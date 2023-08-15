hiwings Best Korean Fried Chicken in Texas
Popular Items
10 Battered Wings
Boneless Bites
1 lb of 100% breast meat bites. Choose one sauce of your choice either on top of boneless or on the side. *xSOS - Sauce On the Side
Whole Korean Fried Chicken
Alcohol
Beer
Bud Light
Coors Light
Heineken
Corona Extra
Thirsty Goat
Austin Amber
Stash IPA
Love Street
Kirin Ichiban
Buckethead
Truly Strawberry Lemonade
Karbach Hopadillo IPA
Brewed in Texas number 1 IPA.
Samuel Adams Boston Larger
Kirin Light
Michelob Ultra
Guinness Draught
Hoegaarden
Modelo Especial
Truly Wild Berry
Wild Claw Black Cherry
Wild Claw Mango
Terra Korean Beer
Soju
Chamisul Original
Chamisul Fresh
Jinro is back
Chum Churum
Strawberry flavored Soju (순하리딸기)
Apple flavored Soju (순하리사과)
Apple Mango flavored Soju (순하리사과망고)
Yogurt flavored Soju (순하리 요구르트)
Citron flavored Soju (순하리 유자)
Peach flavored Soju (순하리 복숭아)
Green Grape flavored Soju (청포도에 이슬)
Plum flavored Soju (자두에 이슬)
Grapefruit flavored Soju (자몽에 이슬)
Food
Chicken Gizzards
Starters
Sides
Original Fries
Cheese Fries
Garlic Parm Fries
The best garlic fries in the entire universe. Yes, we said it.
Sweet Potato Fries
Tator Tots
Cheese Tots
Garlic Parm Tots
If garlic can be added to everything, the entire world has been missing garlic parmesan tots. We have bring it to the life. Probably we are the only place where you can get tasty tots tossed in garlic and real parmesan cheese.
Onion Rings
Garlic Bread
honey Biscuits
White Rice
Pickled Radish
Celery
Dumpling (8)
8 pieces dumpling deep fried in oil providing you a different texture than traditional half fried dumplings.
Fried jalapenos (4)
Wings
5 Naked Wings
Choose one sauce of your choice either on top of wings or on the side. *xSOS - Sauce On the Side
5 Battered Wings
Crispy battered with our own secret recipe. Enjoy crispy outside and moist inside. Choose one sauce of your choice either on top of wings or on the side. *xSOS - Sauce On the Side
10 Naked Wings
Wings in its original shape with no external batter. This is how chicken wing should taste like. Choose up to two sauces of your choice either on top of wings or on the side. *xSOS - Sauce On the Side *Photo shown with sauces tossed.
10 Battered Wings
Battered with our secret powder, sweet rice and pinto bean paste base mixed with our own spicy then fried to perfection. True Korean Fried Chicken in wings. Choose up to two sauces of your choice either on top of wings or on the side. *xSOS - Sauce On the Side
20 Battered Wings
Just more wings! One sauce per 10 wings for up to 2 sauces choice.
20 Naked Wings
Just more wings! One sauce per 10 wings for up to 2 sauces choice.
Chicken
Half Korean Fried Chicken
Half chicken (Half of whole chicken - Wing, Thigh, Leg, and Breast mixed). Pick your sauce to be on top of chicken or on the side. *xSOS - Sauce On the Side
9 Pieces Dark Meats Korean Fried Chicken
9 pieces of dark meat. 3 legs and 6 pieces thigh meat. (one thigh cut in half) Pick your sauce to be on top of chicken or on the side. *xSOS - Sauce On the Side
Whole Korean Fried Chicken
This is what you get in Korea but better save your plane ticket and enjoy! (whole chicken - Wing, Thigh, Leg, and Breast) Pick up to two sauces either on top of chicken or on the side. *xSOS - Sauce On the Side
18 Pieces Dark Meats KFC
18 pieces of dark meat. 6 legs and 12 pieces thigh meat. (one thigh cut in half) Pick your sauce to be on top of chicken or on the side. *xSOS - Sauce On the Side
Garlic Lover Half Chicken
Nothing says too much garlic! Now you smell like one, so Try!!
Garlic Lover's 9 Pieces Dark Meat
Nothing says too much garlic! Now you smell like one, so Try!!
Garlic Lover's 10 Battered Wings
Garlic on battered wing, yummy. Now you smell like one, so Try!!
Garlic Lover's Whole Chicken
Garlic Lover's 18 Pieces Dark Meat
Half Green Onion Ck
9 Dark Green Onion Ck
24 Boneless Green Onion Ck
Whole Green Onion Ck
Experience true harmony in green and fried chicken. Put sauce on green onion please.
18 Dark Green Onion Ck
Hot Chicken
Do you love spicy? It is our most spicy menu available. Thigh meat cut and marinated with our special inhouse spicy sauce oven cooked for perfection topped with mozzarella cheese that will burn your mouth and stomach.
Half Pepper Ck
Enjoy hiwings' Korean Fried Chicken sautéed with our special sauce with lots of red pepper and jalapeno pepper. Go really well with white rice.
9 Dark Pepper Ck
10 wings Pepper Ck
1.5 lb Boneless Pepper Ck
Whole Pepper Ck
18 Dark Pepper Ck
Half Tongdak
Whole Tongdak
Fried Chicken in its very original form. This is how chicken taste like when deep fried in oil for 28 minutes. You never tasted original fried chicken before. Get it today, it's worth waiting. *Please add extra 10 minutes in waiting time.
Half Oven Chicken
9 Dark Oven Chicken
Whole Oven Chicken
18 Dark Oven Chicken
2 legs 2 thighs Dark Combo
3 Tenders Combo
5 Naked Wings Combo
5 Battered Wings Combo
Boneless bites combo
Boneless
Tenders
3 Tenders
Love our tender as its crispy outside with fully moist meat will treat your heart with hiwings' loving tender. Choose one sauce of your choice either on the top of tenders or on the side. *xSOS - Sauce On the Side
5 Tenders
Choose one sauce of your choice either on the top of delicious tenders or on the side. *xSOS - Sauce On the Side