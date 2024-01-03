Hilligans Sports Bar Bowling Green
FOOD
Appetizers
- Cheese Bread$10.99
Garlic seasoned with four different cheeses, served with marinara. Add pepperoni $1.00
- Chips & Guacamole$8.99
Fresh corn tortilla chips with guacamole.
- PickThree$9.99
Fresh tortilla chips, with guacamole, salsa, Pico de Gallo, or our homemade queso. Limit one queso.
- 5 Boneless Wings$9.99
Tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with ranch, jalepeno ranch, or bleu cheese and celery. Sauces: Hot, Medium, Mild, Sweet Red Chili, BBQ, Gold Fever, Spicy Thai, Teriyaki, Hot Honey Mustard, Garlic Parmesan, Mango Habanero, Bourbon Molasses.
- 10 Boneless Wings$12.99
Sauces: Hot, Medium, Mild, Sweet Red Chili, BBQ, Gold Fever, Spicy Thai, Teriyaki, Hot Honey Mustard, Garlic Parmesan, Mango Habanero, Bourbon Molasses.
- 15 Boneless Wings$17.99
Sauces: Hot, Medium, Mild, Sweet Red Chili, BBQ, Gold Fever, Spicy Thai, Teriyaki, Hot Honey Mustard, Garlic Parmesan, Mango Habanero, Bourbon Molasses.
- 5 Traditional Wings$10.99
Sauces: Hot, Medium, Mild, Sweet Red Chili, BBQ, Gold Fever, Spicy Thai, Teriyaki, Hot Honey Mustard, Garlic Parmesan, Mango Habanero, Bourbon Molasses.
- 10 Traditional Wings$16.99
- 15 Traditional Wings$22.99
- Chili Cheese Fries APP$11.99
Hot fries smothered with chili and shredded cheese. Served with sour cream.
- Chili Cheese Tots APP$11.99
Hot tater tots smothered with chili and shredded cheese. Served with sour cream.
- Cheese And Bacon Fries APP$11.99
Hot fries smothered with bacon and shredded cheese. Served with ranch.
- Cheese And Bacon Tots APP$11.99
Hot tater tots smothered with bacon and shredded cheese. Served with ranch.
- Cheese Quesadillas$9.99
Seasoned beef or chicken, minced red onions and green peppers, Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with a side of salsa, sour cream, lettuce and homemade pico de gallo.
- Chicken Quesadilla$10.99
- Beef Quesadilla$10.99
- Pretzel$6.99
Giant pretzel with salt served with queso.
- Mini Corn Dogs$10.99
Mini Corn Dogs, served with honey mustard.
- Sweet Potato Fries$10.99
Sweet Potato Fries served with Marshmallow creme.
- Chili Con Queso$9.99
Fresh corn tortilla chips, with Chili and our homemade queso.
- Spicy Pickle Fries$10.99
Our Spicy Pickle Fries served with your choice of Ranch or our house made Hillys Sauce.
Wraps
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$10.99
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.99
Seasoned chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, buffalo sauce, and jalapeño ranch. Served with chips and salsa. Substitute tots or fries $0.75 or mac & cheese $1.00
- Crispy Chicken Wrap$10.99
Chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese. Toss in any of Hilligans 13 sauces. Served with chips and salsa. Substitute tots or fries $0.50 or mac & cheese $1.00
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.99
Seasoned chicken, romaine lettuce, Parmesan, and Romano with Caesar dressing and croutons. Served with chips and sals. Substitute tots or fries $0.50 or mac & cheese $1.00
- Club Wrap$10.99
Turkey, ham, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, bacon, and mayo. Served with chips and salsa. Substitute tots or fries $0.50 or mac & cheese $1.00.
Entrées
- 4 Chicken Tender Basket$12.99
Chicken tenders with a choice of tots or fries. Served with honey mustard, ranch, or BBQ.
- Burger Deluxe$13.99
Quarter pound burger, topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, diced onions, pickles and mayo. Served with your choice of fries or tots. Add bacon $0.50
- Double Burger Deluxe$18.99
- 5 Boneless Wing Basket$12.99
Your choice of traditional or boneless wings with fries or tots. Tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese. Add mac & cheese $1.00
- 10 Boneless Wing Basket$16.99
Your choice of traditional or boneless wings with fries or tots. Tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese. Add mac & cheese $1.00
- 15 Boneless Wing Basket$20.99
- 5 Traditional Wing Basket$13.99
- 10 Traditional Wing Basket$19.99
- Calzone$10.99
Peperoni, sausage, cheese and sauce folded in a pizza crust brushed with garlic butter. Served with marinara sauce.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone$11.99
Stuff your calzone with any of our specialty pizza recipes.
- Rockets$10.99
Three tortilla shells stuffed with cheese and your choice of seasoned taco beef or seasoned chicken, rolled up and baked crisp. Topped with queso sauce, lettuce, pico and sour cream. Served with tortilla chips and salsa.
- Nachos$9.99
Tortilla chips topped with queso, lettuce, jalapeños, dices tomatoes, sour cream. Extra Meat $2.00 Add Guacamole $0.50
- Chicken Nachos$10.99
- Beef Nachos$10.99
- Chili Nachos$10.99Out of stock
Pizzas
- Cheese Personal Pizza$8.99
Hand tossed pizza for one.
- Speciality Personal Pizza$9.99
Hand tossed pizza for one. Pick from any of our specialty pizzas.
- 12" Build Your Own$11.99
Build your own! $1.00 each additional topping. Toppings include: beef, ham, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, black olives, pineapple, banana peppers, tomatoes and jalapeños.
- 12" Chicken Bacon Ranch$16.99
Chicken, bacon, ranch, cilantro and four types of cheese (Mozzarella, Provolone, Romano, and Parmesan).
- 12" BBQ Chicken$16.99
Chicken, bacon, red onions, BBQ Sauce, cilantro and four types of cheese (Mozzarella, Provolone, Romano, and Parmesan).
- 12" Buffalo Chicken$16.99
Chicken, buffalo sauce, jalapeno ranch, fresh jalapeños, cilantro and four types of cheese (Mozzarella, Provolone, Romano, and Parmesan).
- 12" Veggie$15.99
Mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, black olives, banana peppers, and tomatoes, with four types of cheese (Mozzarella, Provolone, Romano, and Parmesan), and sauce.
- 12" Hawaiian$15.99
Pineapple, ham, green peppers, court types of cheese (Mozzarella, Provolone, Romano, and Parmesan), and sauce.
- 12" Fully Loaded$16.99
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, red onions, four types of cheese (Mozzarella, Provolone, Romano, and Parmesan). and sauce.
- 12" All Meat$16.99
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, beef, bacon, four types of cheese (Mozzarella, Provolone, Romano, and Parmesan), and sauce.
- 16" Build Your Own$15.99
Build your own! $1.00 each additional topping. Toppings include: Beef, ham, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, black olives, pineapple, banana peppers, tomatoes and jalapeños.
- 16" Hawaiian$19.99
Pineapple, ham, green peppers, four types of cheese (Mozzarella, Provolone, Romano, and Parmesan), and sauce.
- 16" All Meat$20.99
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, beef, bacon, four types of cheese (Mozzarella, Provolone, Romano, and Parmesan), and sauce.
- 16" Chicken Bacon Ranch$20.99
Chicken, bacon, ranch, cilantro and four types of cheese (Mozzarella, Provolone, Romano, and Parmesan).
- 16" BBQ Chicken$20.99
Chicken, bacon, red onions, BBQ Sauce, cilantro and four types of cheese (Mozzarella, Provolone, Romano, and Parmesan).
- 16" Buffalo Chicken$20.99
Chicken, buffalo sauce, jalapeno ranch, fresh jalapeños, cilantro and four types of cheese (Mozzarella, Provolone, Romano, and Parmesan).
- 16" Half N Half$20.99
Soups And Salads
- Bowl Of Chili$6.99
Topped with cheese and onions. Served with crackers.
- Large Chili$8.99
- Soup of the day$6.99Out of stock
- Large Soup of the Day$8.99Out of stock
- Grilled Cheese & Soup$9.99
- House Salad$10.99
Mixed greens with Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing. Add $2.00 for grilled or fried chicken.
- Caesar Salad$10.99
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing. Add $2.00 for grill or fried chicken.
- Club House Salad$13.99
Mixed greens with Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, and croutons with ham, turkey and bacon. Served with choice of dressing. Add $2.00 for grilled or fried chicken.
- Side Ceasar Salad$6.99
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing.
- Side House Salad$3.99
Mixed greens with Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
- Side Tomato Basil Bisque$2.99
Sandwiches
- Clubhouse Sandwich$10.99
Ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich$10.99
Seasoned chicken breast strips, ranch, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese.
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Seasoned chicken breast, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, jalapeño ranch, lettuce, tomato and buffalo sauce.
- BLT Sandwich$9.99
Served with mayo on Texas Toast or Wheatberry bread.
- The "Joe" Sandwich$10.99
Toasted ham, pepperoni, and blended Italian cheeses, topped with red onion, lettuce, banana peppers, tomatoes and mayo.
- Grilled Cheese$8.99
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Crispy chicken topped with lettuce, tomato and your choice of BBQ, mayor, honey mustard or ranch. Add cheese $0.25 Add bacon$0.50.
Sides
- Bag Of Chips$2.50
Lays, BBQ Lays, Nacho Cheese Doritos, Cool Ranch Doritos, Sour Cream and Cheddar, Tortilla, Frito's
- Fries SIDE$3.99
Add Cheese and Bacon or Chili $0.50
- Tater Tots SIDE$3.99
Add Cheese and Bacon or Chili $0.50
- Onion Rings$4.99
- Queso 2 oz.$2.99
- Queso 4 oz.$4.99
- White Cheddar Mac & Cheese$4.99
- Garlic Butter SIDE$0.75
- Marinara SIDE$0.75
- Pepperoncinis SIDE$0.75
- Celery SIDE$0.75
- Sauces$0.75
- Side Pickles$0.75
- Side Sour Cream$0.75
- Side Guac$1.00
- Side Salsa$0.75
- Side Ranch$0.75
- Japn Ranch Side$0.75
- Side of Jalapeno's$0.75
- Hush puppys$1.29
DRINKS
Non Alcoholic
Cocktails
- Amaretto Sour$5.50
Amaretto & Sour Mix
- Bahama Mama$6.50
light rum dark rum Creme de banana OJ, Pineapple, Grenadine.
- Bay Breeze$6.50
2 oz Vodka, Pineapple, and Cranberry
- Black Russian$5.50
1 oz Vodka, 1/2 oz Kahlua
- Bloody Mary$7.00
2 oz Vodka Fill with Zing Zing, add pepper and hot sauce.
- Blue Hawaiian$6.50
1 oz light rum 1/2 oz blue, fill with pineapple and sprite
- Blue Valium$6.50
LIT Mix, blue fill sour & sprite
- Bluegrass Tea$6.50
- Bush Whacker$6.99
Don Q, Vodka, Amaretto, Kahlua, Creme de Cacao, Ryans, Heavy Cream, ice, blend
- Cherry Limeade$6.50
Cherry vodka, lime juice, grenadine, sour
- Dancing Bear$6.50
1/2 oz vodka 1/2 oz rum 1/2 oz gin 1/2 oz amaretto 1/2 oz peach fill Pineapple Cranberry & OJ
- Dark And Stormy$6.50
2 oz Dark Rum, 5 oz. Ginger Beer and a lime wedge
- Dirty Bong Water$6.50
Sailor, amaretto, peach, razz, blue, fill sour sprite
- Espresso Martini$5.00
- Fish Bowl Blue$7.50
Raspberry Vodka Peach Blue Curacao fill Sour Sprite
- Fish Bowl Red$7.50
Cherry Vodka Watermelon Grenadine Fill Sour Sprite
- Fishbowl Ghost$7.50
- Fishbowl Green$7.50
- Fuzzy Navel$5.50
Peach & OJ
- Grape Ghost Drink$6.50
Grape Vodka Grape Pucker Lemonade
- Grateful Dead$6.50
1/2 oz vodka 1/2 oz gin 1/2 oz rum 1/2 oz triple sec 1/2 oz razz fill sour sprite
- Gummie Bear$6.50
1/2 oz Cherry Vodka 1/2 oz Peach fill sour sprite
- Hilligans Hurricane$6.50
Light Rum, Sailor Jerry’s Spiced Rum, 151, Orange Juice, Pineapple Juice, Triple Sec, Lime Juice, Grenadine
- Irish Trash Can$8.50
- Knockout Drink$9.50
Triple Sec Vodka Tequila Rum Gin 151 Malibu Apple Cranberry Pineapple Grenadine
- Liquid Marijuana$6.50
1/2 Malibu 1/2 melon 1/2 blue Pineapple & Sprite
- Long Beach Tea$6.50
1/2 Vodka 1/2 Gin 1/2 Rum 1/2 Triple Sec Fill Sour Splash Cranberry
- Long Island Tea$4.00
1/2 Vodka 1/2 Rum 1/2 Gin 1/2 Tequila 1/2 Triple Fill Sour Splash coke
- Long Island Tea Top$10.50
Top Shelf 1/2 Vodka 1/2 Rum 1/2 Gin 1/2 Tequila 1/2 Triple Sec Fill Sour Splash Coke
- Mai Tai$6.50
2 oz light rum layer dark rum splash amaretto Fill OJ & Pineapple
- Malibu Twist$6.50
- Margarita$5.50
2 oz Tequila 1 oz. Triple Sec Fill w/ Sour Splash OJ
- Margarita Topshelf$9.50
2 oz Top Shelf Tequila 1 oz Triple Sec Fill w/ Sour Splash OJ
- Mojito$5.75
- Ninja Turtle$6.50
1/2 Citron 1/4 apple 1/4 melon 1/4 banana 1/4 lime juice fill Pineapple & Sour
- Pina Colada$6.50
- Ranch Water$4.00
- Royal Flush$9.00
razzmatazz, crown apple, pomegrante schnapps, cranberry
- Sex On Beach$6.50
1 oz Vodka 1/2 Peach Fill Pineapple & OJ Splash Cranberry
- Strawberry Daiquiri$6.50
- Tequila Sunrise$6.50
Tequila OJ Splash Grenadine
- Tipsy Topper$6.50
- Trash Can$8.50
1/2 Gin 1/2 LIght Rum 1/2 Vodka 1/2 Peach 1/2 Blue 1/2 Triple 1 Can of Red Bull
- Virgin Daquiri$3.75
- Vodka Red Bull$7.50
Vodka & Red Bull!
- White Russian$6.50
1 oz Vodka 1 oz Bailey 1 oz Kahlua Milk
- Moscow Mule$5.50
Vodka, Lime Juice, Ginger Beer
- Spicy Mule$5.50
Vodka, Muddled Fresh Jalapenos, Triple Sec, Lime Juice, Ginger Beer
- Long Island Mule$5.50
Vodka, Rum Haven, Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime Juice, Ginger Beer
- Citrus Mule$5.50
Gin, Lime Juice, Lemon Juice, Grapefruit Juice, Ginger Beer
- Kentucky Mule$5.50
Bourbon, Lime Juice, Ginger Beer
- Tijuana Mule$5.50
Tequlia, Lime Juice, Ginger Beer
- Mojito Mule$5.50
Vodka, Lime Juice, Muddled Fresh Mint leaves, Ginger Beer
Shots
- Alabama Slammer Shot$5.50
1/2 Soco 1/2 Amaretto 1/4 grenadine OJ
- Ass Sex$5.50
3/4 citron 3/4 soco 1/4 peach 1/4 151 Pineapple, OJ, Cran splash grenadine and lime
- B-52$5.50
Kahlua baileys amaretto
- Blue Balls Shot$5.50
Rum Haven Coconut Rum, Peach Schnapps, Blue Curacao, Splash Sour
- Brain Hemorrage$5.50
- Brass Ball$5.50
1/2 crown 1/2 peach Pineapple
- Buttery Crown$5.50
1/2 crown 1/2 butterscotch
- Buttery Nipple$5.50
Butterscotch Baileys
- Cake By The Ocean$5.50
Vodka, Peach Schnapps, Triple Sec, Sour Mix
- Cement Mixer$5.50
- Cinnamon Toast$5.50
Chilled Fireball and RumChata
- Devils Candy$5.50
1 oz fireball 1 oz watermelon pucker
- Gatorade$5.50
Grape vodka blue curacao Cranberry
- Green Tea Shot$5.50
- Irish Breakfast$5.50
1/3 bailey 1/3 Jameson 1/3 Butterscotch Side car of OJ
- John Wall$5.50
1/2 Raspberry Vodka 1/2 Blue Curacao Splash Sour Sprite
- Jolly Rancher$5.50
1/2 watermelon vodka 1/4 watermelon pucker 1/4 grenadine sour sprite
- Kamikaze$5.50
1/2 vodka 1/2 triple lime juice
- Knock Out Shot$7.50
vodka tequila rum gin 151 Malibu apple triple sec grenadine OJ pineapple cranberry
- Ky Apple$5.50
- Lemon Drop$5.50
3/4 citron 1/4 triple sec sugar lemon sour mix
- Liquid Cocaine$6.50
1/2 Jager 1/2 151 1/2 Rumpleminz or Goldschlager
- Melon Ball$5.50
1/2 Vodka 1/2 Melon Sour Sprite
- Mini Beer$5.50
Licor 43 Heavy Cream floater
- Ninja Turtle$5.50
Citron apple melon banana lime juice pineapple and sour
- Orange Tic Tac$5.50
Vodka, OJ, splash pineapple
- Painkiller$6.50
1/2 Rum 1/2 Malibu Pineapple OJ
- Pineapple Cake$5.50
1 1/2 vanilla vodka splash pineapple dash grenadine
- Purple Hooter$5.50
1/2 vodka 1/2 razz sour mix
- Rattle Snake$4.00
*in order* 1/2 kahlua 1/2 creme de cacoa 1/2 baileys
- Red Headed Slut$5.50
1/2 jager 1/2 peach Cranberry
- Red Snapper$5.50
1/2 crown 1/2 amaretto Cranberry
- Rock Lobster$5.50
1/2 Crown 1/2 Razz Splash Cranberry
- Scooby Snack$5.50
1/2 Malibu 1/2 Melon Pineapple
- Screaming Orgasm$5.50
1/3 vodka 1/3 baileys 1/3 kalhua
- Sneaky Bastard$5.50
1/2 tequila 1/2 peach OJ Pineapple Cranberry
- Spin The Wheel$2.50
- Starburst Shot$5.50
Vodka, watermelon, sour
- Surfer On Acid$5.50
1/2 jager 1/2 Malibu Pineapple
- Sweet P$5.50
1/2 Malibu 1/2 razz pineapple
- T.O.T. SHOT (TOPS ON TOP)$2.50
- Three Wiseman$6.50
1/3 jim 1/3 jack 1/3 jose
- Tic Tac$5.50
1/2 rum 1/2 triple sec OJ Red Bull
- Undercurrent$5.50
*razz on bottom* 1/2 vodka 1/2 blue curacao sour sprite
- Washington Apple$5.50
1/2 crown 1/2 apple splash crown
- Water Moccasm$5.50
1/2 Southern Comfort 1/2 Watermelon OJ Pineapple
- White Tea Shot$5.50
- Yoo Hoo Shot$5.50
- Red Head V Day$3.00
- Leprachaun Piss$1.00
- St. Elmo Espresso Martini$5.00
- PBNJ Shot$6.00
- Jello Shot$2.00
- Black Mamba Bomb$3.50
- Cardinal Bomb$3.50
Bird Dog Apple Whiskey Red Red Bull
- Ghost Bomb$3.50
Grape Vodka Grape Pucker Lemonade Red Bull
- Irish Car Bomb$8.50
1/2 Bottle of Guinness 1/2 Baileys 1/2 Jameson
- Jager Bomb$3.50
Jaeger Redbull Bomb
- Juice Box Bomb$3.50
Mango Vodka Banana Apple Orange Red Bull
- Louie Bomb$3.50
Mango Vodka Sour Apple Banana Melon Yellow Red Bull
- Mermaid Bomb$3.50
Mango vodka, blue, peach, tropical redbull
- Nerds Bomb$3.50
Cherry Vodka Grape Pucker Watermelon Peach Red Bull
- Royal Bomb$3.50
1/2 Crown 1/2 Peach Red Bull
- T.O.T. BOMB (TOPS ON TOP)$3.50
Tropical Vodka Peach Cranberry Pineapple Red Bull
- Vegas Bomb$3.50
1/2 Crown 1/2 Peach Spash Cran Red Bull
- Wildcat Bomb$3.50
Wave Blue Raspberry Vodka Blue Curacao Blue Red Bull
- Link Bomb$3.50
1/2 Crown 1/2 Watermelon Redbull
Liquor
- Cherry Vodka$6.00
- Grape Vodka$6.00
- Grey Goose$9.50
- Ketel One$7.50
- Mango Vodka$6.00
- New Amsterdam$5.50
- **Pickle Vodka$4.75
- Raspberry Vodka$6.00
- Smirnoff$6.50
- Titos$7.50
- Well Bourbon$3.50
- BirdDog Grapefruit$5.75
- BirdDog Jalepeno$5.75
- BirdDog Caramel$5.75
- Buffalo Trace$3.50Out of stock
- Bulleit Bourbon$7.50
- Crown Apple$7.00
- Crown Peach$7.00
- Crown Royal$7.00
- Crown Vanilla$7.00
- Dewars$7.50
- Fireball$5.50
- Jack Daniels$7.00
- Jack Fire$7.00
- Jack Gentlemen$7.50
- Jameson$6.50
- Jim Beam$5.50
- Makers Mark$7.00
- Southern Comfort$6.75
- Wild Turkey 101$7.50
- Woodford$8.50
- Well Tequila$3.50
- 1800 Silver$7.00
- El Jimador Silver$6.00
- Hornintos$6.50
- Jose Cuervo$6.00
- Monte Alban$5.50
- Patron$8.50
- Don Julio$10.50
- Well Rum$3.50
- Barcardi Silver$6.50
- Captain Morgan$6.50
- Don Q Rum$6.00
- Rum 151$7.00
- Grind$5.50
- Malibu$6.50
- Rum Haven Coconut$6.00
- Sailor Jerrys$6.00
- Well Gin$3.50
- Beefeater$5.50
- Bombay$6.50
- Nolets Silver$7.00
- Tanqueray$7.50
- Baileys$6.50
- Kahlua$6.50
- Jagermeister$6.00
- Rumplemintz$6.00
- Ryans irish crème$5.50
- Hennessy$9.00
Draft Beer
- Big wave pint$5.50Out of stock
- Blue Moon Draft$5.00Out of stock
- Bud Draft$4.00
- Budlight Draft$4.00Out of stock
- Busch Lite Draft$3.75
- Coors Lt Draft$4.00
- Fat Tire Draft$5.50Out of stock
- Mich Ultra Draft$4.50
- Miller Lt Draft$4.00
- Shock Top Draft$4.00Out of stock
- SweetWater 420$5.50
- West Sixth Draft IPA$5.50
- Woodchuck Draft$5.50
- Yuengling Draft$4.00
Bottled Beer
Cans
- White Claw$4.75
- Selzter Bucket$17.00
- Busch Lite Can$3.50
- High Noon$5.00
- Nooner Bucket$18.00
- 1906 Can$4.50
- ANGRY CAN$3.00
- NUTRL BUCKET$16.00
- NUTRL$4.75
- Natural Light$2.00
- Keystone$3.00
- PBR Short$3.00
- KY Coffee Cold Brew$5.00
- Monaco$5.50
- Truly$5.00
- Nutrl Lemonades$5.00
- Monaco Bucket$17.00
- Truly Bucket$16.00
- Voodoo Tea$7.00
Champagne
Red Bull
LIQUOR
Vodka
- **Pickle Vodka$4.75
- Cherry Vodka$6.00
- Grape Vodka$6.00
- Grey Goose$9.50
- Ketel One$7.50
- Mango Vodka$6.00
- New Amsterdam$5.50
- NewAm Pink Whitney$5.50
- Raspberry Vodka$6.00
- Smirnoff Blue Lemonade$5.75
- Smirnoff$6.50
- Svedka Raspberry$6.00
- Titos$7.50
- Vanilla Vodka$5.00
- Good Boy$6.75
- St. Elmo Espresso Martini$5.00
- Texascraft Pickle$3.00
Bourbon & Whiskey
- Well Bourbon$3.50
- Angels Envy$9.75
- Bird Dog Chocolate$5.50
- BirdDog Salted Caramel$5.50
- Buffalo Trace$3.50Out of stock
- Bulleit Bourbon$7.50
- Bulleit Rye$7.25
- Crown Apple$7.00
- Crown Peach$6.75
- Crown Royal$7.00
- Crown Vanilla$7.00
- Dewars$7.50
- EH Taylor$10.50
- Fireball$5.50
- Jack Daniels$7.00
- Jack Fire$7.00
- Jack Gentlemen$7.50
- Jack Honey$6.50
- Jameson$6.50
- Jim Beam$5.50
- Makers Mark$7.00
- Michters Small Batch$14.50
- Old Forester 1920$14.50
- Screwball Peanut Butter$6.50
- Southern Comfort$6.75
- Wild Turkey 101$7.50
- Woodford$8.50
- Nelsons Classic$6.50
- Blanton's$13.50
- Weller$14.50
- Sazerac Rye$8.50
- Eagle Rare$10.50
- Bulleit 10 Year$9.50
- Stagg$13.50
- EH Taylor Single Barrell$12.50
- Kentucky Coffee$5.00
Rum
Tequila
Cordials
FOOD & DRINK SPECIALS
Monday
Topper Tuesday
Wednesday Specials
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
SUNDAY FUNDAY
- Bloody Mary$7.00
2 oz Vodka Fill with Zing Zing, add pepper and hot sauce.
- Mimosa Bucket$15.00
- 3.50 BOMBS$3.50
- SHOCK TOP PITCHER$6.00
- Natural Light Can$2.00
- Domestic Pitchers$7.00
- Berry Bomb$5.50
- Cardinal Bomb$3.50
Bird Dog Apple Whiskey Red Red Bull
- Cherry Bomb$5.50
Cherry Vodka & Redbull
- Ghost Bomb$3.50
Grape Vodka Grape Pucker Lemonade Red Bull
- Grapple Bomb$5.50
Grape Vodka, Sour Apple, Redbull
- Link Bomb$3.50
1/2 Crown 1/2 Watermelon Redbull
- Irish Car Bomb$8.50
1/2 Bottle of Guinness 1/2 Baileys 1/2 Jameson
- Jager Bomb$3.50
Jaeger Redbull Bomb
- Louie Bomb$3.50
Mango Vodka Sour Apple Banana Melon Yellow Red Bull
- Royal Bomb$3.50
1/2 Crown 1/2 Peach Red Bull
- T.O.T. BOMB (TOPS ON TOP)$3.50
Tropical Vodka Peach Cranberry Pineapple Red Bull
- Vegas Bomb$3.50
1/2 Crown 1/2 Peach Spash Cran Red Bull
- Wildcat Bomb$3.50
Wave Blue Raspberry Vodka Blue Curacao Blue Red Bull
- Nerds Bomb$3.50
Cherry Vodka Grape Pucker Watermelon Peach Red Bull
BEER
Draft Beers
- Angry Orchard Draft$5.00
- Bud Draft$4.00
- Busch Light Draft$3.75
- Coors Draft$3.75
- Mich Ultra Draft$4.50
- Miller Lt Draft$4.00
- West Sixth Draft IPA$5.50
- Yuengling Draft$3.75
- SweetWater Fruit Punch Gummie$5.50
- SweetWater 420$5.50
- PBR DRAFT$3.75
- Mich Amberbock$4.75
- Juicy Peach$5.00
- White Squirrel Nut Brown$6.00
- Fat Tire$4.00
- Woodchuck Draft$5.50
- Twisted Tea Draft$4.00
- Blue Moon Draft$5.00Out of stock
- Shock Top Draft$4.00Out of stock