Hey Grill Hey 920 South 27th Street
Meal Prep
Premium Meal Prep
Regular Meal Prep
Breakfast
Pounds of Meat/Veggies
- LB of Charbroiled Chicken$18.00
- LB of Orange Chicken$18.00
- LB of Hibachi Chicken$18.00
- LB of Brown Rice$8.00
- LB of Jasmine Rice$8.00
- LB of Sweet Potato Mash$8.00
- LB of Corn$8.00
- LB of Carrots$8.00
- LB of Roasted Broccoli$8.00
- LB of Mexican Rice$8.00
- LB of Cauliflower Rice$8.00
- LB of Fire Grilled Zucchini$8.00
- LB of Hibachi Vegetables$8.00
- LB of Green Beans$8.00
Off the Wagon
Desserts/Snacks/Salsa
Protein Mousse
Protein Bars
Salsa
Hey Grill Hey Location and Ordering Hours
(409) 656-8976
Closed • Opens Monday at 10:30AM