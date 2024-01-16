Hey Joe's 118 E Sunflower Rd,Ste C
Food
STARTERS
CHICKEN
SALADS
- HOUSE SALAD$8.00
Tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, cheddar
- CHICKEN CAESAR$10.00
Grilled chicken, cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons, Parmesan cheese
- SOUNDGARDEN$10.00
Grilled chicken, grilled portabella mushrooms, roasted red peppers, grilled onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons, feta cheese crumbles
- GREEK SALAD$10.00
Greek seasoned beef, grilled onions, banana peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons, feta cheese crumbles
KIDS
BURGERS
- #1 JOE BURGER$10.00
1/3rd lb patty, onions, your choice of American, Swiss, or cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles, Hey Joe’s sauce, served on a potato bun. Includes a side.
- #2 KEVIN BACON$13.00
1/3rd lb patty, applewood smoked bacon, your choice of cheese, onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, Hey Joe’s sauce, served on a potato bun. Includes a side.
- #3 TERMINATOR$13.00
1/3rd lb patty, jalapeños, bacon, onions, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles, Hey Joe’s sauce, served on a potato bun. Includes a side.
- #4 NIRVANA$13.00
1/3rd lb patty, Portabella mushrooms, Swiss, bacon, onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and Hey Joe’s sauce, served on a potato bun.Includes a side.
- #5 TURKEY BURGER$13.00
1/3 lb Grilled turkey patty with house seasoning, onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo, served on a potato bun. Includes a side.
- #6 LT. DAN$13.00
1/3rd lb patty, Swiss and cheddar, topped with grilled onions, served on a potato bun. Includes a side.
- MISS APRIL$14.00
SANDWICHES & WRAPS
- #7 FARMHOUSE$12.00
Portabella mushrooms, Swiss, onions, red peppers, lettuce, tomato, Hey Joe’s sauce, served in a flour tortilla. Includes a side.
- #8 LARRY BIRD$12.00
Fried chicken, lettuce, pickles, mayo, served on a potato bun. Includes a side.
- #9 GYRO$12.00
Greek seasoned beef, onions, lettuce, feta cheese, tzatziki sauce, seved in a pita. Includes a side.
- #10 CHICKEN BACON RANCH CLUB WRAP$12.00
Grilled chicken, Swiss, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomato, served in a flour tortilla. Includes a side.
- #11 ETHEL$12.00
Grilled chicken, Swiss, bacon, onions, lettuce, wine & cheese sauce, served in a flour tortilla. Includes a side.
- #12 HOT LARRY BIRD$12.00
Nashville hot chicken, house slaw, house made hot mix, pickles, Hey Joe’s sauce served on a potato bun. Includes a side.
- #13 BAR B QUE$12.00
House pulled pork, house slaw, BBQ sauce, side of pickles, served on a potato bun. Includes a side.