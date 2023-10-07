HI K SHOOTZ GRILL 5716 SE 92nd Ave
Plates & Sides
Plates
"Kogi" Fries
$15.50
Waffle fries topped with beef bulgogi, shredded cheese, kimchi, gochujang aioli and green onion
1 Meat Plate
Includes 1 choice meat, 2 scoops of rice and 1 side
2 Meat Combo
$18.50
Includes 2 meat choices, 2 scoops of rice and 2 sides
Double Beef Combo
$20.50
Includes 2 beef choices, 2 scoops of rice and 2 sides
BBQ Chicken Plate
$14.50
Comes with 2 scoops of rice and 1 side
Garlic Chicken Plate
$14.50
Comes with 2 scoops of rice and 1 side
Beef Bulgogi Plate
$17.50
Comes with 2 scoops of rice and 1 side
Meat Jun Plate
$16.50
Comes with 2 scoops of rice and 2 sides
Spicy Pork Plate
$15.50
Comes with 2 scoops of rice and 1 side
Kalua Pig Plate
$13.50
Comes with 2 scoops of rice and 2 sides
Crispy Fried Lemon Chicken
$15.50
Comes with 2 scoops of rice and 1 side
Vegetarian Japchae Noodle Plate
$10.50
Marinated glass noodles stir fried with cabbage and carrot
Fried Rice w/ SPAM or Pocho
$11.50
