Food After 5:00
Starters
- Brussels Beer Cheese
Brussels sprouts, bacon & Odell 90 Shilling cheese dip with cheddar, gorgonzola, and parmesan, served with crispy seasoned flatbread.$11.00
- Brussels Sprouts
Flash fried Brussels sprouts tossed with crispy bacon, candied pecans, shishito peppers and fish sauce vinaigrette.$10.00
- Calamari
Strips of buttermilk marinated calamari steak, lightly floured & fried golden, served with spicy Thai mayo dipping sauce.$12.00
- Fried Chicken Tenders
All natural chicken breast tenders breaded to order & fried crispy, served with ranch dressing.$12.00
- Fried Cheese Curds
Colorado cheese curds dipped to order in Crow Hop IPA beer batter, served with tomato basil dipping sauce.$11.00
- Fried Pickles
"Must Try" breaded pickle spears fried golden brown and served with ranch dressing.$11.00
- Irish Nachos
Pub wedges topped with melted cheddar cheese, honey smoked bacon, jalapenos, scallions and drizzled with ranch dressing.$11.00
- P.E.I. Mussels
Fresh Prince Edward Island mussels, steamed in Verboten Brewing TOSO with garlic and basil, served with focaccia bread.$15.00
- Masala Sweet Fries
A large stack of sweet potato fries drizzled with masala sauce, basil mayonnaise, and scallions. Spicy upon request.$11.00
Salads
- Buffalo Chicken Salad
Fried chicken tenders tossed in buffalo hot sauce, served over romaine, topped with honey smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, croutons & baby heirloom tomatoes, served with your choice of dressing.$14.00
- Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with caesar dressing, shaved parmesan.$11.00
- Caribbean Steak Salad
Marinated six ounce steak grilled medium, mango salsa, pepper jack cheese, tortilla strips and baby heirloom tomatoes served on a bed of spring greens with cilantro lime vinaigrette.$18.00
- Strawberry Feta Salad
Balsamic glazed strawberries served over spring greens, tossed with feta, pickled shallots, candied pecans and strawberry basil vinaigrette.$13.00
- Pecan Gorgonzola Salad
Spring greens tossed with candied pecans, gorgonzola, dried cranberries and pecan vinaigrette.$12.00
- Quinoa Salad
Tricolor quinoa with mint and pecan over spring greens with roasted sweet potato, dried cranberry, and white cheddar, served with pecan vinaigrette.$11.00
- Cured Salmon Salad
House-cured gravlax with capers, pickled shallots, and spring greens tossed with cucumber yogurt dressing, topped with salt cured egg yolk.$13.00
- Thai Chicken Salad
A grilled chicken breast drizzled with sweet & spicy Thai chili sauce, roasted red peppers, mango salsa, scallions, candied pecans and cheddar cheese on a bed of spring greens, served with sweet chili vinaigrette.$17.00
- Side Salad
Spring greens, garden vegetables, and choice of dressing.$5.50
- Side Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with caesar dressing, shaved parmesan.$5.50
- Side Strawberry Feta Salad
Balsamic glazed strawberries served over spring greens, tossed with feta, pickled shallots, candied pecans and strawberry basil vinaigrette.$7.00
- Side Pecan Gorgonzola Salad
Spring greens tossed with candied pecans, gorgonzola, dried cranberries and pecan vinaigrette.$7.00
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Bleu Cheese Bacon Burger
Half pound Harris Ranch all natural Angus ground chuck patty, topped with honey smoked bacon and melted bleu cheese crumbles.$17.50
- Black Angus Burger
Half pound Harris Ranch all natural Angus ground chuck patty, served with choice of cheese.$15.50
- CBR
Sweet chile marinated grilled chicken breast topped with honey smoked bacon, white cheddar, caramelized onions and ranch, served on a toasted brioche bun. *Cannot put ranch on side*$17.00
- Turkey Club
House roasted turkey breast layered between three slices of sourdough bread with honey smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss, and avocado aioli.$15.00
- Blackened Salmon Sandwich
Blackened wild Alaskan King Salmon topped with blue crab mayonnaise and spring greens, served on a toasted brioche bun.$16.00
- French Dip
Shaved roast beef piled high on French bread and topped with melted Swiss cheese, served with au jus.$14.00
- Fried Chicken Sandwich
All-natural chicken breast tenders breaded to order and fried crispy, topped with cayenne honey, lettuce, tomato, quick pickle, and mayo, served on a brioche bun. *Cannot put cayenne honey on side*$13.00
- Grilled Cheese Curd Sandwich
Melted cheese curds with white and yellow cheddar, sauteed spinach, and roasted heirloom tomato served on grilled thick-cut white bread.$11.00
- Patty Melt
Half pound Harris Ranch all natural Angus ground chuck patty, topped with caramelized onions, Swiss and Thousand Island, served on grilled marble rye.$16.00
- Poutine Burger
Half pound Harris Ranch all natural Angus ground chuck patty topped with melted cheese curds, pub wedges, whole grain mustard, and Rado's red gravy.$16.50
- Reuben
Thinly sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing and melted Swiss cheese piled high between 2 slices of grilled marbled rye bread.$16.00
- Sourdough Burger
Half pound Harris Ranch all natural Angus ground chuck patty, topped with honey smoked bacon, avocado, poblano peppers and pepper Jack cheese, served on grilled sourdough bread.$17.50
- German Cuban
Pork schnitzel, shaved ham, sauerkraut, white cheddar, pickles, and beer mustard served on a pressed roll.$15.00
- Sirloin Sandwich
Marinated six-ounce top sirloin, grilled to desired temperature, topped with bleu cheese bechamel, caramelized onions, and horseradish mayo. Served open-faced on grilled white bread.$16.00
- Quinoa Veggie Patty
House-made quinoa patty with black beans and vegetables topped with spring greens and basil mayonnaise on a toasted bun.$12.00
- Croque Monsieur
Shaved ham, Swiss, and beer mustard served on grilled sourdough bread. Finished with broiled bechamel and parmesan. Make it a Madame for $2!$14.00
Cast Irons & Pub Favorites
- Bison Bangers and Mash
Bison & huckleberry smoked sausage, grilled and finished with Rado’s Red Ale gravy, served with a side of whole grain mustard and a colcannon croquette.$17.00
- Beer Battered Shrimp
A 1/2 dozen shrimp dipped to order in fat tire beer batter and deep fried, served with pub chips and Bloody Mary cocktail sauce. *Choosing a side SUBSTITUTES for the wedges*$13.00
- Chicken Tikka Masala
Grilled chicken breast marinated in yogurt and spices, topped with masala sauce, served over jasmine rice, finished with cucumber-yogurt sauce, with a side of shishito peppers.$14.00
- Fish and Chips
North Atlantic cod dipped to order in house-made Fat Tire beer batter and deep fried, served with pub chips, lemon wedge and tartar sauce. *Choosing a side SUBSTITUTES for the wedges*$19.00
- Shepherd's Pie
Colorado raised ground lamb with bacon, peas, carrots and mushrooms in Crow Hop IPA sauce, topped with mashed potatoes and cheddar.$17.00
- Mahogany Steak Medallions
9 oz. of ranch cut tender medallions pounded and finished with a sweet and spicy Worcestershire reduction, served with a colcannon croquette.$25.00
- Beef Stroganoff
Tender prime grade New York steak tips braised with mushrooms in 90 Shilling sour cream sauce, served over pappardelle.$18.00
- Veg Masala
Fried mashed potato balls and broccoli, topped with masala sauce, served over jasmine rice, finished with cucumber-yogurt sauce, with a side of shishito peppers.$14.00
Pastas
- Blackened Salmon Linguine
Cajun rubbed salmon pan-seared with garlic and scallions, finished with roasted heirloom tomato and fresh basil, tossed in spicy cream sauce, served over linguine.$22.00
- Buffalo & Cheese Ravioli
Ravioli stuffed with ground Buffalo and cheese, tossed in spicy tomato cream sauce, topped with shaved Parmesan cheese.$22.00
- Gorgonzola Carbonara
Chicken breast sauteed with honey smoked bacon, garlic, onions, peas and finished with a cracked black pepper and gorgonzola cheese cream sauce, served over linguine.$19.00
- Pumpkin Ravioli
Pumpkin and mascarpone ravioli tossed in Parmesan cream sauce with sauteed baby spinach, roasted heirloom tomato, and sweet potatoes topped with shaved Parmesan.$18.00
- Gluten Free Blackened Salmon Fettuccine
Salmon rubbed with Cajun seasoning and pan-seared with garlic and scallions, finished with roasted heirloom tomato and fresh basil, tossed in spicy cream sauce, served over gluten-free fettuccine.$24.00
- Gluten Free Gorgonzola Carbonara
Chicken breast sautéed with honey smoked bacon, garlic, onions, peas and finished with a cracked black pepper and gorgonzola cheese cream sauce, served over gluten-free fettuccine.$21.00
Mains
- Chicken Fried Chicken
All natural chicken tenders breaded to order and fried crispy, finished with cayenne honey and cream gravy. Add extra gravy for an additional charge.$17.00
- Pan Roasted Cod
North Atlantic cod with sauteed shallots, heirloom tomato and basil finished in white wine lemon pan sauce.$18.00
- Grilled Salmon
An eight-ounce salmon fillet with everything seasoning, grilled medium-rare, finished with candied lemon-thyme butter.$23.00
- New York Strip
A 12 oz. all natural USDA prime New York strip steak grilled to the desired temperature, finished with caramelized onions and melted bleu cheese.$37.00
- Schnitzel
Milk marinated pork loin coated in panko and fried, finished with cremini mushroom cream sauce and lemon.$18.00
- Steak & Shrimp
Marinated 6 oz. ranch cut tender grilled to desired temperature, served with a smoked paprika shrimp skewer with grilled lemon and drawn butter.$24.00
Kid's Menu
- Kid's Burgers
Two sliders on slider buns served with fries.$7.00
- Kid's Grilled Chicken and Broccoli
Grilled marinated chicken breast served with steamed broccoli.$9.00
- Kid's Chicken Fingers
Two breaded chicken strips fried and served with fries and Ranch dressing for dipping.$7.00
- Kid's Fish & Chips
Two pieces of battered cod filet served with fries and tartar sauce.$7.00
- Grilled Cheese & Fries
American cheese melted in between two pieces of white bread. Served with fries.$6.50
- Kids Linguine
A small bowl of pasta served with butter and Parmesan cheese.$6.50
- Kid's Spaghetti Marinara
A small bowl of pasta served with marinara sauce and Parmesan cheese.$6.50
Gluten Free Menu
Gluten Free Starters
- P.E.I. Mussels
Fresh Prince Edward Island mussels, steamed in Verboten Brewing TOSO with garlic and basil, served with focaccia bread.$15.00
- Masala Sweet Fries
A large stack of sweet potato fries drizzled with masala sauce, basil mayonnaise, and scallions. Spicy upon request.$11.00
- Brussels Sprouts
Flash fried Brussels sprouts tossed with crispy bacon, candied pecans, shishito peppers and fish sauce vinaigrette.$10.00
- Irish Nachos
Pub wedges topped with melted cheddar cheese, honey smoked bacon, jalapenos, scallions and drizzled with ranch dressing.$11.00
Gluten Free Greens
- Side Salad
Spring greens, garden vegetables, and choice of dressing.$5.50
- Strawberry Feta Salad
Balsamic glazed strawberries served over spring greens, tossed with feta, pickled shallots, candied pecans and strawberry basil vinaigrette.$13.00
- Side Strawberry Feta Salad
Balsamic glazed strawberries served over spring greens, tossed with feta, pickled shallots, candied pecans and strawberry basil vinaigrette.$7.00
- Thai Chicken Salad
A grilled chicken breast drizzled with sweet & spicy Thai chili sauce, roasted red peppers, mango salsa, scallions, candied pecans and cheddar cheese on a bed of spring greens, served with sweet chili vinaigrette.$17.00
- Caribbean Steak Salad
Marinated six ounce steak grilled medium, mango salsa, pepper jack cheese, tortilla strips and baby heirloom tomatoes served on a bed of spring greens with cilantro lime vinaigrette.$18.00
- Pecan Gorgonzola Salad
Spring greens tossed with candied pecans, gorgonzola, dried cranberries and pecan vinaigrette.$12.00
- Side Pecan Gorgonzola Salad
Spring greens tossed with candied pecans, gorgonzola, dried cranberries and pecan vinaigrette.$7.00
- Cured Salmon Salad
House-cured gravlax with capers, pickled shallots, and spring greens tossed with cucumber yogurt dressing, topped with salt cured egg yolk.$13.00
- Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with caesar dressing, shaved parmesan.$11.00
- Side Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with caesar dressing, shaved parmesan.$5.50
- Quinoa Salad
Tricolor quinoa with mint and pecan over spring greens with roasted sweet potato, dried cranberry, and white cheddar, served with pecan vinaigrette.$11.00
Gluten Free Burgers and Sandwiches
- Gluten Free Black Angus Burger
Half pound Harris Ranch all natural Angus ground chuck patty, served with choice of cheese.$15.50
- Gluten Free Blackened King Salmon Sandwich
Blackened wild Alaskan King Salmon topped with blue crab mayonnaise and spring greens.$16.00
- Gluten Free Bleu Cheese Bacon Burger
Half pound Harris Ranch all natural Angus ground chuck patty, topped with honey smoked bacon and melted bleu cheese crumbles.$17.50
- Gluten Free CBR
Sweet chile marinated grilled chicken breast topped with honey smoked bacon, white cheddar, caramelized onions and ranch. *Cannot put ranch on side*$17.00
- Gluten Free Patty Melt
Half pound Harris Ranch all natural Angus ground chuck patty, topped with caramelized onions, Swiss and Thousand Island.$16.00
- Gluten Free Reuben
Thinly sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing and melted Swiss cheese.$16.00
- Southwest Burger
Half pound Harris Ranch all natural Angus ground chuck patty, topped with honey smoked bacon, avocado, poblano peppers and pepper Jack cheese.$17.50
- Gluten Free Turkey Club
House roasted turkey breast with honey smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss, and mayo.$15.00
Gluten Free Cast Irons and Pub Favorites
- Gluten Free Chicken Tikka Masala
Grilled chicken breast marinated in yogurt and spices, topped with masala sauce, served over jasmine rice, finished with cucumber-yogurt sauce, with a side of shishito peppers.$14.00
- Gluten Free Mahogany Steak Medallions
9 oz. of ranch cut tender medallions pounded and finished with a sweet and spicy Worcestershire reduction, served with pub wedges.$25.00
Gluten Free Pastas
- Gluten Free Blackened Salmon Fettuccine
Salmon rubbed with Cajun seasoning and pan-seared with garlic and scallions, finished with roasted heirloom tomato and fresh basil, tossed in spicy cream sauce, served over gluten-free fettuccine.$24.00
- Gluten Free Gorgonzola Carbonara
Chicken breast sautéed with honey smoked bacon, garlic, onions, peas and finished with a cracked black pepper and gorgonzola cheese cream sauce, served over gluten-free fettuccine.$21.00
Gluten Free Mains
- Gluten Free New York Strip
A 12 oz. all natural USDA prime New York strip steak grilled to the desired temperature, finished with caramelized onions and melted bleu cheese.$37.00
- Gluten Free Pan Roasted Cod
North Atlantic cod with sauteed shallots, heirloom tomato and basil finished in white wine lemon pan sauce.$18.00
- Gluten Free Steak & Shrimp
Marinated 6 oz. ranch cut tender grilled to desired temperature, served with a smoked paprika shrimp skewer with grilled lemon and drawn butter.$24.00
- Gluten Free Grilled Salmon
An eight-ounce salmon fillet with everything seasoning, grilled medium-rare, finished with candied lemon-thyme butter.$23.00