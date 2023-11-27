Hibachi Box 411 N Harrison St
HIBACHI
- HIBACHI CHICKEN$11.50
Grilled chicken glazed in rich teriyaki, paired with fried rice, noodles, and grilled zucchini and onions. Accompanied by a side salad and your choice of two dipping sauces.
- HIBACHI STEAK$13.25
Flavorful flank steak grilled to perfection glazed with teriyaki, paired with fried rice, noodles, and grilled zucchini and onions. Served with a side salad and your choice of two dipping sauces.
- HIBACHI SHRIMP$12.50
Juicy shrimp grilled and glazed in a rich teriyaki sauce, paired with fried rice, noodles, and grilled zucchini and onions. Served with a side salad and your choice of two dipping sauces.
- HIBACHI SALMON$14.50
Tender salmon grilled to perfection and finished with a zesty lemon juice, paired with fried rice, noodles, and grilled zucchini and onions. Served with a side salad and your choice of two dipping sauces.
- HIBACHI VEGGIE WITH TOFU PUFFS$11.50
A vibrant medley of zucchini, onions, red peppers, snow peas, and mushrooms grilled to perfection, complemented by golden tofu puffs and smothered in a rich teriyaki glaze. Paired with fried rice, noodles, and served with a side salad and your choice of two dipping sauces.
DUMPLINGS
SIDES
- SIDE OF FRIED RICE$1.95
Fluffy rice stir-fried to perfection with a blend of soy sauce, fresh carrots, onions, and scrambled egg, delivering a symphony of flavors in every bite.
- SIDE OF NOODLES$2.25
Springy noodles grilled to perfection, then generously smothered in a harmonious blend of soy sauce and rich teriyaki, offering a savory treat with each forkful.
- SIDE OF GRILLED VEGGIES$2.25
A hearty trio of zucchini, onions, and mushrooms, expertly grilled and seasoned with savory soy sauce, providing a flavorful complement to any dish.
- SIDE SALAD$2.25
Crisp lettuce and fresh carrots come together in this refreshing side salad, served with a tangy ginger dressing on the side for a zesty kick.
- SIDE OF CHICKEN$4.00
- SIDE OF STEAK$5.50
- SIDE OF SHRIMP$5.00
- SIDE OF SALMON$7.50