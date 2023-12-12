Hen Quarter & The Rub
Chicken Sandos
- The Fricken Good$11.50
Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Dill Pickles, Buttermilk Herb Ranch, Brioche Bun
- Nashville Hot Chicken$12.00
Nashville Hot Fried Chicken, Dill Pickle Chips, Mustard Coleslaw, Comeback Sauce, Brioche Bun
- The Feta James$12.50
Fried Chicken, Whipped Dill Feta, Pickled Peppers, Lemon Dressed Arugula, Brioche Bun
- Cubano-Oh-Na-Na$13.00
Fried Chicken, Pulled Pork, Baked Ham, Swiss Cheese, Jalapeño Pickle Chips, Whole Grain Aioli, Brioche Bun
- The Lady Marmalade$12.50
Fried Chicken, Smoked Bacon, White Cheddar, Red Onion Marmalade, Honey Mustard, Brioche Bun
- Waf Waf Chicky Chicky$13.50
Fried Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Corn Relish, Maple Aioli, Corn Cheddar Waffle Bun
- The Little Clucker Meal$8.00
Sides
Bowls
- Harvest SZN Bowl$12.00
spring mix, shaved brussels, chickpeas, red onion, cherry tomatoes, spiced pumpkin seeds, cider vinaigrette
- The Stamos Bowl$13.00
romaine, kalmata olives, cucumber, grape tomatoes, capers, pepperoncini. feta. crispy quinoa, lemon oregano vinaigrette
- Corn Cobain$12.00
romaine, avocado, cherry tomatoes, bacon, hard boiled egg, roasted corn salsa, bleu cheese, herb croutons, buttermilk ranch
- The Big Caesar Caesar$12.00
- The Hoppin' John Bowl$13.00