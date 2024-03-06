Hill City Cafe
Breakfast. Menu
Breakfast Combo's
- #1 The Classic$17.99
Choice sirloin steak with two eggs the way you like, hash browns and toast
- #2 Country Cooking$17.99
This is what makes us famous in hill city. We take a tenderized steak coat it in our special breading and grill it to a golden brown with sausage gravy. Served with two eggs, hash browns, and toast. This one will make you run for the hills
- # 3 Cowpoke$12.99
Two eggs, applewood bacon or sausage, hash browns, and toast
- # 4 The Wrangler$12.99
Two eggs, two pancakes, or two pieces of french toast, and your choice of applewood bacon or sausage
- #5 Cowboy Scrambler$12.99
Two scrambled eggs mixed with diced ham, hash browns and toast
- #6 The Country Side$13.99
Corned beef hash with two eggs and toast
- #7 Hill City Sandwich$11.99
Toasted English muffin, fried egg, sausage patty, cheese with hash browns
- #8 Fantastic French Toast$12.99
Three slices of french toast made with Texas toast dusted with powdered sugar and your choice of applewood bacon or sausage
- #9 Miss Piggy's Special$14.99
Juicy ham steak served with two eggs, hash browns, and toast
- #10 Breakfast Burrito$12.99
A very classic breakfast burrito loaded with scrambled eggs, sausage, onions, tomato, green peppers, salsa, shredded cheddar jack cheese, and hash browns
- #11 Cowboy Casserole$13.99
2 biscuits topped with hash browns, gravy, and 2 eggs on top
- #12 Hill City Hammy$11.99
Toasted sourdough with fried egg, ham, cheese and hash browns
Light Menu
Side Order Iteams
Breakfast Omelettes
- Build Your Own$10.99
Served with hash browns and toast. Imagine the perfect omelette made with what you want! Start with 3 eggs. Filled with shredded and topped with American cheese. Then add any additional ingredient!!!
- Public. Works olmt$17.99
Five eggs, diced ham, grilled onions, tomatoes, sliced mushrooms, applewood bacon, shredded cheddar, and shredded cheddar Jack cheese, topped with American cheese and served with hash browns and toast
- Wild Hog Olmt$17.99
Bacon lover's delight!! Five eggs, six thick slices of applewood bacon, topped with cheddar jack cheese, topped with American cheese, and served with hash browns and toast
Bis & Gravy Dishes
Kids Breakfast Menu
Breakfast Specials
Lunch Menu
Burgers
- Bacon Cheese Burger$15.99
Grilled fresh ground beef patty with crispy applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, and pickles on a grilled bun
- Bufflo. Burgers$18.99
Black hills buffalo burger on a grilled bun
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$15.99
Grilled fresh ground beef patty with sautéed mushrooms, melted swiss cheese, and pickles on a grilled bun
- Jalapeño Cheese Burger$15.99
Grilled fresh ground beef patty with melted pepper-jack cheese topped with grilled jalapeños and pickles on a grilled bun. The hills are alive with music
- Cheese Burger$14.99
Grilled fresh ground beef patty with sliced American cheese and pickled on a toasted bun
- Hill City Garden Burger$14.99
Made with a blend of seven different vegetables and savory seasonings for flavor and pickles on a grilled bun
- Bacon Hamburger$14.99
Grilled fresh ground beef patty with applewood smoked bacon and pickles on a grilled bun
- Hamburger$13.99
Grilled fresh ground beef patty with pickles on a grilled bun
Light Lunch
Specialty Sandwiches
Kids. Menu
Dinner Menu
Steaks and More
- Steak and Shrimp$19.99
Choice center cut 8 oz sirloin seasoned and grilled to perfection paired with grilled shrimp
- 12 Oz Rib Eye Steak$29.99
Juicy marbled ribeye steak grilled to perfection
- Chicken Fried Steak$19.99
This is what makes us famous in Hill City. We take a steak and tenderize it. Then coat it in our special breading and grill it to a golden brown. I sure hope you brought your appetite
- Chuck Wagon$15.99
A juicy 1/2 lb. ground beef steak party seasoned and grilled to your king
- Open-Faced Roast Beef Dinner$15.99
Seasoned and slow-roasted to make it tender and tasty
- New York Steak$24.99
Chicken. Pork
- 4 Piece Chicken Dinner$16.99
Breaded deep-fried chicken breast, thigh, leg, and wing
- Grilled Chicken, Bacon and Broccoli Pasta$17.99
Lemon herb marinated chicken breast with seasoned broccoli, Parmesan cheese, and applewood bacon served with spaghetti tossed in creamy lemon butter sauce
- Chicken Strip Dinner$16.99Out of stock
Crispy breaded chicken tenderloins
- Grilled Maple Glazed Pork Chop$18.99
A tender 10 oz maple glazed smoked pork chop drizzled with delectable maple butter sauce
Tatanka Bufflo Steak
- Hill City Buffalo Steak$28.99
This is a favorite of the black hills a conter cut sirloin seasoned and grilled to your liking. We recommend cooking it to medium rare because it's a very healthy and lean meat
- 1/2 Lb. Chopped Buffalo Steak$19.99
Grilled and seasoned to your liking we recommend cooking to medium
Seafood
- Walleye$22.99
This is a South Dakota favorite. A firm white fish that we season with a little salt and pepper and grilled to a golden brown
- Jumbo Shrimp$18.99
6 pieces. Delicious lightly breaded butterflied shrimp deep fried to a golden brown
- Shrimp Skewers$18.99
Lightly grilled shrimp showers seasoned with lemon herb seasoning,
- Grilled Tilapia and Shrimp$16.99
A garlic-seasoned fillet with grilled shrimp on a bed of herb rice drizzled with garlic butter and served with grilled asparagus
Kids Menu
Pasta
Kids Menu
Appetizers
- Frog Legs$14.99
Hand-dipped frog legs deep fried and served with your choice of sauce. They are hoppin' good!
- The Hill City Combo$20.99
Jalapeño poppers, mozzarella sticks, breaded mushrooms, boneless wings, onion rings, inferno wings, drummies, cheese nuggets, and corn nuggets
- Basket of Battered Onion Rings$7.99
- Battered Mozzarella Sticks$9.99
- 6 Chicken Drummies$9.99
- Breaded Mushrooms$9.99
- Boneless Chicken Wings$9.99
With your choice of sauce: buffalo, BBQ, teriyaki, hot mango marinara, or sweet red chili sauce
- Inferno Hot Wings$9.99
- Corn Nuggets$9.99
- Jalapeño Cream Cheese Poppers$9.99
- Steak Tips$14.99
With grilled onions and peppers
- Bull Fries$15.99
Battered rocky mountain oysters deep fried to a golden brown and served with a choice of dipping sauce
- Battered Cheese Nuggets$9.99
- Basket of Crispy Fries$4.99
- Quesadillas$12.99
- Soup$4.49
- Chili$4.49
Pizza
Desserts
Cinnamon Rolls
Liquor
Vodka
- WELL Vodka SGL$5.00
- Absolute SGL$7.00
- Titos SGL$6.00
- Ketel One SGL$8.00
- Huckleberry SGL$6.00
- Blue Raspberry SGL$6.00
- Sorrento Lemon SGL$6.00
- Uv Blue Vodka SGL$5.50
- UV Cherry SGL$5.50
- WELL Vodka DBL$10.00
- Absolute DBL$14.00
- Titos DBL$12.00
- Ketel One DBL$16.00
- Huckeberry DBL$12.00
- Blue Raspberry DBL$12.00
- Sorrento Lemon DBL$12.00
- Uv Blue Vodka DBL$5.50
- UV Cherry DBL$5.50
Gin
Whiskey
- WELL Whiskey$5.00
- Seagrams 7$6.00
- Seagrams VO$6.00
- Windsor$5.50
- Jack Daniels$7.00
- Jack Fire$7.00
- Jack Apple$7.00
- Jack Cider$7.00
- Jack Honey$7.00
- Crown Royal$8.00
- Crown Apple$8.00
- Crown Peach$8.00
- Crown Salted Carmel$8.00
- Crown Vanilla$8.00
- Yellowstone$9.00
- Jameson$9.00
- Jameson Orange$9.00
- Black Velvet$5.50
- Pendleton$8.00
- Wyoming Whiskey$8.00
- Makers Mark$9.00
- Southern Comfort$6.00
- Wild Turkey$5.50
- Old Smoky Peanut Butter$6.50
- WELL Whiskey DBL$10.00
- Seagrams 7 DBL$12.00
- Seagrams VO DBL$12.00
- Windsor DBL$10.00
- Jack Daniels DBL$14.00
- Jack Fire DBL$14.00
- Jack Apple DBL$14.00
- Jack Cider DBL$14.00
- Jack Honey DBL$14.00
- Crown Royal DBL$16.00
- Crown Apple DBL$16.00
- Crown Peach DBL$16.00
- Crown Salted Carmel DBL$16.00
- Crown Vanilla DBL$16.00
- Yellowstone DBL$18.00
- Jameson DBL$18.00
- Jameson Orange DBL$18.00
- Black Velvet DBL$11.00
- Pendleton DBL$16.00
- Wyoming Whiskey DBL$16.00
- Makers Mark DBL$18.00
- Southern Comfort DBL$12.00
- Wild Turkey$11.00
- Old Smoky Peanut Butter DBL$13.00
Tequila
Rum
Liqueurs
...Beer...
Draft Beer
- 11th Hour IPA$6.00Out of stock
- Ace Guava$6.00
- Ace Pineapple$6.00Out of stock
- Alaskan Amber$6.00Out of stock
- Angry Orchard$6.00
- Black Hills Gold Lager$6.00Out of stock
- Blood Orange$6.00Out of stock
- Blue Moon$6.00
- Boulvard$6.00Out of stock
- Bruce Banner IPA$6.00
- Bud Light$4.50Out of stock
- Buffalo Blonde$6.00Out of stock
- Bush Light$4.50
- Canon Cream Ale$6.00Out of stock
- Coors Light$4.50Out of stock
- Copper Midge$6.00Out of stock
- Dakota Common$6.00Out of stock
- Dakota Point Long Trek$6.00Out of stock
- Dakota Point Porter$6.00
- Fat Tire$6.00Out of stock
- Fernson IPA$6.00Out of stock
- Jeremiah Johnson$6.00Out of stock
- Kona$6.00
- Lions Paw Lager$6.00Out of stock
- Octoberfest$6.00Out of stock
- PBR$4.50
- Phat Fish Porter$6.00Out of stock
- Phat Fish Pronghorn Peach$6.00
- Red Buffalo$6.00Out of stock
- Remedy Amber$6.00
- Roughrider Razz$6.00Out of stock
- Saddle Bronc$6.00Out of stock
- Sawer Jigsaw$6.00Out of stock
- Sippin Tropical$6.00Out of stock
- Smoke Jumper Stout$6.00
- Stella$6.00Out of stock
- Strawberry Sky$6.00Out of stock
- Teremes$6.00
- Tropical Blonde$6.00
- Twisted Tea$6.00Out of stock
- Ultra$4.50
- Z Hefeweizen$6.00
- Z Kentucky Common$6.00
- Z Neipa$6.00
Bottle Beer
- Amberbock$6.00
- Angry Orchard$6.00
- Blue Moon$6.00
- Boulavard$6.00
- Bud Light$4.50
- Bud Light Lemonade$5.00
- Bud Light Lime$4.50
- Bud Light Orange$4.50
- Bud Light Seltzer$6.00
- Budweiser$4.50
- Bush Light$4.50
- Carbliss Black Razzberry$6.00
- Carbliss Cranberry$6.00
- Carbliss Lemon-Lime$6.00
- Carbliss Margarita$6.00
- Carbliss Pineapple$6.00
- Carbliss Watermelon$6.00
- Coors$4.50
- Coors Light$4.50
- Corona$6.00
- Dos Equis$6.00
- Fat Tire$6.00
- Guinness$6.00
- Heineken$6.00
- Highnoon Black Cherry$6.00
- Highnoon Grapefruit$6.00
- Highnoon Watermelon$6.00
- Jack Daniels Berry$6.00
- Jack Daniels Peach$6.00
- Jack Daniels Punch$6.00
- Jack Daniels Watermelon$6.00
- Leinenkugel Original$6.00
- Leinenkugel Summer Shandy$6.00
- MGD$4.50
- Mikes Lemonade$6.00
- Miller Highlife$4.50
- Modelo$6.00
- Nutrl Blackberry$6.00
- Nutrl Classic Lemonade$6.00
- Nutrl Peach$6.00
- Nutrl Pineapple$6.00
- Nutrl Strawberry Lemonade$6.00
- Pacifico$6.00
- Pbr$4.50
- Shinerbock$6.00
- Shocktop$6.00
- Sminoff ice Razzberry$6.00
- Sminoff ice Screwdriver$6.00
- Twited Tea$6.00
- Ultra$4.50
- Whiteclaw Blackberry$6.00
- Whiteclaw Mango$6.00
- Whiteclaw Pineapple$6.00
- Whiteclaw Strawberry$6.00