Chicken Chopped Cobb Salad

$18.00

Mixed green, beer glazed bacon, egg, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, avocado and smoky blue cheese dressing

Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl

$20.00

Broccoli, zucchini, carrots, rice, red & yellow bell peppers, sesame seeds and sriracha

Beyond Craft Burger

$19.00

Crisp butter lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, american cheese, house spread on classic burger bun

ALL DAY MENU

Daily Specials

BBQ Chicken Salad

$19.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, jicama, black beans, grilled corn, tortilla chips, cilantro, basil, ranch dressing and bbq Chicken

Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

On ciabatta bun, fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pickled cucumbers, Swiss Cheese, smash burger sauce dressing. Served with a side of French Fries, Sweet Potatoes, or House Salad

Shrimp Carbonara

$21.00

Linguini, shrimp, asparagus, cherry tomatoes, sweet peas, sugar snaps, mint, cream, lemon juice & Parmesan cheese,. Served with toasted bread

Shareables

Braised Brisket Poutine

$14.00

Montreal world famous brisket Poutine dish with cheese & parsley served over French fries

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

Crispy brussels sprouts, beer glazed bacon, blue cheese, pears, and balsamic reduction

Smoked Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Large shells, smoked gouda, parmesan & romana cheese, parsley and breadcrumbs

Soups

Healthy Vegetable Chicken Soup

$8.00

Tortilla

$8.00

Salads & Bowls

Hidden Gem Caesar Salad

$12.00

Heart romaine, Belgian endives, herb croutons, Parmesan cheese, and house Caesar dressing

Greek Citrus Salad

$14.00

Romaine, red onions, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, feta cheese, roasted beet and fresh herbs citrus vinaigrette

Chicken Chopped Cobb Salad

$18.00

Mixed green, beer glazed bacon, egg, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, avocado and smoky blue cheese dressing

Salmon Nicoise Salad

$21.00

Mixed green, tomato, cucumbers, red onions, French pickles, egg, capers, and vinaigrette dressing

Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl

$20.00

Broccoli, zucchini, carrots, rice, red & yellow bell peppers, sesame seeds and sriracha

Quinoa Kale Bowl

$15.00

Organic quinoa, brussels sprouts, carrots and red onions

Salmon Poke Bowl

$18.00

Rice, salmon, creamy spicy house sauce, mango salad & nori goma furikake

Kung-Pao Linguini Bowl

$21.00

Linguine, Kung pao stir-fry sauce, ginger, spring onions, bell peppers, zucchini, cashew nuts, and chicken ** spicy **

Chicken Pesto Pasta Bowl

$21.00

Large shells, chicken, pesto sauce, sundried tomatoes, pine nuts, parmesan cheese and piece of bread

Burgers & Sandwiches

One America Cheese Burger

$18.00

Ground beef brisket short rib patty, crisp lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, american cheese, house spread on a sesame amish bun

Bacon & Brie Burger

$20.00

Ground beef brisket short rib patty, beer glazed bacon, caramelized onions, brie cheese, house spread on a brioche burger bun

Smash Classic Burger

$17.00

Crisp butter lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, American cheese, house spread, on classic burger bun. Choose one side: Sidewinder Fries, Sweet Potatoes Fries, Brussels Sprouts or House Salad.

BBQ Cheeseburger

$17.00

Ground beef brisket short rib patty, crisp lettuce, tomato, fried onions, Swiss cheese, BBQ sauce, on a brioche burger Bun

Beyond Craft Burger

$19.00

Crisp butter lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, american cheese, house spread on classic burger bun

Braised Brisket Sandwich

$17.00

Beef brisket, pickles, melted swiss cheese, house spread on ciabatta bun

Turkey Avocado BLT

$17.00

Swiss cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli on ciabatta bun

Oven Roasted Veg'Panini

$17.00

Slow roasted eggplant, red onion, tomato, zucchini, bell peppers, goat cheese and chimichurri spread on ciabatta bun

Craft Special

Angel's Fish & Chips

$22.00

Cod Alaskan fish fillet, deepen in Hidden Craft Foliage Cold IPA batter. Served with a side of french fries, sweet snap peas, malt vinegar & homemade tartare sauce

Steak Frites

$24.00

8oz Steak Sirloin served with angus mushroom gravy and french fries

Tacos

Cali Craft Taco Trio

$16.00

Braised Beef / Korean Chicken Bbq / Baja Shrimp

San Diego Fish Tacos (2)

$12.00

Wild Cod Alaskan dip in a beer batter, cabbage, pico de gallo and chipotle aioli

Korean Vegan Taco Trio

$15.00

Beyond meat, gochujang mayo, red onion, cilantro & sesame seeds

Flatbreads

Margherita Flatbread

$15.00

Fresh tomatoes, mozzarella and basil

Fig Jam Flatbread

$18.00

Goat cheese, prosciutto, arugula and balsamic reduction

Chipotle Chicken Flatbread

$16.00

Red peppers, gouda cheese and sliced avocado

Korean Bbq Flatbread

$17.00

Gochujang bbq sauce, chicken, bacon, gouda cheese, red onions and cilantro

Sweets

Salted Caramel Creme Brulee

$10.00

Blueberry Bread Pudding

$10.00

Gelato Vero 2 Scoops

$8.00

Cookies Fudge Brownie

$3.00+

Double Chocolate Brownie Bar

$4.50

S'more Bar

$5.00

SIDE

Side Options

2 Pieces of Bread

$2.00

French Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potatoes Fries

$7.00

Side Aioli

$1.50

Side Chipotle Aioli

$1.50

Side Curry Aioli

$1.50

Side Ketchup

$1.50

Side Ranch

Side Teriyaki Sauce

$1.50

House Salad

$5.00

Side Bbq Sauce

Side Smash Sauce

Side Blu Chz

DRINKS

Apple Juice

$3.50

Champagne (Bottle Only)

Bottle Champagne

$27.00

Add Orange Juice

$4.00

Ginger Beer

Bundaberg

$3.50

Canned Alcohol

Melograno Pom

$8.00

Newtopia Marg

$9.00

Newtopia Mule

$9.00

Melograno Cucumber

$8.00

Kombucha (Nova) Non Alcoholic

Can 16 oz

$8.00Out of stock

Recess Can

Strawberry Rose

$7.00Out of stock

Grapefruit Tangerine

$7.00

Rasberry Lemon

$7.00Out of stock

Blood Orange

$7.00

Red & White Wine

Glass

$10.00

Bottle

$28.00

N\A Beer

Ration

$6.00Out of stock

Partake

$6.00Out of stock

Water

Fiji 1L

$7.20

Fiji 500ml

$4.50

URBN|WTR (Local SD Spring Water) 500ML

$4.50

Hop Water

Hop Water

$7.00