Get 10% off total order first time you order curbside pickup.
Curbside
Copied!
Get 10% off total order first time you order curbside pickup.
Curbside
Copied!

Popular Items

Creole Salmon Pasta

$22.99

Salmon fillet rubbed in cajon season and grilled and placed on top of fettuccini alfredo with tomatoes served with some grilled asparagus and garlic toast

Honey-Garlic Porkchop

Honey-Garlic Porkchop

$21.99

bone-in pork chop topped with a savory honey & garlic reduction [pictured with green beans add-on]

Spicy Shrimp Linguini

Spicy Shrimp Linguini

$21.99

Sauteed shrimp with our creamy chipotle sauce with mushrooms served over linguine pasta with garlic bread.

Cocktails

Happy Hour

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Peach Drop

$11.00

Orange Drop Martini

$11.00

Perfect Cosmo

$11.00

Sunrise Cosmo

$11.00

Salted Caramel Martini

$11.00

Mojito

$11.00

Perfect Peach Lemonade

$11.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$10.00

Lynchburg Raspberry Lemonade

$10.00

Cran Apple Mule

$10.00

Taphouse Manhattan

$11.00

Chambord Kamikaze Martini

$12.00

Mai Tai

$11.00

Pineapple Express

$11.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Cadillac Margarita

$12.00

Hillcrest Margarita

$12.00

Bramble

$11.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Taphouse Tropical Daiquiri

$12.00

Jamaican Mule

$11.00

Taphouse Margaritas

Presidente Margarita

$12.00

Cuervo Blue Margarita

$12.00

Patron Blackberry Margarita

$17.00

Tropical Sunrise Margarita

$13.00

Patron Margarita

$16.00

Jackberry Margarita

$15.00

Cadillac Margarita

$12.00

Beverages

Beverages - New

Pepsi

$3.99

Diet Pepsi

$3.99

Pepsi Zero

$3.99

Starry

$3.99

Dr Pepper

$3.99

Iced Tea

$3.99

Rasp Iced Tea

$3.99

Lemonade

$3.99

Arnold Palmr

$4.59

Roy Rogers

$4.59

Shirley Temple

$4.59

Red Bull

$5.99

Ginger Ale

$3.99

Club Soda

$4.00

Pitcher Soft Drink

$12.99

Milkshakes

Vanilla Shake

$5.99

Chocolate Shake

$5.99

Strawberry Shake

$5.99

Banana Shake

$5.99

Chocolate Oreo Shake

$6.49

Chocolate Chip Cookie Shake

$6.49

Smoothies

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.99

Mango Smoothie

$5.99

Banana Smoothie

$5.99

Banana Strawberry Smoothie

$5.99

Juices

Apple Juice

$4.29

Pineapple Juice

$4.29

Cranberry Juice

$4.29

Orange Juice

$4.29

Coffee, Tea or Milks

Coffee

$3.29

Decaf

$3.29

Hot Tea

$3.29

Milk

$3.49

Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Appetizers

Chips and In-house Salsa

$6.99
Nachos

Nachos

$12.99

layered with cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives & jalapenos w/ ground beef or chicken +5.00

Chicken Tenders (5 pc) W/Fries App

$14.99
Vegetable Samosas

Vegetable Samosas

$8.99

with potatoes, peas, serrano chile, ginger & garlic; served with tamarind sauce

Vegetable Samosas 4pc

Vegetable Samosas 4pc

$13.99

with potatoes, peas, serrano chile, ginger & garlic; served with tamarind sauce

(6pc) Vegetable Samosas

(6pc) Vegetable Samosas

$18.99

with potatoes, peas, serrano chile, ginger & garlic; served with tamarind sauce

Taphouse Twists

Taphouse Twists

$8.99+

with garlic butter and choice of ranch or marinara -or- cinnamon sugar with caramel

Mozzarella Sticks (8pc)

$10.99
Calamari

Calamari

$15.99

fried with onions & bell peppers; choice of cocktail sauce or chipotle ranch for dipping

Coconut Shrimp and Fries

$15.99
Wings Bone-in (8pc)

Wings Bone-in (8pc)

$14.99

choice of Buffalo, Sweet & Spicy, BBQ, Cajun, Lemon Pepper, Garlic Parmesan or Ghost Pepper

Wings Bone-in (20pc)

Wings Bone-in (20pc)

$29.99

choice of Buffalo, Sweet & Spicy, BBQ, Cajun, Lemon Pepper, Garlic Parmesan or Ghost Pepper

Combo Platter

$17.99
Hillcrest Sliders

Hillcrest Sliders

$17.99

four count mix & match: - Bacon Cheese - Jack'd Up - Mushroom Swiss - Hawaiian

Stromboli

Stromboli

$18.99

baked with pepperoni, salami, sausage, marinara & mozzarella; brushed with garlic butter -- add jalapeno +2.00

(12pc) Party Vegetable Samosas

(12pc) Party Vegetable Samosas

$36.99

with potatoes, peas, serrano chile, ginger & garlic; served with tamarind sauce

Basket of Fries

$6.99

Boneless Wings (10)

$16.99

choice of Buffalo, Sweet & Spicy, BBQ, Cajun, Lemon Pepper, Garlic Parmesan or Ghost Pepper

Onion Rings 7-8

$11.99

Indian Dishes

Indian

Chaat Papri

$9.99

Samosa Chaat

$12.99

Pani Puri

$12.99

Chole Puri

$12.99Out of stock

Potato Parathas

$12.99

Salad/Soup

Salads & Soups

Soup of the Day

$6.99+

choice of cup or bowl

House Salad

$8.99

tomatoes, cheddar, croutons & dressing

The Wedge Salad

The Wedge Salad

$14.99

Bleu crumbles, bacon, tomatoes, red onion and ranch dressing

Caesar Salad

$9.99

romaine, parmesan & croutons

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$17.99

chicken, bleu crumbles, bacon, tomatoes, avocado & egg

Crispy Chicken Salad

$17.99

chopped tenders, Crisp romaine, Red Onions, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, cheddar cheese & tortilla strips; tossed in honey mustard dressing

Santa Fe Chicken Salad

$16.99

chopped tenders, bacon, tomatoes, egg, cheddar cheese & tortilla strips; tossed in honey mustard dressing

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$19.99

bleu crumbles, tomatoes, cucumbers, almonds & onion strings

Add Soup

$3.00

Add Salad

$3.00

Add Caesar

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.99

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Kids Pizza

$7.99

Kids Pasta

$5.99

Kids Pancake (1) & Bacon(2)

$7.99

Kids Mac n Cheese

$7.99

Kids Quesadilla

$7.99

Kids French Toast w/ Bacon

$7.99

Kids Milkshakes

$2.99

Kids Ice Cream

$1.99

Sandwiches

Fish Sandwich

$16.99

Beer battered fish on a Brioche bun with tarter sauce, and coleslaw

BLTA

$15.99

with choice of sourdough, white or wheat

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.99

Hand breaded chicken fried golden topped with jack cheese, Applewood smoked bacon and avocado. Mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle and red onion.

Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$17.99

Crispy Chicken with Buffalo sauce on a brioche bun with chipotle ranch, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles

Ranch Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$17.99

Crispy Chicken with Ranch sauce on a brioche bun with mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles

Classic Clubhouse Sandwich

$17.99

Triple decker sandwich with turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Rueben Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled Sourdough with cheddar cheese and honey ham.

Philly Dip

$17.99
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.99

Slow Roasted Pork, cooked with our Signature Jack Daniels Bbq sauce. Topped with our homemade slaw and pickles.

Turkey Bacon Club

$16.99

Dutch Crunch roll with grilled turkey and melted Pepper Jack Cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Ham and Cheese

$15.99

Grilled Sourdough with cheddar cheese and honey ham.

French Dip

French Dip

$15.99

with provolone & au jus w/ mushrooms, onions, peppers +3.00

Grilled Veggie Sandwich

$16.99

On Dutch Crunch Roll with mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, spinach and provolone

Chicken Avocado Club

$16.99

Dutch Crunch roll with grilled turkey and melted Pepper Jack Cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Fish Tacos with Chips

$15.00

Wraps

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$16.99

Spinach tortilla filled with turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato, lettuce and ranch dressing.

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$16.99

Grilled chicken smothered ing our Jack Daniels BBQ sauce with lettuce, tomatoes and Jack cheese.

Southwest Steak Wrap

$19.99

Tender pieces of steak, tomatoes, lettuce, pepper jack cheese and chipotle ranch

Veggie Wrap

$15.99

Lite and easy. Cucumber, tomatoes, onion, avocado sauce, and bell peppers.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$16.99

Crispy chicken strips tossed in our signature buffalo sauce, with lettuce, tomato, green onions and ranch dressing

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$16.99

Grilled chicken with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, parmesan and Caesar dressing.

Santa Fe Chicken Wrap

$16.99

Seasoned chicken with roasted corn, tomatoes, red peppers, romaine lettuce, black beans, cheddar cheese, and our chipotle ranch

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$14.99

Harris Ranch Burger with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, Taphouse red relish & cheddar. Comes with seasoned fries.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.99

mayo, lettuce, tomato, cheddar & bacon

Jack'd Up Burger

$16.99

Harris Ranch beef, taphouse burger sauce, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, jack cheese, bacon, onion ring & BBQ sauce

Mushroom Burger

Mushroom Burger

$16.99

Harris Ranch beef, Taphouse Burger Sauce, mayo, lettuce, tomato, mushrooms & swiss

Black Bleu Burger

Black Bleu Burger

$16.99

mayo, lettuce, tomato, peppered patty & melted bleu cheese, grilled onion and bacon

Hawaiian Burger

$16.99

Touch of the Southwest, cajon seasoned beef with pepperjack cheese, chipotle ranch sauce, lettuce, tomato and red onion.

Taphouse Burger

Taphouse Burger

$18.99

Jalapeno Burger

$16.99

Lets spice it up. Pepperjack cheese, chipotle ranch sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion and grilled jalapenos.

California Hamburger

$16.99

Grilled Harris Ranch burger topped with jack cheese, bacon and avocado spread, Taphouse Burger Sauce, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle and red onion.

Veggie Burger

$15.99

Perfectly cooked Beyond Burger with sauteed bell peppers, red onion, mushrooms, spinach and tomatoes on dutch crunch bread.

Pizzas

Build-Your-Own

$14.99+

Cheese Pizza

$14.99+

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.99+

red sauce & pepperoni

Combo Pizza

Combo Pizza

$21.99+

red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, artichoke heart, onions & olives

Garlic Chicken Pizza

Garlic Chicken Pizza

$21.99+

ranch, chicken, mushrooms, roasted garlic, tomatoes and green onions

Hawaiian Pizza

$21.99+

Our Signature Pizza Red sauce, mozzarella, ham, pineapple and tomatoes.

All-Meat Pizza

All-Meat Pizza

$21.99+

red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, salami, ham & bacon

Veggie Pizza

Veggie Pizza

$21.99+

red sauce, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, olives & green peppers

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$21.99+

Our homemade pizza dough topped with our signature Jack Daniels Bbq, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, red onions, cilantro and buffalo sauce.

Italian Garlic Pizza

Italian Garlic Pizza

$21.99+

ranch, chicken, mushrooms, roasted garlic & tomatoes

Extreme Pepperoni Pizza

$21.99+

red sauce & pepperoni

Pastas

Spaghetti Marinara (Vegan)

Spaghetti Marinara (Vegan)

$14.99

with marinara add 1-4 meatballs +2.00 ea [pictured with and without meatball add-on]

Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce

Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce

$18.99

add 1-4 meatballs +2.00 ea

Chicken Fettuccini

Chicken Fettuccini

$18.99

in a creamy garlic alfredo

Creole Salmon Pasta

$22.99

Salmon fillet rubbed in cajon season and grilled and placed on top of fettuccini alfredo with tomatoes served with some grilled asparagus and garlic toast

Spicy Chicken Tortellini

Spicy Chicken Tortellini

$21.99

Grilled Chicken breast over tortellini noodles tossed in a light chipotle cream sauce. Topped with roasted red peppers, parmesan and comes with garlic bread

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$19.99

in a creamy garlic alfredo

Spicy Shrimp Linguini

Spicy Shrimp Linguini

$21.99

Sauteed shrimp with our creamy chipotle sauce with mushrooms served over linguine pasta with garlic bread.

Spicy Chicken Linguini

Spicy Chicken Linguini

$21.99

Sauteed chicken with our creamy chipotle sauce with mushrooms served over linguine pasta with garlic bread.

Chicken Carbonara

Chicken Carbonara

$19.99

sauteed with diced tomatoes, bacon & peas

Spicy Chicken Fettuccini

Spicy Chicken Fettuccini

$21.99

Grilled Chicken breast over Fettuccini noodles tossed in a light chipotle cream sauce. Topped with roasted red peppers, parmesan and comes with garlic bread

Entrees

Top Sirloin

$26.99

Top Sirloin + Shrimp

$31.99
Ribeye

Ribeye

$31.99

marbled 12oz cut, prepared to your liking [pictured with green beans add-on & mushroom topper]

Ribeye + Shrimp

Ribeye + Shrimp

$38.99

marbled 12oz cut with sauteed shrimp & cocktail sauce [pictured with mushroom & onion topper]

Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$17.99

smothered in gravy

Fish N Chips

Fish N Chips

$18.99

made fresh to order; beer-battered Atlantic cod served with tartar sauce & malt vinegar

Prawns N Chips

Prawns N Chips

$21.99

beer-battered prawns made fresh to order; served with tartar & cocktail sauce

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$22.99

in a creamy garlic marsala wine sauce; sauteed with mushrooms & onions [pictured with green beans & bacon add-on]

Salmon

Salmon

$24.99

topped with lemon-chive butter

Honey-Garlic Porkchop

Honey-Garlic Porkchop

$21.99

bone-in pork chop topped with a savory honey & garlic reduction [pictured with green beans add-on]

Dinner Chicken Tenders (5 pc) W/Fries

$17.99

Chicken Curry

$18.99

Slow cooked chicken simmered in tomato sauce with fresh garlic, ginger, cilantro and garam masala spice blend. Served with Indian style rice

Butter Chicken

Butter Chicken

$17.99

creamy, slow-cooked Indian dish with rice

Baby Back Ribs - Half

Baby Back Ribs - Half

$23.99

pork ribs slow-roasted then brushed with our homemade BBQ

Baby Back Ribs - Full

$34.99

pork ribs slow-roasted then brushed with our homemade BBQ

Grilled Chicken

$16.99

Prime Rib

$32.99

Chicken Fried Steak Dinner

$21.99

smothered in country gravy; served with hash browns & eggs

Sides

Sides

Side Fruit

$3.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Garlic Fries

$5.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Broccoli

$3.00

Side Mash

$3.00

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Loaded Mash

$6.00

Side Green Beans

$5.00

Side Green Beans W/ Bacon

$6.00

Side Garlic Toast

$2.00

Side Naan

$3.00

Side Garlic Naan

$4.00

Side Bread

$2.00

Extra Pepperoni

$2.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Caramel

$1.00

Side Ancho

$7.00

Extra Cheese

$3.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.50

Side Salsa

$1.00

Side Nacho Cheese

$2.00

Side Dressings

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Chipotle Ranch

$1.00

Side Tartar

$1.00

Side Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Side Bleu Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Side Honey Mustard

$1.00

Side 1000

$1.00

Side Italian

$1.00

Side Balsamic

$1.00

Side Malt Vinegar

$1.00

Side Meats

Side Bacon (Copy)

$2.00

Side Bacon x2 (Copy)

$3.99

Side Bacon x1 (Copy)

$1.99

Add Burger Patty (Copy)

$5.00

Add Chicken (Copy)

$5.00

Add 1 Pc Fish (Copy)

$3.50

Add Porkchop (Copy)

$8.00

Side Sausage x1 (Copy)

$2.50

Side Salmon (Copy)

$12.00

Add Salmon (Copy)

$12.00

Add Shrimp (Copy)

$7.00

Add Steak (Copy)

$9.00

Side Sauces

Side Marinara

$3.00

Side Bolognese

$6.00

Side Alfredo

$6.00

Side Marsala

$6.00

Side BBQ

$1.00

Side Honey

$1.00

Side Au Jus

$2.00

Side Gravy

$3.00

Desserts

Limoncello Cake

Limoncello Cake

$6.99
Limoncello Cake w/ Ice-cream

Limoncello Cake w/ Ice-cream

$9.99
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$6.99
Cheesecake w/ Ice-cream

Cheesecake w/ Ice-cream

$9.99

Molten Lava Cake w/ Ice cream

$9.99

Carrot Cake

$6.99

Carrot Cake with ice cream

$9.99
Lemon Leche Cake

Lemon Leche Cake

$6.99
Lemon Leche Cake w/ Ice cream

Lemon Leche Cake w/ Ice cream

$9.99

+ Ice Cream

$1.50

+ Drizzle

$1.00

Ice Cream Sunday Single

$3.99

Ice Cream Sunday Double

$6.99

Ice Cream Sunday Deluxe (3)

$9.99

Slice Pie

$6.99

Pie Whole

$15.99
Tiramisu Cup

Tiramisu Cup

$8.99Out of stock
Choc Mousse

Choc Mousse

$8.99Out of stock

Breakfast

Bacon & Eggs

$14.99

hash browns & choice of sourdough, white or wheat

Sausage & Eggs

$14.99

hash browns & choice of sourdough, white or wheat

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$18.99

smothered in country gravy; served with hash browns & eggs

Ribeye & Eggs

$29.99

2 Eggs no Meat

$10.95

French Toast w/ Bacon (2)

$13.99

Breakfast Burrito

$11.99

with eggs, potatoes, onions, peppers, cheddar & choice of bacon or sausage

Eggs Benedict

$16.99

Cheese Omelette

$13.99

Ham Omelet

$15.99

California Omelet

$16.99

Denver Omelet

$17.99

All-Meat Omelet

$17.99

Southern Scramble

$16.99

Veggie Omelette

$16.99

Hillcrest Scramble

$17.99

Pancakes and Bacon

$14.99

Biscuits & Gravy w/ Bacon(2)

$12.00

Side Pancakes x2

$11.99

Side Pancakes x1

$6.99

Side Bacon x1

$1.99

Side Bacon x2

$3.99

Side Egg x1

$2.99

Side Eggs x2

$5.99

Side Sausage x1

$2.50

Side Sausage x2

$5.99

Add M-O-P

$3.00

Side Potatos

$5.99

Catering (3PD)

Catering Appetizers

Family Pack Sliders 12 Each

$39.99

Choice up to four types of our Signature Sliders. We use Harris Ranch Beef.

Family Pack Wings 20 piece

$29.99

Our slow cooked wings, flash fried and tossed in choice of up to two types sauce.

Family Pack Vegetable Samosa 12 each

$32.99

Our traditional Indian Vegetable samosas. Made with potato, peas, fresh ginger, garlic, onion, serrano chili and Garam Masala. Served with tamarind dipping sauce.

Party Platter Triple Play

$52.00

Choice of any three of our Signature Appetizers.

Family Pack Taphouse Garlic Twists 24 pieces

$21.99

24 of our Signature Twist's. Choice of Garlic or Cinnamon.

Catering Pasta Packages

Party Chicken Alfredo 4-6 people

$59.99

Grilled Chicken over creamy garlic alfredo fettuccini.

Party Fettuccini Alfredo 4-6 people

$49.99

Creamy garlic alfredo fettuccini.

Party Shrimp Alfredo 4-6 people

$69.99

Grilled Shrimp over creamy garlic alfredo fettuccini.

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce 4-6 people

$54.99

Our Signature Marinara sauce with ground beef and spicy sausage mixed in.

Spaghetti Marinara (Vegan) 4-6 people

$44.99

Our Signature Marinara sauce over spaghetti.

Catering Burger Packages

Family Burger Meal 4 each

$45.99

Our Family Burge Meal has burgers, cheese and bun individually wrapped. Shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, mayo and ketchup on the side. Comes with fries and salad.

Family Burger Meal 6 each

$59.99

Our Family Burger Meal has burgers, cheese and bun individually wrapped. Shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, mayo and ketchup on the side. Comes with fries and salad.

Family Burger/Chicken Meal 6 each

$59.99

Our Family Burger Meal has 3 burgers, and 3 chicken breasts with cheese and bun individually wrapped. Shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, mayo and ketchup on the side. Comes with fries and salad.

Family Burger Meal 8 each

$74.99

Our Family Burger Meal has burgers, cheese and bun individually wrapped. Shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, mayo and ketchup on the side. Comes with fries and salad.

Family Burger/Chicken Meal 8 each

$74.99

Our Family Burger Meal has 4 burgers and 4 chicken breasts, cheese and bun individually wrapped. Shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, mayo and ketchup on the side. Comes with fries and salad.

Catering Pizza Deals

Choice of of our Classic Taphouse pizzas, comes with choice of salad and our signature Garlic Twist's and ^ Cinnamon Twist's

Party Pizza Meal 4-6 ppl

$54.99

Choice of any two of our Classic Taphouse pizzas, comes with choice of salad and 6 of our signature Garlic Twist's and ^ Cinnamon Twist's

Party Pizza Meal 8-10 ppl

$88.99

Choice of any Four of our Classic Taphouse pizzas, comes with choice of salad and 12 of our signature Garlic Twist's and ^ Cinnamon Twist's

Party Pizza Meal 12-16 ppl

$118.99

Choice of any Six of our Classic Taphouse pizzas, comes with choice of salad and 18 of our signature Garlic Twist's and ^ Cinnamon Twist's

Catering Indian Dishes

Party Butter Chicken 4-6 ppl

Party Butter Chicken 4-6 ppl

$72.99

Our classic Indian dish with slow cooked chicken simmered in an aromatic creamy tomato sauce served with rice and 6 pieces Naan

Party Chicken Curry 4-6 ppl

$72.99

Slow cooked chicken simmered in tomato sauce with fresh garlic, ginger, cilantro and garam masala spice blend. Served with Indian style rice and 6 Naan

Party Butter Chicken 8-10 ppl

Party Butter Chicken 8-10 ppl

$129.99

Our classic Indian dish with slow cooked chicken simmered in an aromatic creamy tomato sauce served with rice and 12 pieces Naan

Party Chicken Curry 8-10 ppl

$129.99

Slow cooked chicken simmered in tomato sauce with fresh garlic, ginger, cilantro and garam masala spice blend. Served with Indian style rice and 12 Naan

Party Samosas 12pc

$36.99