Hidden Fish Skaneateles
Soups
Salads & Cold Appetizers
- Seaweed Salad
Blend of seaweed, wakame, and seasame seeds.
- Calamari Salad
Seasoned calamari with mixed vegetables.
- Baby Octopus Salad
Tender braised baby octopus with sweet soy sauce.
- House Salad
Organic greens and vegetable mix served with roasted sesame.
- Japanese Pickle Plate
Fresh selection of cucumber, daikon, gobo, and lotus root.
Conversation Starters
- Gyoza
Crispy fried vegetable or shrimp potstickers severed with sweet chili sauce.
- Dancing Shrimp Bao Bunz
Fluffy steamed bun with tempura shrimp, cucumber, greens, and spicy aoili.
- Mr Crabs Bao Bunz
Soft shell crab with crispy asian slaw and sweet and spicy sauce.
- Big Bird Bao Bunz
Japanese fried chicken tossed in sweet chili sauce.
- JFC (Japanese Fried Chicken)
Tender chicken morsels fried to perfection served with spicy mayo and sweet chili lemon.
- Fire Cracker Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp tossed in a savory spicy aoili on a bed of greens.
- Grilled Short Ribs
Marinated grilled short ribs.
- Grilled Baby Corn
Served with spicy miso sauce.
- Chicken Yakitori
Juicy chicken thighs and green onions with sweet soy sauce.
- Grilled Wild Mushrooms
Mushrooms grilled in sweet soy sauce.
- Quail Eggs and Bacon
Quail eggs wrapped in bacon.
Sushi Appetizers
- Tuna Tataki (5)
Freshly spiced tuna swimming in our house ponzu with crunchy sea grapes.
- Shashimi (5)
Chef's choice of 5 pieces. Changes daily.
- Nigiri (3)
Chef's choice of 3 pieces. Changes daily.
- Hamachi Yuzu Jalapeno (5)
Fresh yellow tail covered in house ponzu jalapeno with scallions and citrus zest.
- Poke Nachos
Crispy wonton chips topped with fresh poke and variety of vegetables.
Special Rolls
- Over the Rainbow
Blue crab, avocado, and cucumber topped with fresh fish.
- Old Reliable
Crispy shrimp tempura with cucumber topped with salmon avocado and sweet soy.
- Lobster Roll
Lobster tossed in masago aioli served with lettuce, avacodo, cucumber.
- Surf and Turf
Crispy tempura shrimp, avocado, and crab topped with fresh, lightly seared waygu.
- Scorpion Roll
Shrimp tempura, softshell crab, avocado, and cucumber topped with red and black caviar togarashi.
- The Chosen One
Kombu wrap with tuna, salmon, hamachi, blue crab, avocado, cucumber, caviar, crunchy, and wasabi mayo.
- Green Goddess
Spicy tuna, cucumber, gobo sprouts, layered with fresh yellowtail and house ponzu jalapeno.
- ??Tuna Galore
Spicy tuna, blue crab, cucumber, topped with tuna, avocado, shiso leaf, and house ponzu.
- Out of Control
Baked eel, avocado, blue crab, topped with fresh, seared salmon with spicy aioli and sweet soy.
- Crunchy Roll
Crispy shrimp tempura with cucumber, avocado and covered in crunchy tempura bites.
Old Favorites
- Bugs Life/Caterpillar Roll
Eel, cucumber, and avocado topped with eel sauce and sesame.
- California Roll
blue crab, avocado, cucumber, and sesame.
- Veggi Roll
Spring mix, cucumber, avocado, carrot, daikon, beets, and fried sweet potato.
- Centipede Roll
Eel, avocado, and fresh strawberry topped with eel sauce.
- Shrimp Tempura Roll
Spring mix, cucumber, avocado, masago, and spicy mayo topped with eel sauce.
- Spider Roll
Soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, spring mix, and masago topped with eel sauce.
Sushi Entree
- Sweet Potato Roll
Crispy sweet potato straws topped with sweet soy.
- Chef's Choice Nigiri (8)
Chef's choice of 8 pieces of nirigi and 1 Chef's choice roll. Changes daily. Served with Miso Soup and House Salad.
- Sashimi Deluxe (12)
12 pieces of sashimi. Served with Miso Soup and House Salad.
- Sushi Sashimi Duo (8)
3 pieces of nigiri and 5 sashimi tuna roll. Served with Miso Soup and House Salad.
Hidden Fish Favorites
- Tuna Poke
Seasoned with our special sauce and served with edamame, cucumber, avocado, and rice. Served with Miso Soup and House Salad.
- Wasabi Flight
??
- Salmon Belly
Served with kizami (pickled wasabi) and ikura house sauce.
- Scallop Spoons
Served with kizami (pickled wasabi) and ikura house sauce.
- Monkfish Liver (Ankimo) (3)
Creamy monkfish liver in our house ponzu blended from fresh citrus juices topped with green onion.
- Seared American Waygu Nigiri (1)
Marbled waygu beef kissed by the torced and finished off with shiso chimichurri.
- Snow Crab (1)
Snow crab topped with melted togorashi butter.
- Soft Shell Special (1)
??Sweet potato puree infused with truffle essence and sweet soy.
- Baked Muscles (5)
Baked in tempura crunch with spicy masago aioli and green onion.
- Spicy Tuna Tostadas
Crispy wonton chips covered with fresh spicy tuna and avocado.
- Beef Tataki
Seared beef with ponzu onion.
- Tuna Crispy Rice
??