Shrimp Empanadas w/ Mango Cumin Sauce
3pcs. Seasoned shrimp with cheddar cheese and cilantro wrapped in local Yoli masa dough and deep fried. GF.
Vegetarian Stuffed Poblanos
2 poblanos stuffed with quinoa, onions, black beans, bell pepper, fresh corn, zucchini + cheddar and served with Cilantro Aioli. GF.
Miso Chicken Meatballs w/ Scallion Ginger Sauce
2 portions of Gerber amish miso chicken meatballs w/ the BEST scallion ginger sauce.
Pickle Brined Fried Chicken
Gerber amish chicken breast brined in buttermilk and pickle juice, then breaded and fried. Served w/ our homemade Ranch.
Umami Citrus Salmon
2 portions of salmon rubbed with La Boite spice blend of seaweed, lemon zest, chilies served with a side of Carrot Ginger Sauce. GF/DF. *spice blend contains shellfish*
Marinated Grilled Steak + Veggie Skewers
sirloin marinated in our HH italian dressing, skewered with thin sliced zucchini and grilled. Served with house made Red Pepper Agrodolce Sauce. GF/DF.
Boeuf Bourguinon
Salt Creek Farm local beef, local Berkshire bacon, onions, carrots, red wine, garlic, tomato paste, dijon mustard. GF/DF.
Grilled Beef Kofte w/ Za'atar
Za'atar seasoned local Salt Creek Farm ground beef, grilled and served with a side of Spicy Mint Sauce. GF (DF w/o sauce).
Salmon Burgers
GF/DF.
Mix + Match Sides
Asian Quinoa Salad
Red cabbage, edamame, grated carrots, bell pepper, cilantro, Scallion Ginger Sauce. GF/DF. 1 pint.
Autumn Farro Salad
Farro, apples, Comte cheese, parsley, sweet potato, pistachios, scallions and Roasted Shallot Vin.
Herby Potato Salad
Yukon gold potatoes, celery, onion, housemade Chimichurri, mayo, sour cream. GF. 1 pint.
Roasted Broccoli Salad
Chopped dates, cilantro, serranos, red onion, Garam Masala Lime Vin. GF/DF. 1 pint.
HH Yummy Rice
Jasmine rice steamed in homemade chicken stock. GF/DF. 1 pint.
Rustic Mashed Potatoes
Potatoes mashed with roasted garlic, cream and butter. GF. 1 pint.
Power Kale Salad
Curly kale, blueberries, chickpeas, avocado, almonds, hemp seeds, radish, scallions, Lemon vin. GF/DF. 1 pint.
Thai Style Brussels Sprouts
Fried brussels sprouts, homemade Thai dressing, fresh herbs. GF/DF. 1 pint.
Cauliflower + Lentil Salad
Roasted cauliflower, black lentils, almonds, cranberries, fresh herbs, goat cheese, Lemon vin. GF. 1 pint.
Maple Miso Roasted Butternut Squash
Butternut squash roasted in a maple miso glaze. DF.
Balsamic Roasted Carrots
Multicolored baby carrots roasted in a balsamic dijon glaze.
Braised Red Cabbage
Savory, sweet and a little sour braised red cabbage. 1 pint. GF/DF.
Large Format/Family Style
Salsa Verde Chicken Enchilasagna
Our signature "enchiladas" layered as a lasagna with Gerber Amish shredded chicken, local Yoli corn tortillas, cream cheese, cheddar, black beans, onions and homemade salsa verde. GF.
Rancher's Pie
Salt Creek Farm local ground beef, carrots, onions, celery, garlic, tomato paste, cream, herbs + spices, mashed potatoes (yukon golds, milk, butter), parmesan.