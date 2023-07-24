Denison - HeyDay Denison - 5002 Convention Way
Double Daves
Dave's Deals
Rolls
Stromboli
Sandwiches
Meatball Sandwich
slice meatball, homemade red sauce, smoked provolone, Parmesan, Romano, Oregano.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken, spicy wing sauce, ranch, smoked provolone
Cordon Bleu Sandwich
grilled chicken breast, smoked ham, crispy bacon, Alfredo sauce, white American
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
seasoned steak, onions, mushrooms, white American, smoked provolone
Appetizers / Shareables
Pizza
10" Specialty Pizza
10" Dave's Fave (Meat)
Olive oil, garlic and oregano sauce, mozzarella, with your choice of Sliced meatball & Italian Sausage
10" Dave's Fave (No-Meat)
Olive oil, garlic and oregano sauce, mozzarella, with your choice of garlic spinach & fresh tomato.
10" Meateater
Mozzarella, smoked ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, crispy bacon, smoked provolone, oregano
10" BBQ Chicken
barbecue sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella
10" Buffalo Chicken
spicy wing sauce, ranch, grilled chicken, mozzarella
10" The Works
Mozzarella, onion, green pepper, smoked ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, smoked provolone, oregano.
10" Classic Veggie
Mozzarella, fresh tomato, onion, green pepper, black olive, banana pepper rings, mushroom, smoked provolone, oregano. (Try it on the honey whole wheat crust).
10" Margharita
olive oil, garlic and oregano sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomato, fresh basil
10" Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, any one topping
12" Specialty Pizza
12" Dave's Fave (Meat)
Olive oil, garlic and oregano sauce, mozzarella, with your choice of Sliced meatball & Italian Sausage
12" Dave's Fave (No-Meat)
Olive oil, garlic and oregano sauce, mozzarella, with your choice of garlic spinach & fresh tomato.
12" Meateater
Mozzarella, smoked ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, crispy bacon, smoked provolone, oregano
12" BBQ Chicken
barbecue sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella
12" Buffalo Chicken
spicy wing sauce, ranch, grilled chicken, mozzarella
12" The Works
Mozzarella, onion, green pepper, smoked ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, smoked provolone, oregano.
12" Classic Veggie
Mozzarella, fresh tomato, onion, green pepper, black olive, banana pepper rings, mushroom, smoked provolone, oregano. (Try it on the honey whole wheat crust).
12" Margarita
olive oil, garlic and oregano sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomato, fresh basil
12" Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, any one topping
15" Specialty Pizza
15" Dave's Fave (Meat)
Olive oil, garlic and oregano sauce, mozzarella, with your choice of Sliced meatball & Italian Sausage
15" Dave's Fave (No-Meat)
Olive oil, garlic and oregano sauce, mozzarella, with your choice of garlic spinach & fresh tomato.
15" Meateater
Mozzarella, smoked ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, crispy bacon, smoked provolone, oregano
15" BBQ Chicken
barbecue sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella
15" Buffalo Chicken
spicy wing sauce, ranch, grilled chicken, mozzarella
15" The Works
Mozzarella, onion, green pepper, smoked ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, smoked provolone, oregano.
15" Classic Veggie
Mozzarella, fresh tomato, onion, green pepper, black olive, banana pepper rings, mushroom, smoked provolone, oregano. (Try it on the honey whole wheat crust).
15" Margarita
olive oil, garlic and oregano sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomato, fresh basil
15" Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, any one topping
18" Specialty Pizza
18" Dave's Fave (Meat)
Olive oil, garlic and oregano sauce, mozzarella, with your choice of Sliced meatball & Italian Sausage
18" Dave's Fave (No-Meat)
Olive oil, garlic and oregano sauce, mozzarella, with your choice of garlic spinach & fresh tomato.
18" Meateater
Mozzarella, smoked ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, crispy bacon, smoked provolone, oregano
18" BBQ Chicken
barbecue sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella
18" Buffalo Chicken
spicy wing sauce, ranch, grilled chicken, mozzarella
18" The Works
Mozzarella, onion, green pepper, smoked ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, smoked provolone, oregano.
18" Classic Veggie
Mozzarella, fresh tomato, onion, green pepper, black olive, banana pepper rings, mushroom, smoked provolone, oregano. (Try it on the honey whole wheat crust).
18" Margarita
olive oil, garlic and oregano sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomato, fresh basil
18" Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, any one topping
Create Your Own Pizza
The HD Grill
Spins (Shakes)
Bumpers (Kids items)
Splits (Appetizers / Shareables)
Chips & Salsa
HeyDay Seasoned Tortilla Chips | Salsa
Classic Cheese Fries
Crips Fries | Mixed Cheese | Bacon | Green Onions | Ranch
Loaded Pub Nachos
Crisp Tortilla Chips | Diced Tomato | Sliced Black | Olives | Fresh Jalapeno slices | White Queso | Green Onions
Pretzels Bites
White Queso | Old Style Mustard
Fried Pickles
Served with Ranch
House-Made Onion Rings
HeyDay Sauce
8 Bone-in Wings (ALL)
Tossed with your choice of Sauce: Sweet Bourbon | BBQ | Teriyaki | Sweet & Sour | Garlic Parmesan | Buffalo. Served with celery, carrots, blue cheese or Ranch.
8 Bone-in Wings (H/H)
Tossed with your choice of 2 Sauces: Sweet Bourbon | BBQ | Teriyaki | Sweet & Sour | Garlic Parmesan | Buffalo. Served with celery, carrots, blue cheese or Ranch.
16 Classic Bone-in Wings (ALL)
Tossed with your choice of Sauce: Sweet Bourbon | BBQ | Teriyaki | Sweet & Sour | Garlic Parmesan | Buffalo. Served with celery, carrots, blue cheese or Ranch.
16 Classic Bone-in Wings (H/H)
Tossed with your choice of 2 Sauces: Sweet Bourbon | BBQ | Teriyaki | Sweet & Sour | Garlic Parmesan | Buffalo. Served with celery, carrots, blue cheese or Ranch.
24 Classic Bone-in Wings (ALL)
Tossed with your choice of Sauce: Sweet Bourbon | BBQ | Teriyaki | Sweet & Sour | Garlic Parmesan | Buffalo. Served with celery, carrots, blue cheese or Ranch.
24 Classic Bone-in Wings (H/H)
Tossed with your choice of 2 SauceS: Sweet Bourbon | BBQ | Teriyaki | Sweet & Sour | Garlic Parmesan | Buffalo. Served with celery, carrots, blue cheese or Ranch.
Strikes (Entrees)
HeyDay Sliders
Four Fresh Ground Beef Sliders | House made red onion bacon jam | Spicy Mustard | Pickle Slice
Heystack Caesar Salad
Chopped Romaine | Shaved Parmesan | Heystack Onions | Matchstick Radish | Caesar Dressing
Farmhouse Salad
Chopped Romaine | Tomato | Cheddar Jack Cheese | Hard-Boiled Egg | Red Onion | Avocado | Croutons | Bacon | With your choice of dressing
Pick N' Choose Street Tacos
Three corn tortilla tacos, diced onion, cilantro, avocado crema, includes fresh chips & salsa. Choice of Shredded Chicken | Fajita Beef | Veggie
HeyDay Famous Chick-a-Roo Strips
Served with Fries | Lightly breaded & fried chicken strips | Honey Mustard
Old-Fashioned Burger
Served on Brioche Bun with fries. 8oz. blend of fresh ground chuck, short rib, and brisket | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Pickles | Choice of American, Swiss or Cheddar Cheese
Turkey Trotter Wrap
Served with fries | Grilled sliced turkey | Monterey Jack Cheese | Mayo | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Whole Wheat Tortilla