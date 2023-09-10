Double Daves

Dave's Deals

The $25.99 Belly Buster Includes:

Lg 15" 2 Toppings

$12.99

Choose Crust (W / GF)

$0.00+

6 Pep Roll Default

$9.00

Any 1 DD's Dessert (Included)

$6.00+

Ranch or Red Sauce

$0.00+

The $30.99 Flatliner Includes:

Lg 15" 2 Toppings

$12.99

Choose Crust (W / GF)

$0.00+

6 Pep Rolls

$9.00

Stromboli Choice (Med)

$9.00

Ranch or Red Sauce

$0.00+

The $35.99 Survival of the Fittest Includes:

Lg 15" 2 Toppings

$12.99

Choose Crust (W / GF)

$0.00+

12 Pepperoni Rolls

$17.00

Any 1 DD's Dessert (Included)

$6.00+

Ranch or Red Sauce

$0.00+

August P.O.M. - Sweet & Spicy Pizza

$12.00

September - Nashville Chicken Pizza (Copy)

$12.00

Lemon Ricotta Delight

$10.00

Rolls

DOUBLEDAVE'S Peproni Rolls

DOUBLEDAVE'S Peproni Rolls

Pepperoni, Smoked Provolone

DOUBLEDAVE'S Chee-z Rolls

DOUBLEDAVE'S Chee-z Rolls

Out of stock

smoked provolone, mozzarella, parmesan, romano

Stromboli

Philly Cheesesteak Stromboli

Philly Cheesesteak Stromboli

$10.99+

Seasoned steak, mozzarella, white american

Chicken Cheesesteak Stromboli

Chicken Cheesesteak Stromboli

$10.99+

Garlic chicken, mozzarella, white American

Garlic Spinach Stromboli

Garlic Spinach Stromboli

$10.99+

Garlic spinach, mozzarella, white America

Ham & Cheese Stromboli

Ham & Cheese Stromboli

$10.99+

Smoked ham, cheddar, white American

Sandwiches

Meatball Sandwich

Meatball Sandwich

$10.99

slice meatball, homemade red sauce, smoked provolone, Parmesan, Romano, Oregano.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled chicken, spicy wing sauce, ranch, smoked provolone

Cordon Bleu Sandwich

Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$10.99

grilled chicken breast, smoked ham, crispy bacon, Alfredo sauce, white American

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$10.99

seasoned steak, onions, mushrooms, white American, smoked provolone

Appetizers / Shareables

Breadstyxz

Breadstyxz

$4.99

with homemade red sauce or ranch

Cheesestyxz

Cheesestyxz

$5.99

with homemade red sauce or ranch

Desserts

Chocoloate Chip Pizza

Chocoloate Chip Pizza

$6.99
Cinnamonstyxz

Cinnamonstyxz

$6.99
Apple Strudel

Apple Strudel

$6.99

Cherry Strudel

$6.99

Pizza

Small (10") Specialty Pizza

Small (10") Dave's Fave (Meat)

Small (10") Dave's Fave (Meat)

$11.99

Olive oil, garlic and oregano sauce, mozzarella, with your choice of Sliced meatball & Italian Sausage

Small (10") Dave's Fave (No-Meat)

Small (10") Dave's Fave (No-Meat)

$11.99

Olive oil, garlic and oregano sauce, mozzarella, with your choice of garlic spinach & fresh tomato.

Small (10") Meateater

Small (10") Meateater

$11.99

Mozzarella, smoked ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, crispy bacon, smoked provolone, oregano

Small (10") BBQ Chicken

Small (10") BBQ Chicken

$11.99

barbecue sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella

Small (10") Buffalo Chicken

Small (10") Buffalo Chicken

$11.99

spicy wing sauce, ranch, grilled chicken, mozzarella

Small (10") The Works

Small (10") The Works

$11.99

Mozzarella, onion, green pepper, smoked ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, smoked provolone, oregano.

Small (10") Classic Veggie

Small (10") Classic Veggie

$11.99

Mozzarella, fresh tomato, onion, green pepper, black olive, banana pepper rings, mushroom, smoked provolone, oregano. (Try it on the honey whole wheat crust).

Small (10") Margharita

Small (10") Margharita

$11.99

olive oil, garlic and oregano sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomato, fresh basil

Small (10") Alfredo

Small (10") Alfredo

$11.99

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, any one topping

12" Specialty Pizza

12" Dave's Fave (Meat)

12" Dave's Fave (Meat)

$17.99

Olive oil, garlic and oregano sauce, mozzarella, with your choice of Sliced meatball & Italian Sausage

12" Dave's Fave (No-Meat)

12" Dave's Fave (No-Meat)

$17.99

Olive oil, garlic and oregano sauce, mozzarella, with your choice of garlic spinach & fresh tomato.

12" Meateater

12" Meateater

$17.99

Mozzarella, smoked ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, crispy bacon, smoked provolone, oregano

12" BBQ Chicken

12" BBQ Chicken

$17.99

barbecue sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella

12" Buffalo Chicken

12" Buffalo Chicken

$17.99

spicy wing sauce, ranch, grilled chicken, mozzarella

12" The Works

12" The Works

$17.99

Mozzarella, onion, green pepper, smoked ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, smoked provolone, oregano.

12" Classic Veggie

12" Classic Veggie

$17.99

Mozzarella, fresh tomato, onion, green pepper, black olive, banana pepper rings, mushroom, smoked provolone, oregano. (Try it on the honey whole wheat crust).

12" Margarita

12" Margarita

$17.99

olive oil, garlic and oregano sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomato, fresh basil

12" Alfredo

12" Alfredo

$17.99

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, any one topping

15" Specialty Pizza

15" Dave's Fave (Meat)

15" Dave's Fave (Meat)

$21.99

Olive oil, garlic and oregano sauce, mozzarella, with your choice of Sliced meatball & Italian Sausage

15" Dave's Fave (No-Meat)

15" Dave's Fave (No-Meat)

$21.99

Olive oil, garlic and oregano sauce, mozzarella, with your choice of garlic spinach & fresh tomato.

15" Meateater

15" Meateater

$21.99

Mozzarella, smoked ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, crispy bacon, smoked provolone, oregano

15" BBQ Chicken

15" BBQ Chicken

$21.99

barbecue sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella

15" Buffalo Chicken

15" Buffalo Chicken

$21.99

spicy wing sauce, ranch, grilled chicken, mozzarella

15" The Works

15" The Works

$21.99

Mozzarella, onion, green pepper, smoked ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, smoked provolone, oregano.

15" Classic Veggie

15" Classic Veggie

$21.99

Mozzarella, fresh tomato, onion, green pepper, black olive, banana pepper rings, mushroom, smoked provolone, oregano. (Try it on the honey whole wheat crust).

15" Margarita

15" Margarita

$21.99

olive oil, garlic and oregano sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomato, fresh basil

15" Alfredo

15" Alfredo

$21.99

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, any one topping

18" Specialty Pizza

18" Dave's Fave (Meat)

18" Dave's Fave (Meat)

$26.99

Olive oil, garlic and oregano sauce, mozzarella, with your choice of Sliced meatball & Italian Sausage

18" Dave's Fave (No-Meat)

18" Dave's Fave (No-Meat)

$26.99

Olive oil, garlic and oregano sauce, mozzarella, with your choice of garlic spinach & fresh tomato.

18" Meateater

18" Meateater

$26.99

Mozzarella, smoked ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, crispy bacon, smoked provolone, oregano

18" BBQ Chicken

18" BBQ Chicken

$26.99

barbecue sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella

18" Buffalo Chicken

18" Buffalo Chicken

$26.99

spicy wing sauce, ranch, grilled chicken, mozzarella

18" The Works

18" The Works

$26.99

Mozzarella, onion, green pepper, smoked ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, smoked provolone, oregano.

18" Classic Veggie

18" Classic Veggie

$26.99

Mozzarella, fresh tomato, onion, green pepper, black olive, banana pepper rings, mushroom, smoked provolone, oregano. (Try it on the honey whole wheat crust).

18" Margarita

18" Margarita

$26.99

olive oil, garlic and oregano sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomato, fresh basil

18" Alfredo

18" Alfredo

$26.99

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, any one topping

Create Your Own Pizza

10" Small Create Your Own Pizza

10" Small Create Your Own Pizza

$8.99
12" Medium Create Your Own Pizza

12" Medium Create Your Own Pizza

$10.99
15" Large Create Your Own Pizza

15" Large Create Your Own Pizza

$12.99
18" Big Dave Create Your Own Pizza

18" Big Dave Create Your Own Pizza

$21.99

The HD Grill

Splits (Appetizers / Shareables) - BT

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$5.99

HeyDay Seasoned Tortilla Chips | Salsa

Loaded Fries - BT

$12.99
Loaded Pub Nachos

Loaded Pub Nachos

$10.99

Crisp Tortilla Chips | Diced Tomato | Sliced Black | Olives | Fresh Jalapeno slices | White Queso | Green Onions

Pretzels Bites

Pretzels Bites

$8.99

White Queso | Old Style Mustard

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.99Out of stock

Served with Ranch

House-Made Onion Rings

House-Made Onion Rings

$9.99

HeyDay Sauce

8 Bone-in Wings (ALL)

8 Bone-in Wings (ALL)

$12.99

Tossed with your choice of Sauce: Sweet Bourbon | BBQ | Teriyaki | Sweet & Sour | Garlic Parmesan | Buffalo. Served with celery, carrots, blue cheese or Ranch.

8 Bone-in Wings (H/H)

8 Bone-in Wings (H/H)

$12.99

Tossed with your choice of 2 Sauces: Sweet Bourbon | BBQ | Teriyaki | Sweet & Sour | Garlic Parmesan | Buffalo. Served with celery, carrots, blue cheese or Ranch.

16 Classic Bone-in Wings (ALL)

16 Classic Bone-in Wings (ALL)

$23.99

Tossed with your choice of Sauce: Sweet Bourbon | BBQ | Teriyaki | Sweet & Sour | Garlic Parmesan | Buffalo. Served with celery, carrots, blue cheese or Ranch.

16 Classic Bone-in Wings (H/H)

16 Classic Bone-in Wings (H/H)

$23.99

Tossed with your choice of 2 Sauces: Sweet Bourbon | BBQ | Teriyaki | Sweet & Sour | Garlic Parmesan | Buffalo. Served with celery, carrots, blue cheese or Ranch.

24 Classic Bone-in Wings (ALL)

24 Classic Bone-in Wings (ALL)

$32.99

Tossed with your choice of Sauce: Sweet Bourbon | BBQ | Teriyaki | Sweet & Sour | Garlic Parmesan | Buffalo. Served with celery, carrots, blue cheese or Ranch.

24 Classic Bone-in Wings (H/H)

24 Classic Bone-in Wings (H/H)

$32.99

Tossed with your choice of 2 SauceS: Sweet Bourbon | BBQ | Teriyaki | Sweet & Sour | Garlic Parmesan | Buffalo. Served with celery, carrots, blue cheese or Ranch.

Strikes (Entrees) - BT

Farmhouse Salad

Farmhouse Salad

$12.99

Chopped Romaine | Tomato | Cheddar Jack Cheese | Hard-Boiled Egg | Red Onion | Avocado | Croutons | Bacon | With your choice of dressing

HeyDay Famous Chick-a-Roo Strips

HeyDay Famous Chick-a-Roo Strips

$13.99

Served with Fries | Lightly breaded & fried chicken strips | Honey Mustard

Pick N' Choose Street Tacos

Pick N' Choose Street Tacos

$13.99

Three corn tortilla tacos, diced onion, cilantro, avocado crema, includes fresh chips & salsa. Choice of Shredded Chicken | Fajita Beef | Veggie

Old-Fashioned Burger

Old-Fashioned Burger

$13.99

Served on Brioche Bun with fries. 8oz. blend of fresh ground chuck, short rib, and brisket | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Pickles | Choice of American, Swiss or Cheddar Cheese

Chicken Club Sandwich

$12.99

Spares (Sides) - BT

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.99
Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$4.99

Add-Ons

Side Marinara

Side Marinara

$1.00
Side Mayo

Side Mayo

$1.00
Side Sour Cream

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Queso

$3.00

Add Jalapenos

$2.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$1.00

Sweet Bourbon

$1.00

Garlic Parmesan

$1.00

Balsamic Vinegar

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

N/A Beverages

Adult Beverage

Adult Beverage

$3.99
Kids Beverage

Kids Beverage

$2.99
Water

Water

Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.99
SF Red Bull

SF Red Bull

$3.99
Coffee

Coffee

$3.99