MORE ITEMS HERE!!

Beer

HH Mexican Lager 16oz

HH Mexican Lager 16oz

$9.00

High-Hand Brewing Co. Mexican Lager 5.4% ABV crisp clean flavors, a perfect option if you want something light but delicious.

HH Peach Blonde Ale 16oz

$9.00Out of stock
HH Hazy IPA 16oz

HH Hazy IPA 16oz

$9.00

High-Hand Brewing Co. Hazy IPA 6.2% ABV. Featuring Eldorado, Citra, and Galaxy hops/

HH West Coast IPA 16oz

HH West Coast IPA 16oz

$9.00

High-Hand Brewing Co. West Coast IPA 6.7% ABV. Featuring Citra, Mosaic, & Simcoe hops

HH Smash Pale Ale 16oz

HH Smash Pale Ale 16oz

$9.00

High-Hand Brewing Co. SMaSH Pale Ale 5.7% ABV. With a rotating single malt and single hop per batch, It evolves seasonally to highlight some of our favorite flavors and aromas.

HH Vanilla Porter 16oz

$9.00

Wine

Hibiscus Sparkler

Hibiscus Sparkler

$12.00+

Sparkling wine with hibiscus syrup and hibiscus flower. Our most popular drink

Pomegranate Sparkler

Pomegranate Sparkler

$11.00+

Sparkling wine and pomegranate puree

Mimosa Carafe

Mimosa Carafe

$35.00

One bottle of sparkling wine in a 1 litter carafe topped with orange juice.

Mimosa

Mimosa

$10.00+

Sparkling wine and orange juice

Bailly Lapierre Brut Rose

Bailly Lapierre Brut Rose

$12.00+

Cremant de Bourgogne. Rose sparkling wine with a crisp raspberry finish.

Schramsberg Blanc de Blanc

Schramsberg Blanc de Blanc

$19.00+

100 percent sparkling chardonnay from North Coast AVA

Daou Rose

Daou Rose

$12.00+

Paso Robles still rose 95 percent grenache noir, 5 percent sauvignon blanc.

Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00+

Fairfield, California

Stonestreet Sauvignon Blanc

Stonestreet Sauvignon Blanc

$16.00+

Sauvignon Blanc out of Alexander Valley.

Trefethen Riesling

Trefethen Riesling

$12.00+

Oak Knoll Napa Valley. Dry Riesling

Navarro Gewurztraminer

Navarro Gewurztraminer

$14.00+

Mendocino. A dry Gewurztraminer with floral notes

Saracina Chardonnay

Saracina Chardonnay

$12.00+

Mendocino Chardonnay from the Saracina Ranch. Hints of nectarine and pear. Unoaked

The Roost Chardonnay

The Roost Chardonnay

$20.00+

Bonterra The Roost Chardonnay Blue Herron Ranch Vineyard biodynamic wine. Notes of lemon, baked apple, and crème brulee

Navarro Pinot Noir

Navarro Pinot Noir

$14.00+

Mendocino. Easy drinking pinot noir from one of our favorite producers.

Trefethen Merlot

Trefethen Merlot

$14.00+

Oak Knoll District

Dry Creek Cabernet

Dry Creek Cabernet

$12.00+

Dry Creek Valley

Bonterra Cabernet Sauvignon

Bonterra Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00+
Nevada City Cab Franc

Nevada City Cab Franc

$12.00+Out of stock

Sierra Foothills

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Vodka, High-Hand Bloody Mary mix. Served on the rocks

Hibiscus Mule

Hibiscus Mule

$14.00

Vodka, lime, hibiscus flower, ginger beer. Served on the rocks

Berry Bliss

Berry Bliss

$14.00

Vodka, blackberry puree, lemon juice. Served up in a martini glass

Pomegranate Mojito

Pomegranate Mojito

$13.00

Rum, pomegranate, mint, lime. Served on the rocks

Vineyard Margarita

Vineyard Margarita

$13.00

Tequila, serrano agave, verjus. Served on the rocks

Spring Blossom

Spring Blossom

$13.00

Gin, elderflower liquor, lime juice. Served on the rocks

Whiskey Harvest

Whiskey Harvest

$13.00

Whiskey, lemon, kombucha, apple cider. Served on the rocks

Carajillo

$13.00

Licor 43 & espresso over ice.

Starters

House-made potato chips

House-made potato chips

$14.00

Made fresh and served with our famous artichoke dip.

Soup

$8.00

Soup of the day

Pretzel

Pretzel

$15.00

One large pretzel from our wood-fired oven. Spicy brown mustard.

Crab Cake

Crab Cake

$20.00

One pan seared crab cake 5oz. Served with gremolata aioli and corn relish

Salads & Wraps

King Salmon Salad

King Salmon Salad

$25.00

Grilled Alaskan king salmon over High-Hand hydroponic greens, accompanied with avocado, red onion, sesame seeds, lemon, cucumber, and finished with a sesame vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$16.00

Romaine lettuce, golden raisins, pistachios, aged parmesan, Kalamata olives.

Grilled Shrimp Salad

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$19.00

Spring mix, grilled shrimp, sliced pear, feta cheese, candied pecans, dried cranberries, tossed with champagne vinaigrette.

Peach Salad

$18.00

mixed greens , red onion, blueberries, feta, candied pecans, avocado, High-Hand white balsamic dressing.

Veggie Wrap

Veggie Wrap

$17.00

Feta cheese, zucchini, hummus, spinach, portobello, & roasted bell pepper on a spinach tortilla

Main Course

Sockeye Salmon Sandwhich

$25.00

Grilled Alaskan sockeye salmon, cucumber, chipotle aioli, spinach, served on a steak roll.

Chicken Cider Sandwich

Chicken Cider Sandwich

$18.00Out of stock

Rotisserie chicken mixed with apple butter and walnuts. Finished with sliced brie cheese on a house made roll.

Tri-Tip Sandwhich

Tri-Tip Sandwhich

$19.00

Sliced tri-tip with blue cheese dressing and avocado. Served on our house-made roll

Turkey Sandwhich

Turkey Sandwhich

$17.00

Carved roasted turkey, peach chutney, cream cheese, watercress, on High-Hand Honey Wheat bread.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$17.00

Rotisserie chicken salad, romaine, High-Hand Honey wheat.

Grilled Albacore tuna melt

Grilled Albacore tuna melt

$20.00

Albacore grilled in house then mixed with house spices and aioli served on house-made roll with white cheddar.

BBQ Pork Sandwhich

BBQ Pork Sandwhich

$18.00

Pulled pork in BBQ sauce on our house made roll.

Pastrami Sandwhich

Pastrami Sandwhich

$20.00

Swiss cheese, slaw, and aioli on hand made pretzel bun.

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$18.00

Alaskan cod, cilantro lime cream sauce, cabbage, radish, pico de gallo

BLT

BLT

$18.00Out of stock

Apple wood smoked bacon, heirloom tomatoes, romaine, rosemary aioli, and avocado served sourdough.

Pesto chicken sandwich

$18.00

Pesto chicken sandwich, heirloom tomatoes, spring mix. mozzarella on focaccia.

Wood Fired Pizzas

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$23.00

Mozzarella, fresh basil, marinara, pepperoni. Baked in our wood-fired oven.

Bacon & Pear Pizza

Bacon & Pear Pizza

$23.00

Blue cheese, caramelized red onion, fig reduction, bacon, and sliced pears. Baked in our wood-fired oven.

Rotisserie Chicken Pesto Pizza

Rotisserie Chicken Pesto Pizza

$23.00

Arugula pesto, mozzarella, red onion, garlic, rotisserie chicken. Baked in our wood-fired oven.

Lemon Artichoke Pizza

Lemon Artichoke Pizza

$23.00

Goat cheese, marinara, lemon marinated artichoke. Baked in our wood-fired oven.

Margherita Pizza

$23.00

Kids Lunch

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Classic grilled cheese served with chips

Grilled Ham & Cheese

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$9.00

Grilled cheese and ham served with chips

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Made to order mac and cheese

Chicken Dog

Chicken Dog

$9.00Out of stock

Organic chicken dog cooked on our flat top on a toasted roll. served with chips.

Calzone

Calzone

$9.00

Pepperoni, cheese, or vegetable calzone. Made in our wood-fired oven with house made dough.

Craft Beverages

Fentimans Ginger Beer

Fentimans Ginger Beer

$5.00

Spicy ginger beer, perfect for cocktails or straight out of the bottle

Fentimans Rose Lemonade

Fentimans Rose Lemonade

$5.00

Crisp lemonade with a delightfully floral finish.

Boylan Cola

Boylan Cola

$5.00

Craft Soda

Boylan Diet Cola

Boylan Diet Cola

$5.00

Craft Soda

Boylan Orange Soda

Boylan Orange Soda

$5.00

Craft cola

Boylan Cream Soda

Boylan Cream Soda

$5.00

Craft cola

River City Root Beer

River City Root Beer

$5.00

Local root beer

Squirt

Squirt

$5.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$4.00

Fresh brewed black iced tea. Unsweetened

Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00

Refreshing lemonade made daily.

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

A combination of iced tea & lemonade

Navarro Grape Juice

Navarro Grape Juice

$8.00Out of stock

Navarro Gewürztraminer grape juice. By the glass.

Alpine Berry Tea

Alpine Berry Tea

$4.00

Refreshing unsweetened berry iced tea. Caffeine-free.

Orange Juice

$5.00

Desserts

Apple Pie

$9.00

Warm house made apple pie finished with a scoop of High-Hand gelato.

Chocolate Brownie Decadence

$8.00

Brownie with High-Hand raspberry balsamic and gelato.

Peach Buckle

$9.00
Affogato

Affogato

$9.00

Espresso poured over High-Hand vanilla gelato.

Root Beer Float

$7.00

River City root beer and vanilla gelato.

1 Scoop Gelato

$4.00

2 Scoop Gelato

$8.00

3 Scoop Gelato

$10.00

Kids Sundae

$6.00

Coffee Bar

Coffee & Espresso Drinks

Espresso

Espresso

$4.00

Double Shot of Classic Cremosa from local coffee roaster, Vanelli's.

Coffee

Coffee

$4.00

High Hand Blend drip coffee from Vanelli's, local coffee roaster.

Mocha

Mocha

$5.00

Espresso, steamed milk, and chocolate, finished with whip cream.

Americano

Americano

$4.00

Espresso and hot water. Not entirely dissimilar to a traditional cup of coffee.

Latte

Latte

$5.00

Double Shot of Classic Cremosa, Steamed whole milk, finished with a dollop of milk foam.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.00

Double Shot of Classic Cremosa, splash of steamed milk, finished with a generous amount of milk foam.

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Iced High Hand Blend drip coffee from Vanelli's, local coffee roaster.

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$4.00

Iced espresso and water. Not entirely dissimilar to a traditional iced coffee.

Tea & Others

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.00

Steamed whole milk with tiger spice chai. Add a shot of espresso to make it a dirty chai.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Steamed whole milk with a craft chocolate powder. Served with whip cream.