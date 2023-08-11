Hillcrest Restaurant & Taphouse 2709 Hillcrest Ave.
Popular Items
Creole Salmon Pasta
Salmon fillet rubbed in cajon season and grilled and placed on top of fettuccini alfredo with tomatoes served with some grilled asparagus and garlic toast
Honey-Garlic Porkchop
bone-in pork chop topped with a savory honey & garlic reduction [pictured with green beans add-on]
Spicy Shrimp Linguini
Sauteed shrimp with our creamy chipotle sauce with mushrooms served over linguine pasta with garlic bread.
Cocktails
Happy Hour
Lemon Drop
Peach Drop
Orange Drop Martini
Perfect Cosmo
Sunrise Cosmo
Salted Caramel Martini
Mojito
Perfect Peach Lemonade
Lynchburg Lemonade
Lynchburg Raspberry Lemonade
Cran Apple Mule
Taphouse Manhattan
Chambord Kamikaze Martini
Mai Tai
Pineapple Express
Tequila Sunrise
Cadillac Margarita
Hillcrest Margarita
Bramble
Daiquiri
Taphouse Tropical Daiquiri
Jamaican Mule
Taphouse Margaritas
Beverages
Beverages - New
Milkshakes
Smoothies
Coffee, Tea or Milks
Appetizers
Chips and In-house Salsa
Nachos
layered with cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives & jalapenos w/ ground beef or chicken +5.00
Chicken Tenders (5 pc) W/Fries App
Vegetable Samosas
with potatoes, peas, serrano chile, ginger & garlic; served with tamarind sauce
Vegetable Samosas 4pc
with potatoes, peas, serrano chile, ginger & garlic; served with tamarind sauce
(6pc) Vegetable Samosas
with potatoes, peas, serrano chile, ginger & garlic; served with tamarind sauce
Taphouse Twists
with garlic butter and choice of ranch or marinara -or- cinnamon sugar with caramel
Mozzarella Sticks (8pc)
Calamari
fried with onions & bell peppers; choice of cocktail sauce or chipotle ranch for dipping
Coconut Shrimp and Fries
Wings Bone-in (8pc)
choice of Buffalo, Sweet & Spicy, BBQ, Cajun, Lemon Pepper, Garlic Parmesan or Ghost Pepper
Wings Bone-in (20pc)
choice of Buffalo, Sweet & Spicy, BBQ, Cajun, Lemon Pepper, Garlic Parmesan or Ghost Pepper
Combo Platter
Hillcrest Sliders
four count mix & match: - Bacon Cheese - Jack'd Up - Mushroom Swiss - Hawaiian
Stromboli
baked with pepperoni, salami, sausage, marinara & mozzarella; brushed with garlic butter -- add jalapeno +2.00
(12pc) Party Vegetable Samosas
with potatoes, peas, serrano chile, ginger & garlic; served with tamarind sauce
Basket of Fries
Boneless Wings (10)
choice of Buffalo, Sweet & Spicy, BBQ, Cajun, Lemon Pepper, Garlic Parmesan or Ghost Pepper
Onion Rings 7-8
Salad/Soup
Salads & Soups
Soup of the Day
choice of cup or bowl
House Salad
tomatoes, cheddar, croutons & dressing
The Wedge Salad
Bleu crumbles, bacon, tomatoes, red onion and ranch dressing
Caesar Salad
romaine, parmesan & croutons
Cobb Salad
chicken, bleu crumbles, bacon, tomatoes, avocado & egg
Crispy Chicken Salad
chopped tenders, Crisp romaine, Red Onions, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, cheddar cheese & tortilla strips; tossed in honey mustard dressing
Santa Fe Chicken Salad
chopped tenders, bacon, tomatoes, egg, cheddar cheese & tortilla strips; tossed in honey mustard dressing
Steak Salad
bleu crumbles, tomatoes, cucumbers, almonds & onion strings
Add Soup
Add Salad
Add Caesar
Side Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Sandwiches
Fish Sandwich
Beer battered fish on a Brioche bun with tarter sauce, and coleslaw
BLTA
with choice of sourdough, white or wheat
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Hand breaded chicken fried golden topped with jack cheese, Applewood smoked bacon and avocado. Mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle and red onion.
Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Chicken with Buffalo sauce on a brioche bun with chipotle ranch, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles
Ranch Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Chicken with Ranch sauce on a brioche bun with mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles
Classic Clubhouse Sandwich
Triple decker sandwich with turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Rueben Sandwich
Grilled Sourdough with cheddar cheese and honey ham.
Philly Dip
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow Roasted Pork, cooked with our Signature Jack Daniels Bbq sauce. Topped with our homemade slaw and pickles.
Turkey Bacon Club
Dutch Crunch roll with grilled turkey and melted Pepper Jack Cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Ham and Cheese
Grilled Sourdough with cheddar cheese and honey ham.
French Dip
with provolone & au jus w/ mushrooms, onions, peppers +3.00
Grilled Veggie Sandwich
On Dutch Crunch Roll with mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, spinach and provolone
Chicken Avocado Club
Dutch Crunch roll with grilled turkey and melted Pepper Jack Cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Fish Tacos with Chips
Wraps
Turkey Bacon Wrap
Spinach tortilla filled with turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato, lettuce and ranch dressing.
BBQ Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken smothered ing our Jack Daniels BBQ sauce with lettuce, tomatoes and Jack cheese.
Southwest Steak Wrap
Tender pieces of steak, tomatoes, lettuce, pepper jack cheese and chipotle ranch
Veggie Wrap
Lite and easy. Cucumber, tomatoes, onion, avocado sauce, and bell peppers.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken strips tossed in our signature buffalo sauce, with lettuce, tomato, green onions and ranch dressing
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, parmesan and Caesar dressing.
Santa Fe Chicken Wrap
Seasoned chicken with roasted corn, tomatoes, red peppers, romaine lettuce, black beans, cheddar cheese, and our chipotle ranch
Burgers
Cheeseburger
Harris Ranch Burger with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, Taphouse red relish & cheddar. Comes with seasoned fries.
Bacon Cheeseburger
mayo, lettuce, tomato, cheddar & bacon
Jack'd Up Burger
Harris Ranch beef, taphouse burger sauce, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, jack cheese, bacon, onion ring & BBQ sauce
Mushroom Burger
Harris Ranch beef, Taphouse Burger Sauce, mayo, lettuce, tomato, mushrooms & swiss
Black Bleu Burger
mayo, lettuce, tomato, peppered patty & melted bleu cheese, grilled onion and bacon
Hawaiian Burger
Touch of the Southwest, cajon seasoned beef with pepperjack cheese, chipotle ranch sauce, lettuce, tomato and red onion.
Taphouse Burger
Jalapeno Burger
Lets spice it up. Pepperjack cheese, chipotle ranch sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion and grilled jalapenos.
California Hamburger
Grilled Harris Ranch burger topped with jack cheese, bacon and avocado spread, Taphouse Burger Sauce, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle and red onion.
Veggie Burger
Perfectly cooked Beyond Burger with sauteed bell peppers, red onion, mushrooms, spinach and tomatoes on dutch crunch bread.
Pizzas
Build-Your-Own
Cheese Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
red sauce & pepperoni
Combo Pizza
red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, artichoke heart, onions & olives
Garlic Chicken Pizza
ranch, chicken, mushrooms, roasted garlic, tomatoes and green onions
Hawaiian Pizza
Our Signature Pizza Red sauce, mozzarella, ham, pineapple and tomatoes.
All-Meat Pizza
red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, salami, ham & bacon
Veggie Pizza
red sauce, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, olives & green peppers
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Our homemade pizza dough topped with our signature Jack Daniels Bbq, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, red onions, cilantro and buffalo sauce.
Italian Garlic Pizza
ranch, chicken, mushrooms, roasted garlic & tomatoes
Extreme Pepperoni Pizza
red sauce & pepperoni
Pastas
Spaghetti Marinara (Vegan)
with marinara add 1-4 meatballs +2.00 ea [pictured with and without meatball add-on]
Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce
add 1-4 meatballs +2.00 ea
Chicken Fettuccini
in a creamy garlic alfredo
Creole Salmon Pasta
Salmon fillet rubbed in cajon season and grilled and placed on top of fettuccini alfredo with tomatoes served with some grilled asparagus and garlic toast
Spicy Chicken Tortellini
Grilled Chicken breast over tortellini noodles tossed in a light chipotle cream sauce. Topped with roasted red peppers, parmesan and comes with garlic bread
Chicken Parmesan
in a creamy garlic alfredo
Spicy Shrimp Linguini
Sauteed shrimp with our creamy chipotle sauce with mushrooms served over linguine pasta with garlic bread.
Spicy Chicken Linguini
Sauteed chicken with our creamy chipotle sauce with mushrooms served over linguine pasta with garlic bread.
Chicken Carbonara
sauteed with diced tomatoes, bacon & peas
Spicy Chicken Fettuccini
Grilled Chicken breast over Fettuccini noodles tossed in a light chipotle cream sauce. Topped with roasted red peppers, parmesan and comes with garlic bread
Entrees
Top Sirloin
Top Sirloin + Shrimp
Ribeye
marbled 12oz cut, prepared to your liking [pictured with green beans add-on & mushroom topper]
Ribeye + Shrimp
marbled 12oz cut with sauteed shrimp & cocktail sauce [pictured with mushroom & onion topper]
Meatloaf
smothered in gravy
Fish N Chips
made fresh to order; beer-battered Atlantic cod served with tartar sauce & malt vinegar
Prawns N Chips
beer-battered prawns made fresh to order; served with tartar & cocktail sauce
Chicken Marsala
in a creamy garlic marsala wine sauce; sauteed with mushrooms & onions [pictured with green beans & bacon add-on]
Salmon
topped with lemon-chive butter
Honey-Garlic Porkchop
bone-in pork chop topped with a savory honey & garlic reduction [pictured with green beans add-on]
Dinner Chicken Tenders (5 pc) W/Fries
Chicken Curry
Slow cooked chicken simmered in tomato sauce with fresh garlic, ginger, cilantro and garam masala spice blend. Served with Indian style rice
Butter Chicken
creamy, slow-cooked Indian dish with rice
Baby Back Ribs - Half
pork ribs slow-roasted then brushed with our homemade BBQ
Baby Back Ribs - Full
pork ribs slow-roasted then brushed with our homemade BBQ
Grilled Chicken
Prime Rib
Chicken Fried Steak Dinner
smothered in country gravy; served with hash browns & eggs
Sides
Sides
Side Fruit
Side Fries
Side Garlic Fries
Side Rice
Side Broccoli
Side Mash
Side Coleslaw
Side Loaded Mash
Side Green Beans
Side Green Beans W/ Bacon
Side Garlic Toast
Side Naan
Side Garlic Naan
Side Bread
Extra Pepperoni
Side Avocado
Side Caramel
Side Ancho
Extra Cheese
Side Sour Cream
Side Salsa
Side Nacho Cheese
Side Dressings
Side Meats
Side Sauces
Desserts
Limoncello Cake
Limoncello Cake w/ Ice-cream
Cheesecake
Cheesecake w/ Ice-cream
Molten Lava Cake w/ Ice cream
Carrot Cake
Carrot Cake with ice cream
Lemon Leche Cake
Lemon Leche Cake w/ Ice cream
+ Ice Cream
+ Drizzle
Ice Cream Sunday Single
Ice Cream Sunday Double
Ice Cream Sunday Deluxe (3)
Slice Pie
Pie Whole
Tiramisu Cup
Choc Mousse
Breakfast
Bacon & Eggs
hash browns & choice of sourdough, white or wheat
Sausage & Eggs
hash browns & choice of sourdough, white or wheat
Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs
smothered in country gravy; served with hash browns & eggs
Ribeye & Eggs
2 Eggs no Meat
French Toast w/ Bacon (2)
Breakfast Burrito
with eggs, potatoes, onions, peppers, cheddar & choice of bacon or sausage
Eggs Benedict
Cheese Omelette
Ham Omelet
California Omelet
Denver Omelet
All-Meat Omelet
Southern Scramble
Veggie Omelette
Hillcrest Scramble
Pancakes and Bacon
Biscuits & Gravy w/ Bacon(2)
Side Pancakes x2
Side Pancakes x1
Side Bacon x1
Side Bacon x2
Side Egg x1
Side Eggs x2
Side Sausage x1
Side Sausage x2
Add M-O-P
Side Potatos
Catering (3PD)
Catering Appetizers
Family Pack Sliders 12 Each
Choice up to four types of our Signature Sliders. We use Harris Ranch Beef.
Family Pack Wings 20 piece
Our slow cooked wings, flash fried and tossed in choice of up to two types sauce.
Family Pack Vegetable Samosa 12 each
Our traditional Indian Vegetable samosas. Made with potato, peas, fresh ginger, garlic, onion, serrano chili and Garam Masala. Served with tamarind dipping sauce.
Party Platter Triple Play
Choice of any three of our Signature Appetizers.
Family Pack Taphouse Garlic Twists 24 pieces
24 of our Signature Twist's. Choice of Garlic or Cinnamon.
Catering Pasta Packages
Party Chicken Alfredo 4-6 people
Grilled Chicken over creamy garlic alfredo fettuccini.
Party Fettuccini Alfredo 4-6 people
Creamy garlic alfredo fettuccini.
Party Shrimp Alfredo 4-6 people
Grilled Shrimp over creamy garlic alfredo fettuccini.
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce 4-6 people
Our Signature Marinara sauce with ground beef and spicy sausage mixed in.
Spaghetti Marinara (Vegan) 4-6 people
Our Signature Marinara sauce over spaghetti.
Catering Burger Packages
Family Burger Meal 4 each
Our Family Burge Meal has burgers, cheese and bun individually wrapped. Shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, mayo and ketchup on the side. Comes with fries and salad.
Family Burger Meal 6 each
Our Family Burger Meal has burgers, cheese and bun individually wrapped. Shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, mayo and ketchup on the side. Comes with fries and salad.
Family Burger/Chicken Meal 6 each
Our Family Burger Meal has 3 burgers, and 3 chicken breasts with cheese and bun individually wrapped. Shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, mayo and ketchup on the side. Comes with fries and salad.
Family Burger Meal 8 each
Our Family Burger Meal has burgers, cheese and bun individually wrapped. Shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, mayo and ketchup on the side. Comes with fries and salad.
Family Burger/Chicken Meal 8 each
Our Family Burger Meal has 4 burgers and 4 chicken breasts, cheese and bun individually wrapped. Shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, mayo and ketchup on the side. Comes with fries and salad.
Catering Pizza Deals
Party Pizza Meal 4-6 ppl
Choice of any two of our Classic Taphouse pizzas, comes with choice of salad and 6 of our signature Garlic Twist's and ^ Cinnamon Twist's
Party Pizza Meal 8-10 ppl
Choice of any Four of our Classic Taphouse pizzas, comes with choice of salad and 12 of our signature Garlic Twist's and ^ Cinnamon Twist's
Party Pizza Meal 12-16 ppl
Choice of any Six of our Classic Taphouse pizzas, comes with choice of salad and 18 of our signature Garlic Twist's and ^ Cinnamon Twist's
Catering Indian Dishes
Party Butter Chicken 4-6 ppl
Our classic Indian dish with slow cooked chicken simmered in an aromatic creamy tomato sauce served with rice and 6 pieces Naan
Party Chicken Curry 4-6 ppl
Slow cooked chicken simmered in tomato sauce with fresh garlic, ginger, cilantro and garam masala spice blend. Served with Indian style rice and 6 Naan
Party Butter Chicken 8-10 ppl
Our classic Indian dish with slow cooked chicken simmered in an aromatic creamy tomato sauce served with rice and 12 pieces Naan
Party Chicken Curry 8-10 ppl
Slow cooked chicken simmered in tomato sauce with fresh garlic, ginger, cilantro and garam masala spice blend. Served with Indian style rice and 12 Naan