Popular Items

OMG

OMG

$19.00

Italian prosciutto, spicy salami, capocollo, mortadella, porchetta, Smoked mozzarella, roasted artichoke spread, olive spread, roasted tomatoes, shredded lettuce, house-made giardiniera, yellow mustard, and Italian black truffle infused mayo. Mortadella contains nuts.

Mount Etna Salad

Mount Etna Salad

$18.00

Warm roasted farro, cauliflower, zucchini, and carrots on a bed of seasonal greens, with garbanzo beans and red wine vinaigrette.

Lasagna (Takes 10 -15 min)

Lasagna (Takes 10 -15 min)

$20.00

Layers of pasta with marinara and bechamel sauces. Choice of pork ragu or wild mushroom.

All Day Berkeley

Disposable Utensils

Disposable Utensils

CA state law. We can only provide disposables upon request

Bottle & Board

Pinsa Bottle & Board

Pinsa Bottle & Board

$46.00

Choose between our red or pesto pinsas paired with either a red or white Italian bottle of wine.

Antipasto Bottle & Board

Antipasto Bottle & Board

$46.00

Chose between a mixed meat & cheese board or all cheese board paired with a bottle of red or white Italian wine.

Sandwiches

OMG

OMG

$19.00

Italian prosciutto, spicy salami, capocollo, mortadella, porchetta, Smoked mozzarella, roasted artichoke spread, olive spread, roasted tomatoes, shredded lettuce, house-made giardiniera, yellow mustard, and Italian black truffle infused mayo. Mortadella contains nuts.

Godfather

Godfather

$19.00

Herb roasted beef tenderloin with smoked mozzarella, caramelizad onions and and salsa verde.

Polpette

Polpette

$19.00

Beef meatballs (GF) marinated in pomodoro sauce with mozzarella, and caramelized peppers/onions.

Quadronno

Quadronno

$18.00

Prosciutto, burrata, roasted tomatoes and italian black truffle infused mayo.

Chicken Tetrazzini

Chicken Tetrazzini

$18.00

Rotisserie chicken, mushrooms and peas, in a white wine, garlic, rosemary, cream sauce, with smoked mozzarella.

Genoa

Genoa

$18.00

Warm shredded rotisserie chicken, house-made pesto, warm roasted tomatoes and mozzarella.

Marinetti

Marinetti

$18.00

Fresh mozzarella, avocado, roasted tomatoes, pesto, aged balsamic glaze.

Vegan

Vegan

$18.00

Fresh avocado, roasted tomatoes, caramelized onion, house-made giardiniera & house-made vegan pesto.

Bambino

Bambino

$13.00

A child sized ham and cheese sandwich: porchetta & Fontal cheese. Adult-it with extra porchetta, roasted tomatoes and truffle infused mayo.

Buongiorno (Breakfast Sandwich)

Buongiorno (Breakfast Sandwich)

$12.00

Breakfast sandwich made with two eggs, Fontal cheese, roasted tomatoes, garlic aioli, and our truffle mayo sauce. Choice of 'nduja (spicy sausage), porchetta or Avocado.

Pasta

Lasagna (Takes 10 -15 min)

Lasagna (Takes 10 -15 min)

$20.00

Layers of pasta with marinara and bechamel sauces. Choice of pork ragu or wild mushroom.

Calabrian Shrimp Spaghetti

Calabrian Shrimp Spaghetti

$22.00

Roasted garlicky lemon shrimp with a Calabrian kick on spaghetti… Adding a side of crostini to dip in the sauce isn’t a bad idea.

Spaghetti Pomodoro with Meatballs

Spaghetti Pomodoro with Meatballs

$22.00

3 meatballs in our lovely red sauce bursting with basil and tomato flavors... includes garlic, onion and a sprinkle of Parmesan.

Chicken Tetrazzini Rotini Pasta

Chicken Tetrazzini Rotini Pasta

$20.00

Rotisserie chicken, mushrooms and peas, in a white wine, garlic, rosemary, cream sauce with fresh made rotini from Berkeley's Phoenix Pastifico.

Pesto Rotini

Pesto Rotini

$18.00

Fresh pesto on fresh made rotini from Berkeley's Phoenix Pastifico.

Porcini Ravioli in Sage Butter Sauce

Porcini Ravioli in Sage Butter Sauce

$18.00

Truffle porcini raviolis in a rich sage brown butter sauce.

Spinach & Ricota Raviolli

Spinach & Ricota Raviolli

$18.00

Spinach & ricotta ravioli with a vibrant marinara sauce.

Kids Pasta

$11.00

1/2 portion of spaghetti with butter and a sprinkle of of Parmesan cheese

Pinsa (Roman Pizza)

Calabrian Shrimp Pinsa

Calabrian Shrimp Pinsa

$22.00

Burrata and Fontal cheese, roasted tomatoes and shrimp spiked with sage brown butter, garlic and Calabrian chilis.

Vesuvio Pinsa

Vesuvio Pinsa

$21.00

Meatball and 'nduja red sauce pinsa with shredded mozzarella, roasted onions and peppers.

Red Sauce Pinsa

Red Sauce Pinsa

$19.00

Rich and flavorful tomato sauce with a hint of Calabrian chili, mozzarella cheese, spicy salami, and a sprinkle of Parmesan.

Pesto Sauce Pinsa

Pesto Sauce Pinsa

$20.00

Pesto sauce base with sliced artichokes, roasted tomatoes, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, giardiniera, and a light drizzle of balsamic glaze.

White Pinsa

White Pinsa

$19.00

Burrata and Fontal cheese with white clamshell (Buna Shimeji) musrooms, leeks and a touch of balsamic glaze.

Half and Half Pinsa

$20.00

Salads

Gladiator Salad

Gladiator Salad

$19.00

Chopped antipasto salad, italian prosciutto, spicy salami, copocollo, porchetta, mortadella, smoked mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, on a bed of seasonal greens, with lemon herb vinaigrette.

Mount Etna Salad

Mount Etna Salad

$18.00

Warm roasted farro, cauliflower, zucchini, and carrots on a bed of seasonal greens, with garbanzo beans and red wine vinaigrette.

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$18.00

Imported Bufala Mozzarella, Roasted Tomatoes, Pesto, Avocado, Balsamic Glaze on Bed of Seasonal Greens with white Wine Vinaigrette.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$18.00

A Classic. Shredded rotisserie chicken, parmesan, imported anchovy, garlic, dijon mustard, romaine lettuce and crostini.

Shrimp Caesar Salad

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$18.00

An updated classic. 6 roasted shrimp, parmesan, imported anchovy, garlic, dijon mustard, romaine lettuce and crostini.

Lite Bites

Antipasto Board for 2

Antipasto Board for 2

$23.00

Lovely selection of meats and cheeses imported from Italy. Served with warm Olives and our toasted crostini.

Cheese Board for 2

Cheese Board for 2

$23.00

Lovely selection of 5 Italian cheeses, Marcona almonds and fig preserves. Comes with crackers.

Calabrian Garlic Shrimp

Calabrian Garlic Shrimp

$14.00

6 shrimp roasted in garlicky brown butter with a hint of Calabrian chili… Comes with 4 crostini for dipping.

Meatballs (GF)

Meatballs (GF)

$14.00

4 beef meatballs (GF) in tangy pomodoro sauce. Served with 4 pieces of crostini.

Roasted Artichoke Hearts

Roasted Artichoke Hearts

$13.00

Warm roasted artichoke hearts with roasted sun dried tomatoes, Marcona almonds and balsamic glaze.

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$12.00

Choose 1 or 2 styles: 1- Burrata, balsamic glaze, sea salt and extra virgin olive oil. 2- Avocado , roasted tomato, giardiniera extra virgin olive oil. 3- 'nduja (spicy sausage), Fontal, roasted tomato.

Crostini and Burrata

Crostini and Burrata

$10.00

Creamy burrata with balsamic glaze and our famous bread served lightly toasted with salt, pepper and choice of olive oils.

Crostini

Crostini

$5.00

A loaf of our amazing bread toasted to perfection with your choice of infused oils.

Olives - Marinated

Olives - Marinated

$7.00

Castelvetrano & Red Cerignol olives marinated with citrus, rosemary and garlic.

Gigantes - Marinated

Gigantes - Marinated

$7.00

Giant white beans marinated in red wine vinegar with green and red peppers.

Burrata

Burrata

$5.00

Our loverly Burrata with a touch of salt and pepper and a drizzle of balsamic glaze

Heroic Chili Sauce (4oz Jar)

Heroic Chili Sauce (4oz Jar)

$12.00

Calabrian Chilis, Garlic and Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Seafood Tins from Europe

Fried Mussels: Conservas de Cambados

Fried Mussels: Conservas de Cambados

$9.00

Hand-shelled then carefully packed in a rich sauce with just a hint of vinegar and paprika, these truly are the best of Galicia. Served with warm crostini.

Razor Clams in Brine: Conservas de Cambados

Razor Clams in Brine: Conservas de Cambados

$16.00

Harvested in the cold winter months from the pristine waters of northern Spain, the firm texture and rich flavor of these clams make them a true prize to be tasted. Served with warm crostini.

Octopus In Olive Oil: Jose Gourmet

Octopus In Olive Oil: Jose Gourmet

$12.00

This is the iconic dish of Galicia - tender octopus in olive oil, flavored with Spanish paprika. Served with warm crostini.

Grilled Branzino IASA

Grilled Branzino IASA

$12.00

Delicious and light, this white and slightly sweet seabass. Comes with warm crostini.

Smoked: Ekone Oyster Co

Smoked: Ekone Oyster Co

$12.00

Fresh Willapa Bay oysters are steamed and opened, then brined in small batches. The brined oysters are then placed meticulously on stainless steel racks and smoked using maple chips. Comes with warm crostini.

White Tuna: Conservas de Cambados

White Tuna: Conservas de Cambados

$11.00

This Galician white tuna is a unique product, processed fresh using traditional methods and packaged in high quality olive oil. This tuna is marinated to reach optimal flavor, managing to satisfy the most demanding palates. Served with warm crostini.

Sardines in Olive oil: Conservas de Cambados

Sardines in Olive oil: Conservas de Cambados

$10.00

Slim and savory, with their silvery skin intact, these small sardines bathed in golden olive oil. Comes with warm crostini.

Snacks & Dessert

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$9.00

Coffee and Zabaione cream on a layer of sponge cake soaked in espresso, dusted with cocoa powder.

Gelato: (8oz cup)

Gelato: (8oz cup)

$9.00

From Berkeley's Passione Gelato we offer a selection of their amazing desserts

Toffee Milk Chocolate Cookie from Hot Cookie

Toffee Milk Chocolate Cookie from Hot Cookie

$2.25

We get the dough from the Castro's own Hot Cookie and we bake the cookies fresh each day in house.

Sea Salt Potato Chips

Sea Salt Potato Chips

$3.00
Jalapeno Potato Chips

Jalapeno Potato Chips

$3.00
BBQ Potato Chips

BBQ Potato Chips

$3.00
Dirty Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips

Dirty Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips

$3.00
Cracked Pepper and Sea Salt

Cracked Pepper and Sea Salt

$3.00

Cold Drinks

Tomarchio Organic Aranciata (Orange)

Tomarchio Organic Aranciata (Orange)

$4.00
Tomarchio Organic Limonata (Lemon)

Tomarchio Organic Limonata (Lemon)

$4.00
Tomarchio Organic Aranciata Rossa (Blood Orange)

Tomarchio Organic Aranciata Rossa (Blood Orange)

$4.00
San Pellegrino Pomegranate & Orange (Can)

San Pellegrino Pomegranate & Orange (Can)

$4.00
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water (500ml)

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water (500ml)

$5.00
Coke

Coke

$4.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$4.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$4.00

My daughter didn't want us using plastic bottles anymore … so here we are selling reusable aluminum water bottles.

Heroic SWAG

Glasses

Glasses

$10.00

Wine, Prosecco or Beer glasses

Heroic Catering

Catering Packs

Sandwiches and/or Salads for 6

$105.00

6 individually wrapped Sandwiches or Salads of your choice.

Sandwiches and/or Salads for 12

$200.00

12 individually wrapped Sandwiches or Salads of your choice.

Roman Pinsas for 6

$110.00

We use them epic Pinsa bases from Montesacro Pinsaria and then add our our fresh ingredients

Roman Pinsas for 12

$215.00

We use them epic Pinsa bases from Montesacro Pinsaria and then add our our fresh ingredients

Antipasto for 6

$130.00

Imported Italian meats like prosciutto, copa, mortadella, spicy salami, and porchetta, with some burrata and bufula mozzarella. comes with crostini and a few other tasty bites.... we can make this vegetarian by swapping out the meats for a variety of cheeses.

Antipasto for 12

$255.00

Imported Italian meats like prosciutto, copa, mortadella, spicy salami, and porchetta, with some burrata and bufula mozzarella. comes with crostini and a few other tasty bites.... we can make this vegetarian by swapping out the meats for a variety of cheeses.

Salad Bowl for 6

$100.00

Organic greens, fresh veggies and house made dressings. Served in a large bowl and meant to be shared.

Salad Bowl for 12

$200.00

Organic greens, fresh veggies and house made dressings. Served in a large bowl and meant to be shared. choice of up to 2 styles.

Cookies for 6

$12.00

We bake Toffee Milk Chocolate Chip cookies from Hot Cookie daily. So GOOD

Sodas for 6

$18.00

Organic Italian sodas, Coke or Diet Coke

Chips for 6

$20.00

A section of kettle cooked chips