Highlands NEW 3220 Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast

Lunch/Dinner Menu
Gaby's Life Celebration
Three Course Menu
Three Course Take OutMeal for Pickup on June 9, 2022 All Sales will go directly to Gaby's House, housing abondoned children and children with disabilities. Please note what time you would like to pickup on June 9, and come celebrate with us at Highlands where there will be music and drinks outside.
Lunch Sandwiches
Tuna Salad
Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato on Toasted Club Wheat Bread
Stallworth
Chicken Salad, Tarragon Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato on Toasted Brioche Bun
Metro Club
Smoked Turkey, Turkey Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on Toasted Club Wheat Bread
Big Time Burger
Choose your Toppings, Served on Brioche Bun
Turkey Burger
Choose your Toppings, Served on Brioche Bun
Cubano
Spicy Pork Butt, Honey Ham, Queso Blanco, Mojo Sauce and Pickles on a Pressed French Baguette
Shrimp Po Boy
Fried Shrimps, Tartar Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a Frecnh Roll
Chicken Melt
Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Honey Mustard, Lettuce, and Tomato on Ciabatta
London Broiled
Grilled Thin Sliced Steak with Caramelized Onions, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on French Roll
Vegan Gyro
Vegan Grain and Veggie Loaf, Cucumber Lemon Vegenaise, Grilled Carrots, Mushrooms and Onions, Fresh Spinach, Cucumbers and Tomatoes in a Fluffy Pita Wrap
Salmon Burger
Chopped Fresh Salmon, Minced Bell Peppers and Onions, Lettuce, Tomato and Siracha Mayo on Brioche Bun
Grilled Cheese
BLT
Starters
Vegetable Soup
Chicken Noodle
Seafood Soup
Fried Green Tomatoes
Southern Classic with Garlic Cream Sauce
Hot Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Cream Cheese, Parmesan, Cheddar, Swiss Spinach Dip Served with Hot Tortilla Chips
Juanita's Shrimp & Grits
Fried Shrimp and Cheesy Grits, Sweet Apple Cider Sauce
Highlands Wings
Fried Wings with Homemade Sweet Spicy Mango Sauce and Ranch Dressing on Side
House Salad
Mixed Greens with Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese and House Vinaigrette Dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine Hearts, Caesar Dressing, Housemade Garlic Crutons, Parmesan Cheese
Chicken Empanada
Beef Empanada
Vegetarian Empanada
Beet Salad
Entrees
Highlands Fish Fry
Seasoned Local Catfish, Creamy Coleslaw, Tomato Tartar Sauce, and Hand-Cut Fries
Braised Beef Short Ribs
Short Ribs Braised Onion Demi Sauce, Sweet Potato Square and Southern Green Beans
Fried Lamb Chops
Served with any Two Dinner Sides of your Choice
Cajun Mardi Gras Pasta
Grilled Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Gulf Shrimp, Penne, Spinach and Peppers in a Spicy Smoked Tomato Cream Sauce
Blackened Salmon
Served with Jasmine Rice, Garlic Spinach and a Lemon Butter Caper Sauce
Blackened Tilapia
Served with Jasmine Rice, Garlic Spinach and a Lemon Butter Caper Sauce
Gulf Shrimp Linguine
Gulf Shrimps Tossed in Linguine with Spinach, Parmesan Cheese and a Pesto Garlic Cream Sauce
Sunset Shrimp
Served with Red Beans and Jasmine Rice, Collard Greens and Garnished with Fried Sweet Plantains
Curry Chicken
Served with Red Beans and Jasmine Rice, Collard Greens and Garnished with Fried Sweet Plantains
Oxtails
Served with Red Beans and Jasmine Rice, Collard Greens and Garnished with Fried Sweet Plantains
Gumbo
House Special with Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Tasso Ham, Shrimp, Crawfish and Jasmine Rice
Ginger Shrimp Pasta
Asian Noodle Toss with Stir Fry Vegetables in a Sweet Chile Soy Sauce
Santa Ana
Three Chicken Enchiladas in a Red Rancheros Cheese Sauce, Refried Beans and Jasmine Rice
Fried Whole Branzino Fish
Whole Bronzini Fish Fried and Served with Red Beans and Jasmine Rice, Collards Greens and Garnished with Fried Sweet Plantains
Grilled Pork Chop
Served with Whipped Mash Potatoes and a Corn Chile Demi Sauce
Chicken Breast Diane
Vodka Mushroom Cream Sauced Served Over Fried Chicken with Mash Potatoes and Steamed Broccoli
12oz New York Steak
Served Whipped Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables, and a Roasted Garlic Butter
Chicken Basket
Fried Chicken Tenders and Fries
Shrimp Basket
Fried Shrimps and French Fries
Salmon Linguine
Chicken Linguine
Ginger Chicken Pasta
Ginger Beef Pasta
Fish Ceviche
Sides
French Fries
Mashed Potatoes
Garlic Spinach
Collard Greens
Steamed Broccoli
Creole Creamed Cabbage
Sweet Potato Square
Red Beans
Jasmine Rice
Green Beans
Plantains
Crispy Brussel Sprouts
4 Shrimp
4 Fried or Grilled Shrimps
Salmon Only
Tilapia Only
Chicken Only
Fried or Grilled Chicken Breast
Catfish Only
Small Caesar Salad
Small House Salad
Garlic Bread
1 Shrimp
1 Shrimp Only
Lamb meat only
Whole Fish Only
Desserts and Pastries
Extra Sauces
Bag
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast
Big Waffle Breakfast
Belgian Waffle, Two Eggs any Style and a choice of Breakfast Meat
Penn-Branch Breakfast
Two Eggs any Style, Home Fries or Grits,Choice of Breakfast Meat and Toast
Salmon Cake Breakfast
Salmon Cake, Eggs any Style with Grits and Toast
Highlands Omelet
Three Egg Omelet Filled with Ham, Spinach, and Cheddar Cheese, Served with Homefries and Toast
Brioche French Toast
Brioche French Toast with Two Eggs any Style and a choice of Breakfast Meat
Chicken and Waffle
Belgian Waffle with Tender Fried Chicken Breast and Scrambled Cheesy Eggs
Juanita's Breakfast
Two Eggs any Style, Refried Beans, Chorizo, Queso Fresco, Avocado and Corn Tortillas
Morning Glory Omelet
Egg-White Omelet Filled with Spinach, Mushrooms, Tomatoes and Feta Cheese, Served with Home Fries and Toast
Open Face Fried Shrimp Omelet
Open Omelet with Bell Peppers and Onions, Cheddar Cheese and Topped with Fried Shrimps, Served with Homefries and Toast