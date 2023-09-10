Revolutions Bricktown
Double Daves
Dave's Deals
The $25.99 Belly Buster Includes:
Lg 15" 2 Toppings
Choose Crust (W / GF)
6 Pep Roll Default
Any 1 DD's Dessert (Included)
Ranch or Red Sauce
The $30.99 Flatliner Includes:
Lg 15" 2 Toppings
Choose Crust (W / GF)
6 Pep Rolls
Stromboli Choice (Med)
Ranch or Red Sauce
The $35.99 Survival of the Fittest Includes:
Lg 15" 2 Toppings
Choose Crust (W / GF)
12 Pepperoni Rolls
Any 1 DD's Dessert (Included)
Ranch or Red Sauce
August P.O.M. - Sweet & Spicy Pizza
September - Nashville Chicken Pizza (Copy)
Lemon Ricotta Delight
Rolls
Stromboli
Sandwiches
Meatball Sandwich
slice meatball, homemade red sauce, smoked provolone, Parmesan, Romano, Oregano.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken, spicy wing sauce, ranch, smoked provolone
Cordon Bleu Sandwich
grilled chicken breast, smoked ham, crispy bacon, Alfredo sauce, white American
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
seasoned steak, onions, mushrooms, white American, smoked provolone
Appetizers / Shareables
Pizza
Small (10") Specialty Pizza
Small (10") Dave's Fave (Meat)
Olive oil, garlic and oregano sauce, mozzarella, with your choice of Sliced meatball & Italian Sausage
Small (10") Dave's Fave (No-Meat)
Olive oil, garlic and oregano sauce, mozzarella, with your choice of garlic spinach & fresh tomato.
Small (10") Meateater
Mozzarella, smoked ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, crispy bacon, smoked provolone, oregano
Small (10") BBQ Chicken
barbecue sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella
Small (10") Buffalo Chicken
spicy wing sauce, ranch, grilled chicken, mozzarella
Small (10") The Works
Mozzarella, onion, green pepper, smoked ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, smoked provolone, oregano.
Small (10") Classic Veggie
Mozzarella, fresh tomato, onion, green pepper, black olive, banana pepper rings, mushroom, smoked provolone, oregano. (Try it on the honey whole wheat crust).
Small (10") Margharita
olive oil, garlic and oregano sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomato, fresh basil
Small (10") Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, any one topping
12" Specialty Pizza
12" Dave's Fave (Meat)
Olive oil, garlic and oregano sauce, mozzarella, with your choice of Sliced meatball & Italian Sausage
12" Dave's Fave (No-Meat)
Olive oil, garlic and oregano sauce, mozzarella, with your choice of garlic spinach & fresh tomato.
12" Meateater
Mozzarella, smoked ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, crispy bacon, smoked provolone, oregano
12" BBQ Chicken
barbecue sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella
12" Buffalo Chicken
spicy wing sauce, ranch, grilled chicken, mozzarella
12" The Works
Mozzarella, onion, green pepper, smoked ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, smoked provolone, oregano.
12" Classic Veggie
Mozzarella, fresh tomato, onion, green pepper, black olive, banana pepper rings, mushroom, smoked provolone, oregano. (Try it on the honey whole wheat crust).
12" Margarita
olive oil, garlic and oregano sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomato, fresh basil
12" Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, any one topping
15" Specialty Pizza
15" Dave's Fave (Meat)
Olive oil, garlic and oregano sauce, mozzarella, with your choice of Sliced meatball & Italian Sausage
15" Dave's Fave (No-Meat)
Olive oil, garlic and oregano sauce, mozzarella, with your choice of garlic spinach & fresh tomato.
15" Meateater
Mozzarella, smoked ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, crispy bacon, smoked provolone, oregano
15" BBQ Chicken
barbecue sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella
15" Buffalo Chicken
spicy wing sauce, ranch, grilled chicken, mozzarella
15" The Works
Mozzarella, onion, green pepper, smoked ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, smoked provolone, oregano.
15" Classic Veggie
Mozzarella, fresh tomato, onion, green pepper, black olive, banana pepper rings, mushroom, smoked provolone, oregano. (Try it on the honey whole wheat crust).
15" Margarita
olive oil, garlic and oregano sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomato, fresh basil
15" Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, any one topping
18" Specialty Pizza
18" Dave's Fave (Meat)
Olive oil, garlic and oregano sauce, mozzarella, with your choice of Sliced meatball & Italian Sausage
18" Dave's Fave (No-Meat)
Olive oil, garlic and oregano sauce, mozzarella, with your choice of garlic spinach & fresh tomato.
18" Meateater
Mozzarella, smoked ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, crispy bacon, smoked provolone, oregano
18" BBQ Chicken
barbecue sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella
18" Buffalo Chicken
spicy wing sauce, ranch, grilled chicken, mozzarella
18" The Works
Mozzarella, onion, green pepper, smoked ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, smoked provolone, oregano.
18" Classic Veggie
Mozzarella, fresh tomato, onion, green pepper, black olive, banana pepper rings, mushroom, smoked provolone, oregano. (Try it on the honey whole wheat crust).
18" Margarita
olive oil, garlic and oregano sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomato, fresh basil
18" Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, any one topping
Create Your Own Pizza
The HD Grill
Splits (Appetizers / Shareables) - BT
Chips & Salsa
HeyDay Seasoned Tortilla Chips | Salsa
Loaded Fries - BT
Loaded Pub Nachos
Crisp Tortilla Chips | Diced Tomato | Sliced Black | Olives | Fresh Jalapeno slices | White Queso | Green Onions
Pretzels Bites
White Queso | Old Style Mustard
Fried Pickles
Served with Ranch
House-Made Onion Rings
HeyDay Sauce
8 Bone-in Wings (ALL)
Tossed with your choice of Sauce: Sweet Bourbon | BBQ | Teriyaki | Sweet & Sour | Garlic Parmesan | Buffalo. Served with celery, carrots, blue cheese or Ranch.
8 Bone-in Wings (H/H)
Tossed with your choice of 2 Sauces: Sweet Bourbon | BBQ | Teriyaki | Sweet & Sour | Garlic Parmesan | Buffalo. Served with celery, carrots, blue cheese or Ranch.
16 Classic Bone-in Wings (ALL)
Tossed with your choice of Sauce: Sweet Bourbon | BBQ | Teriyaki | Sweet & Sour | Garlic Parmesan | Buffalo. Served with celery, carrots, blue cheese or Ranch.
16 Classic Bone-in Wings (H/H)
Tossed with your choice of 2 Sauces: Sweet Bourbon | BBQ | Teriyaki | Sweet & Sour | Garlic Parmesan | Buffalo. Served with celery, carrots, blue cheese or Ranch.
24 Classic Bone-in Wings (ALL)
Tossed with your choice of Sauce: Sweet Bourbon | BBQ | Teriyaki | Sweet & Sour | Garlic Parmesan | Buffalo. Served with celery, carrots, blue cheese or Ranch.
24 Classic Bone-in Wings (H/H)
Tossed with your choice of 2 SauceS: Sweet Bourbon | BBQ | Teriyaki | Sweet & Sour | Garlic Parmesan | Buffalo. Served with celery, carrots, blue cheese or Ranch.
Strikes (Entrees) - BT
Farmhouse Salad
Chopped Romaine | Tomato | Cheddar Jack Cheese | Hard-Boiled Egg | Red Onion | Avocado | Croutons | Bacon | With your choice of dressing
HeyDay Famous Chick-a-Roo Strips
Served with Fries | Lightly breaded & fried chicken strips | Honey Mustard
Pick N' Choose Street Tacos
Three corn tortilla tacos, diced onion, cilantro, avocado crema, includes fresh chips & salsa. Choice of Shredded Chicken | Fajita Beef | Veggie
Old-Fashioned Burger
Served on Brioche Bun with fries. 8oz. blend of fresh ground chuck, short rib, and brisket | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Pickles | Choice of American, Swiss or Cheddar Cheese