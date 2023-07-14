Heroic Italian Berkeley
Sandwiches
OMG
Italian prosciutto, spicy salami, capocollo, mortadella, porchetta, Smoked mozzarella, roasted artichoke spread, olive spread, roasted tomatoes, shredded lettuce, house-made giardiniera, yellow mustard, and Italian black truffle infused mayo. Mortadella contains nuts.
Godfather
Herb roasted beef tenderloin with smoked mozzarella, caramelizad onions and and salsa verde.
Polpette
Beef meatballs (GF) marinated in pomodoro sauce with mozzarella, and caramelized peppers/onions.
Quadronno
Prosciutto, burrata, roasted tomatoes and italian black truffle infused mayo.
Chicken Tetrazzini
Rotisserie chicken, mushrooms and peas, in a white wine, garlic, rosemary, cream sauce, with smoked mozzarella.
Genoa
Warm shredded rotisserie chicken, house-made pesto, warm roasted tomatoes and mozzarella.
Marinetti
Fresh mozzarella, avocado, roasted tomatoes, pesto, aged balsamic glaze.
Vegan
Fresh avocado, roasted tomatoes, caramelized onion, house-made giardiniera & house-made vegan pesto.
Bambino
A child sized ham and cheese sandwich: porchetta & Fontal cheese. Adult-it with extra porchetta, roasted tomatoes and truffle infused mayo.
Buongiorno (Breakfast Sandwich)
Breakfast sandwich made with two eggs, Fontal cheese, roasted tomatoes, garlic aioli, and our truffle mayo sauce. Choice of 'nduja (spicy sausage), porchetta or Avocado.
Pasta
Lasagna (Takes 10 -15 min)
Layers of pasta with marinara and bechamel sauces. Choice of pork ragu or wild mushroom.
Calabrian Shrimp Spaghetti
Roasted garlicky lemon shrimp with a Calabrian kick on spaghetti… Adding a side of crostini to dip in the sauce isn’t a bad idea.
Spaghetti Pomodoro with Meatballs
3 meatballs in our lovely red sauce bursting with basil and tomato flavors... includes garlic, onion and a sprinkle of Parmesan.
Chicken Tetrazzini Rotini Pasta
Rotisserie chicken, mushrooms and peas, in a white wine, garlic, rosemary, cream sauce with fresh made rotini from Berkeley's Phoenix Pastifico.
Pesto Rotini
Fresh pesto on fresh made rotini from Berkeley's Phoenix Pastifico.
Porcini Ravioli in Sage Butter Sauce
Truffle porcini raviolis in a rich sage brown butter sauce.
Spinach & Ricota Raviolli
Spinach & ricotta ravioli with a vibrant marinara sauce.
Kids Pasta
1/2 portion of spaghetti with butter and a sprinkle of of Parmesan cheese
Pinsa (Roman Pizza)
Calabrian Shrimp Pinsa
Burrata and Fontal cheese, roasted tomatoes and shrimp spiked with sage brown butter, garlic and Calabrian chilis.
Vesuvio Pinsa
Meatball and 'nduja red sauce pinsa with shredded mozzarella, roasted onions and peppers.
Red Sauce Pinsa
Rich and flavorful tomato sauce with a hint of Calabrian chili, mozzarella cheese, spicy salami, and a sprinkle of Parmesan.
Pesto Sauce Pinsa
Pesto sauce base with sliced artichokes, roasted tomatoes, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, giardiniera, and a light drizzle of balsamic glaze.
White Pinsa
Burrata and Fontal cheese with white clamshell (Buna Shimeji) musrooms, leeks and a touch of balsamic glaze.
Half and Half Pinsa
Salads
Gladiator Salad
Chopped antipasto salad, italian prosciutto, spicy salami, copocollo, porchetta, mortadella, smoked mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, on a bed of seasonal greens, with lemon herb vinaigrette.
Mount Etna Salad
Warm roasted farro, cauliflower, zucchini, and carrots on a bed of seasonal greens, with garbanzo beans and red wine vinaigrette.
Caprese Salad
Imported Bufala Mozzarella, Roasted Tomatoes, Pesto, Avocado, Balsamic Glaze on Bed of Seasonal Greens with white Wine Vinaigrette.
Chicken Caesar Salad
A Classic. Shredded rotisserie chicken, parmesan, imported anchovy, garlic, dijon mustard, romaine lettuce and crostini.
Shrimp Caesar Salad
An updated classic. 6 roasted shrimp, parmesan, imported anchovy, garlic, dijon mustard, romaine lettuce and crostini.
Lite Bites
Antipasto Board for 2
Lovely selection of meats and cheeses imported from Italy. Served with warm Olives and our toasted crostini.
Cheese Board for 2
Lovely selection of 5 Italian cheeses, Marcona almonds and fig preserves. Comes with crackers.
Calabrian Garlic Shrimp
6 shrimp roasted in garlicky brown butter with a hint of Calabrian chili… Comes with 4 crostini for dipping.
Meatballs (GF)
4 beef meatballs (GF) in tangy pomodoro sauce. Served with 4 pieces of crostini.
Roasted Artichoke Hearts
Warm roasted artichoke hearts with roasted sun dried tomatoes, Marcona almonds and balsamic glaze.
Bruschetta
Choose 1 or 2 styles: 1- Burrata, balsamic glaze, sea salt and extra virgin olive oil. 2- Avocado , roasted tomato, giardiniera extra virgin olive oil. 3- 'nduja (spicy sausage), Fontal, roasted tomato.
Crostini and Burrata
Creamy burrata with balsamic glaze and our famous bread served lightly toasted with salt, pepper and choice of olive oils.
Crostini
A loaf of our amazing bread toasted to perfection with your choice of infused oils.
Olives - Marinated
Castelvetrano & Red Cerignol olives marinated with citrus, rosemary and garlic.
Gigantes - Marinated
Giant white beans marinated in red wine vinegar with green and red peppers.
Burrata
Our loverly Burrata with a touch of salt and pepper and a drizzle of balsamic glaze
Heroic Chili Sauce (4oz Jar)
Calabrian Chilis, Garlic and Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Seafood Tins from Europe
Fried Mussels: Conservas de Cambados
Hand-shelled then carefully packed in a rich sauce with just a hint of vinegar and paprika, these truly are the best of Galicia. Served with warm crostini.
Razor Clams in Brine: Conservas de Cambados
Harvested in the cold winter months from the pristine waters of northern Spain, the firm texture and rich flavor of these clams make them a true prize to be tasted. Served with warm crostini.
Octopus In Olive Oil: Jose Gourmet
This is the iconic dish of Galicia - tender octopus in olive oil, flavored with Spanish paprika. Served with warm crostini.
Grilled Branzino IASA
Delicious and light, this white and slightly sweet seabass. Comes with warm crostini.
Smoked: Ekone Oyster Co
Fresh Willapa Bay oysters are steamed and opened, then brined in small batches. The brined oysters are then placed meticulously on stainless steel racks and smoked using maple chips. Comes with warm crostini.
White Tuna: Conservas de Cambados
This Galician white tuna is a unique product, processed fresh using traditional methods and packaged in high quality olive oil. This tuna is marinated to reach optimal flavor, managing to satisfy the most demanding palates. Served with warm crostini.
Sardines in Olive oil: Conservas de Cambados
Slim and savory, with their silvery skin intact, these small sardines bathed in golden olive oil. Comes with warm crostini.
Snacks & Dessert
Tiramisu
Coffee and Zabaione cream on a layer of sponge cake soaked in espresso, dusted with cocoa powder.
Gelato: (8oz cup)
From Berkeley's Passione Gelato we offer a selection of their amazing desserts
Toffee Milk Chocolate Cookie from Hot Cookie
We get the dough from the Castro's own Hot Cookie and we bake the cookies fresh each day in house.
Sea Salt Potato Chips
Jalapeno Potato Chips
BBQ Potato Chips
Dirty Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips
Cracked Pepper and Sea Salt
Cold Drinks
Tomarchio Organic Aranciata (Orange)
Tomarchio Organic Limonata (Lemon)
Tomarchio Organic Aranciata Rossa (Blood Orange)
San Pellegrino Pomegranate & Orange (Can)
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water (500ml)
Coke
Diet Coke
Bottled Water
My daughter didn't want us using plastic bottles anymore … so here we are selling reusable aluminum water bottles.
Heroic SWAG
Heroic Catering
Catering Packs
Sandwiches and/or Salads for 6
6 individually wrapped Sandwiches or Salads of your choice.
Sandwiches and/or Salads for 12
12 individually wrapped Sandwiches or Salads of your choice.
Roman Pinsas for 6
We use them epic Pinsa bases from Montesacro Pinsaria and then add our our fresh ingredients
Roman Pinsas for 12
We use them epic Pinsa bases from Montesacro Pinsaria and then add our our fresh ingredients
Antipasto for 6
Imported Italian meats like prosciutto, copa, mortadella, spicy salami, and porchetta, with some burrata and bufula mozzarella. comes with crostini and a few other tasty bites.... we can make this vegetarian by swapping out the meats for a variety of cheeses.
Antipasto for 12
Imported Italian meats like prosciutto, copa, mortadella, spicy salami, and porchetta, with some burrata and bufula mozzarella. comes with crostini and a few other tasty bites.... we can make this vegetarian by swapping out the meats for a variety of cheeses.
Salad Bowl for 6
Organic greens, fresh veggies and house made dressings. Served in a large bowl and meant to be shared.
Salad Bowl for 12
Organic greens, fresh veggies and house made dressings. Served in a large bowl and meant to be shared. choice of up to 2 styles.
Cookies for 6
We bake Toffee Milk Chocolate Chip cookies from Hot Cookie daily. So GOOD
Sodas for 6
Organic Italian sodas, Coke or Diet Coke
Chips for 6
A section of kettle cooked chips