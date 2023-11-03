Hen House NYC 120 1st Ave
All day Menu
- Kafta Arayes platter$23.00
Beef kafta arayes, hummus, charred tomato and onion, tabouleh, marinated eggplant, cabbage, Lebanese pickles, turnips, toum served with crack rice or batata harra (cilantro potatoes)
- Kafta Arayes pita sandwich$16.00
Beef Kafta Arayes rolled with toum, sumac onion, Lebanese pickles, tahini and parsley
- Soujouk pita$13.00
Spicy Armenian sausage, garlic sauce, tomato and pickles
- Hen house Chunk plant based meat ‘halal cart’ platter$20.00
Shawarma spiced plant based meat, hummus, sumac onion, tabouleh, pomegranate mollases, tahini sauce, marinated eggplant, turnips, Lebanese pickles, cabbage served with crack rice or batata harra (cilantro potatoes) and pita
- Hen House Lamb ‘halal cart’ platter$20.00
Slow roasted lamb platter, hummus, marinated eggplant, cabbage, sumac onion, toum, Lebanese pickles, turnips, tabouleh, pomegranate molasses, zaatar white sauce, served with Crack rice or Batata harra (cilantro potatoes) and pita
- Hen house Chicken ‘halal cart’ platter$18.00
Chicken platter with hummus, Lebanese pickles, 11 spiced eggplant, cabbage, tabouleh, toum, Lebanese pickles, turnips, sumac onion with crack garlic rice or Batata (cilantro potatoes) and Pita
- Chunk plant based beef shawarma supreme$18.00
Chunk Plant based beef, tahini, sumac onion, Lebanese pickles, turnips, marinated eggplant and cabbage
- Hen house original Birria style Lamb shoulder markouk$20.00
4hrs Slow roasted birria style lamb shoulder markouk with Armenian cheese, a side of pickled peppers and it’s broth
- Lamb shawarma supreme$20.00
4hr slow roasted 11 sliced lamb, marinated eggplant, cabbage, Lebanese pickles, turnips, sumac onion, tahini, garlic sauce
- Traditional Lamb shoulder shawarma$14.00
4hrs slow roasted 11 sliced lamb shoulder, tomato, sumac onion, parsley, pomegranate molasses and tahini sauce
- Chicken pita Supreme$15.00
Hen houses specialty chicken pita with marinated eggplant, cabbage, sumac onion, pickled turnips, Lebanese pickles
- Traditional Chicken Pita$10.00
Chicken pita with Garlic sauce and Lebanese pickle
- Seasonal fattouch salad$13.00
Local lettuces, radish, Persian cucumbers, mint, pomegranate, onion, crispy pita, lemon sumac dressing and pomegranate molasses
- Hummus side$8.00
8oz Classic hummus with tahini, sumac and olive oil
- Lebanese pickle side$10.00
Lebanese cucumber pickles, turnips, olives, makdous, pickled chili peppers
- Crack rice and yogurt$10.00
Crispy garlic rice, Greek yogurt, cilantro, chickpeas, fried pita and a Smokey paprika oil
- Batata harra (cilantro potatoes) and toum$6.00
Crispy cilantro potatoes and garlic sauce
Platters
- Soujouk Platter$19.00
- Crispy Smoked whole Piri piri chicken$30.00
Crispy smoked whole piri piri chicken, Markouk (large paper thin bread) garlic sauce, piri piri sauce, Lebanese pickles and fries
- Smoked half chicken$25.00
Crispy Smoked half chicken, markouk bread (large paper thin bread, Lebanese pickles, garlic sauce, piri piri sauce and fries
- Kafta Arayes platter$23.00
Beef kafta arayes, hummus, charred tomato and onion, tabouleh, marinated eggplant, cabbage, Lebanese pickles, turnips, toum served with crack rice or batata harra (cilantro potatoes)
- Hen house Chunk plant based meat ‘halal cart’ platter$20.00
Shawarma spiced plant based meat, hummus, sumac onion, tabouleh, pomegranate mollases, tahini sauce, marinated eggplant, turnips, Lebanese pickles, cabbage served with crack rice or batata harra (cilantro potatoes) and pita
- Hen House Lamb ‘halal cart’ platter$20.00
Slow roasted lamb platter, hummus, marinated eggplant, cabbage, sumac onion, toum, Lebanese pickles, turnips, tabouleh, pomegranate molasses, zaatar white sauce, served with Crack rice or Batata harra (cilantro potatoes) and pita
- Hen house Chicken ‘halal cart’ platter$18.00
Chicken platter with hummus, Lebanese pickles, 11 spiced eggplant, cabbage, tabouleh, toum, Lebanese pickles, turnips, sumac onion with crack garlic rice or Batata (cilantro potatoes) and Pita
Sandwiches
- Chicken pita Supreme$15.00
Hen houses specialty chicken pita with marinated eggplant, cabbage, sumac onion, pickled turnips, Lebanese pickles
- Traditional Chicken Pita$10.00
Chicken pita with Garlic sauce and Lebanese pickle
- Hen house original Birria style Lamb shoulder markouk$20.00
4hrs Slow roasted birria style lamb shoulder markouk with Armenian cheese, a side of pickled peppers and it’s broth
- Lamb shawarma supreme$20.00
4hr slow roasted 11 sliced lamb, marinated eggplant, cabbage, Lebanese pickles, turnips, sumac onion, tahini, garlic sauce
- Traditional Lamb shoulder shawarma$14.00
4hrs slow roasted 11 sliced lamb shoulder, tomato, sumac onion, parsley, pomegranate molasses and tahini sauce
- Kafta Arayes pita sandwich$16.00
Beef Kafta Arayes rolled with toum, sumac onion, Lebanese pickles, tahini and parsley
- Soujouk pita$13.00
Spicy Armenian sausage, garlic sauce, tomato and pickles
Lunch
Sides
- Batata harra (cilantro potatoes) and toum$6.00
Crispy cilantro potatoes and garlic sauce
- Crack rice and yogurt$10.00
Crispy garlic rice, Greek yogurt, cilantro, chickpeas, fried pita and a Smokey paprika oil
- Lebanese pickle side$10.00
Lebanese cucumber pickles, turnips, olives, makdous, pickled chili peppers
- Hummus side$8.00
8oz Classic hummus with tahini, sumac and olive oil
- Smokey Muhammara dip, Roasted walnuts and olive oil$10.00
Smoked red pepper dip topped with crushed roasted walnuts and a side of pita
Late night
- Piri piri Fried chicken$13.00
Buttermilk sourdough fried chicken, toum, piri piri sauce, pickles, shredduce
- Tony’s crazy crunch wrap extreme$22.00
Crispy lamb wrapped in markouk (ultra thin flatbread) fried pita, cilantro garlic potatoes, tabouleh, Armenian string cheese , soujouk sausage, Lebanese chili crisp, schug ‘verde’, toum, sumac onion served with a side of Spicy lamb broth
- Hen house Lebanese poutine$17.00
Fries, cheese curds, chicken or lamb shawarma, sumac onion, tahini sauce, zaatar ranch, piri piri sauce, Lebanese pickles, turnips, tomato and lebanese chili crisp