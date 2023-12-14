Hideout Cafe Woodland Hills 20700 Ventura Blvd Suite # 120
Food
BRUNCH
- Avocado Toast$17.25
avocado, onion, cilandtro sunny side up
- Steak And Eggs$18.95
7 oz steak, Eggs,potatoes,toast
- Ricotta Pancakes$17.95
3 ricotta pancakes, with berries,eggs,bacon,and whipped cream
- Orange French Toast$18.25
4 halves french toast, berries, eggs and bacon
- Hideout Breakfast Burrito$16.95
Eggs, Bacon, cheese,avocado, pico de gallo
- Lox Bagel$16.75
bagel, cream cheese, red onion, cucmber, toamatoes, smoked salmon, dill and capers
- Breakfast Sandwich$16.95
eggs, cheese, bacon, avocado, mayo
- Croisant French Toast$14.75
4 halves berries, butter and syrup
- Breakfast Plate$18.00
egg,bacon breakfast potatoes,fresh fruit, toast
- Huevos Rancheros$16.75
crispy corn tortilla, smashed beans,eggs,cheese ,avocado,salsa fresca cilantro
- Machac Burrito$17.50
macahca beef, eggs,avocado,pico de gallo and cheese
- Create Your Omelete Served With Potatoes And Fruit$18.00
bell pepper,onion,mushrooms,toamtoes,spinach, cheese bacon or sausage
- Mediterranean Breakfast Club$16.95
basil sauce, sundried tomatoes,avocado eggs bacon and cheese
- Spinach Wrap$16.95
spoinach tortilla,egg whites,avocado, feta,tomatoes, potataoes,
- Turkey Bacon Quesadilla$17.50
eggs,turkey bacon,spinach,mushrooms,sundry tomato and cheese.
- breakfast burrito old$14.95
BREAKFAST BOWL
SANDWICHES
- Turkey Club Sandiwch$17.95
slice turkey,lettuce,avocado,tomato,bacon,cheese,may.
- B.L.A.T. Sandwich$16.95
lettuce,tomato, bacon,avocado,and mayo
- Chicken Club Sandwich$17.50
sliced chicken breast,lettuce toamtoes, bacon,mayo. and cheese
- Albacore Tuna Sandwich$17.95
lettuce,tomato, bacon,avocado,and mayo
- Caprese Proscuitto Sandwich$16.75
basil sauce,fresh mozarella,tomatoes,proscuitto and arugula
- sandwich only no sides$14.95
HOT/ COLD WRAPS
- Spicy Chicken Wrap$17.50
chicken,romaine,tomatoes,onion,avocado cheese and spicy sauce
- Chicken Ceasar Wrap$17.25
lettuce,tomato, parmesan cheese,ceasar dresing chicken or shrimp
- Carne Asada Wrap$18.00
carne asada,romaine,avocado,pico de gallo,crema,chipotle and cheese
- Mediterranean Wrap$16.95
hummus, feta, sun dried tomatoes, lettuce cucumber, avocado,tomato greek dressing ,
- Albacore Tuna Wrap$17.95
tuna tomato,avocado,lettuce,mayo and lemon sauce
- Turkey Club Wrap$17.95
lettuce tomato avocado, cheese bacon and mayo
- wraps no sides$15.00
BURGER
PANINI
- Circolo Panini$17.95
turkey or chicken, bacon,red onion,tomato ,avocado,provolone
- Chicken Breast Panini$17.75
sun dried toamtoes,avocado,provolone,and basil garlic sauce
- Skirt Steak Panini$18.25
garlic aoili sun dried tomato,avocado,red onion, cheese and arugula
- Tuna Milan Melt$17.95
tuna, red onion, tomato, cheese
- Sicicilian Panini$17.25
garlic basil aoili,green zuchini,bell peppers,mushroom,avocado arugula
- Philly Cheese Steak Panini$17.95
bell peppers, onion mushrooms , cheese and steak
- Cuban Panini$17.50
carnitas, ham, mustard, coleslaw,pickles, and provolone cheese
- Pastrami Panini$17.95
mustard, pickles, coleslaw,pastrami,and cheese
- panini no sides$15.25
SALADS
- Ceasar Chicken Salad$14.95
romaine lettuce,croutons,parmesan cheese,tomatoes,ceasar dressing shrimp or chicken
- Cobb Salad$15.75
romaine lettcue,avocado tomatoes,cheese, bacon,eggs, ranch dressing
- Chinese Chicken Salad$15.25
romaine lettuce, chinese noodles,carrots,mandarin, chinese dressing chicken or shrimp
- Greek Salad$14.75
romaine hearts, cuucmber, tomatoes, olives, bell pepper,onion,feta cheese,greek dressing
- Health Tuna Salad$15.75
romaine,tuna avocado,tomato,egg,cucmbers,carrots, lemon dressing
- Caprese Salad$14.75
baby arugula, fresh mozarella, tomatoes, and balsamic dressing
CULTURE
SIDE DISHES
- Potato Salad$6.50
potaotes, celery, onion,dill, sweet relish,
- Taboleh$6.75
parsley,tomato, onion, bulghur
- Bow Tie Pasta$6.95
sun dried toamto, garlic and mayo
- Greek Pasta$6.95
red onion, dill, feta cheese,olives, greek dressing
- Cabagge Slaw$5.95
green cabbage, red cabagge, carrots, cilantro
- Kale Salad$6.95
kale, carrots, cabbage
- Hummus$5.95
garbanzo tahini, garlic, olive oil
- Fred Fruit$6.95
Cantaoulope,wateremlon,grapes and honeydew
- Tomato Cucumber$6.75
tomatoes, cucumber, and cilantro
- Roasted Beets$6.50
beets
Drinks
FRESH JUICES
SMOOTHIES
COFFEE
- Cappuccino$5.75
choice of milk
- Cafe Latte$5.75
choice of milk
- Chai Tea Latte$5.95
choice of milk
- French Vanilla Latte$6.05
choice of milk
- Caramel Machiatto$6.05
choice of milk
- Mocha Latte$6.00
choice of milk
- Matcha Green Tea Latte$5.95
choice of milk
- Hot Chocolate$4.75
choice of milk
- Espresso With Panna$3.95
cream
- Americano$4.50
SOFT DRINKS
Catering
Breakfast Catering
- Burritos Mix & Match$140.00+
Machaca burritos, Soy chorizo burritos Hideout breakfast burrito, Spinach egg white burrito Option to add potatoes and fruit.
- Pancakes Combo$140.00+
Scramble eggs, bacon and sausage, Fruit or potatoes
- Orange French Toast Combo$144.00+
Scramble eggs, Sausage and bacon, Fruit or potatoes. Option to add coffee and orange juice.
- Egg Griddle Sandwiches$128.00+
Breakfast club sandwich, Bacon egg spinach cheese bagel, Mediterranean breakfast club, Egg, ham, cheese, croissant
- Lox Bagel Platters$78.00+
Includes: Bagels plain or everything, Sliced tomatoes, Slice cucumbers, Slice red onion, Cream cheese, Cappers, Lemon wedges
Lunch Catering
- Italian Menu$180.00+
STARTERS: Chicken Caesar salad or Italian salad. MAIN: Chicken alfredo, Shrimp alfredo, Spaghetti Bolognese, Primavera pasta SIDES : Garlic bread or plain Rolls [This item requires 24 hours to prepare.]
- Tex Mex Menu$165.00+
STARTERS: Mini cheese quesadilla with salsa and sour cream or Corn tortilla chips with salsa and guacamole, MAIN: Chicken and steak fajitas, Enchiladas cheese or chicken, Carne asada with grilled onion. SIDES Refried beans, Spanish rice, Corn tortilla or Flour tortilla
- Sherman Oaks Package$160.00
8 people, 8 half sandwich mix, 1 salads or sides
- Woodland Hills Package$210.00
12 people 24 half sandwiches and paninis mix , 1salad 1 side
- Calabasas Package$288.00
Feeds 16 people, 32 half sandwiches, panini, or wraps, 1 salad, 2 sides
- Kids Catering$14.75
kids Menu pick 2 meal and 2 sides Chicken Tenders, Mini Cheeseburger, Chicken or Cheese Quesadilla with Fresh Fruit, Rice or French Fries