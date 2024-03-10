Houston TX Hot Chicken - Lehi (Main) 1085 E Main Street
Sandwiches and Tenders
- Plain Chicken Sandwich$11.99
All Sandwiches are Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles and Fries.
- Original Hot Chicken Sandwich$12.99
All Sandwiches are Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles, Slaw, House Sauce, and Fries
- Cheesy Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.99
All Sandwiches are Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles, Slaw, House Sauce, and Fries
- Sandwich & Tender$14.99
Sandwich and Tender served w/ House Sauce, Slaw, Pickles, & Fries.
- Tenders and Waffles$12.99
2 tenders served with a Belgian waffle, Seasoned Fries, Pickles and House Sauce.
- Tenders and Slaw$11.99
2 Tenders Served with Slaw, Seasoned Fries, Pickles and House Sauce.
- 3 Tenders and Fries$13.99
Served with Fries, Pickles and House Sauce
Fries
- Cheese Fries$5.99
Seasoned concertina fries topped with fresh house made cheese sauce.
- Loaded Fries$12.99
Concertina Fries Topped with Chopped Tenders, Slaw, Pickles & House Sauce.
- Fusion Fries$14.99
Concertina Fries, Chopped Tenders, Cotija & Cheddar Jack, Mangos, Black Bean Corn Relish, Cilantro Dressing & House Sauce.
Salads
Sides
- Breast (a la carte)$5.99
1 Chicken Breast (Choice of Spice Level)
- Buns (a la carte)$2.50
- Cheesy Sandwich (a la carte)$10.99
Our Famous Sandwich with Coleslaw, Pickles and House Sauce
- Chicken Tortilla Soup$4.99
Made in-house with shredded chicken topped with fresh made tortilla strips, cheddar jack cheese and cilantro.
- Coleslaw (side)$2.50
Traditional Creamy Slaw
- Extra Sauce$0.50+
Choice Of: House Sauce, Bbq, Ranch, Maple, Honey
- Fries (side)$4.99
House Seasoning
- Pickles (side)$2.50
- Plain Sandwich (a la carte)$8.99
All Sandwiches are Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles.
- Sandwich (a la carte)$9.99
Our Famous Sandwich with Coleslaw, Pickles and House Sauce
- Tender (a la carte)$3.99
1 Chicken Tender (Choice of Spice Level)
- Waffle (a la carte)$3.99
Traditional Liege Waffle with Pearl Sugar Crystals
Drinks
- Fountain Drinks$2.50+
Pepsi Products
- 21 oz Frozen House Lemonades$4.99
- 21 oz Chilled House Lemonades$3.99
- Milkshake (21 oz)$4.99
VANILLA
- The Mondi$5.99
Half Vanilla Milkshake/Half Frozen Lemonade of your choice
- Shake N' Waffle$7.50
- Kids Honest Juice$1.50
Kids Honest Juice Fruit Punch
- Red Bull$3.00
- Cookie Crumble$8.99
Vanilla Shake with Choice of Cookie blended in.
- Liquid Death Still$2.50
- Liquid Death Sparkling$2.50
- Acqua Panna$2.50
- 32 oz Frozen House Lemonades$6.99
- 32 oz Chilled House Lemonades$5.99
PUCKS Cookies
Family Packages
- Original Party Package (5 OG or Cheesy Sandwiches, 10 Tenders, 5 Boxes of Fries, 2 Large Sauces, and 10 cookies)$150.00
Includes 5 Original or Cheesy Hot Chicken sandwiches, 10 tenders with your choice of spice level, 5 boxes of fries, 2 large House sauces and 10 assorted cookies.
- Tender Package (10 Tender, 5 boxes of fries, 2 large sauces, 5 cookies)$70.00
10 Chicken Tender (Choice of up to 2 Spice Levels). Also includes your choice of 5 Sauces.
- Sandwich Package (5 sandwich meals, 1 large sauce, 5 cookies)$70.00
5 Hot Chicken Sandwich boxed lunches with fries, 1 large sauce and 5 assorted cookies.
- Sandwich Platter (10)$120.00
10 Hot Chicken Sandwiches (choice of up to 2 spice levels) Also your choice of 10 Sauces.
- Tender Platter (20)$60.00
20 Chicken Tenders (Choice of up to 5 Spice Levels). Also includes your choice of 10 Sauces.
- Tender and Waffle Platter (20 tenders/10 waffles)$100.00
20 Chicken Tenders and 10 Waffles (Choice of up to 5 Spice Levels). Also includes your choice of 10 Sauces.
- Waffle Tray (10)$40.00
Traditional Liege Waffle with Pearl Sugar Crystals
- Coleslaw (Family Side)$27.95
Traditional Creamy Slaw
- Tender Platter (10)$40.00
10 Chicken Tenders (Choice of Spice Level). Also includes your choice of 5 Sauces.