High-Hand Cafe
MORE ITEMS HERE!!
Beer
HH Mexican Lager 16oz
High-Hand Brewing Co. Mexican Lager 5.4% ABV crisp clean flavors, a perfect option if you want something light but delicious.
HH Peach Blonde Ale 16oz
HH Hazy IPA 16oz
High-Hand Brewing Co. Hazy IPA 6.2% ABV. Featuring Eldorado, Citra, and Galaxy hops/
HH West Coast IPA 16oz
High-Hand Brewing Co. West Coast IPA 6.7% ABV. Featuring Citra, Mosaic, & Simcoe hops
HH Smash Pale Ale 16oz
High-Hand Brewing Co. SMaSH Pale Ale 5.7% ABV. With a rotating single malt and single hop per batch, It evolves seasonally to highlight some of our favorite flavors and aromas.
HH Vanilla Porter 16oz
Wine
Hibiscus Sparkler
Sparkling wine with hibiscus syrup and hibiscus flower. Our most popular drink
Pomegranate Sparkler
Sparkling wine and pomegranate puree
Mimosa Carafe
One bottle of sparkling wine in a 1 litter carafe topped with orange juice.
Mimosa
Sparkling wine and orange juice
Bailly Lapierre Brut Rose
Cremant de Bourgogne. Rose sparkling wine with a crisp raspberry finish.
Schramsberg Blanc de Blanc
100 percent sparkling chardonnay from North Coast AVA
Daou Rose
Paso Robles still rose 95 percent grenache noir, 5 percent sauvignon blanc.
Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc
Fairfield, California
Stonestreet Sauvignon Blanc
Sauvignon Blanc out of Alexander Valley.
Trefethen Riesling
Oak Knoll Napa Valley. Dry Riesling
Navarro Gewurztraminer
Mendocino. A dry Gewurztraminer with floral notes
Saracina Chardonnay
Mendocino Chardonnay from the Saracina Ranch. Hints of nectarine and pear. Unoaked
The Roost Chardonnay
Bonterra The Roost Chardonnay Blue Herron Ranch Vineyard biodynamic wine. Notes of lemon, baked apple, and crème brulee
Navarro Pinot Noir
Mendocino. Easy drinking pinot noir from one of our favorite producers.
Trefethen Merlot
Oak Knoll District
Dry Creek Cabernet
Dry Creek Valley
Bonterra Cabernet Sauvignon
Nevada City Cab Franc
Sierra Foothills
Cocktails
Bloody Mary
Vodka, High-Hand Bloody Mary mix. Served on the rocks
Hibiscus Mule
Vodka, lime, hibiscus flower, ginger beer. Served on the rocks
Berry Bliss
Vodka, blackberry puree, lemon juice. Served up in a martini glass
Pomegranate Mojito
Rum, pomegranate, mint, lime. Served on the rocks
Vineyard Margarita
Tequila, serrano agave, verjus. Served on the rocks
Spring Blossom
Gin, elderflower liquor, lime juice. Served on the rocks
Whiskey Harvest
Whiskey, lemon, kombucha, apple cider. Served on the rocks
Carajillo
Licor 43 & espresso over ice.
Starters
Salads & Wraps
King Salmon Salad
Grilled Alaskan king salmon over High-Hand hydroponic greens, accompanied with avocado, red onion, sesame seeds, lemon, cucumber, and finished with a sesame vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, golden raisins, pistachios, aged parmesan, Kalamata olives.
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Spring mix, grilled shrimp, sliced pear, feta cheese, candied pecans, dried cranberries, tossed with champagne vinaigrette.
Peach Salad
mixed greens , red onion, blueberries, feta, candied pecans, avocado, High-Hand white balsamic dressing.
Veggie Wrap
Feta cheese, zucchini, hummus, spinach, portobello, & roasted bell pepper on a spinach tortilla
Main Course
Sockeye Salmon Sandwhich
Grilled Alaskan sockeye salmon, cucumber, chipotle aioli, spinach, served on a steak roll.
Chicken Cider Sandwich
Rotisserie chicken mixed with apple butter and walnuts. Finished with sliced brie cheese on a house made roll.
Tri-Tip Sandwhich
Sliced tri-tip with blue cheese dressing and avocado. Served on our house-made roll
Turkey Sandwhich
Carved roasted turkey, peach chutney, cream cheese, watercress, on High-Hand Honey Wheat bread.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Rotisserie chicken salad, romaine, High-Hand Honey wheat.
Grilled Albacore tuna melt
Albacore grilled in house then mixed with house spices and aioli served on house-made roll with white cheddar.
BBQ Pork Sandwhich
Pulled pork in BBQ sauce on our house made roll.
Pastrami Sandwhich
Swiss cheese, slaw, and aioli on hand made pretzel bun.
Fish Tacos
Alaskan cod, cilantro lime cream sauce, cabbage, radish, pico de gallo
BLT
Apple wood smoked bacon, heirloom tomatoes, romaine, rosemary aioli, and avocado served sourdough.
Pesto chicken sandwich
Pesto chicken sandwich, heirloom tomatoes, spring mix. mozzarella on focaccia.
Wood Fired Pizzas
Pepperoni Pizza
Mozzarella, fresh basil, marinara, pepperoni. Baked in our wood-fired oven.
Bacon & Pear Pizza
Blue cheese, caramelized red onion, fig reduction, bacon, and sliced pears. Baked in our wood-fired oven.
Rotisserie Chicken Pesto Pizza
Arugula pesto, mozzarella, red onion, garlic, rotisserie chicken. Baked in our wood-fired oven.
Lemon Artichoke Pizza
Goat cheese, marinara, lemon marinated artichoke. Baked in our wood-fired oven.
Margherita Pizza
Kids Lunch
Grilled Cheese
Classic grilled cheese served with chips
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Grilled cheese and ham served with chips
Mac & Cheese
Made to order mac and cheese
Chicken Dog
Organic chicken dog cooked on our flat top on a toasted roll. served with chips.
Calzone
Pepperoni, cheese, or vegetable calzone. Made in our wood-fired oven with house made dough.
Craft Beverages
Fentimans Ginger Beer
Spicy ginger beer, perfect for cocktails or straight out of the bottle
Fentimans Rose Lemonade
Crisp lemonade with a delightfully floral finish.
Boylan Cola
Craft Soda
Boylan Diet Cola
Craft Soda
Boylan Orange Soda
Craft cola
Boylan Cream Soda
Craft cola
River City Root Beer
Local root beer
Squirt
Iced Tea
Fresh brewed black iced tea. Unsweetened
Lemonade
Refreshing lemonade made daily.
Arnold Palmer
A combination of iced tea & lemonade
Navarro Grape Juice
Navarro Gewürztraminer grape juice. By the glass.
Alpine Berry Tea
Refreshing unsweetened berry iced tea. Caffeine-free.
Orange Juice
Desserts
Apple Pie
Warm house made apple pie finished with a scoop of High-Hand gelato.
Chocolate Brownie Decadence
Brownie with High-Hand raspberry balsamic and gelato.
Peach Buckle
Affogato
Espresso poured over High-Hand vanilla gelato.
Root Beer Float
River City root beer and vanilla gelato.
1 Scoop Gelato
2 Scoop Gelato
3 Scoop Gelato
Kids Sundae
Coffee Bar
Coffee & Espresso Drinks
Espresso
Double Shot of Classic Cremosa from local coffee roaster, Vanelli's.
Coffee
High Hand Blend drip coffee from Vanelli's, local coffee roaster.
Mocha
Espresso, steamed milk, and chocolate, finished with whip cream.
Americano
Espresso and hot water. Not entirely dissimilar to a traditional cup of coffee.
Latte
Double Shot of Classic Cremosa, Steamed whole milk, finished with a dollop of milk foam.
Cappuccino
Double Shot of Classic Cremosa, splash of steamed milk, finished with a generous amount of milk foam.
Iced Coffee
Iced High Hand Blend drip coffee from Vanelli's, local coffee roaster.
Iced Americano
Iced espresso and water. Not entirely dissimilar to a traditional iced coffee.