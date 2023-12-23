High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop
Popular Items
- Bacon Smokies$9.99
Smokies wrapped in brown sugar and cayenne glazed bacon. Served with ranch.
- Bowl Chowder$6.99
- Bacon Cheeseburger$14.99
Two 1/4 lb. fresh beef patties topped with three strips of bacon and your choice of American, Swiss, cheddar, mozzarella, hot pepper cheese, or colby jack with pickles and onions.
FOOD
Appetizers
- Bacon Tots$9.99
Our world famous tator tots and jalapeños wrapped in thick bacon, then fried and topped with cheddar & jack cheese. Served with ranch.
- Cheese Curds$9.99
Wisconsin cheese curds battered, fried and served with ranch.
- Bacon Smokies$9.99
Smokies wrapped in brown sugar and cayenne glazed bacon. Served with ranch.
- Chicken Gizzards$8.99
A basket of seasoned gizzards breaded and fried.
- Chips & Guac$7.99
- Chips & Queso$6.99
- Chips & Salsa$5.99
- Deviled Eggs$5.49
Classic recipe deviled eggs. Four per order.
- Fried Pickles$8.99
Five dill pickle spears battered, fried and served with ranch.
- Onion Rings App$9.99
A large basket of thin sliced yellow onion rings hand breaded and fried.
- Nachos$10.99+
Layers of tortilla chips with your choice of meat, black beans, cheese sauce, tomatoes, jalapeños and banana peppers. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side.
- Quesadilla$11.99
A flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, cheese, tomatoes, green chiles and onions. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.
- Quesadilla - Cheese$8.99
A flour tortilla stuffed with cheese. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.
- Velvet Elvis Dip$10.99
Secret recipe with spicy sausage, Velveeta, and Rotel. Served with fresh tortilla chips.
Soups & Salads
- Chef Salad$14.99
Lettuce mix, carrots, tomato, cucumber and red onion topped with ham, turkey, bacon, hard boiled egg, shredded cheese and croutons.
- Club Salad$14.99
Lettuce mix, carrots, tomato, cucumber and red onion topped with grilled chicken, bacon, shredded cheese and croutons.
- Dinner Salad$9.99
Lettuce mix, carrots, tomato, cucumber and red onion topped with shredded cheese and croutons.
- Side Salad$3.99
Lettuce mix, carrots, tomato, cucumber, red onion and croutons.
- Taco Salad$12.99
A large, crisp tortilla shell filled with fresh lettuce and your choice of meat, topped with tomatoes, green onions and cheese, served with homemade salsa and sour cream.
- Cup Chili$4.99
- Cup Chowder$4.99
- Bowl Chili$6.99
- Bowl Chowder$6.99
Sandwiches
- BBC$12.99
Three strips of bacon topped with three strips of bacon with Swiss and American cheese. Served on grilled Texas toast.
- Beef Philly$12.99
- BLT$11.99
Three strips of bacon on grilled Texas toast with lettuce and tomato.
- Chicken Bacon & Cheese$13.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with bacon and Swiss cheese.
- Chicken Philly$12.99
- Club Sandwich$12.99
Hand carved turkey and ham with bacon, lettuce and tomato on grilled Texas toast.
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Breaded chicken with lettuce, tomato, and onion served on a toasted bun.
- Fried Egg & Cheese$11.99
Two fried eggs with American cheese served on grilled Texas toast. Add Bacon $2.
- Grilled Cheese$9.99
American, Swiss, mozzarella and cheddar cheese on grilled Texas toast.
- Hot Ham & Cheese$12.99
Hand sliced firebraised ham and Swiss cheese served on two pieces of grilled Texas toast.
- Italian Grinder$12.99
Graziano’s Italian ground sausage topped with banana peppers, marinara, and mozzarella. Served on a toasted hoagie bun.
- Italian Sausage$12.99
Graziano’s sausage patty, grilled and topped with sautéed onions, peppers and mozzarella.
- Pizza Burger$11.99
Seasoned burger topped with cheese, coated with bread crumbs, fried and topped with pickles. Served with a side of marinara.
- Prime Rib Sandwich$14.99
Sliced prime rib topped with carmelized onions and your choice of cheese: American, cheddar, Swiss, mozzarella, hot pepper, or colby jack. Served on a hoagie bun with a side of au jus.
- Pork Tenderloin$12.99
Extra large breaded pork cutlet, fried and topped with pickles.
- Spam Egg & Cheese$11.99
America’s greatest lunch meat grilled and topped with fried egg and cheese on grilled Texas toast.
Burgers
- HL Cheeseburger Basket$8.99
1/4 lb. burger with American cheese, pickles and onions.
- HL Hamburger Basket$7.99
1/4 lb. burger patty with pickles and onions.
- HL Double Cheeseburger Basket$11.99
Two 1/4 lb. burger patties with two slices of American cheese, pickles and onions.
- Bacon Cheeseburger$14.99
Two 1/4 lb. fresh beef patties topped with three strips of bacon and your choice of American, Swiss, cheddar, mozzarella, hot pepper cheese, or colby jack with pickles and onions.
- HL Chili Cheeseburger$9.99
- HL Chili Double Cheeseburger$12.99
- The High Life Man$15.99
1/4 lb. burger patty, Italian sausage patty, three strips of bacon, Swiss and American cheese, grilled onions and jalapeños, mayonnaise and BBQ sauce. Topped with a mini powdered donut.
- Patty Melt$13.99
Two 1/4 lb. patties served on marble rye with grilled onions and Swiss cheese.
- Rarebit$13.99
Two 1/4 lb. beef patties served open faced, smothered with rarebit sauce and caramelized onions.
- Spicy Diablo$13.99
Two 1/4 lb. burgers topped with grilled jalapeños, hot pepper cheese and spicy buffalo sauce.
- Southwest Black Bean$12.99
Seasoned black bean patty with avocado, sliced red onion, and your choice of cheese served on a brioche bun.
Broasted Chicken Dinner
High Life Classic Entrees
- Beef Stroganoff$13.99
A classic with tender beef, mushrooms and a creamy sauce with egg noodles.
- Goulash$12.99
Hearty with macaroni noodles, hamburger, and tomato sauce topped with cheese.
- Pot Roast$12.99
Slow roasted beef, carrots, potatoes and gravy.
- Liver & Onions$12.99
- Chicken Pot Pie$13.99
Puff pastry pie stuffed with chicken and vegetables smothered in gravy.
- Meatloaf Dinner$13.99
Homemade meatloaf topped with house sauce.
- Chicken Fingers$12.99
Three fried chicken tenders on grilled Texas toast.
- Mac & Cheese Entree$11.99
- Hot Beef$13.99
Slow cooked roast beef on grilled Texas toast, topped with mashed potatoes and gravy.
- Hot Turkey$13.99
Slices of hand carved turkey on grilled Texas toast topped with mashed potatoes and gravy.
- Poutine$13.99
Brisket, cheese curds, french fries (or tots!) covered in brown gravy.
- 2 Pizza Puff + Side$9.99
The Original PIzza Puff! Italian sausage, mozzarella cheese, home-style pizza sauce in a tasty puff. Two Pizza puffs, 1 side.
- 1 Pizza Puff$6.00
el Bait Shop Favorites
- Fish Tacos$12.99
Two soft shell flour tortillas filled with sautéed tilapia filets. Topped with shredded cabbage, pineapple salsa, and cilantro cream sauce. Served with beans and Mexican rice.
- Market Street Tacos$12.99
Two corn tortillas with onion, cilantro and choice of meat. Garnished with lime wedge and radishes and served with black beans.
Kids Menu
Sides
- French Fries$2.99
- Tator Tots$2.99
- Baked Beans$2.99
- Cole Slaw$2.99Out of stock
- Corn$2.99
- Cottage Cheese$2.99
- Green Beans$2.99
- Mashed & Gravy$2.99
- Potato Salad$2.99
- Chili Cheese Fries$3.99
- Chili Cheese Tots$3.99
- Onion Rings Side$3.99
- Mac & Cheese Side$3.99
- Sweet Potato Tots$3.99Out of stock
- Broccoli$3.99
- Salad Side$3.99
- Black Beans$2.99
- Small SD Tortilla Chips$2.99
- Side Green Bean Casserole$4.99
Specials
DRINKS
TO GO Crowlers/Cans
- **ADD PICK UP TIME HERE!**
Please allow us at least 1 hour to prepare your order. Add note below in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS/REQUESTS indicating when you will pick up your order. Thank you!
- TOGO 3 Floyds Behemoth$10.50+
- TOGO 3 Floyds Cocomungo$10.50+
- TOGO 3 Floyds Gumballhead$6.00+
- TOGO 3 Floyds Zombie Dust$7.00+
- TOGO 3 Foyds Alpha Klaus$6.00+
- TOGO 4 Hands Absence Of Light$6.00+
- TOGO 4 Hands Chocolate Milk Stout$6.00+
- TOGO 4 Hands Lemon Gose$6.00+
- TOGO 4 Hands Pineapple Prussia$6.00+
- TOGO 515 Brewing DSM Pils$6.00+
- TOGO 515 Brewing Mexican Spring*$6.00+
- TOGO 515 Brewing OJ IPA$6.00+
- TOGO 515 Puppy Jake Peanut Butter Porter$7.00+
- TOGO Ace Mango Cider$7.00+
- TOGO Ace Pink Guava*$6.50+
- TOGO Adventurous Black In '23$9.00+
- TOGO Adventurous Holiday Adventure$9.00+
- TOGO Alluvial Just Juice It$7.00+
- TOGO Alluvial Pervading Existence$7.00+
- TOGO Avery Ellie's Brown Ale$6.50+
- TOGO Avery The Maharaja$9.00+
- TOGO Avery White Rascal$6.50+
- TOGO B. Nektar Sunrise Bay*$7.00
- TOGO Backpocket Cocoa Stout$8.00+
- TOGO Backpocket Cookie Junkie Peanut Butter Cookie$8.00+
- TOGO Backpocket Winter Lager$6.00+
- TOGO Barn Town Brian's Great Grape Sour$8.50+Out of stock
- TOGO Barn Town Cherry Almond Cupcake GF Sour$8.50+Out of stock
- TOGO Barn Town Lit - Berry Christmas (Copy)$8.50+
- TOGO Barn Town Neon NE IPA*$6.00+
- TOGO Bell's Two Hearted Ale*$7.00+
- TOGO Bent River Jalapeno*$6.50+
- TOGO Bent River Pineapple Upside Down Cake$7.00+
- TOGO Big Grove Big Ed*$7.00+
- TOGO Big Grove Boomtown*$6.00+
- TOGO Big Grove Citrus Surfer$6.00+
- TOGO Big Grove Easy Eddy*$6.00+
- TOGO Big Grove Sherman Hill Champagne$6.00+
- TOGO Blackstack Routine$8.00+
- TOGO Blackstack Standing Ovation$5.00+
- TOGO Blackstack Streaming Services$9.00+
- TOGO Blackstack Strictly Business$9.50+
- TOGO Blake's American Apple$6.00+
- TOGO Blake's Hard Cider Triple Jam*$6.00+
- TOGO Blake's Peach Party$6.00+
- TOGO Boulevard Berry Noir *$7.00+
- TOGO Boulevard Churro Grande$7.00+
- TOGO Boulevard Cranberry Tank 7$7.00+
- TOGO Boulevard Quirk: Cranberry Apple Cinnamon$6.00+
- TOGO Confluence Coffee + Cream Milk Stout$7.00+
- TOGO Confluence Ferryman's Chocolate Orange$7.00+
- TOGO Confluence Older Dirtier Kent's Barleywine\$7.00+
- TOGO Deal's Blackberry Cider*$6.00+
- TOGO Deal's Orchard Cider*$6.00+
- TOGO Deal's Orchard Peach Cider*$6.00+
- TOGO Dimensional Jumbled Up$7.00+
- TOGO Evil Twin Evil Water Lavender Yuzuade$7.00+
- TOGO Exile A Christmas Beer$6.00+
- TOGO Exile GG$6.00+
- TOGO Exile Ruthie*$6.00+
- TOGO Exile Swarm$6.00+
- TOGO Firestone Walker Parabola 2019$10.00+
- TOGO Firestone Walker Sucaba 2014$10.00+
- TOGO Franklin Street Drugstore Cowboy*$7.00+
- TOGO Gezellig Big Coconut$8.50+
- TOGO Gezellig Homeboy Brown$6.00+
- TOGO Gezellig Newtonian Haze$4.25+
- TOGO Gezellig Pineapple Sunrise$8.50+
- TOGO Goose Island BCBS 2023$10.50+
- TOGO Great Divide BA Yeti$9.00+
- TOGO Great Divide Hibernation$6.00+
- TOGO Great Divide Strawberry Rhubarb$8.00+
- TOGO Iowa Brewing Feelin' Peachy$8.50+
- TOGO J. Wakefield One Does Not Simply...$10.00+
- TOGO J. Wakefield Rizzo's Got Rizz$10.00+
- TOGO Jacked Cider Blueberry$9.50+
- TOGO Jacked Cider Pomegranate$9.50+
- TOGO Jacked Wild + Free$9.50+
- TOGO Jackson St Coffee Bikes + Beers$6.00+
- TOGO Jefferson County Cranberry Orange$6.50+
- TOGO Jefferson County P.O.G.$7.00+
- TOGO Jefferson County Peach Tea$6.00+
- TOGO Keg Creek Breakdown Brown*$6.00+
- TOGO Keg Creek Peaches + Cream$6.00+
- TOGO Keg Creek What The Fluff Thicc Boi$9.00+
- TOGO Keg Creek Winter Break$7.00+
- TOGO Kinship Windy Wheat$3.00+
- TOGO Lake Time Great Pumpkin Ale$7.00+Out of stock
- TOGO Lake Time Peanut Butter Porter*$6.50+
- TOGO Lion Bridge Compensation*$6.00+
- TOGO Lion Bridge The Spice Must Flow$7.00+
- TOGO Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat$6.00+
- TOGO Lua Covet$16.00+
- TOGO Lua Crow Wing$6.00+
- TOGO Lua Dancer$7.00+
- TOGO Lua Frail$6.00+
- TOGO Lua Say Yes$8.50+
- TOGO Marto Good Notes$7.00+
- TOGO Mikerphone Misty Mountain Hop$9.00+
- TOGO Millstream Cream Soda*$4.00+
- TOGO Millstream Rootbeer*$4.00+
- TOGO Millstream Schild Brau*$6.00+
- TOGO Moonlight Mischief$17.00
- TOGO Moonlight Myth + Magic$13.00+Out of stock
- TOGO New Holland Dragon's Milk*$8.00+
- TOGO New Holland Dragons Milk: Vanilla Chai *$8.50+
- TOGO Odell 90 Shilling*$6.00+
- TOGO Odell Big Sippin'$3.50+
- TOGO Odell Lagerado$6.00+
- TOGO Parish Envie$9.00+
- TOGO Parish Rêve Coffee Stout$9.00+
- TOGO Peace Tree 99 Pils$6.00+
- TOGO Peace Tree Saving 2nd Base$8.50+
- TOGO Phase 3 Pressed: Chocolate$9.00+
- TOGO Potosi Good Old Potosi*$6.00+
- TOGO Prairie Blueberry Boyfriend$8.00+
- TOGO Prairie Lemon Slice$8.00+
- TOGO Prairie Pecans In Paradise$13.00+
- TOGO Prairie Tiny Esses$8.00+
- TOGO Pulpit Rock Power of Suggestion$7.00+
- TOGO Pulpit Rock Saftig$7.00+
- TOGO Revolution Anti Hero$7.00+
- TOGO Revolution Straight Jacket 2019$9.00+Out of stock
- TOGO Rogue Dead Guy Ale*$7.00+
- TOGO Rogue Hazelnut Brown Nectar*$7.00+
- TOGO Schell Firebrick*$6.00+
- TOGO Schramm The Statement$18.00
- TOGO Singlespeed Currant Events$7.00+
- TOGO Singlespeed Galaxy Wide Haze$7.00+
- TOGO Singlespeed Prowl$7.00+
- TOGO Singlespeed Tricycle Cream Ale*$7.00+
- TOGO Singlespeed Whirled Wide Haze*$6.00+
- TOGO Sudwerk Hefeweizen$6.50+
- TOGO Sudwerk The People's Pilsner$6.00+
- TOGO Surly Axe Man*$7.00+
- TOGO Surly Darkness 2022$8.00+
- TOGO Surly Seventeen$7.00+
- TOGO Toppling Goliath Berry Patch Fandango$11.00+
- TOGO Toppling Goliath Peacharine DH Pseudo Sue$9.00+
- TOGO Toppling Goliath TG Pils$6.00+
- TOGO Untitled Art Chocolate PB Cookie Stout$7.00+
- TOGO Untitled Art Electro Berry$8.00+
- TOGO Untitled Art Guava Kiwi Berry GF Sour$8.00+
- TOGO Untitled Art Seltzer: Blackberry Agave*$8.00+
- TOGO Untitled Art Seltzer: Blood Orange Pomegranate$8.00+
- TOGO Vander Ghinst Cuveé Des Jacobins Rouge$10.00+
- TOGO Wake Strawberry Sleazecake$7.50+
- TOGO Weldwerks Hop Creature$9.50+
- TOGO Weldwerks Juicy Bits$7.00+
- TOGO Weldwerks Piranha Pool$8.00+
- TOGO Weldwerks Transmountain Diversion$4.75+
- TOGO Wild Culture Cinnamon Plum$9.00+
- TOGO Wilson's Cherry Crush*$6.00+
- TOGO Wilson's Spiced Up$6.00+
- TOGO Wyders Reposado*$7.00+
TO GO Craft Bottles/Cans
- _ 3 Fonteinen Cuvee Armand & Gaston Blend no. 81 17/18 (TOGO)$24.00
- _ 3 Fonteinen Oude Geuze 17/18 (TOGO)$19.00
- _ 4 Hands Sparkler Seltzer (TOGO)$6.00
- _ 450 North Slushy XL Breaking daB (TOGO) (Copy)$9.00
- _ Adventurous BA Wordy But Unclear (TOGO)$25.00
- _ Adventurous Pretty Persuasion (CAN)$8.00
- _ Aslin Corvette Steve (TOGO)$8.00
- _ B. Nektar Zombies Take Manhattan (TOGO)$22.00
- _ Backpocket DSM River Run (TOGO)$6.00
- _ Balckstack Straight From The Can (TOGO)$8.00
- _ Blackstack Bottomless Mimosa Sour (TOGO)$8.00
- _ Blackstack Read The Room (TOGO)$9.00
- _ Carbliss Lemon (TOGO)$6.00
- _ Confluence Light + Squeezey (TOGO)$6.00
- _ Crooked Stave Sunnyside of Bruxelles (TOGO)$12.00
- _ Dimensional Apricity (TOGO)$8.00
- _ Dimensional Breakdance Fight (TOGO)$8.00
- _ Dimensional Froot Cup: Spookie Dookie (TOGO)$9.00
- _ Dimensional Loosey Goosey (TOGO)$8.00
- _ Dimensional Midwest Morning (TOGO)$8.00
- _ Drekker Belly Full of Bones (TOGO)$8.00
- _ Drekker Slang Du Jour: Apricot Shortbread (TOGO$8.00
- _ Equilibrium Peanut Cloud (TOGO)$25.00
- _ Equilibrium Rho: Kinetic Energy (TOGO)$25.00
- _ Evil Twin Aun Mas Todo Jesus (TOGO)$18.00
- _ Evil Twin Brandy BA Aun Mas Jesus (TOGO)$22.00
- _ Evil Twin What Even Is Black Barleywine? (TOGO )$10.00
- _ Exile Lemon Trail (TOGO)$6.00
- _ Goose Island Halia (TOGO)$25.00
- _ Great Notion Blueberry Muffin (TOGO) (Copy)$9.00
- _ Great Notion Easy Like Sunday Morning (TOGO)$8.00
- _ Imprint Schmoozee Raspberry Blackberry (TOGO)$9.00
- _ J. Wakefield Cooler Than A Taun Taun's Toenails (TOGO)$8.00
- _ Lil Beaver Pineappulous (TOGO)$8.00
- _ Mason Ale Works Six AM Karoke (TOGO)$8.00
- _ Modern Times Glimmer Void (TOGO)$18.00
- _ Moonlight Heather (BTL)$120.00
- _ Nomadic Hemp Hoplife (TOGO)$6.00
- _ Nomadic N/A Double Hopped CItra (TOGO)$6.00
- _ Nomadic N/A Dragon Fruit Hibiscus (TOGO)$6.00
- _ Nomadic N/A Hoplife (TOGO)$6.00
- _ Omnipollo Bianca Apricot Vanilla Almond Lassi Gose (TOGO)$19.00
- _ Omnipollo Bianca Blackberry Maple Pancake (TOGO)$19.00
- _ Omnipollo Bianca Cherry Maple Pancake Lassi Gose (TOGO)$19.00
- _ Omnipollo Bianca Double Peanut Butter Jelly Lassi Gose (TOGO)$19.00
- _ Omnipollo Bianca Guava Lychee Passionfruit Lassi Gose (TOGO)$19.00
- _ Omnipollo Cherry Maple Pancake Lassi Gose (TOGO)$18.00
- _ Omnipollo/Evil Twin Even More Bianca Raspberry Maple Pancake Royal Treatment (TOGO)$19.00
- _ Public Acces Entranced (CAN) (TOGO)$9.00
- _ Pulpit Rock Blustery (TOGO)$12.00
- _ Pulpit Rock Catching A Buzz (TOGO)$8.00
- _ Pulpit Rock Graciously (TOGO)$12.00
- _ Pulpit Rock Island Life (TOGO)$12.00
- _ Scratch Wild Cherry Biere de Garde$27.00
- _ Short Throw Lemme Get Back To You Soon (TOGO)$9.00
- _ Southern Grist Breakfast Bowl Goji Getaway (TOGO) (Copy)$9.00
- _ Stillwater Big Bunny Is Everything (TOGO)$6.00
- _ Stillwater Hot Pink (TOGO)$7.00
- _ Superstition BeeLini (TOGO)$10.00
- _ Superstition BeeMosa (TOGO)$10.00
- _ Superstition Cannonball Sam's Pecan Pie (TOGO)$50.00
- _ Superstition Crystal Sail (TOGO)$10.00
- _ Superstition Fair Time Fountain Float (TOGO)$35.00
- _ Superstition Velocity Raptor (TOGO)$35.00
- _ The Veil Sunshine Sorbet Tastee (TOGO)$9.00
- _ Tox Brewing Ink - Dark Stuff (TOGO)$8.00
- _ Untitled Art Barrel-Aged American Imperial Stout (TOGO)$36.00
- _ Untitled Art Non-Alch Orange Peel Wit (TOGO)$6.00
- _ Untitled Art Non-Alcoholic Italian Pilsner (TOGO)$6.00
- _ Untitled Art Non-Alcoholic S'mores Dark Brew (TOGO)$6.00
- _ Untitled Art Non-Alcoholic West Coast IPA (TOGO)$6.00
- _ Untitled Art Seltzer: Pineapple Mango (TOGO)$8.00
- _ Untitled Art Selzer: Navel Orange Yuzu (TOGO)$8.00
- _ Untitled Art: Seltzer Prickly Pear Guava (TOGO)$8.00
- _ Urban Artifact Astronaut Food - Blueberry (TOGO)$12.00
- _ Urban Artifact Astronaut Food - Peach (TOGO)$12.00