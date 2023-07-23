Hey, Sunshine Kitchen
Warm Bowls & Salads
Fiesta Carnitas
spicy jackfruit carnitas, black beans, sweet potato, grilled corn, red onion, diced tomato, purple cabbage, tortilla strips, fresh cilantro, massaged kale, house pickles, lime wedge, jalapeño crema
Chicken Caesar
grilled plant-based chicken, grilled broccoli, purple cabbage, sweet potato, shredded carrots, slivered almonds, organic croutons, massaged kale, house pickles, lime wedge, pistachio caesar
Hearty Beef Crumble
seasoned plant-based beef crumble, caramelized onions, diced tomato, sautéed cauliflower, red onion, shredded carrots, shoestring onions, massaged kale, house pickles, lime wedge, tangy carrot vinaigrette
Mediterranean Chickpea Bowl
crispy house-made chickpea patty, caramelized onions, shredded carrots, marinated beets, cucumber, sunflower seeds, fresh mint, massaged kale, house pickles, lime wedge, lemon herb aioli
Backyard BBQ Tofu
organic BBQ tofu, sweet potato, slaw, sautéed cauliflower, grilled corn, diced tomato, shoestring onions, fresh cilantro, massaged kale, house pickles, lime wedge, buttermilk ranch
Avocado Crunch
sesame crusted avocado, dried cranberries, cucumber, diced tomato, shredded carrot, sweet potato, purple cabbage, slivered almonds, sunflower seeds, massaged kale, house pickles, lime wedge, lemon dijon vinaigrette
Build Your Own
Choose ONE base, ONE protein, up to SIX toppings, and ONE sauce to create your perfect customized bowl or salad.
Hot Sandwiches
Crispy Chicken
Crispy plant-based chicken, sliced tomato, dill pickles, lettuce, shoestring onions, buttermilk ranch, mayo, brioche bun
Hot Chicken
Spicy plant-based crispy chicken, slaw, dill pickles, mayo, brioche bun
Mediterranean Chickpea
Crispy house chickpea patty, cucumber, purple cabbage, house pickles, fresh mint, shoestring onions, lemon herb aioli, brioche bun
Classic Cheeseburger
Griddled plant-based beef patty, cheese, lettuce, onion, sliced tomato, dill pickles, shoestring onions, mayo, brioche bun
Tacos
Baja Fish Taco
Crispy plant-based fish filet, shredded cabbage, house pickles, diced tomato, red onion, fresh cilantro, jalapeño crema, organic corn tortilla, lime wedge
Spicy Carnitas Taco
Spicy jackfruit carnitas, shredded cabbage, house pickles, diced tomato, red onion, fresh cilantro, jalapeño crema, organic corn tortilla, lime wedge
Seasoned Beef Taco
Seasoned plant-based beef crumbles, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, red onion, fresh cilantro, tangy carrot vinaigrette, sour cream, organic corn tortilla, lime wedge
Sides
Sweet Potato Fries
Tossed with sea salt and served with a dipping sauce
Sunshine Carrot Chowder
Creamy carrot and potato base, corn, diced tomato, and a sour cream drizzle
Mac Salad
A lighter version of a classic macaroni salad
Potato Salad
All-American style potato salad
Coleslaw
All-American style coleslaw
Chickpea Nuggets (6 pieces) choose a sauce
6 pieces of house-made crispy nuggets and dipping sauce
Side Salad
Fresh field greens, tomato, carrot, cucumber, purple cabbage, lemon dijon vinaigrette
Mac and Cheese
Creamy, classic flavors with hidden carrot and potato. Topped with shoestring onions.
Kids Meals
Kids Bowl
Your choice of plant-based grilled chicken, organic BBQ tofu, OR seasoned plant-based beef crumble, sunshine rice, black beans, grilled corn, grilled broccoli
Kids Mac and Cheese
Creamy mac and cheese
Kids Crispy Nuggets
4 pieces of crispy house-made chickpea nuggets, ranch, with slaw, sweet potato fries, ketchup