HERRADURA VIEJA 7 Summer street suite 3
Popular Items
Two chicken enchiladas topped with green tomatillo sauce & shredded cheese served with rice & beans
One chicken, one bean, one cheese, one beef enchilada covered in our enchilada ranchero sauce topped with shredded cheese, lettuce, sour cream & tomatoes
Main Menu
A La Carte
Appetizers
Shrimp cooked in a sizzling skillet with olive oil, garlic, cilantro, & flambe with tequila
Chopped shrimp cooked in lime juice & mixed with pico de gallo & served with two tostadas
French fries with chorizo & cheese
Wings, cheese quesadilla, chimichanga, taquitos & jalapeño poppers served with sour cream & guacamole
Six bacon-wrapped shrimp cooked to perfection and served on a bed of lettuce with sliced orange and spicy chipotle dressing
avocado. jalapeno. onios, tomate, cilantro, salt, black pepper, lemon, garlic,
Order of eight wings tossed with your choice of sauce: hot, BBQ, or spicy ranch
Appetizers Quesadillas
Burritos
A burrito filled with your choice of braised pork, grilled chicken, or steak, served with rice & beans, then smothered with cheese sauce and topped with pico de gallo & jalapeños
12-inch tortilla filled with grilled chicken or steak, beans, rice & and topped with green and red sauce with cheese dip
One chicken and one beef burrito, covered with ranchero sauce, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream, served with Mexican rice
Carne Y Puerco
Tender grilled rib-eye steak served with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole & tortillas
Tender grilled rib-eye steak and grilled chicken served with rice, beans, guacamole salad & tortillas
Braised pork served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, jalapeños & tortillas
Braised pork with green tomatillo sauce, served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, jalapenos & tortillas
Braised pork with red tomatillo sauce, served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, jalapenos & tortillas
Tender grilled rib-eye steak, and shrimp grilled with onions and covered with very hot and spicy sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and flour tortillas
Braised pork, grilled rib-eye, chicken, shrimp, Mexican sausage, peppers & onions filled into a traditional stone bowl, then topped with melted cheese and a banana pepper. Served with a side of rice, beans, nopales(cactus), lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, g
Children's Menu
Create Your Own Combination Dinner
Desserts
Delicious pastry sticks drenched in cinnamon sugar and topped with whipped cream and caramel and raspberry sauce
This inverted caramel custard dessert is often found on Mexican dessert menus. Topped with whipped cream
New York-style cheesecake rests on a thick layer of dark fudge, covered with silky caramel sauce, garnished with chopped pecans, and placed in a graham cracker crust
Banana chocolate swirl cake made with fair trade chocolate and bananas. Served with chocolate and caramel sauce and whipped cream
Crispy coated vanilla ice cream deep-fried with cornflakes. Topped with chocolate and caramel sauce and served in a fried tortilla topped with whipped cream
Chocolate heaven! A foundation of chocolate decadence, a layer of chocolate mousse, and a layer of chocolate butter cake, iced with all butter chocolate icing
Light raspberry-flavored cheesecake covered with raspberry jam and garnished donut pieces. Powdered sugar and whipped cream
Vanilla ice cream topped with whipped cream and chocolate sauce
Dark, dense chocolate decadence topped with pecans and caramel sauce. Served warm with whipped cream
Fried pastry covered in cinnamon sugar and honey
Rich, smooth cheesecake with a slight tangy finish rolled in a flaky tortilla, drenched in cinnamon sugar and whipped cream
Dips
Enchiladas & Chimichangas
Two flour tortillas soft or fried filled with your choice of protein, topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole & tomatoes, then served with rice & beans
Spanish rice, black beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, avocado, hot tomatillo sauce, flour tortilla (add steak or grilled chicken)
Three enchiladas filled with Mexican mashed potatoes, steak or chicken, and green, yellow, and red peppers
Three chicken enchiladas topped with mole poblano sauce and shredded cheese served with lettuce, sour cream & tomatoes
Three shrimp enchiladas grilled with tomatoes & onions then drizzled with cheese sauce, served with rice, lettuce, tomato & sour cream
Fajitas
All fajita dinners are served on a sizzling skillet with green, yellow, and red peppers, onions & tomatoes, served with rice beans, lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes, sour cream & 3 flour tortillas
Grilled shrimp, scallops, chicken, onions, tomatoes, pineapple, and tri-color bell peppers are all tossed in our special sauce and laid in a half-cored-out grilled pineapple. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole & sour cream
Favoritos
Pollo or beef. One of each: chalupa, chile relleno, enchilada, hard taco, burrito, rice & beans
8 oz patty topped with cheese, jalapeños, sliced avocado, grilled onions, lettuce, and tomato
One chicken burrito, one chicken enchilada topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes & cheese, served with rice
Two beef & two chicken taquitos served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & guacamole
Three corn tortilla soft tacos. Your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or carnitas, topped with chopped onions and cilantro, or lettuce and cheese, served with rice and beans
Mariscos
Grilled shrimp tossed in garlic sauce, served with white rice, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream
Three grilled fish tacos topped with lettuce, chipotle sauce, rice, pico de gallo & a wedge of lime
Three grilled shrimp tacos topped with lettuce, chipotle sauce, rice, pico de gallo & a wedge of lime
Grilled, shrimp & scallops served with white rice and tossed in ranchero sauce and drizzled with cheese sauce. Served with guacamole salad & sour cream
Shrimp cocktail Mexico style. Steamed & chilled shrimp tossed in a tomato sauce pico de gallo, cilantro, lime juice, jalapeños & avocado
Grilled shrimp, red, yellow & green bell peppers, zucchini, squash & onions, then tossed in our special sauce. Served with white rice, guacamole salad & sour cream
Grilled tilapia or shrimp smothered with our special green poblano cream sauce served with rice & California steamed vegetables
Shrimp grilled with onions and covered with very hot and spicy sauce served with white rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole
Grilled shrimp, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and scallion, served with white rice and guacamole salad & 3 flour tortillas
Nachos
Fried corn tortillas chips covered with cheese and topped with your choice of topping
Pollo
Grilled chicken smothered with grilled zucchini, red peppers, corn and spicy cream sauce served with white rice
Grilled marinated strips of chicken over a bed of rice and smothered with cheese sauce, served with guacamole salad, sour cream & flour tortillas
Grilled marinated chicken strips tossed in chipotle sauce then served with rice, guacamole salad, sour cream & flour tortillas
Grilled strips of chicken topped with Mexican sausage then smothered with cheese sauce & served with rice, lettuce, tomato & sour cream & flour tortillas
Grilled zucchini, squash, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes & chicken covered in cheese sauce, served with rice and guacamole salad, sour cream & tomatoes & flour tortillas
Grilled marinated chicken breast, covered with grilled onions, and mushrooms, topped with ranchero sauce and melted cheese, served with Mexican rice, fried beans, and flour tortillas
A tender chicken breast and six shrimp, grilled with onions, tomatoes, red and yellow peppers, in a sizzling skillet, topped with Mexican smashed potatoes & flour tortillas
Quesadillas Meal
Salads
Served with a mix of lettuce & spinach, avocado slices, pico de gallo, grilled corn, cilantro & bell peppers
Lettuce, mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers, onions, cucumbers, and cheese
Crispy flour tortilla shell filled with beans, cheese, your choice of protein & topped with lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream
Side Dishes
3 pieces
3 pieces
3 chiles toreados and onios
Soups
Vegetarian Dishes
Three flour tortillas loaded with fresh avocado slices, chopped tomatoes, red onion, and cilantro served with a side of white rice and spicy tomato sauce
Three potato enchiladas (potatoes cooked with tomato and onions), smothered with cheese sauce & served with white rice, lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream
Three spinach (spinach cooked with tomato & onion) enchiladas smothered in cheese sauce & served with white rice
One burrito filled with grilled mushrooms, zucchini, squash, onions & tomatoes. Covered with melted cheese & served with rice, guacamole salad & sour cream
Four fried corn taquitos filled with potato (potato cooked with tomato & onion), served with white rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & guacamole
One enchilada & one burrito stuffed with cheese, spinach, onions & tomatoes, covered with cheese sauce & served with white rice, lettuce, tomato & sour cream
Bean burrito, cheese enchilada & bean tostada
Bean burrito, cheese quesadilla & bean tostada
Bean tostada, cheese enchilada, & white rice
Chile relleno, cheese enchilada with white rice & beans
Lunch
Lunch Combinations
Chile relleno, taco, beans & guacamole salad
Beef burrito, rice & beans
Enchilada, taco, rice & beans
Chile relleno, taco, rice & beans
Beef burrito, taco & rice
Tostada, rice & beans
Tostada, chile relleno & rice
Beef burrito, tostada & rice
Tamale, beef burrito & rice
Cheese quesadilla, enchilada & chalupa
Chicken quesadilla, rice & beans
Chicken burrito, chicken enchilada topped with poblano sauce, lettuce, sour cream & tomatoes, served with rice
Lunch Specials
Grilled red, green, and yellow bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and your choice of protein. Spanish rice, fried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream with 3 flour tortillas
Soft or fried flour tortilla filled with beef or chicken. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & guacamole. Served with rice and fried beans
Braised pork burrito smothered in cheese dip & topped with pico de gallo & jalapeños. Served with rice and beans
Burrito stuffed with grilled mushrooms, zucchini, squash, onions & tomatoes, smothered with cheese dip. Served with rice and guacamole salad
Combination of one chicken, one beef & one cheese enchilada, topped with lettuce tomato & sour cream
Two potato enchiladas (potato is cooked with onion & tomato) smothered with cheese dip & served with rice
Cheese quesadilla stuffed with grilled mushrooms, onions, zucchini, squash & tomatoes. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole & sour cream
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with beans, zucchini, squash, mushrooms, onions & tomatoes. Topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato & sour cream
Two scrambled eggs with Mexican sausage, served with rice, beans & flour tortillas
One beef or chicken burrito topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream. Served with rice
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with your choice of ground beef or chicken, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with your choice of grilled steak or chicken, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream
Two corn tortillas stuffed, rolled, and fried with one chicken & one beef, served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & guacamole
Two over-easy eggs smothered with ranchero sauce served with rice, beans & tortillas
Two chicken enchiladas topped with cheese and green tomatillo sauce served with rice
Grilled chicken smothered with Mexican sausage and cheese dip, served with rice & beans
Grilled shrimp, mushrooms, onions & tomatoes, served with rice, beans & flour tortillas