Highland Restaurant & Bar 2347 Oregon Pike
N/A BEVERAGES
APPETIZERS
- Mega Tots$6.95
Jumbo tator tots stuffed with bacon, jalapeños & pepper jack cheese, fried golden & served with sour cream
- Chicken Tenders and Fries$10.49
- Mozzarella Sticks$7.59
- Jalapeño Poppers$6.75
- Cheesesteak Egg Rolls$10.39
Beefsteak, fried onions & American cheese, wrapped in an egg roll & fried, served with homemade marinara sauce
- Crisp Whole Pickle$3.49
- French Fries$4.49
- Onion Rings$7.49
- Mac and Cheese Bites$7.49
- Waffle Fries$7.49
- 1/2 Dozen Wings$8.99
Half dozen fresh wings with your choice of sauce
- Dozen Wings$15.99
Dozen fresh wings with your choice of sauce
- 1/2 Dozen Wing Zingz$8.99
Half dozen wings battered, breaded & fried with zing of spice
- Dozen Wing Zingz$15.99
Dozen wings battered, breaded & fried with zing of spice
- Bag of Chips Small$2.49
- Bag of Chips Large$4.99
- Sauces
SHAREABLES
- Chicken Avocado Toast$12.95
Toast, avocado, chopped chicken, tomatoes, bacon bits, sprinkled with Highlands special seasoning & parsley, drizzled with a balsamic glaze
- Loaded Fries$10.95
A full pound of crispy fries, topped with shredded mozzarella cheese, bacon & jalapeños
- Buffalo Waffle Fries$10.95
A full pound of waffle fries, topped with blue cheese, hot sauce & chopped celery
- Highland Sampler$21.95
Mozzarella sticks, mac & cheese bites, wing zingz & onion rings served crisp with homemade marinara sauce & ranch
- Meatballs$10.49
All beef meatballs, simmered in homemade marinara sauce, topped with shredded mozzarella cheese, parmesan, oregano then baked until brown
- Nachos$12.95
Freshly fried tortilla chips, Mexican cheese blend, jalapeños, red onions & tomatoes, served with salsa & sour cream on the side
- 1/2 Dozen Garlic Knots$5.95
Special family dough recipe, knotted, baked &tossed in olive oil & garlic, topped with parsley & parmesan cheese, served with our signature homemade marinara sauce
- Dozen Garlic Knots$11.95
Special family dough recipe, knotted, baked &tossed in olive oil & garlic, topped with parsley & parmesan cheese, served with our signature homemade marinara sauce
- Pretzel Bites Savory$4.95
Soft, freshly baked & tossed with butter & kosher salt
TOASTED SUBS
- Italian Sub$10.95
Capicola, hard salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, oil & vinegar served on a fresh baked 12” Amoroso roll
- Turkey Sub$10.95
Roasted turkey, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes & onions with your choice of cheese; American, provolone or Swiss served on a fresh baked 12” Amoroso roll
- Ham Sub$10.95
Ham, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes & onions with your choice of cheese; American, provolone or Swiss served on a fresh baked 12" Amoroso roll
- Tuna Salad Sub$10.95
Homemade tuna salad, American cheese, lettuce & tomatoes, served on a fresh baked 12" Amoroso roll
- Vegetarian Sub$10.95
Sautéed mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes & onions, with lettuce, mayo & American cheese served on a fresh baked 12" Amoroso roll
- Cuban Sub$12.25
Baked ham, pulled pork, swiss cheese, mustard & pickles then pressed on a fresh baked 12" Amoroso roll
- Buffalo Chicken Sub$10.95
Diced crispy breaded chicken, marinated in hot sauce & blue cheese, topped with melted provolone cheese and served on a fresh baked 12" Amoroso roll
- Chicken Parmesan Sub$10.95
Diced crispy breaded chicken, provolone cheese, topped with our homemade marinara sauce & shredded mozzarella cheese, served on a fresh baked 12" Amoroso roll
- Meatball Parmesan Sub$10.95
Meatballs, provolone cheese, topped with our homemade marinara sauce & shredded mozzarella cheese served on a fresh baked 12" Amoroso roll
- Cheeseburger Sub$12.59
1/2 lb fresh all beef burger, mayo, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & onions served on a fresh baked 12" Amoroso roll
SANDWICHES & MORE
- Turkey Club$10.49
Roasted turkey, bacon, mayo, American cheese, lettuce & tomatoes, served on white bread with fries
- Greek Wrap$10.49
Grilled chicken, pepperoncini, black olives, feta, lettuce, tomatoes & our house made Greek dressing, wrapped in a white tortilla, then pressed, served with chips
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.49
Diced crispy breaded chicken, provolone cheese, hot sauce, blue cheese, lettuce & tomatoes, wrapped in a white tortilla, then pressed, served with chips
- Grilled Chicken Wrap$10.49
Grilled chicken, mayo, American cheese, lettuce & tomatoes, wrapped in a white wrap, then pressed, served with chips
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.49
Roasted pork simmered in Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce, stacked on a bun, served with a side of coleslaw & chips
- Tuna Panini$10.49
Homemade tuna salad, American cheese, lettuce & tomatoes on a freshly baked panini roll, served with chips
- Turkey Rachel Panini$10.49
Sliced turkey, coleslaw, American cheese & drizzled with Russian dressing, served on freshly baked panini roll, served with chips
- Caprese Panini$10.49
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil pesto with a balsamic glaze, served on freshly baked panini roll, served with chips
BURGERS
- Cheeseburger$14.95
1/2 lb burger, mayo, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & onions, served with fries
- Bacon Cheeseburger$16.95
1/2 lb burger, mayo, American cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & onions, served with fries
- Avocado Bacon Burger$16.95
1/2 lb burger, mayo, American cheese, crispy bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes & onions, served with fries
- Double Stack Burger$17.95
1 lb burger, mayo, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & onions, served with fries
- Turkey Burger$13.95
Turkey burger, mayo, American cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & onions, served with fries
CHEESESTEAKS
- Cheesesteak$11.49
Beefsteak, sautéed onions, simmered in homemade marinara sauce with American cheese, served on a fresh baked 12” Amoroso roll
- Chicken Cheesesteak$11.49
Seared chicken, sautéed onions, simmered in homemade marinara sauce with American cheese, served on a fresh baked 12” Amoroso roll
- Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak$11.49
Seared chicken, sauteed onions, simmered in hot sauce & blue cheese with American cheese, served on a fresh baked 12" Amoroso roll
- Highland Cheesesteak$13.49
Beefsteak, sautéed onions, mushrooms, green peppers & pepperonis, simmered in homemade marinara sauce with American cheese, served on a fresh baked 12" Amoroso roll
- Toasted California Cheesesteak$12.49
Beefsteak tossed with sautéed onions, mayo, American cheese, lettuce & tomatoes, served on a fresh baked 12" Amoroso roll
- Toasted California Chicken Cheesesteak$12.49
Seared chicken tossed with sautéed onions, mayo, American cheese, lettuce &tomatoes, served on a fresh baked 12" Amoroso roll
GYROS
- Beef & Lamb Gyro$9.29
Beef & lamb on a soft pita with tzatziki sauce, lettuce & tomatoes
- Chicken Gyro$9.29
Seared chicken on a soft pita with tzatziki sauce, lettuce & tomatoes
- Vegetarian Gyro$8.95
Sauteed mushrooms, green peppers, black olives & onions, topped with tomatoes on soft pita with tzatziki sauce
TACOS
QUESADILLAS
- Chicken Quesadilla$10.49
Grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, fresh onions & green peppers, served with salsa & sour cream
- Steak Quesadilla$10.49
Chopped steak, mozzarella cheese, fresh onions & green peppers, served with salsa & sour cream
- Cheese Quesadilla$9.49
Mozzarella cheese, fresh onions & green peppers, served with salsa & sour cream
STROMBOLIS
- Highland Special Stromboli Small$13.95
Sausage, capicola, onions, green peppers & shredded mozzarella cheese, served with marinara sauce inside & on the side
- Highland Special Stromboli Large$19.95
Sausage, capicola, onions, green peppers & shredded mozzarella cheese, served with marinara sauce inside & on the side
- Vegetarian Stromboli Small$13.95
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives & shredded mozzarella, served with marinara sauce inside & on the side
- Vegetarian Stromboli Large$19.95
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives & shredded mozzarella, served with marinara sauce inside & on the side
- Chicken Stromboli Small$13.95
Chicken, sautéed onions & shredded mozzarella cheese, served with marinara sauce inside & on the side side
- Chicken Stromboli Large$19.95
Chicken, sautéed onions & shredded mozzarella cheese, served with marinara sauce inside & on the side side
- Steak Stromboli Small$13.95
Steak, sautéed onions & shredded mozzarella cheese, served with marinara sauce inside & on the side side
- Steak Stromboli Large$19.95
Steak, sautéed onions & shredded mozzarella cheese, served with marinara sauce inside & on the side side
- Plain Jane Stromboli Small$13.95
Pepperoni, sausage, cooked salami & shredded mozzarella cheese, served with marinara sauce inside & on the side
- Plain Jane Stromboli Large$19.95
Pepperoni, sausage, cooked salami & shredded mozzarella cheese, served with marinara sauce inside & on the side
- 3 Little Pigs Stromboli Small$13.95
Ham, capicola, bacon & shredded mozzarella cheese, served with marinara sauce inside and on the side
- 3 Little Pigs Stromboli Large$19.95
Ham, capicola, bacon & shredded mozzarella cheese, served with marinara sauce inside and on the side
SPECIALITY PIZZAS
- Highland Special Pizza Medium$22.00
Sausage, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, green peppers & shredded mozzarella cheese, sprinkled with parmesan cheese & oregano
- Highland Special Pizza Large$24.50
Sausage, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, green peppers & shredded mozzarella cheese, sprinkled with parmesan cheese & oregano
- Vegetarian Pizza Medium$20.50
Fresh garlic sauce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, broccoli, mushrooms, black olives, sweet peppers, banana peppers & shredded mozzarella cheese
- Vegetarian Pizza Large$23.00
Fresh garlic sauce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, broccoli, mushrooms, black olives, sweet peppers, banana peppers & shredded mozzarella cheese
- Steak Pizza Medium$19.29
Steak, sautéed onions, & shredded mozzarella cheese
- Steak Pizza Large$21.79
Steak, sautéed onions, & shredded mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Pizza Medium$19.29
Chicken, sautéed onions, & shredded mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Pizza Large$21.79
Chicken, sautéed onions, & shredded mozzarella cheese
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza Medium$19.29
Crispy breaded chicken, hot sauce, blue cheese, & shredded mozzarella cheese
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza Large$21.79
Crispy breaded chicken, hot sauce, blue cheese, & shredded mozzarella cheese
- Margherita Pizza Medium$19.29
Fresh mozzarella, basil & tomatoes, sprinkled with oregano
- Margherita Pizza Large$21.79
Fresh mozzarella, basil & tomatoes, sprinkled with oregano
- Meat Lovers Pizza Medium$19.29
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, & shredded mozzarella cheese
- Meat Lovers Pizza Large$21.79
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, & shredded mozzarella cheese
BYO PIZZA
- BYO Slice$2.95
Served on freshly made dough with homemade family receipe marinara with your choice of toppings
- BYO Small 10"$9.95
Served on freshly made dough with homemade family receipe marinara with your choice of toppings
- BYO Medium 14"$14.29
Served on freshly made dough with homemade family receipe marinara with your choice of toppings
- BYO Large 16"$15.59
Served on freshly made dough with homemade family receipe marinara with your choice of toppings
SALADS
- House Salad$5.59
Lettuce, tomatoes & cucumbers
- Caesar Salad$7.59
Lettuce, croutons, all mixed with Caesar dressing & sprinkled with parmesan cheese
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.49
Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, pepperoncini, hot sauce & blue cheese
- Grilled Chicken Salad$11.49
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes & cucumbers, topped with shredded mozzarella cheese
- Greek Salad$11.49
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, pepperoncini, feta & stuffed grape leaves
- Seared Blackened Ahi Tuna Salad$12.95
Pan seared ahi tuna, lettuce, tomatoes & cucumbers