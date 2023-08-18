High Five Ramen
Ramen
Tonkotsu Bowl
$21.95
Rich, creamy tonkotsu miso broth served with sliced pork belly, alkaline noodles, seasoned egg, black garlic oil, locally grown bean sprouts, and fresh scallions. (dairy free, contains peanut oil)
Maitake Bowl
$20.95Out of stock
Mushroom miso broth served with maitake mushrooms, ramen noodles, seasoned egg, locally grown bean sprouts, fresh scallions, black garlic, and toasted sesame. (dairy free, contains peanut oil)
Beverages
Sapporo
$5.00
Kirin Ichiban
$10.00
22.5oz
Stillwater Extra Dry
$7.00
Wandering Poet, Junmai Ginjo 300 mL
$29.00
Rich, floral, earthy.
Soda
$1.50
Tozai Snow Maiden
$11.00
180 ML Unfiltered, creamy with flavors of Honeydew and Melon
Tozai Night Swim
$10.00
180 ML Filtered, Crisp with note of Baked Pear and Banana
Akashi Highball
$9.00
12 oz Japanese Whiskey Highball
High Five Ramen Location and Ordering Hours
(312) 344-1749
Open now • Closes at 10PM