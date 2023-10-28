Highland Bar and Restaurant
Lunch & Dinner
Small Plates
Shishitos
$10.00
Spicy Aioli, Lemon
Edamame
$5.00
Steamed, Salt
Truffle Fries
$9.00
Parmesan
Buffalo Cauliflower
$11.00
Crispy Cauliflower, Homemade Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese
Cheesesteak Eggrolls
$14.00
Homemade Spicy Ketchup
Artichoke Dip
$14.00
Tortilla Chips, Salsa, Sour Cream
Candied Slab Bacon
$11.00
Maple Sugar, Cracked Pepper
Crispy Brussels
$10.00
Soy, Sweet Chilii
The Highs
Wings
$15.00
Buffalo, Garlic Parm
Seitan Wings
$16.00Out of stock
Homemade Vegan Buffalo Sauce
Loaded Vegan Tater Tots
$15.00
Vegan Cheese Sauce, Veggie Bacon, Scallions
Pigs in a blanket
$14.00
Homemade Pigs In A Blanket, Everything Seasoning, Spicy Mustard
Blackened Mahi Taco
$14.00
Shredded Slaw, Lime Spiced Aioli
Ahi Tuna Tostada
$18.00
Cucumber, Avocado, spicy mayo, seaweed salad
Salads
Sea
The Land
Burger
$18.00
Short Rib, Brisket, Chuck Blend, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, High Sauce
Filet
$42.00
Skinny Fries
Fried Chicked Sandwhich
$16.00
Shredded Lettuce, Horseradish Pickles, High Sauce
Pork Chop
$32.00
Bone in- ,Apple Chutney, fingerling potatoes, Broccolini
Airline Chicken
$27.00
Bone in, Cauliflower Pure, Haricots Verts, Shishitos, grilled lemon
Dessert
Sides
Kids Menu
Liquor
Vodka
Tequila
Gin
Bourbon
Flavored Whiskey
Rye Whiskey
Japanese Whiskey
Irish Whiskey
Scotch
Shots
Cinnamon Toast Shot
$7.00
Lemon Drop Shot
$9.00
Washington Apple Shot
$8.00
Green Tea Shot
$8.00
White Tea Shot
$8.00
Carbomb
$11.00
Yeagerbomb
$11.00
Cherrybomb
$11.00
Vegas Bomb
$10.00
Kamikaze
$7.00
Pickle Back
$9.00
Red Headed Slut
$8.00
Peanut Better and Jelly
$9.00
Flaming Beaver
$8.00
B52 Shot
$8.00
Melon Ball Shot
$8.00
Oatmeal Cookie Shot
$8.00
3 Wise Men Shot
$10.00
Slippery Nipple
$7.00
Buttery Nipple
$7.00
Mind Eraser
$10.00
