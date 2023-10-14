Hidden Craft
Popular Items
Chicken Chopped Cobb Salad
Mixed green, beer glazed bacon, egg, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, avocado and smoky blue cheese dressing
Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl
Broccoli, zucchini, carrots, rice, red & yellow bell peppers, sesame seeds and sriracha
Beyond Craft Burger
Crisp butter lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, american cheese, house spread on classic burger bun
ALL DAY MENU
Daily Specials
BBQ Chicken Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, jicama, black beans, grilled corn, tortilla chips, cilantro, basil, ranch dressing and bbq Chicken
Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich
On ciabatta bun, fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pickled cucumbers, Swiss Cheese, smash burger sauce dressing. Served with a side of French Fries, Sweet Potatoes, or House Salad
Shrimp Carbonara
Linguini, shrimp, asparagus, cherry tomatoes, sweet peas, sugar snaps, mint, cream, lemon juice & Parmesan cheese,. Served with toasted bread
Shareables
Braised Brisket Poutine
Montreal world famous brisket Poutine dish with cheese & parsley served over French fries
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Crispy brussels sprouts, beer glazed bacon, blue cheese, pears, and balsamic reduction
Smoked Mac & Cheese
Large shells, smoked gouda, parmesan & romana cheese, parsley and breadcrumbs
Salads & Bowls
Hidden Gem Caesar Salad
Heart romaine, Belgian endives, herb croutons, Parmesan cheese, and house Caesar dressing
Greek Citrus Salad
Romaine, red onions, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, feta cheese, roasted beet and fresh herbs citrus vinaigrette
Chicken Chopped Cobb Salad
Mixed green, beer glazed bacon, egg, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, avocado and smoky blue cheese dressing
Salmon Nicoise Salad
Mixed green, tomato, cucumbers, red onions, French pickles, egg, capers, and vinaigrette dressing
Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl
Broccoli, zucchini, carrots, rice, red & yellow bell peppers, sesame seeds and sriracha
Quinoa Kale Bowl
Organic quinoa, brussels sprouts, carrots and red onions
Salmon Poke Bowl
Rice, salmon, creamy spicy house sauce, mango salad & nori goma furikake
Kung-Pao Linguini Bowl
Linguine, Kung pao stir-fry sauce, ginger, spring onions, bell peppers, zucchini, cashew nuts, and chicken ** spicy **
Chicken Pesto Pasta Bowl
Large shells, chicken, pesto sauce, sundried tomatoes, pine nuts, parmesan cheese and piece of bread
Burgers & Sandwiches
One America Cheese Burger
Ground beef brisket short rib patty, crisp lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, american cheese, house spread on a sesame amish bun
Bacon & Brie Burger
Ground beef brisket short rib patty, beer glazed bacon, caramelized onions, brie cheese, house spread on a brioche burger bun
Smash Classic Burger
Crisp butter lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, American cheese, house spread, on classic burger bun. Choose one side: Sidewinder Fries, Sweet Potatoes Fries, Brussels Sprouts or House Salad.
BBQ Cheeseburger
Ground beef brisket short rib patty, crisp lettuce, tomato, fried onions, Swiss cheese, BBQ sauce, on a brioche burger Bun
Beyond Craft Burger
Crisp butter lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, american cheese, house spread on classic burger bun
Braised Brisket Sandwich
Beef brisket, pickles, melted swiss cheese, house spread on ciabatta bun
Turkey Avocado BLT
Swiss cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli on ciabatta bun
Oven Roasted Veg'Panini
Slow roasted eggplant, red onion, tomato, zucchini, bell peppers, goat cheese and chimichurri spread on ciabatta bun
Craft Special
Tacos
Flatbreads
Margherita Flatbread
Fresh tomatoes, mozzarella and basil
Fig Jam Flatbread
Goat cheese, prosciutto, arugula and balsamic reduction
Chipotle Chicken Flatbread
Red peppers, gouda cheese and sliced avocado
Korean Bbq Flatbread
Gochujang bbq sauce, chicken, bacon, gouda cheese, red onions and cilantro