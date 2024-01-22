High Tower Cafe #2 Sugarland HT-2 Sugarland
Sandwiches-Signature - Lunch
- Make Meal!l$3.99
- Classic Italian$8.99
Ham, Salami, Provolone, Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Pepperoncini, Italian Oil & Vinegar, Ciabatta Roll
- Spicy Asian Tuna$9.49
Sriracha Albacore White Tuna Salad, Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Avocado, Wasabi Drizzle, Sourdough Bread. (spicy)
- French Dip$9.49
Roast Beef, Swiss, Fried Onions, Horseradish Dijon, Hoagie Roll, AuJus Sauce
- Chicken Greek$8.99
Chicken, Greek Vinaigrette, Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, Feta, Olive Spread, Ciabatta Roll.
- The Empire State$9.29
Roast beef, Turkey, Russian Dressing, Muenster, Lettuce, Roasted Red pepper, Marble Rye Bread.
- Chicken Caesar$8.99
Chicken, Garlic Aioli, Parmesan, Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Focaccia Bread
- Southwest Turkey$9.49
Turkey, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Black bean corn Relish, Cheddar, Avocado, Tomato, Sourdough Bread.
- New Yorker$9.49
Corn Beef, Pastrami, Swiss, Spicy Mustard, Coleslaw, Marble Rye Bread.
- Portabella Mushroom$9.29
Marinated Portobello Mushroom, Swiss, Avocado, Mixed Greens, Roasted Red Pepper, Hummus, Pesto, Focaccia bread.
- BLT-A$9.49
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Ailoi, Sourdough Bread
- Club Sandwich$9.29
Wraps - Lunch
- Make Meal!l$3.99
- Chicken Salad Club$9.69
All White Chicken, Bacon, Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Aioli
- Chicken Fajita Wrap$9.89
Fajita Chicken, Rice, Black Bean Corn Relish, Grilled Onions Bell Pepper, Avocado, Lettuce, Cheddar, Sour Cream, Salsa
- Greek Wrap$9.49
Chicken, Rice, Lettuce, Feta, Cucumber, Tomato, Greek Vinaigrette, Olive Spread
- Veggie Wrap$8.99
Marinated Mushroom, Spinach, Hummus, Feta, Roasted Red Pepper, Avocado, Rice, Grilled Onions, Pesto
- Bacon, Egg, Salad Wrap$8.99
Egg Salad, Bacon, Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato
- Baked Salmon Wrap$10.99
Baked Salmon, Raspberry Chipotle, Rice, Spinach, Black Bean Corn Relish.
Paninis - Lunch
- Make Meal!l$3.99
- Cubano$9.29
Ham, Turkey, Swiss, Sweet Pickle Relish, Chipotle Mayo, Hoagie Roll
- Reuben$9.49
Corn Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss, Russian Dressing, Marble Rye Bread
- Rachel$9.49
Turkey, Sauerkraut, Swiss, Russian Dressing, Marble Rye Bread
- Caprese Panini$8.99
Mozzarella Slices, Tomato, Spinach, Pesto, Focaccia Bread
- Three Cheese Panini$8.49
Melted Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Provolone, Tomato, Avocado, Horseradish Dijon, Sourdough Bread.
- Chicken Parm$8.99
Chicken, Tomato-Basil Marinara, Provolone, Mozzarella, Ciabatta Roll
- Muffuletta$10.99+
Salami, Turkey, Ham, Olive Spread, Provolone, Mozzarella, Muffaletta Bread
- The Big Tuna Melt$8.99
Albacore White Tuna Salad, Swiss, Roasted Red Pepper, Sourdough Bread
Buid Your Own Sandwich
Salads
- South by Southwest Caesar$10.99
Romaine, Black Bean Corn Relish, Parmesan, Tortilla Strips, Chipotle Caesar Dressing
- Club Salad$12.99
Romaine, Iceberg, Tomato, Avocado, Bacon, Roast Beef, Turkey, Ham, Swiss.
- Cobb Salad$12.99
Iceberg, Romaine, Egg, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Cheddar, Blue Cheese Crumbles.
- Chef's Salad$12.99
Romaine, Iceberg, Tomato, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Ham, turkey, Egg, Croutons.
- Greek Salad$10.99
Romaine, Red Onions, Feta, Pepperoncinis, Cucumbers, Capers, Kalamata Olives, Tomato, Greek Dressing.
- Fuji Licious$10.99
Mixed Greens, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Apples, Craisins, Candied Walnuts, Raspberry Vinaigrette.
- Caprese Salad$10.99
Mixed Greens, Mozzarella, Tomato, Croutons, Balsamic Vinaigrette.
- The Hightower House$9.99
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onions, Cucumber, Croutons, Balsamic Vinaigrette.
- BUILD YOUR SALAD$9.99
Choose up to 7 toppings
- Side Salad House$6.99
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onions, Cucumber, Croutons, Balsamic Vinaigrette.
- Scoop Salad$5.99+
Soups & Baked Potato
Grill
- Make Meal!l$3.99
- Burgers1$8.99+
Angus Beef, American Cheese, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion
- Philly Cheese$9.59
Seared Steak, Provolone, Onions & Bell Peppers, Hoagie Roll
- GYRO1$8.99
Beef and Lamb Strips, Tzatski, Tomato, Onions, Pita
- Homemade Fries1$3.49+
- Grill Chicken Sandwich1$9.49
Grilled Chicken Breast, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Wheat Bun
- Chicken Mush Swiss1$9.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Sauteed Mushroom, Swiss, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Wheat Bun
- Chicken Mush Pita$8.99
Chicken, Sauteed Mushroom & Onions, Provolone, Hoagie
- Tater Tots$3.49+
- Chicken Tenders$7.49+
All White Chicken Tenders, Honey Mustard or Ranch, Texas Toast
- Buffalo Chicken Po'Boy1$8.99
All White Chicken Tenders, Spicy Wing Sauce, Blue Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Hoagie Roll
- Side Sauces
- Sweet Potato Fries1$4.49+
Bowls*
- Make Meal!l$3.99
- Korean Bowl$12.49
Beef Sirloin, Rice, Sunny Side up Egg, Carrots, Green Onions, Sesame Seeds
- Teriyaki Bowl$11.99
Chicken, Rice, Baby Corn, Carrots, Green Onion, Teriyaki Sauce
- Greek Bowl$11.99
Lamb or Chicken, Rice, Romaine, Iceberg, Kalamata, Cucumber, Red Onions, Tzatziki, Pita Bread
- Falafel Bowl$11.99
Falafel, Rice, Spring Mix, Tomato, Red Onion, Hummus, Kalamata, Feta, Cucumber, Red wine Vinaigrette, Pita Bread
- Yellow Curry Chicken Bowl$11.99
Grilled Chicken, Rice, Curry Sauce, Peas, Carrots, Flat Bread
- Red Thai Chicken Bowl$11.99
Grill Chicken, Red Thai Coconut Curry, RIce
- Med Bowl$13.49
Grilled Shrimp, Quinoa, Spring Mix, Kalamata Olive, Tomato, Cucumber, Greek Dressing, Olive Oil.
- Thai Chili Bowl$12.99
Grilled Salmon, Quinoa, Avocado, Roasted Red Pepper Spring Mix, Green Onion, Thai Chili Glaze
- Tex-Mex Bowl$12.99
Fajita Chicken, Rice, Black Bean Corn Relish, Grilled Onions & Pepper, Avocado, Iceberg, Shred Cheddar, Sour Cream, Smokey Salsa
- Southwest Chicken Bowl$11.99
Grilled Chicken, Quinoa, Spring Mix, Parmesan, Black Bean Corn Relish, Tortilla strip, Chipotle Caesar Dressing.
- Build A Bowl$9.99