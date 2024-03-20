Skip to Main content
Hen House Nashville Hot Chicken
690 Hertel Avenue
SANDWICHES
SANDWICHES
TENDERS
LOADED
SIDES
DRINKS
SANDWICHES
Hot Hen
$12.00
Rodeo
$12.50
Homestyle
$12.50
Chix-N-Blanket
$12.50
Mac Wrap
$14.00
FryBaby
$14.00
TENDERS
3 Piece
$12.00
5 Piece
$17.00
Big Tender Box
$37.00
LOADED
LOADED FRIES
$12.50+
LOADED MAC
$12.50+
SIDES
Fries
$5.00
Mac & Cheese
$5.50
Taki Mac Salad
$5.00
Slaw
$4.00
Onion Rings
$7.00
Xango
$6.00
Griller
$6.00
Hen Sauce
$0.65
Ranch
$0.65
Blue Cheese
$0.65
BBQ
$0.65
Honey Mustard
$0.65
DRINKS
20oz Pop
$2.75
Bottle of Water
$2.00
Hen House Nashville Hot Chicken 690 Hertel Avenue Location and Ordering Hours
(716) 322-6012
690 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14207
Closed
• Opens Wednesday at 11AM
All hours
