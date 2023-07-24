Double Daves

Dave's Deals

Belly Buster

$24.99

15" Lg. 2-Topping Pizza 6 DoubleDave's Peproni Rolls & any dessert

The Flatliner

$29.99

15" Lg. 2-Topping Pizza, 6 Doubledave's Peproni Rolls, Med. Stromboli

Survival of the Fittest

$34.99

15" Lg. Specialty Pizza, 12 DoubleDaves Peproni Rolls, Any Dessert

Pizza of the Month

$10.00

Rolls

DOUBLEDAVE'S Peproni Rolls

Pepperoni, Smoked Provolone

DOUBLEDAVE'S Chee-z Rolls

smoked provolone, mozzarella, parmesan, romano

Stromboli

Philly Cheesesteak Stromboli

$10.99+

Seasoned steak, mozzarella, white american

Chicken Cheesesteak Stromboli

$10.99+

Garlic chicken, mozzarella, white American

Garlic Spinach Stromboli

$10.99+

Garlic spinach, mozzarella, white America

Ham & Cheese Stromboli

$10.99+

Smoked ham, cheddar, white American

Sandwiches

Meatball Sandwich

slice meatball, homemade red sauce, smoked provolone, Parmesan, Romano, Oregano.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Grilled chicken, spicy wing sauce, ranch, smoked provolone

Cordon Bleu Sandwich

grilled chicken breast, smoked ham, crispy bacon, Alfredo sauce, white American

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

seasoned steak, onions, mushrooms, white American, smoked provolone

Appetizers / Shareables

Breadstyxz

$4.99

with homemade red sauce or ranch

Cheesestyxz

$5.99

with homemade red sauce or ranch

Desserts

Chocoloate Chip Pizza

$6.99
Cinnamonstyxz

$6.99
Apple Strudel

Apple Strudel

$6.99

Cherry Strudel

$6.99

Pizza

10" Specialty Pizza

10" Dave's Fave (Meat)

$11.99

Olive oil, garlic and oregano sauce, mozzarella, with your choice of Sliced meatball & Italian Sausage

10" Dave's Fave (No-Meat)

$11.99

Olive oil, garlic and oregano sauce, mozzarella, with your choice of garlic spinach & fresh tomato.

10" Meateater

$11.99

Mozzarella, smoked ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, crispy bacon, smoked provolone, oregano

10" BBQ Chicken

$11.99

barbecue sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella

10" Buffalo Chicken

$11.99

spicy wing sauce, ranch, grilled chicken, mozzarella

10" The Works

$11.99

Mozzarella, onion, green pepper, smoked ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, smoked provolone, oregano.

10" Classic Veggie

$11.99

Mozzarella, fresh tomato, onion, green pepper, black olive, banana pepper rings, mushroom, smoked provolone, oregano. (Try it on the honey whole wheat crust).

10" Margharita

$11.99

olive oil, garlic and oregano sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomato, fresh basil

10" Alfredo

$11.99

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, any one topping

12" Specialty Pizza

12" Dave's Fave (Meat)

$17.99

Olive oil, garlic and oregano sauce, mozzarella, with your choice of Sliced meatball & Italian Sausage

12" Dave's Fave (No-Meat)

$17.99

Olive oil, garlic and oregano sauce, mozzarella, with your choice of garlic spinach & fresh tomato.

12" Meateater

$17.99

Mozzarella, smoked ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, crispy bacon, smoked provolone, oregano

12" BBQ Chicken

$17.99

barbecue sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella

12" Buffalo Chicken

$17.99

spicy wing sauce, ranch, grilled chicken, mozzarella

12" The Works

$17.99

Mozzarella, onion, green pepper, smoked ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, smoked provolone, oregano.

12" Classic Veggie

$17.99

Mozzarella, fresh tomato, onion, green pepper, black olive, banana pepper rings, mushroom, smoked provolone, oregano. (Try it on the honey whole wheat crust).

12" Margarita

$17.99

olive oil, garlic and oregano sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomato, fresh basil

12" Alfredo

$17.99

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, any one topping

15" Specialty Pizza

15" Dave's Fave (Meat)

$21.99

Olive oil, garlic and oregano sauce, mozzarella, with your choice of Sliced meatball & Italian Sausage

15" Dave's Fave (No-Meat)

$21.99

Olive oil, garlic and oregano sauce, mozzarella, with your choice of garlic spinach & fresh tomato.

15" Meateater

$21.99

Mozzarella, smoked ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, crispy bacon, smoked provolone, oregano

15" BBQ Chicken

$21.99

barbecue sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella

15" Buffalo Chicken

$21.99

spicy wing sauce, ranch, grilled chicken, mozzarella

15" The Works

$21.99

Mozzarella, onion, green pepper, smoked ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, smoked provolone, oregano.

15" Classic Veggie

$21.99

Mozzarella, fresh tomato, onion, green pepper, black olive, banana pepper rings, mushroom, smoked provolone, oregano. (Try it on the honey whole wheat crust).

15" Margarita

$21.99

olive oil, garlic and oregano sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomato, fresh basil

15" Alfredo

$21.99

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, any one topping

18" Specialty Pizza

18" Dave's Fave (Meat)

$26.99

Olive oil, garlic and oregano sauce, mozzarella, with your choice of Sliced meatball & Italian Sausage

18" Dave's Fave (No-Meat)

$26.99

Olive oil, garlic and oregano sauce, mozzarella, with your choice of garlic spinach & fresh tomato.

18" Meateater

$26.99

Mozzarella, smoked ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, crispy bacon, smoked provolone, oregano

18" BBQ Chicken

$26.99

barbecue sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella

18" Buffalo Chicken

$26.99

spicy wing sauce, ranch, grilled chicken, mozzarella

18" The Works

$26.99

Mozzarella, onion, green pepper, smoked ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, smoked provolone, oregano.

18" Classic Veggie

$26.99

Mozzarella, fresh tomato, onion, green pepper, black olive, banana pepper rings, mushroom, smoked provolone, oregano. (Try it on the honey whole wheat crust).

18" Margarita

$26.99

olive oil, garlic and oregano sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomato, fresh basil

18" Alfredo

$26.99

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, any one topping

Create Your Own Pizza

10" Small Create Your Own Pizza

$8.99
12" Medium Create Your Own Pizza

$10.99
15" Large Create Your Own Pizza

$12.99
18" Big Dave Create Your Own Pizza

$21.99

The HD Grill

Spins (Shakes)

Vanilla-Bliss Shake

$6.99
Chocolate-Almighty Shake

$6.99
Strawberry-Rush Shake

$6.99

Fan-ta-stic Shake

$6.99

Bumpers (Kids items)

Kid's Chick-a-roo Strips

$6.99

Battered Chicken Strips | Honey Mustard

Kid's Cheeseburger

$6.99

Beef Patty | Cheddar Cheese | Ketchup

Kid's Quesadilla

$5.99

Mixed Cheese | Grilled Tortilla

Splits (Appetizers / Shareables)

Chips & Salsa

$5.99

HeyDay Seasoned Tortilla Chips | Salsa

Classic Cheese Fries

$12.99

Crips Fries | Mixed Cheese | Bacon | Green Onions | Ranch

Loaded Pub Nachos

$10.99

Crisp Tortilla Chips | Diced Tomato | Sliced Black | Olives | Fresh Jalapeno slices | White Queso | Green Onions

Pretzels Bites

$8.99

White Queso | Old Style Mustard

Fried Pickles

$9.99

Served with Ranch

House-Made Onion Rings

$9.99

HeyDay Sauce

8 Bone-in Wings (ALL)

$12.99

Tossed with your choice of Sauce: Sweet Bourbon | BBQ | Teriyaki | Sweet & Sour | Garlic Parmesan | Buffalo. Served with celery, carrots, blue cheese or Ranch.

8 Bone-in Wings (H/H)

$12.99

Tossed with your choice of 2 Sauces: Sweet Bourbon | BBQ | Teriyaki | Sweet & Sour | Garlic Parmesan | Buffalo. Served with celery, carrots, blue cheese or Ranch.

16 Classic Bone-in Wings (ALL)

$23.99

Tossed with your choice of Sauce: Sweet Bourbon | BBQ | Teriyaki | Sweet & Sour | Garlic Parmesan | Buffalo. Served with celery, carrots, blue cheese or Ranch.

16 Classic Bone-in Wings (H/H)

$23.99

Tossed with your choice of 2 Sauces: Sweet Bourbon | BBQ | Teriyaki | Sweet & Sour | Garlic Parmesan | Buffalo. Served with celery, carrots, blue cheese or Ranch.

24 Classic Bone-in Wings (ALL)

$32.99

Tossed with your choice of Sauce: Sweet Bourbon | BBQ | Teriyaki | Sweet & Sour | Garlic Parmesan | Buffalo. Served with celery, carrots, blue cheese or Ranch.

24 Classic Bone-in Wings (H/H)

$32.99

Tossed with your choice of 2 SauceS: Sweet Bourbon | BBQ | Teriyaki | Sweet & Sour | Garlic Parmesan | Buffalo. Served with celery, carrots, blue cheese or Ranch.

Strikes (Entrees)

HeyDay Sliders

$16.99

Four Fresh Ground Beef Sliders | House made red onion bacon jam | Spicy Mustard | Pickle Slice

Heystack Caesar Salad

$11.99

Chopped Romaine | Shaved Parmesan | Heystack Onions | Matchstick Radish | Caesar Dressing

Farmhouse Salad

$12.99

Chopped Romaine | Tomato | Cheddar Jack Cheese | Hard-Boiled Egg | Red Onion | Avocado | Croutons | Bacon | With your choice of dressing

Pick N' Choose Street Tacos

$13.99

Three corn tortilla tacos, diced onion, cilantro, avocado crema, includes fresh chips & salsa. Choice of Shredded Chicken | Fajita Beef | Veggie

HeyDay Famous Chick-a-Roo Strips

$13.99

Served with Fries | Lightly breaded & fried chicken strips | Honey Mustard

Old-Fashioned Burger

$13.99

Served on Brioche Bun with fries. 8oz. blend of fresh ground chuck, short rib, and brisket | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Pickles | Choice of American, Swiss or Cheddar Cheese

Turkey Trotter Wrap

$12.99

Served with fries | Grilled sliced turkey | Monterey Jack Cheese | Mayo | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Whole Wheat Tortilla